Wow, President Trump Crowd for New Hampshire Rally Easily Breaks Record…

President Trump said the MAGA rally at the SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire, beat all venue records for crowd attendance.

The anti-Trump media nuts immediately went bananas trying to disprove it. The funny things is, not only was President Trump correct – he underestimated the crowd.

According to the Manchester Fire Marshal there were over 11,500 people inside the arena (pictured above), and around 8,000 to 9,000 outside watching jumbo screens (pic below). The total exceeds 20,000. The previous record was 11,300 for an Elton John concert.

‘The Trump people wanted the fire marshal to let more people in, and at some point they say no,’ the official said. But there were tons and tons more outside. It’s not like they couldn’t fill the place.’ (via Daily Mail)

A great evening, with incredible people, in New Hampshire! https://t.co/XvqQCgorIW — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2019

Great news! Tonight, we broke the all-time attendance record previously held by Elton John at #SNHUArena in Manchester, New Hampshire! https://t.co/GHvFBkA2KZ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2019

So it turns out @realDonaldTrump was right about breaking Elton John's attendance record in Manchester, NH. The fire marshal counted "11,500-plus," breaking the record by at least 200. Marshal also estimated overflow crowd of "8,000-9,000" standing outside https://t.co/JJhMtVureq — David Martosko (@dmartosko) August 16, 2019

