NEC Director Larry Kudlow Discusses Market Reaction to U.S-China Trade Decoupling….

National Economic Council Chairman Larry Kudlow, appears on CNBC to discuss the U.S-China trade conflict that led to yesterday’s stock market drop. Additionally, Kudlow notes the strong key performance indicators that highlight the strength of the U.S. Main Street economy.
Larry Kudlow also held a press conference.
Wall Street did great under Obama, but the economy suffered greatly. I’m pretty okay with Wall Street suffering greatly while the economy booms.
I’ve NEVER heard an Administration like this one criticize Goldman Sachs. Beautiful.
I agree. I was a Cruz guy for the early part of the primaries prior to Trump’s election, but my support for him started to wane greatly when I learned that his wife had GS ties. Nothing good comes from GS, as far as us deplorables are concerned. KAG 2020!
AKA: “The Squid”…for a reason.
CNN is losing their mind that the Market is recovering from yesterday. They were wishing for a crash, a nice recession, and the end of POTUS in 2020. They could see it. they could feel it. They could taste it. Its amazing that a cable station with an average only 600,000 TOTAL VIEWERS IN PRIMETIME, still think they can sway public opinion. These morons think its the 1970s and they are Walter Cronkite with 30 million viewers!!! Talk about delusional tw@ts!!! They are clueless. Its the same 600,000 people that read the NYT and the WAPO. No one watches or listens to them anymore and they haven’t gooten the memo. And every time they jump the shark, the Trump boomerang makes an appearance. Elijah Cummings has a financial scandal coming. Or something else will go down within a week or so. And the Teflon Don will come out smelling like a rose again. So keep jumping the shark!!!
Trump should tweet your comment word for word. Send to Don Jr!
Yes, ItLoP! I’ll see if I can forward it. If Pedro M also forwards it, there will be two hits. 😉
Sent directly to President at https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/
Hope screener follows through.
Have to wonder what Steve Mnuchin thinks of all this. It’s hard to get a read on him. He was a Goldman guy?
Agree wholeheartedly MAGA
The problem is that both Wall Street and the production economy can both be doing well. It’s just that Wall Street shifted the way it wants to operate to gain even more wealth/power faster. Wall Street cannot control the production market because of all the variables at play there. Production requires innovative idea and reliable raw materials and reliable labor and all manner of things. But Wall Street has been able to shift decisions in favor of outsourcing pretty much everything to get a quick return or gain due to lower taxes or labor costs. This is what hurt the economy of the US as money started leaving the US (Ross Perot’s “sucking sound.”).
If Wall Street were less vicious and less aggressive in their approach, both economies would be doing greater as the main street economy flourishes.
The reason Wall Street is suffering is their own doing. They structured themselves in ways which were not wise.
Crush Wall Street and all of it’s members. I would cheer madly for month’s if Wall Street had a massive and permanent collapse. America nor Americans need these Leeches sucking our Money and more importantly our Life’s Blood away and paying Left wing lunatic dirt bags to help Erode our Society. Wall Street and all of it’s inhabitants are pure evil and should be Exorcised from the USA with much Pomp and Celebration!!!
just my humble opinion…
But remember when Wall Street go down is a good time to buy in as it will soon rise again and this is how the rich get richer.
Agree! I just wish I could untangle retirement funds/investments from Wall St. Still, retirement is 17 years away, and if Trump can straighten this out, there will be plenty of time to recoup and grow….Still with my president, thru thick and thin.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Must have killed Kulow to go out and do this. Kudlow hates tariffs more than anyone.
Thank goodness Dr Navarro and Steve Moore made the rounds first yesterday.
President Trump is reclaiming our economy from the Globalists.
Invest in Wall Street, Globalism, and Communist China: Be prepared to lose money.
Invest in Main Street, U.S.A.: Be prepared to earn money.
At this point in these negotiations with communist china,
I believe it is very fair to ask, Can we ever believe any promise
made by Xi and communist china?
Xi Jinping is looking like a serial liar. He promised that china would purchase
America’s agriculture goods, and he has not.
Xi personally swore to Trump’s face that he would completely stop
fentanyl production in china, he has not.
Xi indicated he would stop chinese stealing America’s technology,
he has not.
Xi promised he would negotiate in good faith, he has not.
The CNBC host asked a great question,
Why do we even need china?
The answer, of course, is that America does not need china at all.
The policies, laws and rhetoric of the CCP make them our sworn enemy.
I believe our goal, and the goal of the entire free world, should be
to do as much damage to the economy of communist china as we all can
so we can drive the CCP from power.
Agreed. Keep incrementally raising tariffs until there are no more Chinese imports. Zero is the proper number.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I agree with this caveat;
China has sucked/stolen a LOT of $ from us, over many years $300-500 billion/year are estimates, and IIRC, that doesn’t incude IP and forced transfer.
Lets,get back as much of that $,,as possible. rather than a,quick collapse.
Like a vampire keeping their victim alive, so they can draw a pint or two, every so often, rather than draining and killing them, quick.
Of coarse, while everyone is focused on China, …EU, your in the crosshairs, too.
Guilty of IP and forced transfer, no.
Guilty of tariffs and closed markets, yes.
Guilty of underfunding Nato, yes.
Guilty of being Conmunism, a CCP lite?
YES!
So, ee finance NATO, to prevent USSR from taking over EU Countries.
We finance massivr program of big hairy weopons system, to bankrupt USSR.
EU countries become USSR lite, i.e. Conmunist. And we are STILL funding NATO?
WTF? Tariff the crap out of EU, it is just like China; highly regulated, centrally controlled, ignores will of people, “generous” social programs WE pay for, and, JUST as shakey of a financial system, just as dependant on our $ to keep it barely afloat!
Allies, my,….behind.
You ask “Can we ever believe any promise made by Xi and communist china?”
And the answer is ‘of course not’! That is the whole point of the agreement that we have been trying to reach with China. It has verification and consequences. And this is precisely why China did not decide to go through with that previously. They hate verification and consequences.
I don’t know when, if ever, China will realize that that was their best chance to go forward. Anything from now on out, will be even worse for them than what the verification and consequences would have been. That would have been the smart way forward for them.
I hope that China does not start a war in order to do something with all their unmarried men in their large army. It would be quite foolish of them, but they haven’t shown much good sense recently.
Larry Kudlow is awesome, diplomatic, super smart, super smart, beyond patient, and kind. What a team Trump has. So sorry, China.
China is in Trump’s quicksand sandbox, and they keep struggling, fatal mistake. Eventually tariffs will be at 25% on everything. No worry on China cheating then, easy to administer, just collect the revenue. Businesses will flee China, China will face reality of Communism and its one central State managed economy, where one decision making group must be omniscient or their economy is screwed. The fatal flaw of Communism.
No one trusts the Chinese Communist Party. Ask Hong Kong Chinese if the Communists can be trusted.
An old axiom from the Cold War: “You Can Trust the Communists…To Be Communists!”
LikeLiked by 1 person
But the lovely thought is is that there are only some 2700 communists still around and most are elderly. Now in China’s past the then peasants had enough of what they were forced to do or not do and were suffering from poverty so they finally got it together and took back the country. China has had its own Chinese wars more than once, so sooner or later Xi will either be removed as a lifetime leader (and at his age who knows how long his life will last) and in prison or killed off. Nevertheless, do not forget that the Chinese people today have had a little more freedom and a way better life style in recent years and they will not want to lose any of that. They are well educated now at all levels as has my husband stated that the only good thing Mao did was to enforce education on everyone! and they start at age 3 and it ain’t play school. So with over 1 billion Chinese who knows what could take place. Yes, China has built a huge military but when push comes to shove with the over 1 billion, how many in the military will switch sides. Interesting times for China and needing food can buy elsewhere but not in the quantities we have sold to them over the years. Hunger can also cause a people to uprise and they have never ever forgotten what took place in Tienanmen Square so that also doesn’t help the communists.
Maybe in PDJT’s second term, ’round 2021, we will see a tweet saying, “President Jinping, TEAR DOWN THAT GREAT WALL!”
And not very long afterwards, we will see Communist China go the way of the Soviet Union – collapse and pick up the pieces.
It wouldn’t be pretty. But in the end, wouldn’t it be better?
Trump will defeat China to the great benefit of the U.S. economy. But only IF he wins re-election. If he loses (and there will be massive vote manufacturing/tabulation fraud to stop him at any cost) the Dems will immediately rescind the tariffs and China will resume the slow but certain destruction of the USA. Survival of USA is at stake in 2020. Most Americans don’t understand this because of the MSM propaganda.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I suggest Scott’s as a nice USA based stock that is also heavily into the legal weed market. They are both killing weeds and growing weed.
Let me repeat something I wrote earlier elsewhere : 50,000 factories have closed down in the last 20 + years, and if you go back to the 1970’s the number is even larger, i.e. back when 25% of all workers made things for America, as opposed to under 10% today!
We will need more than President Trump’s second term to reverse this trend and make a rise in manufacturing permanent.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hmm.
Chinese have a very sophisticated facial recognition capabilities and could indeed stop the fentanyl.
China’s “president” can do whatever he wants because he’s a dictator. If China is still flooding the US with fentanyl it’s because their “president” wants it to happen.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I had to laugh here … I hardly ever look at the Drudge site any more but looked a couple of hours earlier and the top story is all doom and gloom about the market sell-off and recession … and just a few minutes ago walked past one of our TV monitors that has financial news on and I see the Dow has gone back up to nearly 26k. This too shall pass, you know? The inevitable mini panics that occur whenever Trump and his team make a smart and necessary economic decision have, in all prior cases, proven to be needless. I’ve come to the conclusion that someone is making money from these temporary losses. I guess the options traders.
In the past China has sent products to the USA that were inferior, adulterated and poisoned. If these negotiations become any more acrimonious, how can the US consumer be assured that the Chinese will provide the quality in their products?
Buy American Made FIRST. If it’s not made here, then buy anywhere but China.
Supplements are the worst industry. The FDA doesn’t regulate them so the consumer has zero idea what’s actually in them. There are well-documented cases of undisclosed prescription meds, at least one that was banned in the US, in supplements. I wouldn’t trust any supplement ingredient coming from China and many other countries. And just because a supplement is made in the US doesn’t mean the ingredients aren’t coming from elsewhere. I refuse to take supplements for that very reason.
