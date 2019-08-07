Congressman Joaquin Castro Doubles-Down on Intent to Target President Trump Supporters…

Joaquin Castro is personifying the ‘Mamet Principle’ as he justifies his action in posting lists of President Trump donors/supporters for targeting by political opposition.

Pretending an action is something else, other than what is clearly evident in that action, is exactly the approach used by leftists to deflect from their behavior; it is also the way leftists turn themselves into victims as an outcome of their own activity.

To deconstruct this illogical fallacy, direct questions must be asked.

Direct questions, perhaps uncomfortable questions, which cannot be avoided by deflection and obfuscation; and cut to the heart of the matter. Example: If your intention is to make public the identification of private citizens contributing to your political opposition, then would you support federal legislation requiring all Trump supporters to wear visible armbands or insignia in public?

Here’s a video discussion with one of the people identified in Castro’s “Hit List”. What is described is exactly the outcome that Representative Castro denies in his justification.

Mark Hanrahan, the CEO of MidAmerican Aerospace, speaks exclusively to Fox News Digital about Rep. Joaquin Castro’s tweet identifying him and dozens of Trump donors in the San Antonio area.

