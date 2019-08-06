MAGAnomics – An Incredible Team, Delivering Astonishing Results….

Posted on August 6, 2019 by

CTH writes a great deal about President Trump’s economic policies, and how those policies are reversing the decades-long erosion of the middle-class.  Factually, substantively and empirically the workers of America are gaining ground. Bigger and better than before, and far beyond what anyone else could have delivered.

This is not a theoretical exercise.  The execution of a broad-based economic and global trade reset is underway. Today’s economic results, the growing strength of our U.S. economy, is a testament to the success of MAGAnomic policy being delivered. These results, when fully realized, will secure our economic future and last for generations.

All of that said, there is something we don’t emphasize enough: The team of Secretary Mnuchin, Secretary Ross, USTR Lighthizer, Trade and Manufacturing advisor Navarro and NEC Director Larry Kudlow, face a scale of opposition almost unfathomable in modern political terms.  There are trillions at stake; hundreds of the most powerful financial interests in the world are against them; and yet this team is succeeding.

It takes incredible stewardship and fortitude to face down the Goliath’s of global interests. From Wall Street to the International Monetary Fund; to the World Bank and World Trade Organization; to the interests of Europe and China; and across all of the geopolitical boundaries enmeshed with all the multinationals therein.   Quite remarkable.

Just sit for a minute and think about the scale of opposition…. it really is an incredible accomplishment, beyond almost anything anyone would have hoped or imagined.

The people’s president, Donald Trump and this private sector economic team; arguably the best and most qualified group ever assembled in modern history; deserve our appreciation, unyielding and full-throated support.

We deserve it, they earned it:

Thank You!

.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Auto Sector, Donald Trump, Economy, Election 2020, media bias, President Trump, Trade Deal, Uncategorized, US Treasury, USA. Bookmark the permalink.

15 Responses to MAGAnomics – An Incredible Team, Delivering Astonishing Results….

  1. tax2much says:
    August 6, 2019 at 7:26 pm

    We are truly blessed.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  2. Janice says:
    August 6, 2019 at 7:27 pm

    Thank you for this reminder Sundance. I find myself getting focused on the wrong things and you knock some sense into me. Extra prayers and a note of encouragement to every single woverine right now!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  3. abstain says:
    August 6, 2019 at 7:28 pm

    They are a wonderful group.
    Thank you, Sundance, for your coverage of them.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  4. bessie2003 says:
    August 6, 2019 at 7:29 pm

    Thank you for this post.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  5. desperatelyseekingmelania says:
    August 6, 2019 at 7:30 pm

    I pray for Wilbur Ross. He’s so brilliant, but also so old

    The flaw point in the globalist model was always that it relied on one and only one country, and control thereof.

    And this further underscores how capitalism and freedom have to make their last stand here in America. Because if not here, then where?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. 1970novass396 says:
    August 6, 2019 at 7:32 pm

    2020 is for all the marbles………..the opposition is just getting cranked up if you can believe that. I hold out Hope that The Donald is holding The Rook to be played when he wants to win the game and not just a hand.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. Grandma Covfefe says:
    August 6, 2019 at 7:37 pm

    Amen! Sundance.

    It wouldn’t surprise me that they all have been working on this plan for decades. They are a bunch of wealthy MAGA Wolverines who wanted to return the favor to their American People for the wealth they have.

    As President Trump said: We Are One People.

    From all of our grateful hearts..Thank you, MAGA Trade Team.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  8. WVPatriot says:
    August 6, 2019 at 7:39 pm

    Thank you DEAR HEAVENLY FATHER. AMEN!

    Like

    Reply
  9. cobblestone404 says:
    August 6, 2019 at 7:41 pm

    The successful Executive hires and keeps the best, fires the rest.

    Like

    Reply
  10. Lion2017 says:
    August 6, 2019 at 7:42 pm

    Amen!

    Like

    Reply
  11. wethepeoplehandbook says:
    August 6, 2019 at 7:44 pm

    That is one awesome video!!!

    Like

    Reply
  12. dogsmaw says:
    August 6, 2019 at 7:46 pm

    Like

    Reply
  13. no-nonsense-nancy says:
    August 6, 2019 at 7:46 pm

    Thank you. I think of them always.
    DSM, Wilbur is about 80 but I think he is very strong. And he has a rather young wife. Maybe she keeps him young! Indeed we should pry for him and the others, as I do.

    Like

    Reply
  14. Bone Fish says:
    August 6, 2019 at 7:50 pm

    Realize Trump Admin’s import tariff revenue is dwarfed by America’s record high and increasing trade deficit. This tariff revenue has only served to make the trade deficit a little smaller, which not a solution to a monster problem all American’s will one day pay dearly for.

    The only solution is end the Fed, default on ALL the national debt and start over with gold backed currency issued by Treasury before another big country does it first.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s