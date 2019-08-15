Israel Blocks Tlaib and Omar Visit over Support for Anti-Israel BDS Movement…

Citing the continued effort of Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Ilhan Omar (D-MN) to advocate for the anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, the government of Israel notified Representatives Omar and Tlaib Wednesday night they would not be granted entry visas this weekend.
Not long before the news was public, President Donald Trump tweeted his support for the decision by the Israeli government:
Immediately the political media went bananas with proclamations that President Trump was the cause of the denied entry. According to many DC politicians demanding the elimination of the state of Israel does not warrant a denial of entry. The Democrats -and some Republicans- say Israel should respect the voices of American politicians who want to see their nation eliminated. Apparently Israel disagrees with this position.
WASHINGTON – Israel on Thursday barred Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib from entering the Jewish state, citing their support for a Palestinian-led boycott movement — a decision that unleashed a torrent of condemnation by Democratic congressional lawmakers.
“The decision has been made, the decision is not to allow them to enter,” Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely told Israel’s Reshet Bet Radio.
[…] Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended the announcement by Interior Minister Aryeh Deri by saying Israel is a “vibrant and free democracy” that is open to criticism of its policies, but “with one exception.”
“Israel’s law prohibits the entry of people who call and operate to boycott Israel, as is the case with other democracies that prevent the entry of people whose perception harms the country,” he said, according to The Jerusalem Post.
The decision was made by Netanyahu, Foreign Minister Israel Katz and Minister of Strategic Affairs Gilad Erdan.
“The State of Israel respects the US Congress, as part of the close alliance, but it is inconceivable that anyone who wishes to harm the State of Israel will be allowed, even during the visit,” a press statement said. (read more)
Israel. Doing the job the US Congress has neither the courage nor moral turpitude to do.
Good!!!!
Of COARSE Israel should welcome a BDS supporting faction of the squad for a visit.
Just as Epstien shoukd have welcomed the guard, unlocking his cell and letting washisname in for a ‘short visit’, and we Amerucans,should welcome the invaders flooding our Southern border!
Do I need to say MAJOR SARC////SSSS
What a win this is.
I think there was some thought that this was going to be done — barring them — awhile ago, and then they would use it as official martyrdom and so forth.
That makes sense. But the timing of this is exquisite. After the El Paso follow-up and with people pressuring NFL owners not to fund raise for POTUS, and so forth.
Now, instead, it’s The Squad who is made “off limits” publicly. And, it serves to elevate The Squad once more, just as POTUS wants.
Additionally, it has to be reported (even if buried in stories) that Israel is banning them because of their support for BDS. So we get right back to “Dems are anti-semitic” stuff.
This is perfect. In all ways.
Great day so far.
And the President has managed to get the Dems to run to the microphone and diss Israel and take the side of two obviously anti-semetic, terrorist backing women… LOL…Genius
Now if only the US Jewish community would pay attention to these Godless Dems and stop voting for them. Maybe this will wake some of them up!
They are Democrats before they are Jewish. Just like the pro abortion Democrat “Catholics”.
Had these ingrates decided to accompany the official CONDEL that is already there, they would have been granted entry out of respect for the US Congress. They were denied because they were trying to enter for foe events organized by a terrorist.
Shep of Fox lied to the viewers saying the decision was made AFTER President Trump tweeted.
What IS a surprise is that these two anti-America, anti-Israel seditionists think they are so all important that they can say anything and do anything contrary to the laws of the land and think their desires should be accepted without consequence. They are the face of the democRAT party and THEY are a disgrace to this nation on every front.
Why shouldn’t they have that world view? It’s been pretty much SOP for decades.
They’re Narcissists. Severe examples. Unstable, violent, full of hate and demanding to be put on a pedestal. Egoists unhinged. They’ll probably secretly love the attention, but their venom is plain for all to see.
I don’t think it’s true that they hate all Jewish people.
Look at the response from AIPAC? WTH?
Now if we could only block those two terrorist infiltrators
from entering the halls of Congress.
Bravo Israel!
Hell, we should ban them from America!
PDJT boomerang. Stupid Dems complaining about a longstanding Israel law being appropriately implemented, and defending the radical Squad who DID introduce a pro BDS resolution in the House. Not a good reminder to jewish Dem voters.
Tonights rally is going to be fun. You know PDJT will ad lib on this.
THESE TWO SHOULD BE IMPEACHED
