President Trump said the MAGA rally at the SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire, beat all venue records for crowd attendance.

The anti-Trump media nuts immediately went bananas trying to disprove it.  The funny things is, not only was President Trump correct – he underestimated the crowd.

According to the Manchester Fire Marshal there were over 11,500 people inside the arena (pictured above), and around 8,000 to 9,000 outside watching jumbo screens (pic below).  The total exceeds 20,000. The previous record was 11,300 for an Elton John concert.

‘The Trump people wanted the fire marshal to let more people in, and at some point they say no,’ the official said. But there were tons and tons more outside. It’s not like they couldn’t fill the place.’  (via Daily Mail)

84 Responses to Wow, President Trump Crowd for New Hampshire Rally Easily Breaks Record…

  SAM-TruthFreedomLiberty says:
    August 16, 2019 at 7:06 pm

    Doesn't matter if you can easily vote from out of state on election day to decide Presidential Elections.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  CarolynH says:
    August 16, 2019 at 7:06 pm

    Howie Carr said he and his producer got there early and couldn't get in, they ended up sitting in car listening, but talked to people from all over New England who were there.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  pgroup says:
    August 16, 2019 at 7:08 pm

    So much winning. But it's not too much yet.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  Perot Conservative says:
    August 16, 2019 at 7:10 pm

    Take NH and Minnesota.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  mallardcove says:
    August 16, 2019 at 7:10 pm

    Yet Twitter allows #EmptySeatMAGATour to get to #1 trending where the left finds out of context pics of empty seats to make it appear like no one is showing up.

    It’s like these idiots have no idea what fire code capacity is. If the fire marshall only lets 11k into the arena, but they have it setup to where 2k people are standing on the floor instead of sitting in seats, of course there are going to be empty seats.

    Mamet Principle on full display. The left HAS to ignore that fact, as well as ignore the overflow crowd outside, to make the case that Trump’s rallies are poorly attended.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    TreeClimber says:
      August 16, 2019 at 7:23 pm

      Honestly? I wouldn't actually bet that they do comprehend the idea of fire code capacity.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    Baby El says:
      August 16, 2019 at 7:27 pm

      Thing is… manipulations like this are very easy to disprove. For those with the slightest bit of inclination – this is a huge red pill.

      It is very easy for them to see the actual crowds, both inside and out. When they do, the fact that they were lied to is blatantly obvious.

      Such a clear cut case – not like trying to convince someone the FBI is corrupt.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    fabrabbit says:
      August 16, 2019 at 7:34 pm

      They are only lying to themselves. Going to be surprised again in 2020 if they don't stop lying and face reality.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
    CNN_sucks says:
      August 16, 2019 at 8:36 pm

      Media are idiots. They are committed to their fake news.

      Like

      Reply
      H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
        August 16, 2019 at 8:49 pm

        Yes they are. However, they will be the biggest impediment to PDJT's re-election. I believe the President can handle the Democrats but fear the media will sway the masses who "knowingly" have no other place to get their news

        Like

        Reply
        piper567 says:
          August 16, 2019 at 9:51 pm

          H&HC,
          there is plenty of evidence that people get their news from apart from Pravda.
          Polls, though polluted, all contradict dem key platform items of the Dreaded Dems.
          And just this week Zogby and Rasmussen polls show President’s approval UP!
          Mr. and Mrs. America are not getting positive news ab this administration from Pravda, that’s for sure.

          Like

          Reply
    Deb says:
      August 16, 2019 at 9:30 pm

      I hope they lull themselves into a false sense of security, just like 2016.

      Like

      Reply
  The Devilbat says:
    August 16, 2019 at 7:12 pm

    I wonder if there are any democrat candidates who could draw a larger crowd? Never mind, they have voter fraud on their side as well as media, facebook and Google propaganda.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    Mike in a Truck says:
      August 16, 2019 at 7:40 pm

      What bugs me the most- all these DemoTurds- do they ever stop to think how unliked they are? Look at PDJT crowds then look at theirs. I know they can count after all they count money real well. This is what's known as a "clue". Americans dont like youse guys.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      Rhoda R says:
        August 16, 2019 at 8:08 pm

        The real clue is that they ignore the size of Trump crowds, the letters from their constituents, the need for fraud to win elections, etc. which means that they aren't in the least interested in what the American citizens want – just in their own power and corruption driven wealth.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      Aeyrie says:
        August 16, 2019 at 8:27 pm

        I get emails sent to me from DNC and certain candidate's campaigns just to see how/what they are doing. They aren't counting much money these days, Mike. They are BEGGING for donations! They sound desperate and worried. Sounds like their base is deserting them in droves.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        SwampRatTerrier says:
          August 16, 2019 at 8:36 pm

          Good.

          May they count their dwindling ill-gotten gains in the hottest place in the universe…..

          Like

          Reply
        bertdilbert says:
          August 16, 2019 at 8:50 pm

          Nobody is going to give money at the national level to dem candidates if they sense they cannot deliver. They will concentrate on state offices where they can get money back.

          Like

          Reply
    mikeyboo says:
      August 16, 2019 at 7:57 pm

      Yes Devilbat, and yet Trump still became President!!!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    joebkonobi says:
      August 16, 2019 at 8:08 pm

      …and globalist, China, Russia, EU and multi-national corporations!

      Like

      Reply
    Robert Powers says:
      August 16, 2019 at 8:30 pm

      The democrats will count the voters in the cemetery, down the street to make their numbers appear larger than "life"….

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  rustybritches says:
    August 16, 2019 at 7:17 pm

    Talk was Joe Biden had a rally in Same Area in NH and he had like 30 people there and some even said he didn't show up don't know how true that is but maybe first part of his taking more time away from his campaign Hope he just keeps right on going What a dud

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  dd_sc says:
    August 16, 2019 at 7:18 pm

    The total exceeds 20,000

    That’s a sell out crowd at Madison Square Garden.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    dd_sc says:
      August 16, 2019 at 7:21 pm

      Capacity:
      Basketball: 19,812
      Ice hockey: 18,006
      Pro wrestling: 18,500
      Concerts: 20,000
      Boxing: 20,789

      Like

      Reply
      mr.piddles says:
        August 16, 2019 at 9:20 pm

        Same for TD Garden in Boston. I'm sure there are a lot of venues like that. But still pretty impressive for Blue Country, U.S.A. (as in: all of New England). Even if the Dems eviscerate their own party this next time around (which seems to be the path they're on), I wouldn't expect Independents to just show up for a Trump Rally in any great number. So who knows… maybe folks are gettin' wickit smaahht or somethin'.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  Lady GoFigure (@GofigureLady) says:
    August 16, 2019 at 7:28 pm

    I feel a landslide coming on. KAG!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    Mncpo(ret) says:
      August 16, 2019 at 8:19 pm

      Only if EVERY one of us votes and brings someone with us to vote. This next election will have MASSIVE voter fraud attached to it. Guaranteed.

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
      dd_sc says:
        August 16, 2019 at 8:29 pm

        You got that right.

        I have this recurring thought that Speaker Pelosi will not certify the results until votes have been harvested for the Democrat candidate to win, and McCarthy just sits on his hands.

        Like

        Reply
    dufrst says:
      August 16, 2019 at 9:18 pm

      I don't need the landslide. Just win dammit! I think Trump won't waste time in CO, VA, and NV early in this race. I think he will spend most of his time in the states he won last time like PA, MI, WI, IA, NC, OH, and as always FL. For the sake of the popular vote, he should make some swings in TX and even CA or have some type of ground game to get the vote out in those states. The margin in CA was ridiculous! And the margin in TX was far too close last time (less than 10%).

      Like

      Reply
  Kerry Gimbel says:
    August 16, 2019 at 7:30 pm

    The 2020 Dems May have to start asking celebrity performers to show up at their rallies like Cher did for Hillary.
Oh I forgot. That didn't help her a bit!
    Oh I forgot. That didn’t help her a bit!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  snowfalling says:
    August 16, 2019 at 7:32 pm

    It's good that more and more people understand that PDJT has been leading our country on the right direction. Hopefully all who support PDJT go to vote not only for PDJT's re-election also for changing the congress.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  Right to reply says:
    August 16, 2019 at 7:32 pm

    God bless Trump!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  airl88 says:
    August 16, 2019 at 7:33 pm

    What is this???

    WTH? Thousands of Supporters Locked Out of Trump Rally as Hundreds of Empty Seats in New Hampshire Arena Went Unfilled

    https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/08/wth-thousands-locked-out-of-trump-rally-as-hundreds-of-empty-seats-in-new-hampshire-arena-went-unfilled/

    Like

    Reply
    sunnydaze says:
      August 16, 2019 at 8:31 pm

      It’s just Hoff getting it wrong again.

      Apparently, he doesn’t understand Fire Codes, our that this (empty seats behind Prez) happens at EVERY rally and always has.

      The people w/ “bad seats” get up and stand on the floor in front of him.

      Duh!

      But I’m enjoying letting the Libs believe the stupid BS once again. Feeds their narrative that “Trump won’t win”.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    Debbie says:
      August 16, 2019 at 8:31 pm

      Not true. The fire marshal wouldn't let more in. Empty seats only means more people were out of their seats standing on the floor. The crowd outside was 8,000 to 9,000. Close to 20,000 total.

      Like

      Reply
  tumbleweedstumbling says:
    August 16, 2019 at 7:34 pm

    That’s nothing. “FRANCONIA, N.H. — Warren speaks to crowd of hundreds in Franconia
    Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren campaigned Wednesday in Franconia as she continues to climb in the New Hampshire polls. Warren spoke to a crowd of more than 700 voters at a scenic farm in Franconia. see https://www.wmur.com/article/warren-speaks-to-crowd-of-hundreds-in-franconia/28704327 (eyes rolling)

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  john says:
    August 16, 2019 at 7:37 pm

    20,000 people out of a population of 1.35 million is 1.4% of the entire population of NH. That is incredible.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    Rhoda R says:
      August 16, 2019 at 8:11 pm

      And these are people willing and able to stand in lines for up to two days. Just think of the number of people who have job/family commitments or health issues that would preclude that.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  SAM-TruthFreedomLiberty says:
    August 16, 2019 at 7:46 pm

    Time to update: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/SNHU_Arena
    It’s full of Democrat nonsense. Trump has the record

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. Publius2016 says:
    August 16, 2019 at 7:49 pm

    Big news in NH! all local stations will report the TRUTH!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. ElTocaor says:
    August 16, 2019 at 7:57 pm

    T-T-T-Trump and the Patriots!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. JIM COMEY IS A WEASEL_DOUG says:
    August 16, 2019 at 7:58 pm

    This is not even counting another 10,000 or more online live streaming!!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  20. leftnomore says:
    August 16, 2019 at 7:58 pm

    Elton’s response: “I believe a follow up show is the best response. If I can’t top his numbers, I’ll vote for the binch!”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. InAz says:
    August 16, 2019 at 7:59 pm

    Record crowds, excitement, a President who actually cares about the average citizen.

    This is why the Communist Demoncrap scum cheat, lie, and engage in voter fraud…..it is the only way these Communist Cretins can win elections.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  22. J W says:
    August 16, 2019 at 8:00 pm

    Dems have got to be thinking, “what’s the point?”

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • nimrodman says:
      August 16, 2019 at 9:56 pm

      Yes

      At this point they have to be resigned to
      “which sacrificial lamb should we put up in 2020?”

      Actually, long before this point

      Like

      Reply
  23. Marygrace Powers says:
    August 16, 2019 at 8:03 pm

    Phenomenal NH crowd/
    Standing O was quite emotional.

    Very first thing President Trump said,
    “I will NEVER, EVER LET YOU DOWN.”❤️🇺🇸

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  24. jus wundrin says:
    August 16, 2019 at 8:03 pm

    Warren draws 700, and the MSM excitedly says that its a huge crowd!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • SwampRatTerrier says:
      August 16, 2019 at 8:32 pm

      How much did Lizzie Borden pay them?

      snark

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • SwampRatTerrier says:
      August 16, 2019 at 8:33 pm

      Attend a Lizzie Rally and get a Free PhD from Harvard Law School!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Bill_M says:
        August 16, 2019 at 9:19 pm

        And a genuine “Fake Indian” feather in your choice of bright yellow, puce, or pink.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • nimrodman says:
          August 16, 2019 at 10:04 pm

          Young adults at Coachella Music festival had been snapping up full feathered headresses that had become “the thing” this year and last

          Until they ran afoul of lefty scolds, who berated them for disrespect to Indians – correction, Native Americans – correction, Indigenous peoples

          So the pretty girls who had fun dressing up in them and taking selfies for their instagram pages (they looked oh-so cute) got their fun ruined by their fellow travellers

          Hard to have fun there in lefty-land without triggering anyone

          “No feathers for YOU!”

          Like

          Reply
  25. Minuteman says:
    August 16, 2019 at 8:07 pm

    So VSPDJT drew a bigger crowd than the Queen of England.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  26. calbear84 says:
    August 16, 2019 at 8:08 pm

    People are fired up big time and it’s only August! Trump Train a rollin’ all the way to 2020!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. TeaForAll says:
    August 16, 2019 at 8:09 pm

    20,000 attend the rally inside and outside. Just imagine how many of us were watching at HOME
    The HITS keep coming and NOTHING and I Mean NOTHING will stop a landside coming 2020
    KAM AND MAGA
    Luv My President

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. joebkonobi says:
    August 16, 2019 at 8:17 pm

    Love the lion caricature at the end of the article Sundance. Hope the UniParty rebound see it!

    Like

    Reply
  29. Brian L says:
    August 16, 2019 at 8:20 pm

    That must chap some asses something fierce.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. permiejack says:
    August 16, 2019 at 8:21 pm

    I just saw this correction on cnn……….NOT!

    Like

    Reply
  31. Judiciary says:
    August 16, 2019 at 8:55 pm

    A guy boasted about Warren’s supposed 700, which was really 600, at her NH speech or rally, whatever it was. He was mocking Trump’s expected numbers at this NH bliw out rally. I hope he hears the real news.

    Like

    Reply
  32. Francine wendelboe says:
    August 16, 2019 at 9:01 pm

    Yep, I was there and saw for myself. I was there since noon as a facilitator for admission. Once the motorcade arrived, the line of people had to be sent blocks away to come back around and many left after that so it would have been bigger. They allowed a HUGE number on the floor literally right up to the stage, so if there were some empty seats in the nosebleed area behind Trump, they would have been filled to every seat. I was in the 5th row right behind the POTUS.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

