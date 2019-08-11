China Brings Mainland Military Forces into Hong Kong – Protests Cry Freedom…

As the U.S-China trade confrontation continues, China is running out of dollars. Beijing is burning through cash to prop up its manufacturing industries; and the currency devaluation only exacerbates the problem. A weak Yuan, makes their exports cheap; but China is an economy of dependency, and relies upon dollars to pay bills.
Against this growing internal financial crisis, videos seem to confirm Chinese military moving into regions around Hong Kong as protests continue. Hong Kong nationals staged a three-day protest at Hong Kong’s international airport to draw attention to their plight.
HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong police fired tear gas at demonstrators in the working class district of Sham Shui Po on Sunday, as yet another day of protest marches turned into a confrontation between police and activists.
Ten straight weekends of increasingly violent protests have plunged Hong Kong into its most serious political crisis in decades, posing a challenge to the central government in Beijing.(link)
Many voices in the west have forgotten the lessons from Tienanmen Square, when the central Chinese government used the Mongolian army regulars to gain control over the protests. The authoritarian Chinese government is communist at its central core; despite the party leadership’s corruption and capitalistic wealth.
Videos show the Chinese military are moving into Hong Kong to position themselves against those voices who are demanding the region remain a free and autonomous open society.
My gut tells me the PRC is anticipating civil unrest soon on the mainland in response to the strain of tariffs. This is them getting out ahead of the likely cheerleader of resistance, the people of Hong Kong…IMO
Those who will not learn from history are doomed to repeat it.
I’m with the President on this. Honk Kong is a part of China and it’s an internal Chinese matter. Interesting that so many signs are in English.
Was an English colony.
For 100 years.
And Vietnam was French.
God be with the people of Hong Kong. They are fighting a fight none of us would want to fight. And, given the state of many in the USA currently, not a fight all of us would have the mettle to fight.
Can’t overstate how much I respect them for what they are doing.
Help them, Lord, against the evil they are facing.
AMEN
I would say they (H.K. protesters) are fighting the fight we NEED to fight, here in the U.S., and may eventually HAVE to.
The fight or quest for Human liberty and dignity is universal. Agree mettle not there yet, in this country.
Amen
Commies gonna be commies — cf. 0bama…
The Chicoms are total thugs. We should never have become as involved with them as we are on trade and everything.
SD has explained at depth how the ChiComs pay for the DC Swamp Uniparty through the “US” Chamber of Commerce. Another gift of the Clintons as ChiComs were wandering around the WH with bags-o-cash, which was always an appropriate gift for the Arkansas grifters…
I SOOO prefer “Conme”, or “Conmei”, it just seems SO ,…appropriate. Like the kid,with “kick me” paper, taped to his back, you know?
Con mes have no sense of humor when their lies are pointed out — at all!
| A group of plainclothes officers, disguised as protesters, launched a surprise operation to arrest protesters outside SOGO department store in Causeway Bay. At least a dozen were arrested. The officers refused to answer reporters’ questions on their identity.#HongKong #antiELAB pic.twitter.com/P3WzYCJdu7
— Hong Kong Free Press (@HongKongFP) August 11, 2019 |
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/08/horror-socialism-in-action-hong-kong-protester-tastes-boot-of-chinese-regime/
HK had an extra 22 years of freedom, courtesy of UK’s efforts before their open city retreat. Now HK will have to “earn it” one of the hard ways. China’s suppression of HK should be a lesson for the world, especially our China bought “Putin collusion dim-O’crats”
China believes Hong Kong belongs to them and Taiwan too…Panda shows aggression, GLOBALISTS WILL HAVE TO ACT “SHOCKED”…
45 once again will orove that we were suckers for building China! 45 America First policy is BEST!
Hong Kong is a part of China – this is not open to debate.
Date: May 15, 2019 – Interviewer is your typical CNBS moron of the type yelling, “Buy, buy, buy!” right up to the subprime crash.
Free streaming video for Amazon Prime members. What a fundamentally CORRUPT business environment there is in China.
The China Hustle
https://www.amazon.com/China-Hustle-Dan-David/dp/B07BQLK1WW
PDT and supporters are doing their part. You do not take down a corrupt totalitarian regime through violent attacks. You do do what PDT is doing economically, assist change agents from within the Chinese population non-violently, and apply pressure points worldwide. China has already overextended their reach, just keep doing what you are doing and ignore the Neocons.
Exactly.
“Economic Security is National Security”
Is probably the most profound Doctrine, since Monroe, and he CREATED the “Doctrine”! Lol.
It just,KILLS the whole cold warrior AND neocon narratives, and buries them.
No invasions, no forced regime change, no hostility, and allies that stab us in the back, no ENEMIES.
Entanglements with none, economic competition with all. If they can’t compete, its not OUR fault. Not our fault that our system inherently offers the citisens more liberty, opportunity and a more prosperous life than any other.
And, they (other countries) can have whatever kind of system they want, and whatever kind their people will tolerate.
So long as they don’t threaten us, militarily.
In other words, DON’T invade and occupy the Barstuds, just bankrup them. Lovin it.
I read that the military is actually in Shenzhen and that is where the videos are from. Shenzhen is just across the border from HK.
LikeLike
“Many voices in the west have forgotten the lessons from Tienanmen Square.”
That lesson actually extends back towards Central Europe and the 1930s (and probably further than that). While Western companies invested heavily in the Third Reich before the war, the Soviet Union provided an enormous amount of war material to Germany up until Hitler launched Operation Barbarossa in 1941. In fact it it is estimated that without this material the surprise invasion of the Soviet Union, which ultimately killed over 20,000,000 people, would not have been possible.
Investing in totalitarian states does not create free peoples. It creates stronger totalitarian states. Always has, always will. That is what happened in Europe eight decades ago, and that is what has happened in East Asia for the last forty years.
It is incredible to me that due to stupidity, greed, and moral indifference individuals who lived through the former would facilitate the later.
I have watch a good deal of the Hong Kong protest live…
those kids are well organized ..the use of umbrellas to hide face and fend off tear gas is smart..also noticed they use lazer light to distract and blind…
they always allow emergency folks thru….and goiung inside the airport while it is open keeps the powers that be from using tear gas..
but they got their hands full when China sends in the troops…best of luck to em..
freedom is never free..it cost a a lot to get and keep it.
China’s Hong Kong problem has no good outcome for China, IMO.
Hong Kong is a major source of dollar currency because of its two main industries: finance and Asian/US trade brokerage. Both can easily move to Singapore or Taiwan if China uses troops to crush the ‘democracy’ protests, destroying Hong Kong’s value. But if it doesn’t, then China has effectively lost control of Hong Kong and risks repeats elsewhere in China, as Tiananmen already showed.
My daughter majored in Chinese studies, speaks Mandarin, and spent three months there as a student guest of the Chinese government. She traveled the country, and says China is anything but a monolithic society. Different dialects, different diets, different customs and industries by region. Xi has a growing domestic problem on his hands in addition to the trade war.
Thank you the insight.
Good in a way. Xi and the CCP need sufficient internal chaos to disrupt their focus on both anti US actions and OBOR.
Spent two years there…..Most people from different parts of the country speak different dialects…
To communicate, they speak Mandarin ..
Ristvan,, is correct….each part of the country is different……
Xi has a big problem on his hands domestically….China is imploding….
Kind of ironic actually……China has always been feared for the amount of people it can muster for it’s military……..
Now what if those billion of people muster against their own so called Government?
Will the military turn against them all?
Gunny,
Put another way, China spends more on internal security than they do for defence.
As they run out of $, what do they cut back on, first?
The Donald effect.
Freedom lovers unite.
https://mobile.twitter.com/NFrechen/status/1160491391618879491
Ilcon: thank you! That is SO moving. And, the HK Freedom Lovers are singing OUR National Anthem with SOOOooo much feeling!
Talk about waving the flag in front of the bull(y).
One prays for their safety. This is a red flag for Xi.
It’s a sad state of affairs and like Falun Gong followers these protesters will be harvested stripped of everything until they fade away .
Here is just an observation that fits with this article from Sundance. I am an OTR trucker (US & Canada), noticed that I don’t see as many “China” shipping containers going down the highways over the last few months. I went past the big rail yard in Chicago a couple days ago and it used to be packed to the gils with containers, now lots of open spaces.
You Tube.
Whois this Kyle Bass and why does he ask where President TRUMP is? Are we supposed to intervene in every country?
This is old news. There are three garrisons of PLA in HK (since 1997) though generally confined to barracks. So they are already there. The border town, Shenzhen, crack teams anti riot troops are still in Shenzhen FOR NOW. They put out a training video that scared many people as to intentions, but the call has not been made yet.
The HK police since 1997, have always liaised with the PLA, and have a seven step plan that must be followed before any formal deployment and will be coordinated with the HK police. The police take the lead. There are provisions for this in the Basic Law and protections.
So far Carrie traitor Lam has not made the call and China is holding off for now.
The sources above are speculation for now. That may change.
Read this article for the mechanisms for PLA deployment in HK.
https://www.asiatimes.com/2019/07/article/plas-deployment-plan-for-hk-revealed/
If you want accurate reporting not speculation read the running account in the Hong Kong Free Press, and even the SCMP.
After that Pray for the brave people of Hong Kong
