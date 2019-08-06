Representative Joaquin Castro “Redflags” Trump Supporters for Immediate Targeting….

Democrat Congressman Joaquin Castro, represents a district that encompasses San Antonio, Texas.
Using his twitter account today, Representative Castro posted a list of local donors to the Donald Trump campaign directing his followers to target those ordinary citizens. [Tweet here]
Pay close attention to this current method of political targeting; and overlay the law of unintended consequences to the current gun control discussion surrounding “redflag” laws.
Ultimately what far-left Joaquin Castro is doing is exactly what will happen when arbitrary rules of defining people for targeting are pushed into law. History is full of examples where this exact process was used. None of those examples ended well for those who were defined.
Posting a list on the public square; of ordinary citizens who just hold a different political outlook; and targeting them for confrontation, is just fueling ANTIFA toward violence against those on the list. This is what cultural progressives mean when they say: “by any means necessary.”
Joaquin Castro’s twin brother, Julian Castro, is one of the Democrat candidates for president, and was previously President Obama’s HUD secretary. Together Joaquin and Julian personify an ideology that supports political targeting, by any means necessary – including violence, of their political opposition.
Political targeting is exactly what President Obama and Attorney General Eric Holder were doing when the DOJ requested the donor contribution lists, “schedule B’s”, from the IRS (Lois Lerner) so they could generate their ‘secret research project‘ targeting list. These actions are directly, openly, publicly and specifically, the weaponization of government.
This is the long-standing ideology of the of the political left. It is a short walk from starting a secret research project; creating files through surveillance, generating lists of citizens and posting them in the public square; to eventually making people wear armbands. The purposes are EXACTLY the same.
This is both the historic and modern Democrat party.
If you don’t think this is already happening, think again.
*David Plouffe was President Obama’s campaign manager.
[*Note the date]
It’s during times like this when a movement and its donor/supporters are most challenged. Some movements wilt as intimidated supporters begin to scatter while others become stronger and more determined. The political movement Trump and his supporters have built will not wilt.
Diminutive bully Joaquin Castro is celebrating a deluded sense of power and influence in political affairs due to his despicable and provocative doxxing of Trump donors. In fact, he’s not powerful at all and his brother will never win the candidacy. The Castro Bros are small temporary blips in this long hard fought battle.
Their brief time in the crazed spotlight of the Dem’s Scam Brigade like Beto will soon be over and the Trump movement will be stronger than ever, even if some of it remains silent. Trump supporters must support every doxxed business if possible or support the doxxed family member.
Trump rallies are going to require our utmost caution since we’re being targeted. At the behest of a Congressman, no less.
1) File ethics complaint against the Congresscritter.
2) Demand that he resign for inciting violence.
Agree with this 100%. Time for the conservatives in congress to step up and DO something about this, not just roll over with their toes in the air!
Castro does not know that still waters run deep. He is walking on quicksand.
Yes, those who “INCITE VIOLENCE” must go – out.
Hey castro you are nothing But Runs Big fat mouth porpaganda Democrat scumbags,
Were,you should shutup and watch your Big damn Lib Tongues,
Stop hate This Great Nation and Great President Trump we Best ever had,
Lionel is sometimes hard to keep up with. But with his Law background he makes very interesting points. This is excellent.
Castro is delighted to take everyone one step closer to confrontation and violence. It’s coming, and the consequences will be deadly.
Archive of that tweet, should he delete it:
http://archive.vn/h7UCt
Always post a link to the archive, Sundance. Learn from the GamerGate movement, archive everything to make sure the link never disappears.
Serious question here- Just how in the hell did Brother get this information?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Campaign donations are public records. You can even find out who your neighbors support and the amount.
Had no idea!! Thanks Devil. They don’t have to look me up, cause I’m not afraid. Have a bumper sticker on my car, yard sign on my front lawn, and a screensaver pic of PDJT glaring at Crooked on my cell phone. They don’t have to look for it, I’ll gladly tell them!!!
It’s information readily available to the public. If you’ve donated to political campaigns and/or candidates, your name is likely in the database too.
http://www.opensecrets.org/
It will get much worse before it gets better. If it ever does.
And the fuel that spreads the flames is that decades old source. ‘Same as it ever was’ to borrow from the Talking Heads (ironic band name now during this civil war).
The good old MSM. Now twinned and expanded with the tyrants of social media.
The game is always, monotonously the same.
The left is always 100% correct and morally superior. The right is always 100% wrong, and expected to grovel and wear a permanent ‘kick me’ sign on Their behinds.
And most frustrating is that this obscene imbalance is not changing, and even getting worse.
And other than the President and a dozen or two known loyalists in government, media, finance, who has the wherewithal and means to change the narrative and rock this obscene foundation?
Rinse and repeat, with predictable compliance over the decades. In essence, the real objective of the mainstream conservative presence (can’t call a static entity a movement) is to ‘go along to get along’.
Intense fighting in the legislative trenches and public forums has always been seen as beneath their dignity. Offense to their esteem and status. Heaven’s forbid they draw serious attacks and have their sense of benign superiority actually challenged. Not in civil intellectual debates, but in existentially challenging and uncomfortable settings.
So much easier to sit in a Georgetown study and write that clever op ed or essay. Carefully quoting selectively from a founding father or musty document. Very impressive to the tiny cluster of peers likewise hiding behind their veneer of marginal mainstream respectability. After all, every cocktail party needs token diversity of opinion. As long as it is non threatening and merely hypothetical
And never go to far to wake up the donors and patrons who expect non confrontational compliance. After all, intellectuals can’t bite the hands that finance their lifestyle.
Of course their are notable brave, courageous exceptions. But we have seen how demonized they have been for decades. From both sides.
There are dozens of true conservative web sites, and a sprinkling of great journalists and analysts scattered in other media. But still, compared to the monolithic united leftist front, barely a dent is made in the minds of the low information public. Who on the end, determine elections.
Even Rush Limbaugh, historically the most popular conservative media presence, has been perpetually demonized, negatively branded and tuned out by this public.
I wish I had more than wishful thinking, but I can’t see things getting better until the status quo is shaken and marginalized.
The same as before the revolution, only more so.
Omgosh! A thousand likes!!!
Trump’s speech left me feeling the same way as Romney’s debate performance, deflated. I don’t think Trump is following his instincts. We should start fighting fire with fire.
History, Please do not give up hope, we must double, no triple down on our support for the President, and keep the pressure on him and the AG to continue to expose these weasels… It has taken President Trump to rip the curtain back and get the Democrats to expose their true nature, this behavior by Castro is just one example – they’re pure evil.
The good news is that even die hard democrats are starting to open their eyes. My longtime friend who has always been a died in the wool democrat told me the other day that the more the President exposes these people, the more firmly she is now in his camp. It’s about time. 🙂
Keep talking to your friends and families, stay strong and keep the faith because together and with Gods help, we can still win.
And this is why I and likely many others do not put out yard signs, have bumper stickers, wear campaign gear, etc. Do not fooled into thinking we won’t vote for him because of this. On the contrary, we will vote for him again BECAUSE of this.
……and don’t think we won’t donate more than ever…..
We’ll just put down decades old addresses and phone numbers on the forms…..
The people in our complex have “Bernie,” “Women Power,” and “Black Power” stickers all over their car. We have nothing on ours… but we’re definitely voting Trump.
AOC retweeting the ever pedantic Nate Silver.
You’d think after blowing the 2016 election he’d have gone under a rock and hid.
At best he should go back to analyzing baseball using his poor understanding of mathematical models.
Another faux wunderkind. F him and those who retweet his puerile understandings of everything.
But that’s not how cons operate………
LikeLike
Whatever language and form these rotten, communist, citizen-disarmament ‘Red Flag’ bills may intially feature, eventually everyone who is not a registered demshevik will be ‘red flagged.’
Castro? What a fitting name for this commie, yes? Why joaquin, what lovely eyes you have! The dead eyes of lying, subversive, commie killer.
Never, ever trust a gun controller. Ever.
Ever. They’re all liars, subversives, and killers.
I understand the POTUS wants to unify, rise above and let his actions display his honest and patriotic intentions. But these insane satanic tyrants have openly declared war. They are inciting violence throughout the twitter-sphere, on every MSM outlet, and in the classrooms of academia non-stop. And their rhetoric is escalating.
They have labeled us all as deplorable racist nazis, unworthy of our vote and representation, a civil discourse, or our very existence.
They frame the narrative, project and lie endlessly to suit their evil desires for power and unearned wealth.
They have weaponized the three letter agencies against us. They have abused the FISA courts and are still openly involved in a coup against our duly elected President.
They have violently attacked and bloodied Trump supporters.
They have openly called for assassination against the entire Trump family.
They have Antifa masked goons openly making violent and murderous threats, causing mayhem, shutting down cities.
They have destroyed inner city communities throughout the nation with their policies and open borders.
They ignore the tragedies of the democrat controlled inner cities, and mock and berate the Angel families who’ve had to make the ultimate sacrifice to their vote-importing scheme of the open border.
They have censored, shadow-banned, quarantined, and shut down freedom loving conservative and libertarian voices.
They have driven Christianity out of the public square.
They are tyrants and literally want to destroy us all.
They want our guns not because it would do anything to prevent murderous psychopaths from being murderous psychopaths, but because guns are THE most effective deterrent to their communist totalitarian goals.
We the Deplorable Patriotic Americans who cherish our freedom, want to preserve our culture and the founding principles of our country, and live by the gospels of Jesus Christ, are their enemies.
And given these FACTS of our current state of being, we are supposed to just roll over and give up our God-given inalienable right to bear arms? We are supposed to concede our 2nd and 4th Amendment rights to some secret court invariably run by these corrupt statist freaks?
I THINK NOT.
They are at war against me and the people that I love. I will not go gently into that good night of their red terror schemes.
I hope and pray that President Trump understands the implications of the facts laid out above. He should re-affirm his oath to the Constitution, which includes an oath to preserve and defend the 2nd Amendment.
All of the elected officials running for President on the insane left are violating their oath of office by calling for gun bans and confiscations. It is literally treason.
They have declared war. And hide behind their MSM lackeys. Time to counter their narratives and respond appropriately. This is the line in the sand. No more concessions to their lies.
Don’t understand why the other side is allowed to fight dirty. When will we start fighting dirty?
So instead of a yellow star will they now require all Republicans or anyone deemed to be a Trump supporter to wear a red MAGA pin or armband?
Just wondering how far these A$$hats are willing to take it. I suspect they have no red line they dare not cross.
When will people like this see actual consequences for their actions? He is literally doxxing people to be physically attacked. Paging law enforcement…………
BTB, What HE did should be a hate crime.
The only way through this… is supporters of President Trump to go to El Paso in huge numbers
The only lasting solution is national constitutional carry, making it impossible for the enemy to anticipate who among us is prepared to defend against crime and tyranny.
Scorched earth…they have nothing else. They would rather see our country go down in flames and people killed than accept reality.
Thank goodness for the 2nd ammendment
I just realized, what Castro has just done tells us that we are WINNING. The Democrats are resorting to the most despicable disgusting tactics. That’s because they have no reasonable way to counter the prosperity that Trump has created AND they cannot get rid of Trump. 🙂
We need to make sure our amazing President is elected again and we must give him GOP majorities in the House and Senate. The Democrats will implode. Straight GOP in November 2020 everyone. Straight GOP. Don’t even give it a second thought.
That’s the optimistic view. But at the same time, it takes generations for division like we now have to heal. And a lot of things can happen in the meantime. Just because they are (hopefully) losing elections doesn’t mean that sparks can’t cause combustion in a flammable environment.
Let’s see…Patriot Act – abused, FISA – abused, FBI – abused, CIA – abused, IRS – abused
Red flag laws – what could go wrong?
Our founders were correct.
No government is good government, so the least government the better.
Little Castro is a communist who doesn’t have enough power to steal everything from American citizens at gunpoint, yet.
It sounds to me like Castro should be charged with making terroristic threats against those people. If he had used my name that is exactly what I would be telling a lawyer.
These Democrats are declaring all-out war. There will be NO living in peace with them if you disagree with them. One of these days soon, this will ignite and there will be no stopping the conflagration that will engulf the entire country. They believe America is a zero sum game. One side must win totally and one side must lose totally. These people are playing with nitroglycerin.
“I prefer peace. But if trouble must come, let it come in my time, so that my children can live in peace.”
– Thomas Paine
The Progressives know they are law breaking miscreants but they are convinced that they are a protected class. They are convinced that no legal harm can touch them. Why, they control the FBI, they think. And they control the DOJ, they think. They control the intelligence services. They control the entirety of the internet as we know it. And since 95 percent of Washington DC votes lockstep Democrat, they know they control each and every federal agency. All of it. Plus they own the press and Hollywood and K through 12 educational curricula. They are convinced they control academia. All of it.
And you know what? They are not wrong.
If there is zero accountability for #spygate then they can just do whatever they damn well please.
And so far it’s looking like that is exactly the level of accountability that will occur. Zero.
The leftists are going to throw everything they have at President Trump. This unfortunately is not going away. Tomorrow is going to be a complete disaster for the President brought to you by none other then the media. El Paso is going to be rough…for all of us…
I wish President Trump went to El Paso later that day or the next day before they could organize…
I worry about what Castro just did… and Nothing will Happen to him…Nothing
Just Imagine what they have in store for the President Tomorrow….
Bucket Up…. This is payback for Baltimore….
There went any possibility I might consider any gun restrictions. Thanks Castro..you dumbass.
This is why I believe these mass shootings bars instigated by the Commie Deep State
They went from a party of kooks with nothing to talk about to front page assault in one day.
This has happened before too.
All right Linda Grahm, Rubio and all the other bed wetting RINOs, this castro nut is EXACTLY why red flag laws should never be passed.
They will quickly be abused by the Left/DS to control, in this case, political opposition. It’s not really about guns. It never was. The Left is all about power and control. It’s all they have.
Two words for this scheisse stick: La Raza. A racist organization.
A normal, ethical news media might question scheisse stick on his relationship to La Raza since he’s all into calling everyone else racists.
The real stormtroopers of the third reich by ring leader Castro are coming.
Good.
I ran across this interesting take on Marxism and the destruction of Western Culture. Basically, Marxism begets Fascism as a normal response to defend the culture, much like antibodies defend against disease. Kinda reminded me of COLD ANGER – not quite, but sorta: https://www.theburningplatform.com/2019/07/31/the-answer-is-cultural-fascism/
note: some of the replies on TBP are quite wacky, I must say.
Now we see with clarity how Hitler and the Nazis programmed the citizens of Germany to dismiss, insult, “de-platform,” isolate, evict, segregate, ridicule, ruin financially and socially, ostracize, mug, rob, beat and finally exterminate 6 million Jews.
Goebbels as Minister of Propaganda had nothing on the Demon-Rats.
It didn’t happen overnight. It was a long roll-out of increasingly punitive and dehumanizing tactics enforced over a decade or more.
Just think.
We and POTUS have been undergoing this boiling-the-frog-slowly assault for just three years.
Unfortunately for the pathological propagandists, there are probably close to 200 million of us.
This is the beginning of the banana republic we frequently speak of. Totally corrupt / criminal and weaponized government, along with their “media” and mob handmaidens, take over a country and intimidate the people into silence and obedience
Our laws will only be used against the people and our Constitution will be what our new overlords say it is
I saw this coming decades ago. Some Americans actually thought filling our country with the third world and allowing the radical left to take over our children’s minds was a good thing?
Well that “good thing” is now coming to fruition. A criminal government. Mob rule. Political violence
Basically Americans having to hide being American in America
Diversity is our strength. Yeah right
Well, even the white liberals and leftists will find out how wonderful their “utopia” is one day. After they’ve eliminated people who believe in freedom and American ideals, they’ll come after them too
Their ideology won’t save them. Then it’ll be all about racial identity
What do they yell in South Africa, “Kill the Boer”?
What an atrocious mess we’ve made of the best country on earth, the once proud and secure beacon of hope for the world. The “smart” people had to come along and make the dumbest move in history
Our children didn’t deserve this
I learned history a while ago. Leftists kill to get what they want. That’s why they don’t teach history anymore.
It appears we are going to let it happen. That has happened before too.
Happened a while back in Seattle
SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department Investigations Bureau is looking into allegations of threats against the wife and child of a Seattle City Council candidate, according to email threads obtained by Q13 News.
In a message to supporters Wednesday, Christopher Rufo announced he would suspend his campaign, citing online threats against his family:
“I had hoped that this would be a campaign of ideas, but I quickly discovered that the activists in this city have no interest in ideas. Since the campaign launch, they have harassed and threatened my family non-stop. I was prepared to take the heat, but unfortunately, they have focused their hatred on my wife and children. They’ve made vile racist attacks against my wife, attempted to get her fired from Microsoft, and threatened sexual violence. They’ve even posted hateful comments on our 8-year-old son’s school Facebook page. I know that as the race progresses, the activists will ratchet up their hate-machine and these attacks will intensify significantly.”
https://q13fox.com/2018/11/15/seattle-city-council-candidate-drops-out-cites-threats-from-activists/
File an ethics complaint here:
https://oce.house.gov/contact-us/make-a-submission
Both sides can play the “Red Flag” game.
“eventually making people wear armbands”
There’s an effective solution to this.
(P.S. the Good Guys always win)
Paging the Attorney General… hello.
I pray for all CTH folks. Stay safe. Get out of the blue areas if at all possible. It is quite possible that these are the good old days.
Mexican National.
To a demoncrat, Murder is an acceptable price for us to pay for their gaining power. Let that sink in.
They’re definitely an ends justify the means lot.
Spot on Omyword.
Good lord! FBI at it’s best /s/
Former FBI Assistant Director for Counterintelligence Frank Figliuzzi claims that Trump ordering flags at half mast until Thursday was secret “HEIL HITLER!” signal.
https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/ann-coulter-the-craziest-thing-ive-ever-seen-on-msnbc/
This is why red flag laws are unacceptable
Trump supporters are being herded into a very bad position.
Some very conventional views about immigration are now being classified as “hate”. And Trump is considered the hater in chief.
So when he plays along with the left, he’s condemning himself and his own supporters.
“Hate” is effectively being criminalized and those accused of being “haters” are being set up to lose their rights (and potentially their lives) without due process.
And our names are all on record as supporting the hater in chief, in the form of donations to his presidential campaign.
It can’t be overemphasized how much more precarious things have gotten for Trump supporters since 2016.
We’re being set up for a bad outcome when the Democrats get back into office.
This is precisely the reason that “Red Flag Laws” are extremely dangerous!
All laws should be used as a shield, but NEVER used as a sword!, Especially by political agitators or opponents,,a jilted GF, an ex-wife, a PO’d coworker, or even a neighbor who just doesn’t like you!
All American citizens are entitled to a presumption of innocence, until proven guilty in a legitimate court of law.
There must be NO denial of Constitutional rights, firearms-related or otherwise, without due process!
