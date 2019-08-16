Wow, President Trump Crowd for New Hampshire Rally Easily Breaks Record…

President Trump said the MAGA rally at the SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire, beat all venue records for crowd attendance.
The anti-Trump media nuts immediately went bananas trying to disprove it. The funny things is, not only was President Trump correct – he underestimated the crowd.
According to the Manchester Fire Marshal there were over 11,500 people inside the arena (pictured above), and around 8,000 to 9,000 outside watching jumbo screens (pic below). The total exceeds 20,000. The previous record was 11,300 for an Elton John concert.
‘The Trump people wanted the fire marshal to let more people in, and at some point they say no,’ the official said. But there were tons and tons more outside. It’s not like they couldn’t fill the place.’ (via Daily Mail)
Doesn’t matter if you can easily vote from out of state on election day to decide Presidential Elections.
LikeLiked by 4 people
We’ve got a plan this time. So the President will easily win NH. I am watching CNN at a Chinese Restaurant in Bradley, IL and guess what? Anderson Cooper looks like death warmed over and Maggie Haberman finally washed her hair.
LikeLiked by 7 people
We need to get Shaheen’s seat.
LikeLike
Anderson Cooper?
What’s that thang?
LikeLike
Howie Carr said he and his producer got there early and couldn’t get in, they ended up sitting in car listening, but talked to people from all over New England who were there.
LikeLiked by 10 people
So much winning. But it’s not too much yet.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Take NH and Minnesota.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Yet Twitter allows #EmptySeatMAGATour to get to #1 trending where the left finds out of context pics of empty seats to make it appear like no one is showing up.
It’s like these idiots have no idea what fire code capacity is. If the fire marshall only lets 11k into the arena, but they have it setup to where 2k people are standing on the floor instead of sitting in seats, of course there are going to be empty seats.
Mamet Principle on full display. The left HAS to ignore that fact, as well as ignore the overflow crowd outside, to make the case that Trump’s rallies are poorly attended.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Honestly? I wouldn’t actually bet that they do comprehend the idea of fire code capacity.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thing is… manipulations like this are very easy to disprove. For those with the slightest bit of inclination – this is a huge red pill.
It is very easy for them to see the actual crowds, both inside and out. When they do, the fact that they were lied to is blatantly obvious.
Such a clear cut case – not like trying to convince someone the FBI is corrupt.
LikeLiked by 3 people
They are only lying to themselves. Going to be surprised again in 2020 if they don’t stop lying and face reality.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Media are idiots. They are committed to their fake news.
LikeLike
Yes they are. However, they will be the biggest impediment to PDJT’s re-election. I believe the President can handle the Democrats but fear the media will sway the masses who “knowingly” have no other place to get their news
LikeLike
H&HC,
there is plenty of evidence that people get their news from apart from Pravda.
Polls, though polluted, all contradict dem key platform items of the Dreaded Dems.
And just this week Zogby and Rasmussen polls show President’s approval UP!
Mr. and Mrs. America are not getting positive news ab this administration from Pravda, that’s for sure.
LikeLike
Ah….but for just one honest network or newspaper.
LikeLike
I hope they lull themselves into a false sense of security, just like 2016.
LikeLike
I wonder if there are any democrat candidates who could draw a larger crowd? Never mind, they have voter fraud on their side as well as media, facebook and Google propaganda.
LikeLiked by 4 people
What bugs me the most- all these DemoTurds- do they ever stop to think how unliked they are? Look at PDJT crowds then look at theirs. I know they can count after all they count money real well. This is what’s known as a “clue”. Americans dont like youse guys.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The real clue is that they ignore the size of Trump crowds, the letters from their constituents, the need for fraud to win elections, etc. which means that they aren’t in the least interested in what the American citizens want – just in their own power and corruption driven wealth.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I get emails sent to me from DNC and certain candidate’s campaigns just to see how/what they are doing. They aren’t counting much money these days, Mike. They are BEGGING for donations! They sound desperate and worried. Sounds like their base is deserting them in droves.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good.
May they count their dwindling ill-gotten gains in the hottest place in the universe…..
LikeLike
Nobody is going to give money at the national level to dem candidates if they sense they cannot deliver. They will concentrate on state offices where they can get money back.
LikeLike
Yes Devilbat, and yet Trump still became President!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
…and globalist, China, Russia, EU and multi-national corporations!
LikeLike
The democrats will count the voters in the cemetery, down the street to make their numbers appear larger than “life”….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Robert, that is a Chitcago M.O.
LikeLike
Talk was Joe Biden had a rally in Same Area in NH and he had like 30 people there and some even said he didn’t show up don’t know how true that is but maybe first part of his taking more time away from his campaign Hope he just keeps right on going What a dud
LikeLiked by 6 people
The total exceeds 20,000
That’s a sell out crowd at Madison Square Garden.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Capacity:
Basketball: 19,812
Ice hockey: 18,006
Pro wrestling: 18,500
Concerts: 20,000
Boxing: 20,789
LikeLike
Same for TD Garden in Boston. I’m sure there are a lot of venues like that. But still pretty impressive for Blue Country, U.S.A. (as in: all of New England). Even if the Dems eviscerate their own party this next time around (which seems to be the path they’re on), I wouldn’t expect Independents to just show up for a Trump Rally in any great number. So who knows… maybe folks are gettin’ wickit smaahht or somethin’.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I feel a landslide coming on. KAG!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Only if EVERY one of us votes and brings someone with us to vote. This next election will have MASSIVE voter fraud attached to it. Guaranteed.
LikeLiked by 8 people
You got that right.
I have this recurring thought that Speaker Pelosi will not certify the results until votes have been harvested for the Democrat candidate to win, and McCarthy just sits on his hands.
LikeLike
Pelosi will be harvested before that’s allowed methinks………
President Trump’s got something up his sleeve! Snark.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t need the landslide. Just win dammit! I think Trump won’t waste time in CO, VA, and NV early in this race. I think he will spend most of his time in the states he won last time like PA, MI, WI, IA, NC, OH, and as always FL. For the sake of the popular vote, he should make some swings in TX and even CA or have some type of ground game to get the vote out in those states. The margin in CA was ridiculous! And the margin in TX was far too close last time (less than 10%).
LikeLike
The 2020 Dems May have to start asking celebrity performers to show up at their rallies like Cher did for Hillary.
Oh I forgot. That didn’t help her a bit!
LikeLiked by 4 people
It’s good that more and more people understand that PDJT has been leading our country on the right direction. Hopefully all who support PDJT go to vote not only for PDJT’s re-election also for changing the congress.
LikeLiked by 7 people
God bless Trump!
LikeLiked by 6 people
AMEN
LikeLiked by 2 people
What is this???
WTH? Thousands of Supporters Locked Out of Trump Rally as Hundreds of Empty Seats in New Hampshire Arena Went Unfilled
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/08/wth-thousands-locked-out-of-trump-rally-as-hundreds-of-empty-seats-in-new-hampshire-arena-went-unfilled/
LikeLike
It’s just Hoff getting it wrong again.
Apparently, he doesn’t understand Fire Codes, our that this (empty seats behind Prez) happens at EVERY rally and always has.
The people w/ “bad seats” get up and stand on the floor in front of him.
Duh!
But I’m enjoying letting the Libs believe the stupid BS once again. Feeds their narrative that “Trump won’t win”.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Not true. The fire marshal wouldn’t let more in. Empty seats only means more people were out of their seats standing on the floor. The crowd outside was 8,000 to 9,000. Close to 20,000 total.
LikeLike
Thanks for clarifying. I thought something smelled fishy about that article.
LikeLike
That’s nothing. “FRANCONIA, N.H. — Warren speaks to crowd of hundreds in Franconia
Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren campaigned Wednesday in Franconia as she continues to climb in the New Hampshire polls. Warren spoke to a crowd of more than 700 voters at a scenic farm in Franconia. see https://www.wmur.com/article/warren-speaks-to-crowd-of-hundreds-in-franconia/28704327 (eyes rolling)
LikeLiked by 4 people
Has anyone in the media commented on the ‘whiteness’ of her crowds like they always do for VSPGPDJT?
LikeLiked by 8 people
And is that the rally where (typically tone deaf) she basically insulted the crowd, or was that in Iowa?
LikeLiked by 1 person
And only 669 of them were trucked in Canucks!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Warren speaks to crowd of hundreds in Franconia”
Hundreds ! Hundreds, I tell you !
LikeLike
20,000 people out of a population of 1.35 million is 1.4% of the entire population of NH. That is incredible.
LikeLiked by 6 people
And these are people willing and able to stand in lines for up to two days. Just think of the number of people who have job/family commitments or health issues that would preclude that.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Time to update: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/SNHU_Arena
It’s full of Democrat nonsense. Trump has the record
LikeLiked by 1 person
Big news in NH! all local stations will report the TRUTH!
LikeLiked by 1 person
T-T-T-Trump and the Patriots!
LikeLiked by 1 person
MAGA-style Rock!
LikeLiked by 1 person
He’s got a piercing stare
and MAGA hair
You know I read it in a magazine!
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is not even counting another 10,000 or more online live streaming!!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Elton’s response: “I believe a follow up show is the best response. If I can’t top his numbers, I’ll vote for the binch!”
LikeLiked by 1 person
That would be awesome. Elton John having to vote for PTrump…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just having Elton goaded into putting on a show solely to top PresTrump’s record attendance is payoff enough
He truly lives inside their heads
LikeLike
Record crowds, excitement, a President who actually cares about the average citizen.
This is why the Communist Demoncrap scum cheat, lie, and engage in voter fraud…..it is the only way these Communist Cretins can win elections.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Dems have got to be thinking, “what’s the point?”
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes
At this point they have to be resigned to
“which sacrificial lamb should we put up in 2020?”
Actually, long before this point
LikeLike
Phenomenal NH crowd/
Standing O was quite emotional.
Very first thing President Trump said,
“I will NEVER, EVER LET YOU DOWN.”❤️🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 4 people
Warren draws 700, and the MSM excitedly says that its a huge crowd!
LikeLiked by 2 people
How much did Lizzie Borden pay them?
snark
LikeLiked by 1 person
Attend a Lizzie Rally and get a Free PhD from Harvard Law School!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
And a genuine “Fake Indian” feather in your choice of bright yellow, puce, or pink.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Young adults at Coachella Music festival had been snapping up full feathered headresses that had become “the thing” this year and last
Until they ran afoul of lefty scolds, who berated them for disrespect to Indians – correction, Native Americans – correction, Indigenous peoples
So the pretty girls who had fun dressing up in them and taking selfies for their instagram pages (they looked oh-so cute) got their fun ruined by their fellow travellers
Hard to have fun there in lefty-land without triggering anyone
“No feathers for YOU!”
LikeLike
So VSPDJT drew a bigger crowd than the Queen of England.
LikeLiked by 3 people
O.k., that was a sleeper/creeper. Was scanning the comments, and ‘got it’when I was about 3 comments further down. Good one!
LikeLike
People are fired up big time and it’s only August! Trump Train a rollin’ all the way to 2020!
LikeLiked by 1 person
20,000 attend the rally inside and outside. Just imagine how many of us were watching at HOME
The HITS keep coming and NOTHING and I Mean NOTHING will stop a landside coming 2020
KAM AND MAGA
Luv My President
LikeLiked by 1 person
To God’s ears I pray.
LikeLiked by 2 people
KAM? Was that just a typo or… Keep America’s Magic? Keep America Magnificent? Keep America Masterful? Keep America Manly? Oh my…
LikeLike
KAG MY BAD
LikeLike
Moral, certainly.
LikeLike
Fine. 😉
LikeLike
I sort of like Keep America Great, but it just doesn’t resonate like MAGA. I was thinking this week about what President Trump can really do with a second term versus so much that he has done so far. That made me think about a different slogan, which I am suggesting here for everyone’s consideration:
MAG ….. Make America GREATER!
Think the economy is really good? Just wait till MANY more companies relocate plants here!
Think we need immigration reform? Just wait till we have a secure border and many thousands of QUALIFIED legal immigrants are helping us grow!
Make America GREATER!
LikeLike
OOh I like that! Make America Greater!
LikeLike
Love the lion caricature at the end of the article Sundance. Hope the UniParty rebound see it!
LikeLike
That must chap some asses something fierce.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I just saw this correction on cnn……….NOT!
LikeLike
A guy boasted about Warren’s supposed 700, which was really 600, at her NH speech or rally, whatever it was. He was mocking Trump’s expected numbers at this NH bliw out rally. I hope he hears the real news.
LikeLike
Yep, I was there and saw for myself. I was there since noon as a facilitator for admission. Once the motorcade arrived, the line of people had to be sent blocks away to come back around and many left after that so it would have been bigger. They allowed a HUGE number on the floor literally right up to the stage, so if there were some empty seats in the nosebleed area behind Trump, they would have been filled to every seat. I was in the 5th row right behind the POTUS.
LikeLiked by 1 person