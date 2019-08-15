Israel Blocks Tlaib and Omar Visit over Support for Anti-Israel BDS Movement…

Citing the continued effort of Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Ilhan Omar (D-MN) to advocate for the anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, the government of Israel notified Representatives Omar and Tlaib Wednesday night they would not be granted entry visas this weekend.

Not long before the news was public, President Donald Trump tweeted his support for the decision by the Israeli government:

Immediately the political media went bananas with proclamations that President Trump was the cause of the denied entry. According to many DC politicians demanding the elimination of the state of Israel does not warrant a denial of entry. The Democrats -and some Republicans- say Israel should respect the voices of American politicians who want to see their nation eliminated. Apparently Israel disagrees with this position.

WASHINGTON – Israel on Thursday barred Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib from entering the Jewish state, citing their support for a Palestinian-led boycott movement — a decision that unleashed a torrent of condemnation by Democratic congressional lawmakers.

“The decision has been made, the decision is not to allow them to enter,” Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely told Israel’s Reshet Bet Radio. […] Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended the announcement by Interior Minister Aryeh Deri by saying Israel is a “vibrant and free democracy” that is open to criticism of its policies, but “with one exception.” “Israel’s law prohibits the entry of people who call and operate to boycott Israel, as is the case with other democracies that prevent the entry of people whose perception harms the country,” he said, according to The Jerusalem Post. The decision was made by Netanyahu, Foreign Minister Israel Katz and Minister of Strategic Affairs Gilad Erdan. “The State of Israel respects the US Congress, as part of the close alliance, but it is inconceivable that anyone who wishes to harm the State of Israel will be allowed, even during the visit,” a press statement said. (read more)

