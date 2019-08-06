Representative Joaquin Castro “Redflags” Trump Supporters for Immediate Targeting….

Democrat Congressman Joaquin Castro, represents a district that encompasses San Antonio, Texas.

Using his twitter account today, Representative Castro posted a list of local donors to the Donald Trump campaign directing his followers to target those ordinary citizens. [Tweet here]

Pay close attention to this current method of political targeting; and overlay the law of unintended consequences to the current gun control discussion surrounding “redflag” laws.

Ultimately what far-left Joaquin Castro is doing is exactly what will happen when arbitrary rules of defining people for targeting are pushed into law. History is full of examples where this exact process was used. None of those examples ended well for those who were defined.

Posting a list on the public square; of ordinary citizens who just hold a different political outlook; and targeting them for confrontation, is just fueling ANTIFA toward violence against those on the list. This is what cultural progressives mean when they say: “by any means necessary.”

Joaquin Castro’s twin brother, Julian Castro, is one of the Democrat candidates for president, and was previously President Obama’s HUD secretary. Together Joaquin and Julian personify an ideology that supports political targeting, by any means necessary – including violence, of their political opposition.

Political targeting is exactly what President Obama and Attorney General Eric Holder were doing when the DOJ requested the donor contribution lists, “schedule B’s”, from the IRS (Lois Lerner) so they could generate their ‘secret research project‘ targeting list. These actions are directly, openly, publicly and specifically, the weaponization of government.

This is the long-standing ideology of the of the political left. It is a short walk from starting a secret research project; creating files through surveillance, generating lists of citizens and posting them in the public square; to eventually making people wear armbands. The purposes are EXACTLY the same.

This is both the historic and modern Democrat party.

If you don’t think this is already happening, think again.

*David Plouffe was President Obama’s campaign manager.

[*Note the date]

