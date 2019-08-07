President Trump Delivers Remarks During El Paso Visit With First Responders…

After visiting with victims, families and first responders in Dayton, OH, President Trump traveled to El Paso to visit with victims and first responders from Texas. President Trump delivered remarks from the El Paso Regional Emergency Communications Center. [Video and Transcript Below]
.
[Transcript – @2:30 of video] – Q Mr. President, can you tell us about today and what you’ve seen?
THE PRESIDENT: We had an amazing day. As you know, we left Ohio. And the love and the respect for the office of the presidency, it was — I wish you could have been in there to see it. I wish you could have been in there.
And it was no different here. We went to the hospital — just came from the hospital. We were there a lot longer than we were anticipated to be. It was supposed to be just a fairly quick — we met with numerous people. We met with also the doctors, the nurses, the medical staff. They have done an incredible job — both places. Just incredible.
And the enthusiasm, the love, the respect, and also the — telling me, “Let’s see if we can get something done.” And Republicans want to do it and Democrats want to do it.
And, by the way, here is a great hero. This man — the job he did. You all know who it is. Everybody — the whole world knows who you are now, right?
PRIVATE FIRST CLASS OAKLEY: Yes, Mr. President.
THE PRESIDENT: So you’ll be a movie star, the way you look. That’ll be — hey, that’ll be next. Who knows, right?
PRIVATE FIRST CLASS OAKLEY: Yes, sir.
THE PRESIDENT: But what a job. What a job you did.
PRIVATE FIRST CLASS OAKLEY: Thank you, sir.
THE PRESIDENT: There are a lot of heroes. There are a lot of heroes. A lot of people did just incredible work. Now we’re going in, I believe, Chief, and say hello to some of your folks.
POLICE CHIEF ALLEN: Yes, sir.
THE PRESIDENT: This is one of the most respected men in law enforcement, and I want to thank you very much.
POLICE CHIEF ALLEN: Thank you, Mr. President.
THE PRESIDENT: Thank you very much.
Q President Trump, you said today was about healing and unity, and you’ve attacked a number of your critics — Vice President Biden, Senator Brown, Mayor Whaley, as well as various members of the media. Can you explain why you chose to take that tone?
THE PRESIDENT: Well, they shouldn’t be politicking. Yeah, they shouldn’t be politicking today. I had it with Sherrod Brown. He and the mayor, Nan Whaley, they asked to go in — “Could we possibly go in and make the tour with you?” I said, “Yeah, let’s do it.”
They couldn’t believe what they saw, and they said it to people. They’ve never seen anything like it. The entire hospital — no different than what we had in El Paso — the entire hospital was — I mean, everybody was so proud of the job they did because they did a great job. They did a great job here.
And then I said goodbye. I took them in, at their request. We made the tour. They couldn’t believe it. She said it to people. He said it to people.
I get on Air Force One, where they do have a lot of televisions. I turn on the television, and there they are, saying, “Well, I don’t know if it was appropriate for the President to be in…” You know, et cetera, et cetera. You know, the same old line. And they’re very dishonest people and that’s probably why he got, I think, about zero percent and he failed as a presidential candidate.
We’re going to go in and see some very brave people. And I wanted to meet this hero before I did anything. And we appreciate it.
My family has lived in El Paso for 43 years. I’m glad POTUS kept his promise and went there. Many people will appreciate it- make no mistake. Many people there are AWARE.
I’m so glad you posted this comment PBR.
Makes me happy to hear this from someone who knows..
A great President and also a man of the people. Of course brainwashed democrats and democrat voters are going to be negative no matter what because they have never learned to appreciate anything, including themselves. The are not even real Americans because of their hate, spite, racism, etc. They are to be pitied but not let them even think of winning anything any time in this country.
So I noticed that the Hispanic lady with the badge continually looked down and kept her reactions hidden.
I had the impression she didn’t want to be there.
Tomorrow morning on NPR we will get to hear from the people who are pissed that anyone treats the President with respect.
Yes! And to warm your heart keep in mind YOUR tax dollars support this entity………..
You won’t hear it if you don’t listen.
It’s all Leftwing propaganda anyway; we already know the narratives they’ll be spewing.
I think I am actually getting sick from all this hate and dysfunction. God, please Bless us with Peace.
May the full power of the Holy Trinity heal, sustain and empower you, your family, your city & Texas. In Christ’s name for PBR I pray.
Yet they never ever ask these types of questions of the other side, who are ALWAYS the first to take that tone.
I don’t normally hate people but I really really hate “journos”. They ARE the enemy of the people.
They are.
They are Nazi like.
They are getting worse, more snotty & condescending.
PDT should have said, “I’m not sure why Biden and the others chose that tone, what a disgrace they are to this great country as well as disrespectful to these who are suffering. Perhaps they will apologize someday for there tone”.
I recall the media crafting an ominous portrayal of A President Under Seige, The White House turned into a Bunker.
My, like so many other of the psy ops propaganda themes, Resist narratives don’t age well.
For Americans, the media and Dems are the alienating, hostile force.
Speaking of remarks, here’s Slow Joe trying to spit it out. Can you imagine a debate? President Trump would be saying “spit it out, Joe. You can do it.”
Kinda sounds like Pelosi.
I’m impressed. It looks like Gropin’ Joe really packed that Jr. High School gym. Must be what… 300 people there? And half of them weren’t paid to be there either. They were let out of class to attend.
;o)
I think the Dems are seriously miscalculating their perceived “advantage” with all this over-the-top accusatory rhetoric against POTUS in the wake of these shootings. Even my left-leaning friends are admitting it’s gone too far. The icing on the cake was Brian William’s ridiculous piece on MSNBC — which CTH covered earlier today — suggesting that Trump ordering US flags returned to full mast on 8/8 = “Heil Hitler” or something.
All of these clown show antics ensure a growing collection of people will be crawl-over-broken-glass Trump voters come next November.
I think many ordinary citizen Dems may just stay at home instead of trying to manage their cognitive dissonance over voting for either candidate. That is, unless a quasi-moderate lefty independent is on the ballot. Then they may place a protest vote for that person.
That independent is who we should hope appears and gets noticed. Someone like Ralph Nader. What’s the Green Party been up to lately?
bacillus: “What’s the Green Party been up to lately?”
They are off in the Caymans counting their loot and sipping umbrella drinks. It’s tough work saving the Earth so it can be destroyed by communism. They need a break.
(Winky? Yes…… Nah, I could be right.)
Thank you President Trump for your prompt personal appearance however, pumping gun control plays directly into hands of the enemy…
‘Trump Blows El Paso Response and Maybe the Election. He Better Hope Congress Fails to Pass His Proposals’
https://whiskeytangotexas.com/2019/08/07/trump-el-paso-gun-control/
He was very vague and he said the 2nd Amendment people needed to have a place at the table. Be calm–let him work.
LikeLiked by 4 people
NC Patriot, where is this ‘table’ identified in our American constitution, authorizing elected representatives of the people to sell our natural and constitutional rights away?
LikeLike
Also said therevis no appetite for ‘assault style weopons ban, and similar pushback on banning high cap magasines.
I agree, let him work. He has already linked immigration reform to any gun control. The Dems refuse, once again they own it.
Trump is tying Background checks to border security. The demorats will never stop illegal aliens so Trump can say he tried but the democraps would not do it. See how this works?
LikeLiked by 3 people
I am trusting President Trump has not underestimated how badly the left wants to abolish the 2nd amendment
LikeLiked by 1 person
The left cannot make a deal on guns because Trump has tied it to immigration reform. Immigration reform is opposed by unions and medical industry. Nobody is going to pay democrats to agree to gun legislation. Democrats will go with the money. It is a risk free proposition to Trump.
Trump won this before the fist shot was fired.
Besides, the Dems don’t WANT a deal on guns, they want the ISSUE. Its NOT about legislation, its about BRANDING.
WHO can be Branded with the blame for no legislation, PDJT or Congress Dems.
Trumps SOOOO Got this!
The only lasting solution is national constitutional carry, making it impossible for the enemy to anticipate who among us is prepared to defend against crime and tyranny.
LikeLike
Any gun control measures that affect The People should apply to Armed Government Workers to the exact same degree. Want to ban magazines bigger than 15 rounds? Let that limitation apply to SWAT teams, too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
NC Patriot, where is this ‘table’ identified in our American constitution, authorizing elected representatives of the people to sell our natural and constitutional rights away?
I’m tired of yelling at the TV when I try to watch LOCAL “news” for LYING …….Not even the alphabet national liars….. I’m to the point I want to punch them in the face.
LikeLiked by 1 person
have you tried calling your local news stations and telling them how you feel? while it may or may not work they can at least know they are being ‘watched’.
I have gone outside and banged my head into a wall…… Feels about the same as calling them and…………. similar results !
LikeLiked by 1 person
i called one of the san antonio news stations a few years ago and complained about slanted coverage but then decided just to ban cable in my home. The local fox affiliate actually had a hotline to call if we ever found funny business in their reporting. don’t know if anything changed since i haven’t had cable since 2016.
He simply tells the truth and it is from the heart. He’s a salesman and so am I. We have a reputation for being liars. Still not as bad as a politician though. The best of us speak our minds and are sincere. It shows through.
Need to do something about these damn rifles tho fellers. I don’t like the mass marketing and over production of them. Makes them way too cheap. I don’t particularly care for the red flag laws but it’s coming sooner or later. I prefer restricting the age of ownership of any gun that has more than a 6 round capacity to maybe age 30. These shooters (VEGAS exception) are snot nose little bastards that couldn’t fight their way out of a wet paper bag. Put an AK or AR in their hands and they become unstoppable with 30 rounds and multiple mags. I have a CCW but never carry. I couldn’t hit the broad side of a barn with a handgun. Takes a lot of skill; but a rifle is much easier to draw a bead and any wound above the torso is usually fatal unlike a handgun. If the shooter has a kevlar vest he’s protecting no one is from a .223 or 7.39.
Enough with the excuses there is a reason military and SWAT use them. They don’t give them 9mm or 6 round clips. The laws are coming either way. Don’t blame Trump and the Republicans. Simple math: The more of those firearms out there and cheaper they become the more likelihood they end up in the ends of one of these jackals. It’s not the people on this site I worry about, most of you are sane. But there’s a lot of people on the right that you cannot have this conversation with.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No sir. The rifle is the weapon of choice for citizens to fight an oppressive government. Please, go sell that bull somewhere else as in Europe.
LikeLiked by 2 people
.223 ie the NATO round was specifically designed to not tumble causing much less damage then the AK47 and 7.65 round which does tumble. You say you have a CCW which by the way are un-Constitutional because it is “permission” from the gov’t for you to use a right you already have. The 2nd amendment is designed to provide we the people with self defence,defence of the nation and to throw of tyranny ie an out of control gov’t. Our founders never authorized the gov’t to have a standing ARMY rather they gave Congress the right to raise an ARMY to fight needed wars should we have to. The people make up the whole of the militia and well regulated means well trained not well regulated as in laws or restrictions. In fact the gov’t is strictly forbidden from restricting us on what weapons we do own and how we carry said weapons up to and including the same weapons in use today. The militia (we the people ie Americans) make up the whole of the militia and as such would be expected if called upon to defend the country to show up with “arms of the day” as in the same weapons in service today. Nothing has changed since the Constitution was written. It is not the guns rather it is the person pulling the trigger. You cannot punish the law abiding for the actions of a criminal nor will we allow our rights to be taken away to satisfy the feelings of a few.
“A person that would give up a little liberty in exchange for security will lose both.” Benjamin Franklin
As a man that has fought in 3 wars and served for 23 years I can promise you I will not allow my rights to be taken away to make anyone feel better about themselves. I have a right to protect my family, myself,my country,and my freedom. If you choose to not own a weapon that is your choice and you are free to do that but you do NOT have the power nor right to decide I should not have the right to own mine.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Rifles should be free to all. The government can buy them at a mass discount price and pass them off to citizens to support 1st amendment rights. That way all citizens have a vested interest in keeping their rights, promised by the government.
LikeLiked by 10 people
The people’s President.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I want to thank our President and his wife for making a very difficult trip today. These shooting are a low point in the history of the USA but we can always count on the Democrats to make each of them into a circus act.
The President was sincere and we all, those of us who care about the USA, are ashamed that we have mentally deranged people who seem to think this is a star in their short and sorry lives.
The murder and mayhem are not causing anything but anguish and confusion. The handlers of these sick folks have mastered how to confuse and dismay citizens. Our President knows this and that is why he and his wife venture out into the bad ands to show that we must fight this terror.
One of my regrets is that a CCW individual was not front and center in El Paso. Many times they step up and keep mass murder at bay but this time the bad guy wasn’t stopped soon enough. Nothing else much left to say.
And the President carried the spit of St. Francis of Assisi. “Lord, make me an instrument of thy peace. Where there is hatred, let me sow love, where there is darkness, light, and where there is sadness, joy.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
I do so agree with you. Thank God for Trump.
Beautiful!!
Taking tragedy resulting from evil and using the focus on the tragedy to light up the greatness of America and Americans. POTUS is truly a man of America and for Americans.
Why is there a news blackout on The Donald’s trip to El Paso, other than this blurb from the Emergency Communications Center? There’s been plenty on Dayton, not so much from El Paso. Weird.
Wow now respect in the USA? It is President Donald J Trump and not what you wrote, I will not even type that.Please don’t make the rest of us hear of such disrespect. God Bless PDJT and family.
How Sherrod Brown Turned His Rumpled Authenticity Into A Brand — And Gave Himself A Good Story To Tell In 2020
Decades of work have brought Ohio’s populist senator Sherrod Brown and Connie Schultz — a united team — to the precipice of a presidential campaign.
Henry J. Gomez
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Posted on December 20, 2018,
https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/henrygomez/sherrod-brown-connie-schultz-2020-primary-ohio-president
-snip-
Therein lies the secret of Sherrod Brown’s success. He has been so consistent during his 44 years in public service that all of this comes off as natural. “You’re drawn to Sherrod because of what his values are,” said Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, a longtime Brown ally in Ohio who co-chairs a newly formed organization promoting him as a presidential candidate. “He is not one of these shiny-object campaigners. And he’s not one of these Johnny-come-latelies that everyone gets excited about.”
-snip-
These sick democrats are trying to stifle Trump supporters any way they can, they seem to think a majority of Americans agree with them and they will continue the drumbeat until they have convinced those who listen to them that all Trump supporters are evil . Shame on them and God Bless President Trump 🇺🇸
Texas..
When it comes down to it.. The Lone Star State knows only one color – the Light of the Lone Star of Freedom and Self-Determination. As Texans we all stand together in that Light..
And we all defend the Lone Star together in that Light..
Tyranny comes shrouded in all colors and cloaks itself in various politics.. Always has.. It is why historically Texans have an ingrained distaste for politics and politicians in general.. (And why we only let them sit around the campfire for a little while every other year..).
We have been attacked by an outside influence.. Texans have been massacred.. A wound that will never heal.. Emotions are running high.. All across our Territory. But when politics attempt to divide Texans.. When politicians start targeting the Texan People.. It never ends well for civil discourse.. Or tyrants..
So don’t make the distaste worse.. Yes, we have our ruts and potholes. And in our daily discourse somebody’s wagon may get stuck every once and awhile. Don’t make it worse by just whipping the horses..
Right now there are bad hombres cloaked in all different colors out there who want to put out the Light of our Lone Star.. We the People of Texas are going to need each other in the coming storm..
We must band Together.. In our Rotunda.. And in the Fields..
We have many things no other State or Country has.. It is the garden spot of the world.. Even unto this day we are blessed by Nature’s bounty..
Texas can stand on its own two feet in this World if need be..
And we can do it Together.. No matter what color your stripes are..
Under the Light of the Lone Star.. All you see is just another Texan..
I say this not in Defiance..
But in Love for our Freeborn Single Star..
The Scam Party went into loony overdrive over the past few days because they thought POTUS was weakened and damaged by these murderous events. Like a predator senses weakness or vulnerability in their prey, a small but vocal army of the most reprehensible in their party pounced in unison on MSM with outrageous accusations.
Charismatic Trump adeptly sidestepped and countered their virulent but ineffective attacks. Then the “best people,” as POTUS referred to them, in Dayton and El Paso appeared and welcomed him with smiles, appreciation and in some cases love. The marginalized and Ruffled Sherrod Brown and Grumpy Mayor Whaley looked crestfallen by the smiles and the warm and welcoming receptions P Trump and Melania received from the staff at the Dayton Hospital and by some of the victims, the police and the 1st responders in both cities. These are the people–and NOT the irate, thespian crackpots in the Dem party or the loudmouth wackos on CNN and MSNBC–that truly represent the best of America or even most of America. It is a great country despite the incessant negative rantings of the demented.
It was enjoyable watching the interactions of the “Trumps” with “the best people” in the various videos including freezing the pictures for further analysis.
Here’s CBP Officer Skillet, that POTUS spoke to at 17:40, and the man she saved during the El Paso shooting.
