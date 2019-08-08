Rudy Giuliani Reacts to Release of Bruce Ohr 302 Reports…

President Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani appears on Fox News with reaction to the release of information contained within the FBI investigative notes of DOJ official Bruce Ohr.

Within the interview Giuliani drops a few bombshells, including an apparent lengthy amount of time that U.S. Attorney John Durham has spent in Europe investigating the FBI and CIA operations against the Trump campaign.

19 Responses to Rudy Giuliani Reacts to Release of Bruce Ohr 302 Reports…

  1. Darrell Michael Richardson says:
    August 8, 2019 at 11:37 pm

    All of these traitors are screwed.

  2. ann says:
    August 8, 2019 at 11:38 pm

    Our laws don’t serve the public, they enforce the power of the corrupt and spread chaos.

    What use are laws if they don’t serve justice?

  3. Firefly says:
    August 8, 2019 at 11:40 pm

    Diane West has a point. Why didn’t Barr release these before JW got the courts to force it.

    • Steve in MT says:
      August 8, 2019 at 11:50 pm

      Don’t write him off yet. When you are preparing a criminal prosecution, there is much that you cannot release until the charging document is filed. The reason I am not concerned about Barr is that if he wanted to, he could have stepped in and stopped it. He didn’t.

    • Uncle Max says:
      August 8, 2019 at 11:54 pm

      IMO, it’s a no-brainer. Let the process work… From what has been put out, I think it’s clear the President has KNOWN this stuff for over a year… especially regarding McCain. We’ll see… but having this come out via JW FOIA allows injection of some details/info not yet known for sure, but nothing that has been a focus behind the scenes. I think this ivestigation has found something significant under every rock and they keep finding more. It’s frustrating… but it’s clear, the DOJ is still infested with complicit black hats, and same at FBI and at State. I don’t know how this gets sorted out really.

  4. JonS says:
    August 8, 2019 at 11:41 pm

    Who knows what else we might have learned if Hannity had just STFU

  5. JoeMeek says:
    August 8, 2019 at 11:44 pm

    A gaggle of such stupid rats
    A gaggle of such stupid rats
    See how they run.
    See how they run
    They all ran after Trump to take his life
    He is now turning around and will cut off their tails with a carving knife
    Did you ever expect to see such a sight in your life
    As a gaggle of such stupid rats?

  6. BitterC says:
    August 8, 2019 at 11:45 pm

    Hope someone is looking into Paul Ryan’s obstruction of justice/a Congressional investigation when he sidelined Nunes for most of 2017 on the phony Adam Schiff ethics referral.

    Tonite on Hannity [much watch link below] they spoke of a conspiracy bt DOJ/FBI/State & Clinton campaign….they are going to need to add GOP Never Trumpers. McCain in contact with Steele in Oct. That mtg at the resort island. There was a cabal of GOP politicians

    Yes…Hannity was at his worst, but a lot of good info

    • livefreeordieguy says:
      August 8, 2019 at 11:54 pm

      Nobody is looking into Snake Ryan, BitterC… You know that… Ryan is the most despicable Republican in modern days… He is not necessarily the worst philosophically… or even practically… but when you factor in his immense position, he is the most damaging… Disgraceful… He is in his corner and hiding… printing money… There will be no accountability for the damage he has done…. None.

  7. Terry says:
    August 8, 2019 at 11:46 pm

    Giuliani has made several remarks like tonight in other interviews. He leaves the impression that there were tremendous crimes that took place that we probably don’t know about yet.

  8. Blind no Longer says:
    August 8, 2019 at 11:46 pm

    WOW!!! Rudy just named other countries as well…UK, ukraine and others!! CTH first called it a worldwide coup, and it was!!!! And just think…President Trump is still standing!!!!! Divine intervention…Thank you God Above1

  9. hoghead says:
    August 8, 2019 at 11:46 pm

    Sean Hannity, will you PPPUUULLLEEEEZE shut up and let the man speak? You can tell Giuliani is STOKED! He is hot! He has a lot of stuff to say, and Hannity insists that he gets to run his pie hole. And Giuliani knows a lot of stuff that isn’t public yet; he is excited that this is beginning to break. But Sean has to ask “…a direct question, sir…” I don’t know who is more frustrated, Giuliani or me.

  10. zorrorides says:
    August 8, 2019 at 11:48 pm

    Maybe now we will have a new beat inserted into the song of our people. The circling dance around the fire could become measured by declas and arrests. Every time Deep State murders or slanders or falsely accuses our President and us, then the constitutionalists announce public disclosure of Deep State’s evil deeds. Sundance has posted the list we need.

  11. SKIDROE says:
    August 8, 2019 at 11:51 pm

    I want them to prosecute Soros,Obama,Brennan,Clapper,Warner the whole bunch not some small potato like Ohr. Hell he’s just a pimple. A fly on a donkey’s ass. GO BIG!

  12. snootybaronet says:
    August 8, 2019 at 11:51 pm

    I don’t know why Sean has guests. He essentially interviews himself. The producers work up what the guest will say and Sean works off that and muffles the guest.

