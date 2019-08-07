President Trump Delivers Remarks During El Paso Visit With First Responders…

After visiting with victims, families and first responders in Dayton, OH, President Trump traveled to El Paso to visit with victims and first responders from Texas. President Trump delivered remarks from the El Paso Regional Emergency Communications Center. [Video and Transcript Below]

[Transcript – @2:30 of video] – Q Mr. President, can you tell us about today and what you’ve seen?

THE PRESIDENT: We had an amazing day. As you know, we left Ohio. And the love and the respect for the office of the presidency, it was — I wish you could have been in there to see it. I wish you could have been in there.

And it was no different here. We went to the hospital — just came from the hospital. We were there a lot longer than we were anticipated to be. It was supposed to be just a fairly quick — we met with numerous people. We met with also the doctors, the nurses, the medical staff. They have done an incredible job — both places. Just incredible.

And the enthusiasm, the love, the respect, and also the — telling me, “Let’s see if we can get something done.” And Republicans want to do it and Democrats want to do it.

And, by the way, here is a great hero. This man — the job he did. You all know who it is. Everybody — the whole world knows who you are now, right?

PRIVATE FIRST CLASS OAKLEY: Yes, Mr. President.

THE PRESIDENT: So you’ll be a movie star, the way you look. That’ll be — hey, that’ll be next. Who knows, right?

PRIVATE FIRST CLASS OAKLEY: Yes, sir.

THE PRESIDENT: But what a job. What a job you did.

PRIVATE FIRST CLASS OAKLEY: Thank you, sir.

THE PRESIDENT: There are a lot of heroes. There are a lot of heroes. A lot of people did just incredible work. Now we’re going in, I believe, Chief, and say hello to some of your folks.

POLICE CHIEF ALLEN: Yes, sir.

THE PRESIDENT: This is one of the most respected men in law enforcement, and I want to thank you very much.

POLICE CHIEF ALLEN: Thank you, Mr. President.

THE PRESIDENT: Thank you very much.

Q President Trump, you said today was about healing and unity, and you’ve attacked a number of your critics — Vice President Biden, Senator Brown, Mayor Whaley, as well as various members of the media. Can you explain why you chose to take that tone?

THE PRESIDENT: Well, they shouldn’t be politicking. Yeah, they shouldn’t be politicking today. I had it with Sherrod Brown. He and the mayor, Nan Whaley, they asked to go in — “Could we possibly go in and make the tour with you?” I said, “Yeah, let’s do it.”

They couldn’t believe what they saw, and they said it to people. They’ve never seen anything like it. The entire hospital — no different than what we had in El Paso — the entire hospital was — I mean, everybody was so proud of the job they did because they did a great job. They did a great job here.

And then I said goodbye. I took them in, at their request. We made the tour. They couldn’t believe it. She said it to people. He said it to people.

I get on Air Force One, where they do have a lot of televisions. I turn on the television, and there they are, saying, “Well, I don’t know if it was appropriate for the President to be in…” You know, et cetera, et cetera. You know, the same old line. And they’re very dishonest people and that’s probably why he got, I think, about zero percent and he failed as a presidential candidate.

We’re going to go in and see some very brave people. And I wanted to meet this hero before I did anything. And we appreciate it.

END 4:57 P.M. MDT

Incredible afternoon in El Paso, Texas. We love you, and are with you, all the way! pic.twitter.com/pTNhHapx86 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 8, 2019

