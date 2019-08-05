President Trump Delivers Remarks on Shootings in El Paso and Dayton – (Video and Transcript)…

Earlier today President Donald Trump delivered remarks from the White House about the shooting incidents in El Paso, TX, and Dayton, OH. [Video and Transcript]
.
[Transcript] – THE PRESIDENT: Good morning. My fellow Americans, this morning, our nation is overcome with shock, horror, and sorrow. This weekend, more than 80 people were killed or wounded in two evil attacks.
On Saturday morning, in El Paso, Texas, a wicked man went to a Walmart store, where families were shopping with their loved ones. He shot and murdered 20 people, and injured 26 others, including precious little children.
Then, in the early hours of Sunday morning in Dayton, Ohio, another twisted monster opened fire on a crowded downtown street. He murdered 9 people, including his own sister, and injured 27 others.
The First Lady and I join all Americans in praying and grieving for the victims, their families, and the survivors. We will stand by their side forever. We will never forget.
These barbaric slaughters are an assault upon our communities, an attack upon our nation, and a crime against all of humanity. We are outraged and sickened by this monstrous evil, the cruelty, the hatred, the malice, the bloodshed, and the terror. Our hearts are shattered for every family whose parents, children, husbands, and wives were ripped from their arms and their lives. America weeps for the fallen.
We are a loving nation, and our children are entitled to grow up in a just, peaceful, and loving society. Together, we lock arms to shoulder the grief, we ask God in Heaven to ease the anguish of those who suffer, and we vow to act with urgent resolve.
I want to thank the many law enforcement personnel who responded to these atrocities with the extraordinary grace and courage of American heroes.
I have spoken with Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, as well as Mayor Dee Margo of El Paso, Texas, and Mayor Nan Whaley of Dayton, Ohio, to express our profound sadness and unfailing support.
Today, we also send the condolences of our nation to President Obrador of Mexico, and all the people of Mexico, for the loss of their citizens in the El Paso shooting. Terrible, terrible thing.
I have also been in close contact with Attorney General Barr and FBI Director Wray. Federal authorities are on the ground, and I have directed them to provide any and all assistance required — whatever is needed.
The shooter in El Paso posted a manifesto online consumed by racist hate. In one voice, our nation must condemn racism, bigotry, and white supremacy. These sinister ideologies must be defeated. Hate has no place in America. Hatred warps the mind, ravages the heart, and devours the soul. We have asked the FBI to identify all further resources they need to investigate and disrupt hate crimes and domestic terrorism — whatever they need.
We must recognize that the Internet has provided a dangerous avenue to radicalize disturbed minds and perform demented acts. We must shine light on the dark recesses of the Internet, and stop mass murders before they start. The Internet, likewise, is used for human trafficking, illegal drug distribution, and so many other heinous crimes. The perils of the Internet and social media cannot be ignored, and they will not be ignored.
In the two decades since Columbine, our nation has watched with rising horror and dread as one mass shooting has followed another — over and over again, decade after decade.
We cannot allow ourselves to feel powerless. We can and will stop this evil contagion. In that task, we must honor the sacred memory of those we have lost by acting as one people. Open wounds cannot heal if we are divided. We must seek real, bipartisan solutions. We have to do that in a bipartisan manner. That will truly make America safer and better for all.
First, we must do a better job of identifying and acting on early warning signs. I am directing the Department of Justice to work in partisan — partnership with local, state, and federal agencies, as well as social media companies, to develop tools that can detect mass shooters before they strike.
As an example, the monster in the Parkland high school in Florida had many red flags against him, and yet nobody took decisive action. Nobody did anything. Why not?
Second, we must stop the glorification of violence in our society. This includes the gruesome and grisly video games that are now commonplace. It is too easy today for troubled youth to surround themselves with a culture that celebrates violence. We must stop or substantially reduce this, and it has to begin immediately. Cultural change is hard, but each of us can choose to build a culture that celebrates the inherent worth and dignity of every human life. That’s what we have to do.
Third, we must reform our mental health laws to better identify mentally disturbed individuals who may commit acts of violence and make sure those people not only get treatment, but, when necessary, involuntary confinement. Mental illness and hatred pulls the trigger, not the gun.
Fourth, we must make sure that those judged to pose a grave risk to public safety do not have access to firearms, and that, if they do, those firearms can be taken through rapid due process. That is why I have called for red flag laws, also known as extreme risk protection orders.
Today, I am also directing the Department of Justice to propose legislation ensuring that those who commit hate crimes and mass murders face the death penalty, and that this capital punishment be delivered quickly, decisively, and without years of needless delay.
These are just a few of the areas of cooperation that we can pursue. I am open and ready to listen and discuss all ideas that will actually work and make a very big difference.
Republicans and Democrats have proven that we can join together in a bipartisan fashion to address this plague. Last year, we enacted the STOP School Violence and Fix NICS Acts into law, providing grants to improve school safety and strengthening critical background checks for firearm purchases. At my direction, the Department of Justice banned bump stocks. Last year, we prosecuted a record number of firearms offenses. But there is so much more that we have to do.
Now is the time to set destructive partisanship aside — so destructive — and find the courage to answer hatred with unity, devotion, and love. Our future is in our control. America will rise to the challenge. We will always have and we always will win. The choice is ours and ours alone. It is not up to mentally ill monsters; it is up to us.
If we are able to pass great legislation after all of these years, we will ensure that those who were attacked will not have died in vain.
May God bless the memory of those who perished [DEL: in Toledo :DEL] . May God protect them. May God protect all of those from Texas to Ohio. May God bless the victims and their families. May God bless America.
Thank you very much. Thank you.
Sundance for what it is worth the more often you read this with ongoing events the better you come to understand the process.
LikeLike
Sorry post landed on the wrong thread. It was intended for the Wall Street Multinational link.
LikeLike
I am very, very disappointed in my President on this. They are getting to him.
Red Flags laws are a big no no. They violate Due Process and we’ve lost enough of our rights already.
Virtually every mass shooter in the past 30 years has been on some type of Psychotropic drugs – either on them or coming off too quickly. START THERE.
But, most importantly, he missed the opportunity to lay into the hate-fueled MEDIA. They are driving the narrative which spills over online and affects these crazy people.
I called my Congressman and they agreed with me that the Media is the biggest culprit.
LikeLike
I hate that they are blaming President Trump for all of this😢💔
LikeLiked by 2 people
As the Nazis blamed the Jews for everything bad, so too these Nazis 2.0 (“Beto”, “Mayor Pete”, etc.) blame Trump for everything bad. Same show, just under a different tent
LikeLike
There’s no safe way to have red flag laws. They will either have a national gun (confiscation) registry or they will rely on reports from anyone with an ax to grind. Lefties will doxx anyone they don’t like or suspect is a Trump voter.
The police will then come and either kill you and your family in a no-knock raid or just take your property and cost you tens of thousands of dollars to maybe get it back that is if you don’t get an Obama, Clinton, Bush judge.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Lulu is absolutely right.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So true. Trump really needs to step up, sorry to say. His entire base is being flogged with hate assumptions. Stand up and fight, like Charlottesville – where is that Trump? Sad.
Name just one law that prevented the next shooting?
1968 – Charles Whitman shooting gave us the Gun Control Act
1981 – John Hinckley shooting gave us the Brady Act
1994 – Patrick Purdy shooting gave us the Assault Weapons Ban
2008 – Seung-Hui Cho shooting gave us NICS Improvement Act
2018 – Nickolas Cruz shooting gives us Bans on Bump Stocks?
51 YEARS and 22,500 gun laws and never once did they prevent the next shooting.
“If someone has a gun and is trying to kill you, it would be reasonable to shoot back with your own gun.”
– Dalai Lama, 2001
LikeLiked by 7 people
Just simply reporting incidents to the Data base would be enought these guys had not only red flags but sirens going off-yet they were able to by guns. make laws work we don’t need more.
Oh, and they were both Democrats..
LikeLike
2017 – Stephen Paddock Las Vegas Shooting – gave us the bump stock ban as they were used in the shooting.
2018 – Nickolas Cruz shooting gave us David Hogg who was accepted to Harvard despite really poor GPA.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The bump stocks were banned after the OBVIOUS use of at least two M240/M249 belt-fed machine guns at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas on 1 Oct 2017. Since there was no explanation for this acceptable to the public, the bump stock narrative was created. Simple audio forensics proved this but were summarily ignored just like initial reports of more than one shooter, which occurs quite often.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agree Lulu
LikeLike
What??? A judge wouldn’t rule the Sandy Hook teenager insane when his own mother pleaded for it and hired a lawyer as well. You’re making a mountain out of a mole hill. There are way too many troubled teen boys who go on killing rampages. President Trump is using the cards he was dealt and has to do something otherwise the media will fry him. Red flag is the least of the evils and with Obama judges waiting to destroy America…we can’t be too particular. Sometimes you have to compromise and this is one of those times!
LikeLiked by 2 people
We already have had no knock raids of innocents for assets. Red flags worsen that situation.
LikeLike
Absolutely agree with you. I am not at all thrilled with this speech. He’s going to depend on the totally corrupt FBI/DOJ who does not recognize ANTIFA as domestic terrorists, but sees a white nationalist under every bush. Very bad idea.
POTUS makes bad decisions when he listens to his daughter and his wife. That’s what this speech sounds like to me. I love Melania and tolerate Ivanka, but I did not vote for either of them.
LikeLike
Agreed!
LikeLike
I just saw that Ivanka is pushing for this crap, so it’s coming.
LikeLike
Contact the President
https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/
LikeLike
Lord, Thank you for all of the Blessings you have given us in these United States.
Lord, Bless all those who have suffered tragic loss.
Lord, I pray for your continued strength and comfort for President Trump, Vice President Pence, First Lady Melania, Our Second Lady Karen and their families.
Lord, I pray you open eyes to the solutions you have provided for our Nation.
In Jesus name I pray,
Amen
LikeLiked by 8 people
This was a superior speech, and particularly so given the tense time in which it comes.
The speech reminds me of Obama’s speech separating himself from Reverend Wright. Much less on the line here for POTUS than for Obama then, but similar outline.
Obama had to present an appearance that he was leaving behind his radical, racist associations from the past. Kind of re-birthing himself and swearing off the old ways.
POTUS, today, was able to bury any further attempts to tie him to “white supremacy.” This is important because it means that any other shootings that take place during his administration which fall into that category (white nationalism, etc) he cannot be blamed for in an honest way. POTUS formally disavowed “white supremacy” today.
People may not like that, and I think that’s a reasonable response (it’s a fake issue, IMO, for POTUS), but it’s a big win for POTUS headed to 2020. You just took away one of your opponents’ biggest talking points about you.
Similarly, POTUS talked about domestic terror. Something his opponents claimed he would not do.
POTUS took action, and is likely to seek the death penalty for the El Paso shooter. This will not be a New Zealand situation where the perpetrator lives a life of notoriety basking in his achievement, probably. Deterrence will likely be served here. This is not a game, and we’re not playing. Barr and POTUS take this seriously.
Finally, POTUS achieved unity with the speech. We Americans reject hate. We are loving. We want our kids to be safe. Etc.
This was fantastic. I am very pleased. Was everything perfect? No. Red Flag Laws are no perfect solution and obviously can be abused. But there are no laws yet, just talk of laws. Something to soothe the USA psyche, for now.
Overall, though, I’d give this speech a 9/10 or better. I loved it, on several levels.
After this speech, all that remains of the shootings issue is the “Trump said ‘invasion’ and so did the shooter” or whatever the nonsense is the media is peddling. Well, the Dayton shooter liked Warren. Is she culpable? Very slippery slope there for the media/left and I’m sure Team POTUS will have an answer to questions on the “invasion” subject in short order.
The matter seems well in hand. Think POTUS will be headed to Ohio and Texas on Wednesday. Now, time to get the markets back under control.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Great analysis MAGA – I agree w/you. Too people have the echo-chamber knee jerk reactions (right and/or left)! Big picture People!
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s easy to get caught up in the moment or in our own box.
For political strategy, you can’t do that. See the poll information I posted below. Red Flag Laws seem to be pretty popular.
That doesn’t mean such laws get passed now, after this. But bringing them up, right after a tragedy, seems a pretty politically sound move to make. Even if it’s just to kick the can on the issue.
Glad you liked what I said. It really did remind me of the Reverend Wright speech.
That speech took Obama to another level. I think POTUS can get the same effect here. And basically flip the crisis into a win for himself.
LikeLike
Well it took two shootings and they get the Red Flag laws passed,that have been waiting in the wings.Remember the two shootings in Ca,a week ago.no national outrage about that.And of course you end your ,everything is under control,with this below.Your next post will be explaining how they get this trade war under control,I will waiting for that one,see this above has nothing to do with your statement below,
“The matter seems well in hand. Think POTUS will be headed to Ohio and Texas on Wednesday. Now, time to get the markets back under control.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
The statement has something to do with the previous one. The connection is that there were two crises POTUS is dealing with, and now it’s down to one crisis (markets). That’s how I see it, anyways.
LikeLike
Red Flag laws are the first step to gun confiscation……very bad idea.
The left owns this problem. They elevate depravity, immorality, sin and evil as normal and something to be embraced. They want to replace God with man. More very bad ideas. Let us get our priorities right and put God first.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Exactly right – they cannot even handle calling a he a he – one day these freaks will win, and if they have a database of gun owners, they can and will shoot to kill. Our kids deserve better than to argue red flag laws in the wake of every shooting – there will always be crazies. Shoot them in the head with more guns, and more god….not some database that can be exploited by control freaks.
LikeLike
I believe Hitler had a a rather sophisticated list of those who possessed guns in pre-WWII Germany. Most of his political opponents, Jews, and their descendants are unavailable for comment re: Red Flag laws….
LikeLike
Red flag laws are STATE LAWS. Not Federal.
LikeLiked by 1 person
When I buy a gun, I wait for the clerk to contact the FBI and run my name and data. Then I get the gun. Exactly how much more do they want…………. confiscation.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The idea of “red flag” laws sends a shudder through me so long as there is the chance of liberal whack- jobs to use “lawfare” to infringe/punish/indebt the rights of our citizens. A change of our “justice/legal system” to “loser pays” and quick public flogging of those that bring about false accusations against the innocent is the only way I could agree with any semblance of red flag laws.
“An armed society is a polite society”: Obviously, enough people aren’t armed.
…Steps off soapbox…
LikeLiked by 3 people
Agree chiefworm
LikeLike
‘As an example, the monster in the Parkland high school in Florida had many red flags against him, and yet nobody took decisive action. Nobody did anything. Why not?’
…yet nobody took decisive action. Who are these nobodies? A public school, the local police, the FBI.
Here is your unsolvable problem.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trained CCW carriers over 21, 25 or 30 allowed.
Parkland and El Paso over in 20 seconds.
Problem solved.
LikeLike
Technically, more were shot and killed in Chicago over the last 48 hours (weekend) than in both El Paso and Dayton, OH. But hardly a peep in the press, except a Chicago hospital went on bypass for a few hours because they could not handle another shooting victim.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Even more people were killed in automobile crashes nationwide in the same time period.
LikeLiked by 2 people
These mass shootings are like plane crashes–they get 24/7 coverage even though many more have died in car crashes and in the case of mass murders many more are killed in my city in a month than in a year of these kind of shootings but most are black people so the racist media can’t get any mileage.
LikeLike
And how many more were aborted?
LikeLike
Thus continues the strangulation of the basic tenant of the founding of this country, the individual’s inalienable Right to Life. As a ‘natural right’, not bestowed by any human, but by one’s Creator, for that right to have meaning, to be truly yours, one MUST be able to defend that right wherever, whenever, and by whatever means (most effective means ) possible. ANY restrictions on one’s ability to defend themselves deteriorates that right. As it stands now, most in this country possess a limited right to life while others (think CA, NY…)have had their right reduced to a state granted privilege. Red flags laws are just another means of erosion of what was once an inalienable Right. If you have to depend on another entity for protection of any ‘right’, you in reality don’t own it. The protecting entity does……
LikeLike
I would just like to say what a magician might say:
If you think that anything about what the President is now talking about “is easy,” or that it in any way points either to “obvious solutions” or to “positions that must be defeated by twenty-seven handwritten words,” then I submit that “you are not watching closely.”
We plainly realize, as a Nation, that “Houston, we have a problem.” (And that the Founders of our Constitution could not possibly have imagined it.) So: “we’ve got to implement a solution.” One that will actually work for 328,318,084 people (at last count). Good luck with that. But, “We, the People” have to somehow do it. We’ve got to come up with laws – quickly – that tip-toe between these many legitimate competing concerns.
To say that “Red Flag Laws” could easily be abused – is entirely correct. “Shiny side of the coin good, down-side not so good. Par for the course.” Okay, that looks like a legislative problem to me: let the debate be started. One among many. That’s how our system of government works. Nobody suggested that it was easy.
LikeLike
I Stand with POTUS Trump.
Put the Violent Video Game Makers OUT OF BUSINESS NOW!
No Child should ever think of killing everyone in the room – OVER and OVER.
A disturbed few will grow up, get the real thing and be triggered to act, FACT!
PUT THESE PEOPLE OUT OF THE BUSINESS TODAY for our future.
Make them make profits selling constructive games.
There’s my wet face post.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So, just for reference, here’s how a proposed red flaw law polled in Michigan:
https://www.mafp.com/news/miaap-poll-shows-support-for-red-flag-gun-laws
Dem — 78% support
GOP — 64% support
Indy — 67% support
Politics matters. Public opinion matters. That doesn’t mean you sell out your base to satisfy the masses, but let’s not kid ourselves — just because some of us think “no infringements on my guns in any way,” many people don’t feel that way.
And POTUS needs their votes next year, too. Or else we get Geriatric Joe and his gun policies.
Pragmatism, not perfection.
People don’t want to feel unsafe. They don’t want their kids at risk. And they don’t want to have a shoot-out at the OK Coral randomly to protect their family and loved one. Most people would prefer to keep guns away from the bad and mentally ill.
Of course, implementing such a plan is very problematic. Who is “bad”? Who is “mentally ill”?
Those are good questions. And not the kinds of questions that will get rational answers after 31 Americans were just slaughtered.
POTUS is doing what he has to do.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You are correct. He had to do something.
But he should also be effective. And until you acknowledge the overwhelming role of mind altering drugs in mass shootings and start looking and doing something about it, nothing will change.
Video games are NOT the root cause. Psych drugs are.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think that’s a great area of inquiry to look at as a cause. I don’t doubt you are right on that.
First, you blot the wound. It can be stitched up later.
POTUS had to do something and he did it. We’ll see what happens from here.
One good thing about POTUS is he’s a man of action. He is going to act. He’ll figure things out later. And people respect that, especially when they are afraid and want leadership.
LikeLike
No actual nation can run itself if it navigates using a weathervane. It is obviously meaningless to call a few dozen people on the telephone and ask them about “red flag laws” when – at this point in time – nobody has yet debated and thereby figured out just what-the-hell such laws would mean, and how they would be implemented.
What we’re now being faced with are psychopaths who have successfully abused our sacred laws and principles … and who slipped through all the cracks!
“Did our Founding Fathers intend to legalize the St. Valentine’s Day Massacre?” Uhh, no. Houston, we have a problem.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Easy question.
Do our friends want to take our guns or is it our enemies?
LikeLike
Love Trump and will continue to of course support him. But the real handling is to get mind altering drugs that cause these mass shootings off the market. At the least, launch an investigation into them. Until we handle the root cause it will just keep on happening.
LikeLike
What will be the next right that gets “rapid due process”? 1st Ammendment? 4th? So my nasty nosy neighbor who hates my Harley sees me load up some rifles in the truck to go to the range for some target shooting. Calls the cops turns me in.This “Rapid Due Process ” (sure-cant even deport illegal’s rapidly) will essentially find me guilty until I prove my innocence. Lawyers,$$$$ and I’m sure my fine firearms will be handled with kid gloves by the police that seize them.Ever see a evidence locker? Why do “Common Sense Laws” and “Compromise” always end up costing me? The other side never compromise’s anything.
LikeLike
The so-called “red flag” laws will become the next “sexual harassment”, “sexual abuse”, etc. allegations… conviction without any proof…
LikeLike
When are Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders going to condemn the violence and hatred of their supporters?
LikeLike
LikeLike