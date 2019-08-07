Congressman Joaquin Castro Doubles-Down on Intent to Target President Trump Supporters…

Joaquin Castro is personifying the ‘Mamet Principle’ as he justifies his action in posting lists of President Trump donors/supporters for targeting by political opposition.

Pretending an action is something else, other than what is clearly evident in that action, is exactly the approach used by leftists to deflect from their behavior; it is also the way leftists turn themselves into victims as an outcome of their own activity.

To deconstruct this illogical fallacy, direct questions must be asked.

Direct questions, perhaps uncomfortable questions, which cannot be avoided by deflection and obfuscation; and cut to the heart of the matter.  Example: If your intention is to make public the identification of private citizens contributing to your political opposition, then would you support federal legislation requiring all Trump supporters to wear visible armbands or insignia in public?

.

Here’s a video discussion with one of the people identified in Castro’s “Hit List”. What is described is exactly the outcome that Representative Castro denies in his justification.

Mark Hanrahan, the CEO of MidAmerican Aerospace, speaks exclusively to Fox News Digital about Rep. Joaquin Castro’s tweet identifying him and dozens of Trump donors in the San Antonio area.

.

151 Responses to Congressman Joaquin Castro Doubles-Down on Intent to Target President Trump Supporters…

Older Comments
  1. Mike in a Truck says:
    August 7, 2019 at 6:22 pm

    Ja-Queen is a turd from a family of turds. He thinks he’s being cute. But he’s no longer 3 and and adults will not forget this.

  2. Kleen says:
    August 7, 2019 at 6:27 pm

    These are the communists demanding gun registration.

    Over my dead body.

    NO!
    Absolutely not.

    J.C, GFY!

    • SwampRatTerrier says:
      August 7, 2019 at 7:54 pm

      This is EXACTLY why our founders (women and men)
      put in the 2nd Amendment –
      as a solution to Dictatorship Parties (DNC) and their deranged cult followers.

  3. FairestWitness says:
    August 7, 2019 at 6:36 pm

    What jackasses! You think Texans are going to look upon the Castro brothers with fondness and respect after this crap they’ve pulled on GOP donors in Texas????

    Bill Miller’s BarBQ is beloved by San Antonians!!!! There is NO WAY they’ll take kindly to this. In fact, I’d say Bill Miller’s had better prepare for massive rising sales as a show of support from Texans!!!

    President Trump won Texas by 9 points, for crying out loud!

  4. sarasotosfan says:
    August 7, 2019 at 6:38 pm

    Remember this.

    • Bob says:
      August 7, 2019 at 7:48 pm

      If Just One person is hurt because if this communistic action, he should be tried for aiding and abetting. What a bunch of idiots!

  5. Becky Pacey says:
    August 7, 2019 at 6:39 pm

    I tweeted to him that I had made “another” donation to Pres. Trumps re-election.

  6. Heika says:
    August 7, 2019 at 6:48 pm

    Well so far I have not seen anyone dig in and show who is donating to him. If its so ‘okay’, then the rules apply to all. Its okay to publish this to start https://www.opensecrets.org/members-of-congress/summary?cid=N00033316 Joaquin Donors, I am not interested in digging further because I am not a Demagog, (so rightly called!) but perhaps someone just needs to open the floodgates so we can see all the moms and pops who want him in power? Or are they just getting their tax deductions in..?

    • mr.piddles says:
      August 7, 2019 at 7:14 pm

      “show who is donating to him”

      I understand the impulse, but, TBH, it doesn’t really matter who donated to El Hombrecito. The only “donor” who matters on The Left is Soros… and at that, just to keep track of the radical organizations that he funds directly and indirectly. He’s dangerous by all measures. Or to a lesser extent the Koch Brothers. Other than that, Joe and Mary Democrat are largely irrelevant in the Grand Scheme. Moonbats will be Moonbats, etc.

      The radical antics of the likes of El Hombrecito, and the over-the-top, overemotional, fake outrage on the part of the Dem Candidates will backfire, IMO. It’s just all too much for normal, rational people… Democrats included. Let them blow up their own crap.

    • Bob says:
      August 7, 2019 at 7:50 pm

      If only we could return the favor and show all of his donors….oh, I forgot they are not us citizens!

    • IdahoDeplorable says:
      August 7, 2019 at 8:12 pm

      Top 20 Contributors-it says (many unions) UPS, USAA, United Way, US Dept of Defense?!, Air Traffic Controllers, among others.

  7. Landslide says:
    August 7, 2019 at 7:00 pm

    Mr. Hanrahan did a fantastic job in the above Fox digital Interview! Now, let me go get that Wrangler Plate at Bill Miller’s! Need some coconut pie to go with it. 👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸 Think I’ll put my Trump 2020 bumper sticker on my car before I go.😁

    • dallasdan says:
      August 7, 2019 at 7:22 pm

      My favorite is the three-meat dinner with brisket, turkey, sausage, mashed potatoes, green beans, sweet tea and a piece of apple pie. I don’t pass through SA without a meal stop at Bill Millers BBQ.

  8. Kleen says:
    August 7, 2019 at 7:00 pm

    Voters intimidation

  9. citizen817 says:
    August 7, 2019 at 7:10 pm

  10. Kleen says:
    August 7, 2019 at 7:22 pm

    Bill Barr should go after him. This is voter intimidation

    He is intimidating his political enemies. It should be illegal.

  11. bluebongo says:
    August 7, 2019 at 7:44 pm

    Castro has an inner Avanetti just waiting to get packed in at prison.

  12. beaujest says:
    August 7, 2019 at 7:47 pm

    Hey WahKeen you and your ilk didn’t build this country ! Go away !

Older Comments

