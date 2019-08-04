President Trump Impromptu Presser Departing Morristown New Jersey – (Video and Transcript)…

[Unrelated, Chinese financial markets are off-the-charts tonight as the currency is dropping like a rock, Beijing is intervening to stop the bleeding…. and Hong Kong workers are going on strike. Yikes, could be trouble.]
Earlier today while departing from Morristown municipal airport, President Trump and First Lady Melania delivered remarks to the media. [Video and Transcript below]
“Hate has no place in our country”…
.
[Transcript] – THE PRESIDENT: Thank you very much. I want to extend our condolences to the people of El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio. They’re incredible people and they’ve been through a lot.
I just want to also thank the law enforcement in both places. The job they’ve done is incredible. I also want to congratulate them. I mean, nobody could have done what they’ve done. This could have been — as bad as it was, it could have been so much worse.
I just have to thank them. The job they’ve done is incredible. And they were right on the ball in El Paso; they were there so quickly. And, in Dayton, in less than a minute — think of the damage he did in just a short period of time — in less than a minute, the law enforcement acted and killed him. And it would have been unbelievable. It was — it would have been — it was horrible, but it would have been so much worse. It could have been so much worse.
I just want to say that these are two incredible places. We love the people. Hate has no place in our country. And we’re going to take care of it.
I spoke with Attorney General Bill Barr at length; I spoke to Christopher Wray, Director of the FBI; I spoke to the governors — both governors — and we’re doing a lot of work. A lot of people are working right now — a lot of law enforcement people and others. I spoke to members of Congress about whatever we can do and a lot of — a lot of things are being done right now, as we speak.
I’ll be making a statement tomorrow sometime. But just on behalf of our First Lady and myself, condolences to all. We have to get it stopped. This has been going on for years — for years and years — in our country. And we have to get it stopped.
So thank you very much. And I will be making a statement tomorrow at about 10 o’clock. And I’ll see you there. Thank you all very much.
Q What are you going to do about the problem of automatic and semiauto- —
THE PRESIDENT: You have to talk up.
Q The gun problem. What are you going to do about it? What — how are you going to address it?
THE PRESIDENT: We’re talking to a lot of people, and a lot of things are in the works, and a lot of good things. And we have done much more than most administrations. And it does — it’s not — really not talked about very much, but we’ve done, actually, a lot. But perhaps more has to be done.
But this is also a mental illness problem. If you look at both of these cases, this is mental illness. These are peop- — really, people that are very, very seriously mentally ill. So a lot of things are happening. A lot of things are happening right now.
And I will see you tomorrow at 10 o’clock. Thank you.
Why “they” always trying to take guns away from people who didn’t do it after mass shootings? I bought bulk ammo today- because that’s what I do after these mass shootings 💯
Well done. I stocked up with a large amount of ammo when the communist usurper Obama was elected president.
Yep. Guns up.
As I said in the main thread, I’m more worried about the financial markets than I am about the (very sad) shootings here in the USA. Could be a real fight there. Jerome Powell must get the job done for POTUS.
Glad that the administration is going to do a speech tomorrow. Guessing we’ll hear bout Red Flag Laws and mental health (as we should, IMO).
Really wish Wray were gone now. Don’t trust him in any way.
I think POTUS and Barr will be seeking the death penalty for the El Paso shooter.
POTUS will get things done. As he did after Parkland and Las Vegas. People may not like his solutions, but he will act to improve things, or at least try to do so. Allegiances be darned. As he said after Parkland, paraphrasing, “I like the NRA but we’ve got to stop this.”
The Dayton shooter is a total fail for leftist narrative. Expecting that incident to drop off the radar and the media to go all-in on El Paso, as much as they can.
Heads-up looks like it’s right here:
Both Ivanka and Trump ally Graham saying the same thing.
So tomorrow I’m thinking
– Red Flag Laws stuff
– Mental health treatment improvements stuff
Red Flag Laws:
Sounds good until:
1. it would not have stopped any of the three idiots in the last 168 hours
2. it will be abused by vindictive “Ex’s”
3. it will be abused by rebellious teens living at home who just got grounded
4. it will be abused by activist Judges
Live Free Or Die
I do think OF is correct. We need to tighten the gun laws. We should not sell guns to democraps.
Antifa Flag Law
I like that!
My position is that anyone whose 2A rights are to be proscribed is too dangerous to be out here with the rest of us. People are either dangerous or they aren’t, with or without firearms.
I would rather be shot than beaten to death with a baseball bat. Chopped up with a machete. A nut will do you harm anyway he can. The president will do more harm to his re-election if he tries to regulate firearms. He has to be very careful about what he’s proposing. There are no easy answers to stopping these kind of attacks.
Mental health improvement,just start wit the demokkkrats wackoes.The really clinically insane.
And just what firearm ownership right are you willing to give up?
None, really. But it’s not my call.
Again, guess here is pushing Red Flag Laws more.
You probably have to give up something in this kind of situation, as POTUS did on bump stocks after Las Vegas.
It is Your Call, give an inch they take a mile.
I am not attacking you directly, but we must all realize this is how the Left works…..a pistol grip here, a magazine capacity there, an ability to change magazines here, OK you can have your Muzzle Loaders but no Black Powder for you.
Of course.
I agree with what you are saying, in principle.
But, politics isn’t a perfection business. It’s a practicality business. And, above all, it’s a power business. As in doing what you must to keep power.
Do I want POTUS to give ground on guns? No.
Will I accept POTUS giving an inch on guns if it helps him keep power in 2020? Yes.
If you don’t have power, you can’t do anything. And sometimes to keep power, you have to make concessions.
We all know the left is seeking anything it can get on guns. It’s a problem. We and POTUS have to be as smart and disciplined as we can, now, to both push those attempts away but also satisfy the public enough so we can keep power.
That’s where I’m coming from here.
Don’t accept him giving an inch because he doesn’t have to give a micrometer. POTUS knows his base and the mood of the country. Americans don’t like giving up their rights and can smell a scheme when it comes their way. The bump stock ban was a boondoggle and did nothing in his favor.
A valid point of view and a very good argument. I salute you.
RED FLAG is the most expedient political out….but I am wary.
Be Safe
Be safe, friend!
We all just want to win, while giving up the least amount possible while winning.
I trust POTUS.
NONE
Hard to imagine the left is all THAT upset about El Paso since they immediately started using it for their political agenda.
In a way you could almost predict this – the left has been importing dependents (on welfare, etc) who frequently get free stuff that the rest of us have to work for and many of the recipients of this generosity don’t particularly like us and aren’t all that quiet about it. How surprising is it that someone snapped? Too bad he was such a dang maniac and resorted to killing as his solution. I wonder how many video games he’s been playing.
Yep. The left WANTS incidents like this. Sad, but true.
I am more interested in how Trump is going to address the hate. He is going to have to call out the democrats and media. They are the ones spawning it. I suspect it is going to be popcorn time as Trump calls out the enemy of the people.
Just read that CloudFlare threw out 8Chan since several of the mass shooters manifestos were posted there. But apparently the hate from Antifa hasn’t been terminated.
People got each other riled up and the virtual becomes all too real.
But injecting and coddling sometimes violent parasites into our culture has been deliberate and we are at the boiling point. Our “public servants” (HA) are stealing my decades of hard work and are giving it to people they expect to keep them in power. I’m sick of it. They need to come with the same restrictions that so many had at Ellis Island….not march in like they own the place and demand their “rights”.
Mental illness. There are hundreds of millions of firearms in the U.S. They are sporting goods, tools, personal defense insurers, and heirlooms, But once in a while, someone who is a bit off their rocker, will abuse them. Does that mean everyone who doesn’t abuse that right needs to surrender their firearms?
They have basically eliminated the right to bear arms in England. Now knives and acid are the weapons of choice. They want to ban knives. Is that what we want for the U.S.? What’s next? Hammers?
As an ex UK citizen, the word is that they are going to ban screwdrivers. To show just how screwed up the UK is, it is now an offense for a woman to use a hair spray against an attacking rapist. The potential rape victim can be charged with using an offensive weapon.
What a sick sh!thole the place of my birth has become. Remember, freedom is far too easy to lose. Do NOT allow anyone to chip away at it. Meet them at every turn.
WHAT???? A woman can’t defend herself from rape? Are we assuming the rapist is likely from a culture that believes an un-hidden woman must want it?
My mother was 100% English…my husband is 1/2 English….glad they got out. Maybe the best genes were the ones that braved the journey to the unknown new world. I met an educated English couple from Cambridge a few summers ago…they were different, proud that English was the minority language in their area and seemed to have no concept that their money didn’t first belong to the government. Very weird to me…..and they probably thought the same of me.
They can crack down on the FBI to do a better job of not only monitoring these Waco people but doing something to stop them from committing these atrocious crimes.
It’s the Eff-B-Eye that’s facilitating many of these mass shooting events. Same as the State Dept facilitating the support of ISIS.
They’ve been too busy going after Tea Party people and trying to illegally oust our President. And they carry on as if white people are the utmost danger, when statistically speaking we’re much more docile than most others. Maybe FIB bias training didn’t work (eyeroll).
“[Unrelated, Chinese financial markets are off-the-charts tonight as the currency is dropping like a rock, Beijing is intervening to stop the bleeding…. and Hong Kong workers are going on strike. Yikes, could be trouble.]”
Ruler for Life Xi just paid Biden’s son another $100 million and could be heard crying out, “Please Joe Biden, you have got to help me!”
Sundance – could you explain your “Yikes, could be trouble!” comment?
I would think China’s market dropping would be good news for us because it means they will have to accept the deal that POTUS is offering now rather than trying to wait it out until after the 2020 election. If they appear to be unstable won’t that push more companies to head back to the US?
You weren’t alone…..
AR 80% lower receivers seem to be on sale from several on-line companies. Along with ammo stock up, might be good insurance to have a couple of AR lowers in the “sock’ drawer to be finished in the future, if needed.
It isn’t the world’s worst idea to have some facility with machining and some tools on hand. John Moses Browning (PBUH) invented about 70% of modern weaponry in his home shop in Ogden, Utah — using tools that today seem primitive. You can drop a very capable CNC mill into your garage today for less than $10K ( https://www.tormach.com/store/index.php?app=ecom&ns=catshow&ref=PCNC440_STARTER_PKG&portrelay=1 ).
Hope POTUS is focusing on the mental illness problem and not contemplating any more gun restrictions against honest citizens. The bump stocks ban was unnecessary but it was a trade-off to appease the Left (who will NEVER be appeased until all of our 2A rights are rescinded and our firearms forcibly confiscated).
But in the immediate aftermath of the murders, POTUS rightfully tried to be somewhat moderate in tone and I think he did that well today, despite the reporter’s attempt to box him in.
Yes and all the while MSM will keep trying to whip up the mentally ill…..unless and until something is done about them crying fire in a crowded theater this will not stop. This is the job of the GOPe …Push them till they are sick of hearing it. They must do something about the push to do evil by media. If Putin had them executed in his country….well…..but we can use laws in this country and it has to be done…..They cause election fraud…wars…..millions of people have been killed because of their lies and deceit. And dont forget it is who owns them …MSM…..
GB writes “attempt to box him in.”
Yup. He did do well. I noted that he steered it immediately to the real problem, which is when mentally ill people have a gun and actually act on some fixation they may have. But Red Flag Laws are problematic and I don’t see that any of our politicians are smart enough or willing to take the time to write something that doesn’t step on 2A rights or 1A rights, for that matter. It would be a difficult task. I hope it takes years and nothing is passed until they have it right.
Our government is notoriously bad at picking winners and losers so I have no hope whatsoever that our government can pick out the loonies who will go on a shooting spree vs. those who are just talking smack and would never go on a shooting spree. 1A and 2A go together. You have a right to ‘crazy talk’ and a right to bear arms, but you don’t have a right to just go out and start plugging people. It’s a conundrum.
Thomas Wictor has a great thread on mental illness/deinstitutionalization on his new platform, Quodverum.
There are reports that the police in El Paso took 20 minutes to get to the Walmart and waited outside like the police in Parkland and Columbine until the shooter ran out of ammo or victims whichever came first! The proof of that is the shooter ran out of bullets walked outside to the police and surrendered. They never entered the Walmart. By the shoddy looks of the El Paso police in the photographs maybe we shouldn’t blame them!!!
Curious where you saw this information. I had heard he had already left the Walmart when the Police arrived. They were closing off the parking lots and pinned his car as he tried to leave and he surrendered. But, what I wonder is how did they know what kind of car he was driving? Unlike Dayton, still much information is missing.
If the president decides to impose additional gratuitous “gun-control” laws that abridge our 2nd Amendment rights to keep an bear arms with no governmental infringements, he can damn well kiss his 20-20 election goodbye. Gun-controllers constantly tells us that they support the 2nd Amendment but just want “commonsense gun-control laws” but then we discover that what they really want is gun-confiscation. An armed citizenry protects us against tyranny. You either support the 2nd Amendment . . . or you don’t. You can’t have it both ways.
Good! Then you can welcome President Sanders or the first woman President Kamala Harris and see how well that 2nd Amendment holds up?
Something like this Joe…
Bad Cop Kamala Harris calls for house to house searches to confiscate firearms
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2019/08/bad_cop_kamala_harris_calls_for_house_to_house_searches_to_confiscate_firearms.html
Kamala’s house should be searched first, including any security she hires. It’s only right.
I didn’t say I’m not going to vote for him again. I am simply saying that the gun culture in America will see this as a major betrayal and millions of gun-owners will simply stay home.
Trump has to understand this. This is a time for him to defend 2nd Amendment rights. If he doesn’t, he will almost surely loose and the nation will be worse off because of it. If he goes for gun-control he rings a bell that can’t be un-rung. Gun owners will not forgive him of that.
Agree completely. If he enacts federal red flag laws he is done. He must choose- capitulation to the ridiculous rhetoric and narratives of the insane left- or do what’s right and defend his oath to honor and protect the Constitution. The 1st Amendment is being trampled on and now the 2nd Amendment being threatened. With people like Wray still calling the shots. And no-one held accountable from the coup. And the invasion at the border continues at unprecedented levels. While we are demonized every day for daring to love our country and the principles it was founded on, or daring to support our president. And yet the leftist insanity from the media continues to frame the narrative.
I don’t look for any knee-jerk or gratuitous gun control push from PT45. Ain’t happening. PT45 understands root causes and that is what must be addressed.
PDJT: “We have to get it stopped.”
Ain’t going to happen with the decline in culture, morals, and the family unit. Ain’t gonna happen.
The best way to solve this is locally, not federally. And I mean really locally – like in the HOME. In FL they saw something and said something but the corruption failed to stop anything. Laws are no good when they are not followed or are corrupted.
Why not use common sense?
1. Gun-free zones are shooting galleries for crazies. Stop this insanity. A sign is not going to stop a person bent on violence, it only disarms those that are law-abiding.
2. Open borders are invitations to crime. Close the border you feckless politicians. You are actively failing to protect American citizens.
3. STOP RUNNING NON-STOP MEDIA ON MASS SHOOTINGS. JUST STOP.
4. Secure schools, libraries, malls, theatres, and large arena-like areas the same way Federal buildings are secured.
5. Allow conceal carry in all States – 2A is a constitutional right. Have background checks and proper training for CPLs.
I fail to see how that would have helped in El Paso.
1. Plenty of people seemed to have guns. So much so that it hurt the police response. No one was able to take the shooter down.
2. The shooter was trying to kill immigrants ant the children of immigrants. How does (2) really apply here? Are you saying its their fault they got shot because we allowed people to come to this country?
3. Why should the media abdicate its job of informing us of events. It has a job to do. We have a job to do. Burying our head in the sand for news we don’t like, or suppressing the news makes zero sense. How the **** will that solve anything?
4. So you mean take away everyones guns who enter? Because you can’t carry in a Federal building.
5. This point makes no sense with your point (4) above. CWP does you no good if you can’t….carry.
What’s with this Call of Duty, First Person Shooter Video Game?
Why are 12-17 y-o watching more video games than tv and movies?
Where are their parents?
Why is ‘life’ so de-valued in America, particularly since Roe v Wade?
Unrelated, Tonight China told America that they will not buy our Ag products and the markets are nose diving Their market seems a bit worse than ours and I pray that something will change but china will play hard ball but No more than President Trump will They are hitting at the wrong person here and he always says We will wait and see what happens
The whole world seems to be sitting President Trumps shoulders tonight as the Iranians took another transport ship Since it does not belong to the USA maybe we cant do anything to change what they are doing
We produce 34% of the world’s soybean production. If someone wants to throw a hissy fit and purchase soybeans from #2, Brazil (30%), that’s usually going to mean that Brazil’s usual customers get shorted…….and, then, they’ll just buy replacement soybeans from the US.
The real and nasty soybean situation is because a lot of Chinese soybean purchases are for animal feed — and China has an outbreak of African Swine Fever ( https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/African_swine_fever_virus ) that has reduced their pig population by 40 million (10%?) (using official stats).
They can go around this by importing pork from the US……which would be fed using US soybeans…..but I suspect there’s just not enough out there — and that leads to one of the Four Horsemen, Famine.
Only thing Trump needs to do for America is issue an executive order declaring all infringements on the 2A and all present gun free zones null and void.
Kyle Bass
@Jkylebass
GAMETIME – CNH collapsing…HKD won’t be far behind. Mass Exodus of capital out of CNH and HKD. This collapse has just begun. #china #hk #bankingandcurrencycollapse
Kyle Bass
@Jkylebass
·
2h
They are simply out of USD. They couldn’t prop up their own currency any longer. How many wealthy ccp members do you know that want to keep their money and their kids in china?
Kyle Bass
@Jkylebass
General Strike in HK to be held Monday. beijing’s murderous regime might be able to crack down on protests with criminal gangs and army officers but HK’s economy is run by its people. Fight against the brutality of carrie lam(b) and xiao jinping. #antiELAB #HK
@HongKongFP
Kyle Bass
@Jkylebass
·
3h
chinese currency (USD/CNH) 1 month vol has exploded tonight from 5.6% before the fixing to 9% Not a single price or trade for USD/KRW either…complete short-circuit in Asia. There was plenty of warning for this one…#chinesecurrencyandbankingcollapse
Kyle Bass
@Jkylebass
·
2h
They’re out of dollars at some point. Look at the forward position of the chinese banks. We estimate they have sold $450 billion forward atbthis point in time. Remember what Korea did in 1998? $ reserves had already been sold and they hadn’t told anyone.
Here we go…….
First of all you keep all politics away from our gun laws…..
Do no give an inch……or eventually they will take our guns.
Secondly…..has anyone been to Singapore?
Yea…Yea……I know…..people think you get arrested for spitting on the sidewalk.
That’s not actually true, but I won’t argue the point.
Do you know what they do for murder? You are hanged.
Do you know what they do for most felonies?
They “cane” you. They have a bamboo cane that is split about halfway into several strips. Has anyone ever see those movies where the sailor is whipped with a “cat o nine tails?” Same thing..
I witnessed a “caning”. …..few people can stay conscious after two lashes.
Do you know what they do if you pass out from the pain?
They wake you back to consciousness and finish the lashings.
Guess what……..There is virtually no crime in Singapore.
When someone commits such a shooting we should be like the old West.
Are their witnesses? Yes. Did he kill people? Yes.
Hang him or her. On the spot. Even if they are shot and killed.
Be like Judge Roy Bean…..Hang them still.
Then this craziness would virtually stop.
More laws never work…..I have read it all here….It’s because of drugs….mental illness….assault weapons…..yada….yada…
But what got me going is the statements of “giving concessions” for politics.
No……
They did the same thing to Australia…..only took them about ten years.
Now…..no guns in Australia.
Hang them……they will get the message quick.
