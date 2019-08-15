Canadian Ethics Commission Concludes Justin Trudeau Violated Oath of Office, Broke Law, Used Position To Influence Attorney General…

The Canadian Office of Ethics completed their investigation of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and whether he inappropriately used his office to influence and pressure the Canadian Attorney General to drop criminal charges against a political ally and donor, SNC-Lavalin. [Backstory Here]
Section 9 of the Canadian Ethics Act prohibits “public office holders from using their position to seek to influence a decision of another person so as to further their own private interests or those of their relatives or friends, or to improperly further another person’s private interests.”
The investigation found:
“Prime Minister Trudeau used his position of authority over Ms. Wilson‑Raybould [AG] to seek to influence, both directly and indirectly, her decision on whether she should overrule the Director of Public Prosecutions’ decision not to invite SNC-Lavalin to enter into negotiations towards a remediation agreement.
Therefore, I find that Mr. Trudeau contravened section 9 of the Act.”
In response to the official finding of the Canadian Ethics Office, Justin Trudeau said he “accepted the findings”, but “disagreed with the decision.”
Additionally, Justin from Canada refused to apologize for interfering in the criminal case, breaking the law and violating the duty of his office, because his goal was to protect Canadian workers who might have been negatively impacted if the company was impacted or was barred from doing business.
In essence, a ridiculous virtue-signalling defense. WATCH:
.
Immediately the leftist Canadian media circled-the-wagons to protect the office of the Prime Minister. The liberal media in Canada agree that all oaths of office are contingent upon only following laws, rules or governmental policies that advance liberalism. Any liberal or left-leaning target that runs afoul of the laws of Canada can be excused if their intent is to assist the larger progressive cause.
All Canadian media agree, openly and publicly, that if a conservative prime minister was to engage in similar conduct, to the benefit of a company donating to conservative political candidates, that Prime Minister should be immediately removed from office. It is the political ideology and intent of the office that determines the application of law.
Within the Canadian media response to the transparently illicit conduct of Prime Minister Trudeau, you discover why Canada has a closed media system, called a “cultural industry”. By law, policy and regulation, including within trade agreements, the media business in Canada is protected by the government from competition.
The “cultural industry” laws are how the liberal Canadian government keeps control of narratives to ensure no political challenges to their ideology ever reach the electorate. The closest comparison in media systems would be dictatorial state-run media in China, Iran, Turkey or similar ideologically controlled nations.
As a consequence, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was just found by the U.S. equivalent of the Inspector General, to have violated the most fundamental principal of his office and the Canadian legal system; yet he will remain in office to advance the progressive agenda.
That’s Canada.
.
All Canadian Patriots — “our” prayers have been answered!
Canada has a multiple tier legal system?
Much less sparkle on them thar stockings…. The poor special child.
Who is the conservative alternative that can get this fool out of office?
His name in Andrew Scheer and he is only marginally better than twinkle toes! A relative unknown who is hardly ever heard from in the press. Sad really.
I agree my fellow Canadian. Nothing and nobody to get excited about voting, however I will vote for Andrew Oct.21/2019. Sadly Justine was on our local news and I had to watch his stupid answer that he did it for the Canadian people. Please get the hell away from us you wimpy globalist, so many screw ups illegal doings, but he did it all for us. Grrr. That picture above with Chrystia Freeland her face reminds me of Peter Strozk’s evil dumb ass look. What a bunch of fkn losers, I pray that Justine is voted out. You Americans are so fortunate to have a president that is the Best. God Bless PDJT.
We need to find out if the Canada Ethics Commission is available for hire to investigate the treasonous and seditionist Coup against President Trump!
Andrew Scheer is the conservative leader. He is only polling 4-5% more than the idiot. SNC-Lavalin is a Quebec based company and in Quebec this story plays very differently. There it is spun as the PrimeMinister is “looking out for Quebec jobs” Quebec has a large population and as 75 seats in the federal parliament. Add that to the other liberal strongholds of mainland BC and the Greater Toronto area and Trudeau could conceivably eak out another win. And Scheer is only slightly less leftist than Trudeau so there is not a lot of enthusiasm for electing him. We are in a sad sad place here!
Thanking the Good Lord the Greater Toronto area, not the elite voted the liberal scum out in the Provincial election, Hoping and praying the same will happen with the federal election. Andrew is nothing to get excited over, but hey we need to hold our nose and vote for him. I wish Stephan Harper was running again, but that is not possible.
Oh man do I miss Harper…sigh….
Prairie Boy, do you recall when Odumbo came to Canada and met with Harper? I loved the cold, no smiling walk they took not sure where it was, but it was priceless. I think Harper made Odumbo know he had nothing in common with him, no friends and couldn’t wait for that photo op to be over. Harper’s demeanor was so obvious that they were on opposite sides and were never going to be friends, not even pretend, unlike Justine and Odumbo.
Try to find a Canadian Don.
Where do we find someone even close to PDJT? He is one of a kind and once in a lifetime.
Sundance you just described the Media up here in Canada, better than any Canadian that I know could!
I’ve been preaching this for yrs., but no-one wants to listen to a “dumb sign-painter” like me!
Thank You!
I bet you are a FABULOUS sign painter, John!!!!!!
“The closest comparison in media systems would be dictatorial state-run media in China, Iran, Turkey or similar ideologically controlled nations.” Yep:
Do you think that the MSM in the USA is any different in behavior from the Canadian media? 😦
But when Trump says virtually the same thing about Putin it costs us tens of millions of dollars….huh.
If he likes dictatorships why doesn’t he go back to Cuba where he belongs.
Will he be resigning then?
L.o.l! “Make me!”
Just wait till Trump learns of it…they’ll all find out on Tweeter.
And yet not a peep out of the lying POS Media in Canada, unless its to make excuses for this idiot PM!
There is one exception to the general progressive tilt of the Canadian media. Check out https://nationalpost.com/.
The royal mounties will give little justine a short pour of maple syrup as punishment.
SD:
“As a consequence, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was just found by the U.S. equivalent of the Inspector General, to have violated the most fundamental principal of his office and the Canadian legal system; yet he will remain in office to advance the progressive agenda.
That’s Canada.”
Until I began visiting this site and becoming informed about Canada’s leftist ideology, I had always, naively, thought it to be an especially good place to live. I was dreadfully wrong.
All the natural beauty is besmirched by the political absurdities common to the government’s daily activities. The situation is equally disappointing and shameful.
The description of Candian media IS perfect, as is the comparisin to other countries, such as Iran and China, except it leaves out ONE, and its a BIGGIE;
The U.S. Media. Uniquely, in the U.S.,it is NOT,done thru Government ‘control’ of the media. Never the less, its pretty obvious our media IS totally controlled and is being actively and blatantly in the tank for one ‘side’.
How is it that our Federal government continues to grant broadcast licences to these companies? What ever happened to the ‘fairness doctrine’?
Public airwaves, right?
The only saving grace is we ARE seeing the wisdom of the concept of the marketplace of ideas, the idea that all can stand on a soapbox in the town square and say whatever they want.
(Freedom of speach and press).
Those ideas which resonate will, over time resonate, those that won’t, like products with no ‘market appeal’ will wither.
Having destroyed their main value (credibility) the msm have decimated their value, in the marketplace of ideas.
Even liberals give low marks for credibility to media. On a fundamental level, THEY have noticed the constant drumbeat of “beginning of the end”, that didn’t LEAD to an end.
While they look at it from the opposite direction of us, they STILL ‘get it’, that MSM is lieing.
In the end it comes down to this;
Was old Abe correct, about ‘fooling’ people?
If you think he WAS, you can sleep well.
If you think he was,WRONG, than worry.
Well thought out and explicitly written!
TY
Today I saw The Conservative Treehouse on Google’s list of blocked sites – although I’m not sure they’re totally blocked..maybe .just not given equal visibility based on CTH statistics compared to leftist sites.
Google/Facebook/Twitter are all a menace to freedom. I avoid all three except to make the occasional retort on Twitter.
Sort of like a mall parking ticket, huh?
Is that a red condom lapel pin he’s wearing? Where can you get one of those?
Maybe some nice socks too? https://www.reddit.com/r/The_Donald/comments/7szbe7/trudeau_signals_his_support_for_alternative/
It was the Russians I tell you, the Russians were behind this. Justin is innocent. He’s also a legend in his own mind.
He said he was sorry. That should be enough punishment. /s
He was also sorry when he groped that reporter years ago. Not because he groped her against her will, but because he didn’t realize she worked for a national news organization, not a local one.
Lmao! He wants to “implement recommendations made by the people I hired” 🤣🤣 That’s like crowdstrike looking into Hillary’s server instead of the FBI 💯 I really, really hope Justine loses his next election 🗳
Maybe Trudope would want to sign USMCA before leaving office?
Well, I was ignorant of their media monopoly.
But I know they’re not happy with their economy bleeding.
” Justin Trudeau Violated Oath of Office, Broke Law, Used Position To Influence l…”
Justin Trueau would be a perfect fit for the FBI. Perfect! If a democrat wins in 2020, he could well be out next FBI Director.
Tricky Trixie
D’oh! Canada!
I’m shutting up now…
his dad would be so… much more careful.
Where’s the photo of his eyebrow traveling down towards his nose like a lost caterpillar? LOL
