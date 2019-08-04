Sunday Talks: Kevin McCarthy Discusses 24 Hours of Horrific Shootings…

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy appears on Fox News with Maria Bartiromo to discuss the terrible past 24 hours in El Paso, Texas and Dayton Ohio…
.
.
McCarthy is an embarrassment to the Republican party. Your stomach churns with every word that comes out of his mouth. Weak, tepid, his voice in tenor and tone is reflective of the DC culture. Measured, modulated political speak. Honestly, would you follow this guy anywhere? This is the party’s leader? I’m sure Trump is assured and comforted every time they trot this guy out to support the administration.
“We should…”
“We need to…”
“We should…”
Platitudes. Nothing but platitudes. Empty, actionless rhetoric and platitudes.
My response to the ever so articulate Mr McCarthy:
Why?
Why?
Why?
Other than the optics. Ok, have it your way. If mass punishment is your thing, normal Americans will quickly lose interest in ANYTHING you guys do.
I don’t want to hear about how this is the greatest economy in the history of the world yada, yada, on and on.
It DMS if you’re going to start leaning on us just because you can’t take the heat from the anti-American “press.” It’s all down hill from there. No wall, and chip away at 2A and voter turnout will drop.
So, you are saying he is a plastic man? If so, I think you have called him just about right. Which brings up the natural question, “Are there many in Imperial City D.C. now who aren’t either plastic man or plastic women?
Yeah…his name is ‘Trump’.
Then he ought to stop talking about gun control.
He was endorsed by Lyin Ryan.
….tells us all we need to know.
“Honestly, would you follow this guy anywhere?”
Michael Moore would follow him to an all-yo-can-eat buffet. Of course, Michael Moore would follow anyone to an all-you-can-east buffet.
I was thinking the same thing as I watched Marie’s interview this morning. I’m sure he’s a very nice man, but he’s not a leader. He’s as charismatic and interesting as a mushy tomato.
Concur, he’s a pathetic face for the Republican MCs, where do we/they get these guys?
OT
Streisand mocks our VSGPOTUSDJT to defer to The KKK-LINTONS Knadel-la & SHARPIE-ton, attendees at her command performance in Madison square Garden Saturday night.
(The shootings didn’t stop these ”schnorrers” * from attending, naturally.)
*Babs will explain
https://www.wnd.com/2019/08/barbra-streisand-tweaks-famous-song-for-trump/
https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/barbra-streisand-mocks-trump-with-send-in-the-clowns-parody-at-madison-square-garden
Can’t watch that loser.
A politician saying what he has to say, while thinking to himself …..”how can I use this to screw those deploreables”. I despise Paul Ryan’s friend. Snake in the grass. Total swamp rat.
OK, several points to cover. This loser shooter in El Paso probably wasn’t erudite enough, judging by his personal posts, (altered?) on LinkedIn, to write the “manifesto” posted. Seems to be a different writing style and mindset, imo. See for your self there is a link.
The El Paso, “White Nationalist” shooting follows a little too conveniently the FIB memorandum from Phoenix, Az. a day or so earlier to BOLO “White Extremism” and “Q”…….. (While ANTIFA is ignored by FIB)
This is now followed in rapid succession by a Ohio shooting, also with a rifle (semiautomatic) “Assault Weapon”, with the Same MO and similar “background story”.
The TX incident has Beto responding, thru a smirk, with his statement and Ohio with Buttajig going into detail on guns, White Nationalism, need for Action, etc. Very convenient, Comrades!
Sunday talk shows chime in from MSM, blame Trump’s anti “immigration”, white nationalism.
I expect the FIB/ Deep State with MSM and democRat Collusion to keep these attacks coming in rapid succession until the Quisling Repubs cave in and Go Along, To Get Along on Extensive Gun Controls. US Repub senators are already supporting a national Red Flag” gun confiscation law to compliment existing state laws.
The NRA, also is “conveniently” in the midst of Internal Management Conflict, weakened to respond nationally, So…..cya, stay tuned this is Just Begining, imo.
https://selfreliancecentral.com/2019/08/04/read-the-el-paso-shooters-crazy-manifesto-the-inconvenient-truth/?utm_source=190804SRCPMLOSTWAYS2&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=190804SRCPMLOSTWAYS2
Your expectations may be totally in line with reality or not. My expectations are that PT holds the line and doesn’t buckle.
Seems to me the Left, aka.FIB, are trying to deflect by vilifying a LARP. One that has only benefited their overall agenda. That contrary to the latest spin, has only been encouraging Conservatives to sit back, & do absolutely NOTHING… while the criminal Dems & RINOS try to remove PDJT, a/o run out the clock!
But really it’s 4-D chess guys… wait, no– it’s Connect-Four, but we’re stuck playing defense w/o any strategy.
Those on the Left, along with MSM have spent the last 3 years, enabling & inciting VIOLENCE against us. Protesters paid to agitate. Pantifa misfits recruited, paid, conditioned, & encouraged to escalate actual violence against innocent Conservatives & Trump supporters– & simply for having different OPINIONS. They are clueless to recognize the manipulation, & being used as expendable pawns. So they do the bidding of their Dem/Socialist Masters, swallowing the LIES they’re fed, & fueling their misguided anger. Those same “leaders” behind closed doors– laugh at, & mock them. They call them “useful idiots”, & the only ones who’ll take the fall inevitably.
But that’s ok, let the Domestic Terrorists carry on, as does the Coup. Besides, the Right has long grown complacent with lots of Q-promoted “patience”… despite seeing absolutely ZERO signs of anything resembling Justice. In fact, we’ve only seen it move FARTHER away from. The same Conservative voices continue making their publicity rounds with empty predictions, “booms” that fizzle, “tick-flippin-tocks” on a broken clock, “happenings” that never happen, & forecasted “Storms” that won’t develop. And plenty on both sides are selling their Book$, profiting nicely off America’s slow demise.
Still the Conservatives t/o it all, continue politely waiting… [false alarm] oops! keep on waiting… [false flag] time for more waiting…
Wait– What are we supposed to be waiting for?
Oh yeah, some imaginary force to swoop in, round up all the bad guys, & SAVE America from the EVIL clutches of the communists & socialism! Any day now… Lady Justice is pissed, & someday soon she’s gonna catch them all.
But first we must continue with some more waiting. That’s b/c our complacency has been working out so well. Especially for the other side, the same ones who want us all hurt or dead.🙄
GenEarly. I have been thinking along the same lines. There is no reason to believe the deep state would not be involved in such things. They want totalitarian control and as we have seen they will do anything to get it. The 2A is an obstacle to their goals. We are at a point like the late 1920s Germany. They are in the process of demonizing their enemies.
Now I just heard Ivanka saying we must end “White Nationalism”. So the PTB are really hammering that theme.
LikeLike
Thought this was a very good interview.
It’s always hard to know what to say with tragedy. And never good to make instant decisions on blame or diagnostics on what to do to fix it since it these take time to find out what was really going on in the perpetrator’s mind, especially if they have mental health issues.
Was watching a short video with the President and First Lady heading back to the WH; he said tomorrow, around 10 or 10:30 a.m. he will be making a statement, announcement.
It’s NOT a tragedy. That implies no one is At fault. I’m so disgusted with our society and not wanting to put the blame squarely where it belongs. Wow to those that call evil good and good evil.
All of these spree killers that run amok, the proper word is; ‘atrocity’. It’s a heinous and extremely wicked act. The evil killers are at fault…perhaps also others, if they were goaded into their wicked deeds.
*woe…stupid, ridiculous autocorrect. Another example of the dumbing down of our society. Apple doesn’t even understand the word; “woe”?
Wow, woe, it doesn’t alter the thrust of your point. Dressing an atrocity as a tragedy is intended to cast blame where it does not belong.
It is an atrocity.
Right ~ it’s NOT “gun violence” it’s a person killing people with a weapon. If you remove guns, they’ll use knives, axes, machetes, whatever. BTW, how about closing that border to keep out illegal GUNS, jackass democrats. We know why they want our guns ~ so America will be a crap-hole like Europe. Send the dems to Paris or London for a month, or Sweden or Germany. Wake up, snowflakes!
Bless you!
bessie2003:
Bravo for countering the anti McCarthy trend. You are correct, it is a tragedy which is defined as “an event causing great suffering, destruction, and distress, such as a serious accident, crime, or natural catastrophe.” I’m quite sure the families of the fallen would not quibble with your word usage.
However, I understand the frustration of those that aren’t impressed with Kevin’s gentle manner at a time when the entire media including most of Fox are trying to use these “tragedies” as opportunities to damage P Trump’s Presidency. He has been courageously fighting legitimate causes for America including ending the chaos at the border not encouraging mass killings.
But it is only the day after and Kevin’s gentle manner is likely sincere as his thoughts are still concentrated on the suffering of the families. 28 shoppers and bar patrons should still be living life today with their families but they were snuffed out sometime in the 21 terrifying minutes it took to kill them in the last 2 days.
McCarthy was in hiding for much of the Russian Hoax. Only when it became clear the misdeeds of deep staters were not to be contained did he surface.
I’ll pass on the interview.
“In the beginning of a change the patriot is a scarce man, and brave, and hated and scorned. When his cause succeeds, the timid join him, for then it costs nothing to be a patriot.” – Mark Twain
This makes me think of Devin Nunes on one hand, and McCarthy and many others on the other hand.
And as for all the shootings, while there are real victims that will need help, lowering the flag is the last thing to do when the attacks are by deranged individuals that society failed to detect or stop.
Instead of lowering the US flag, WH should have raised the Baltimore flag, one with a giant rat on it.
Again: What is the expectation of the criminally disturbed in our society? Bueller? Bueller?
President Trump spoke a short while ago about this before boarding plane from New Jersey back to Washington DC:
Trump starts off with “Hate has no place in our country”. That would be the media and democrats who are spreading the hate.
I wish POTUS had said “violence” has no place.. it is unfortunate he chose to use the word “hate,” which is overused by marxists to create a crime where none exists.
The “crime” is the act of violence, not a “feeling” ascribed by cultural Marxists to the perpetrators of such acts.
In EU, residents who merely express opinions not sanctioned by their government are arrested for “hate” crimes. American citizens need not worry because feelings and opinions are not illegal here; Our thoughts and feelings are in fact a Constitutionally protected freedom.
Sane people don’t commit capital murder, much less mass murder. Hello?
Until you address the mind altering medications that CAUSE unrestrained violence it will continue.
We need to demand
a) an investigation into mind altering medications and if found to be causing violence (which is essentially well documented but obfuscated by Big Pharma), remove it from the market place.
b) Getting rid of gun free zones to at least minimize the damage that is done until a) is implemented, plus it shouldn’t have been done in the first place.
That’s part of it.
Homeschool if you can.
I thought it was an ok interview. He did fine.
!!! Wow — this is chuptzpah !!!
Ah, they want them back. Good! 🙂
No, Mexico does not want its welfare people back. They want money, money, money.
Now THAT’s rich. 🙄
2018 – 33,341 murders in Mexico.
Angel Moms Just lawyered up…..thanks for the green light. See ya in court!
Will Mexico issue a travel advisory for its citizens?
LOL
How many murders were there in Mexico so far this year?
Mexico to sue Walmart.
Oh please Mexico – CLOSE THE BORDER! Your citizens are not safe here – shootings and concentration camps and racism and junk – close the border! Recall every Mexican national in the USA back to Mexico! PLEASE!!!
Mexico has been attempting to disarm anglos since at least the 1830s … prior to genocide attempts.
NBC is fake news.
NBC is the source.
“Monsters” is about the only thing he got right.
I just read some interviews with the former high school principal in the suburb of Dayton, where the shooter resided (apparently with his parents). The former principal recalled suspending the shooter for writing a “hit list.” A former classmate also recalled him and the hit list, recalled that he had been “bullied” in high school, and when she first heard of the massacre, she said his name was the first one which occurred to her.
A former friend said the shooter was quiet and seemed normal…except for the hit list incident, which he (obviously) never thought of as anything other than a prank. The former friend said he had spoken with the shooter c. 10 months ago and had a normal conversation with him about everyday things.
One of his victims in the area was his own sister, who seems to have ridden with him to the area! Dayton Police know of nothing about any catalyst for the shooting. No racist rants, nothing. Parents are upper-middle class with a very nice suburban house.
6 Dayton policemen combined to blow him away. He carried 50-bullet magazines for the rifle, all legal here in Ohio…
The mentally ill, in my experience with them (limited, but possibly more than usual I think), are often able to mask all of their symptoms: that would seem to be the case here. Who knows whether he experienced hallucinatory voices, images, etc.?
Totally legit reason to begin the gun grab.
Virtue signaling to begin shortly… obama (this is not who we are), pelosi, any pol in OR, NY and CA… where is that silver tongued cumo…?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Jederman ~~
Start grabbing the guns on the west side of Chicago.
I dare them. See how that works out.
You want to see mass shootings on a nightly basis?
heyjackass.com
Start right there. Not exactly a ‘white nationalist’ problem either.
The Democrats trying to shift focus. Immigration is a loser for them. Not really many people who want open borders and free health care for illegals. So, shift to gun control . And, most importantly, link the 2nd Amendment to “white supremacy”. The narrative is: If you own or want to own a firearm you are a white supremisist. FBI will be looking high and low for anyone who might fit the bill. The terms “xenophobic” and “racist” are pretty motheaten. Expect more “white supremisist gun nut” type terms.
LikeLiked by 5 people
“FBI will be looking high and low for anyone who might fit the bill. “</i.
That's the FBI – anti-American to the bone.
And, most importantly, link the 2nd Amendment to “white supremacy”. The narrative is: If you own or want to own a firearm you are a white supremisist.
Ok, make ’em prove it; we’ll watch while they round up all the brown and black people’s guns.
We live in a violent and frankly dim-witted world. How do you keep countless thousands of feral halfwits in line? Do you know how to speak their language? Do you understand how merciless you need to be to keep such morons in check? How would you enforce the rules of civility on such animals?
Until people can stop wringing their hands and fretting like old hens over how to respond, none of this behavior will improve. Mankind has always known how to deal with savages, but for some reason, effective measures are considered taboo these days. So it’s up to everyone as a society to straighten this out. We need to prioritize enforcement over prison system profits and political maneuvering. Until then, I just stay away from big crowds, carry a gun all the time, and try to live a peaceful quiet life. It’s all any sane person can do in these insane times.
Well, we did just get the ok to execute criminals again. That’s a start. Let’s eliminate the pass for “incompetent” for those who murder, too. Please don’t trot out “that’s not who we are” because who we are is a society that legalizes infanticide of the TRULY innocent with not even anesthesia. America has no moral high ground until we end abortion.
Until they tell the truth about how many were really involved in the El Paso shooting, I don’t want to hear what any of them have to say.
LikeLiked by 4 people
El Paso? We still don’t know how many were involved in the Vegas murders.
Makes me wonder whether the reason that Enemedia isn’t the least bit curious is because they already know black ops carries out these crimes. Criminals never have to ask whodunit because they already know the answer.
House Majority Leader?
What happened to Nancy? Done in by the Squad?
The sheriff of El Paso County said in a Facebook post that the suspect in a Saturday mass shooting that killed at least 20 people “came here to kill Hispanics.”
“This Anglo man came here to kill Hispanics. I’m outraged and you should be too.”
“ Yes illegals come here and some do rape and kill US citizens but YOU have no right to be outraged about that” MSM-Politicians
Drug dealers come to his community to poison people and kill people. Where’s the outrage?
In fact, drugs kill on a much larger scale by magnitudes.
Every day the drug dealers kill more. Every day. ODs are just not exciting or worthy of progressive outrage, even though there have been more OD deaths since the Dayton shooter was put down.
Yep.
Also, Brown Supremacy (LaRaza), Black Supremacy (Crips, Bloods), etc. are equally as disturbing and deadly as the White version, but none of the MainStreamMob outrage there, either.
It ain’t hard to see that drugs, serious mental issues and a general decadent society are wreaking havoc.
Oh, and how could I forget there are more trafficked people every day, but no MainStreamMob outrage.
48 shootings in Chicago in August!
74 in the last week.
Nobody on television is outraged.
https://heyjackass.com/
I’m betting Oakland and L.A. are comparable.
Asperger syndrome? There is definitely something wrong with this guy….
USA presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke is also from the same city of El Paso Texas … O’Rourke is floundering in the polls, and gave a press conference on the shooting, where he was eventually shedding some on-camera tears, but at first you can see him oddly laughing, at about the 42 second mark:
With Global Warming going to wipe us all out in 10 years anyway, why bother with gun control.
More than twice as many people (mostly African Americans) killed in Chicago alone during BO’s reign than on 9/11. If publicizing mass shooting were banned they would stop. Instead they are used to make the media money.
If you think our politicians are bad here in the US, take a look at the UK.
From before the 20th century, the British never allowed firearms to be used in self defense. All pistols are now illegal to own as are most rifles. Those allowed to possess one are very strictly licensed. I spent the first 21 years of my life in the UK so I know what I am talking about.
I can tell you that shooting someone in self defense equalled a murder charge if the attacker died. Handguns were very hard to obtain permits for and they were most definitely NOT allowed to be used in any kind of self a defense situation. They were ONLY allowed for shooting sports.
With the explosion in drugs, the answer for the bad guys was knives, nice sharp knives. There are dozens of stabbings in the UK every week. The British solution, ban knives.
It is now an offense to carry anything other than a pocket knife with a non locking blade and a maximum length of three inches. eBay UK does not permit the listing of knives.
The answer to that was screwdrivers. The government is actively trying to figure that one out.
Did any of this work? Of course not. The stabbings continue on a daily basis while the muslims prefer acid attacks. The next step is to employ thousands of extra policemen and give them rights to search whoever they please, whenever they please with no exceptions.
There is more than a hint of the smell of tyranny in the UK. It is more a vile stench.
Quote from Mark G over at WUWT: “Gun grabbers, AGW fanatics, SJWs … All this nonsense exists solely to give the media something to report on, which the government can then point at as reason to do what they want to do but the voters don’t want them to do.
The Media-Government-Activitst Complex is a much larger threat to society than the Military-Industrial Complex ever was.”
I’m posting this because I like the Media-Governent-Activist Complex description — it seems so very apt.
Okay, I take back my wish that Rosenstein was a good guy. He just conflated “white nationalism” with “white supremacy” in all CAPS on Twitter as if yelling at the President. Being white, sorry, born that way, and taking pride in my country (nationalism) is NOT the same as believing white people are superior, by any stretch of the imagination, to other people. End. Period. Dot. Over it. Now, it just occurred to me, that the Lefties finally found a way to get under Everyone’s skin… they finally instigated enough violence in non-violent places, using white kids (sick kids obviously), and created enough mayhem that they successfully changed the conversation from declassification of corrupt government actions to gun control. Change my mind. I don’t believe this is not all manipulated crap. And if we should be angry about anything, we should be angry about the current manipulation of our children in schools, and online. I’m not letting these kids off any hook. Death penalty is fine by me. I’m just pointing out that you can’t screw up an entire generation of kids and get a different outcome. I lay this at the socialist non-justice white hating warriors’ feet.
