Congressman Joaquin Castro Doubles-Down on Intent to Target President Trump Supporters…

Joaquin Castro is personifying the ‘Mamet Principle’ as he justifies his action in posting lists of President Trump donors/supporters for targeting by political opposition.
Pretending an action is something else, other than what is clearly evident in that action, is exactly the approach used by leftists to deflect from their behavior; it is also the way leftists turn themselves into victims as an outcome of their own activity.
To deconstruct this illogical fallacy, direct questions must be asked.
Direct questions, perhaps uncomfortable questions, which cannot be avoided by deflection and obfuscation; and cut to the heart of the matter. Example: If your intention is to make public the identification of private citizens contributing to your political opposition, then would you support federal legislation requiring all Trump supporters to wear visible armbands or insignia in public?
Here’s a video discussion with one of the people identified in Castro’s “Hit List”. What is described is exactly the outcome that Representative Castro denies in his justification.
Mark Hanrahan, the CEO of MidAmerican Aerospace, speaks exclusively to Fox News Digital about Rep. Joaquin Castro’s tweet identifying him and dozens of Trump donors in the San Antonio area.
Ja-Queen is a turd from a family of turds. He thinks he’s being cute. But he’s no longer 3 and and adults will not forget this.
That’s what their Big Head
makes me think of….
Adam Shift must be missing some family members, no?
These are the communists demanding gun registration.
Over my dead body.
NO!
Absolutely not.
J.C, GFY!
This is EXACTLY why our founders (women and men)
put in the 2nd Amendment –
as a solution to Dictatorship Parties (DNC) and their deranged cult followers.
What jackasses! You think Texans are going to look upon the Castro brothers with fondness and respect after this crap they’ve pulled on GOP donors in Texas????
Bill Miller’s BarBQ is beloved by San Antonians!!!! There is NO WAY they’ll take kindly to this. In fact, I’d say Bill Miller’s had better prepare for massive rising sales as a show of support from Texans!!!
President Trump won Texas by 9 points, for crying out loud!
The Miller family is renowned and beloved for its philanthropy to the underprivileged, predominantly Hispanics, and educational institutions in San Antonio. See the linked article for descriptions of a small sampling of very generous and impressive contributions to the collective welfare of the city.
Castro has made a very serious mistake in his attempt to create social strife in SA.
https://www.mysanantonio.com/san_antonio_charity/article/Miller-s-philanthropy-began-with-school-6657491.php
I’m going to Bill Millers to buy me a nice big family meal of barbecue and I’m going to buy an apple pie for the car behind me! KAG
Remember this.
If Just One person is hurt because if this communistic action, he should be tried for aiding and abetting. What a bunch of idiots!
I tweeted to him that I had made “another” donation to Pres. Trumps re-election.
LikeLiked by 5 people
👍
Me too, but an email.
As a legally naturalized citizen originally from Sinaloa, after reading what the San Antonio arrogant, racist piece of garbage said, it is time for me to donate again for Trump 2020.
Latinas for Trump 2020!
MAGA!
Well so far I have not seen anyone dig in and show who is donating to him. If its so ‘okay’, then the rules apply to all. Its okay to publish this to start https://www.opensecrets.org/members-of-congress/summary?cid=N00033316 Joaquin Donors, I am not interested in digging further because I am not a Demagog, (so rightly called!) but perhaps someone just needs to open the floodgates so we can see all the moms and pops who want him in power? Or are they just getting their tax deductions in..?
“show who is donating to him”
I understand the impulse, but, TBH, it doesn’t really matter who donated to El Hombrecito. The only “donor” who matters on The Left is Soros… and at that, just to keep track of the radical organizations that he funds directly and indirectly. He’s dangerous by all measures. Or to a lesser extent the Koch Brothers. Other than that, Joe and Mary Democrat are largely irrelevant in the Grand Scheme. Moonbats will be Moonbats, etc.
The radical antics of the likes of El Hombrecito, and the over-the-top, overemotional, fake outrage on the part of the Dem Candidates will backfire, IMO. It’s just all too much for normal, rational people… Democrats included. Let them blow up their own crap.
If only we could return the favor and show all of his donors….oh, I forgot they are not us citizens!
Top 20 Contributors-it says (many unions) UPS, USAA, United Way, US Dept of Defense?!, Air Traffic Controllers, among others.
Mr. Hanrahan did a fantastic job in the above Fox digital Interview! Now, let me go get that Wrangler Plate at Bill Miller’s! Need some coconut pie to go with it. 👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸 Think I’ll put my Trump 2020 bumper sticker on my car before I go.😁
LikeLiked by 4 people
My favorite is the three-meat dinner with brisket, turkey, sausage, mashed potatoes, green beans, sweet tea and a piece of apple pie. I don’t pass through SA without a meal stop at Bill Millers BBQ.
LikeLike
Voters intimidation
Bill Barr should go after him. This is voter intimidation
He is intimidating his political enemies. It should be illegal.
Castro has an inner Avanetti just waiting to get packed in at prison.
Hey WahKeen you and your ilk didn’t build this country ! Go away !
