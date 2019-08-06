MAGAnomics – An Incredible Team, Delivering Astonishing Results….

CTH writes a great deal about President Trump’s economic policies, and how those policies are reversing the decades-long erosion of the middle-class. Factually, substantively and empirically the workers of America are gaining ground. Bigger and better than before, and far beyond what anyone else could have delivered.

This is not a theoretical exercise. The execution of a broad-based economic and global trade reset is underway. Today’s economic results, the growing strength of our U.S. economy, is a testament to the success of MAGAnomic policy being delivered. These results, when fully realized, will secure our economic future and last for generations.

All of that said, there is something we don’t emphasize enough: The team of Secretary Mnuchin, Secretary Ross, USTR Lighthizer, Trade and Manufacturing advisor Navarro and NEC Director Larry Kudlow, face a scale of opposition almost unfathomable in modern political terms. There are trillions at stake; hundreds of the most powerful financial interests in the world are against them; and yet this team is succeeding.

It takes incredible stewardship and fortitude to face down the Goliath’s of global interests. From Wall Street to the International Monetary Fund; to the World Bank and World Trade Organization; to the interests of Europe and China; and across all of the geopolitical boundaries enmeshed with all the multinationals therein. Quite remarkable.

Just sit for a minute and think about the scale of opposition…. it really is an incredible accomplishment, beyond almost anything anyone would have hoped or imagined.

The people’s president, Donald Trump and this private sector economic team; arguably the best and most qualified group ever assembled in modern history; deserve our appreciation, unyielding and full-throated support.

We deserve it, they earned it:

Thank You!

.

Advertisements