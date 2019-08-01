Peter Navarro Discusses MAGAnomics, Tariffs and GDP with Maria Bartiromo….

An excellent discussion between White House Trade Advisor Peter Navarro and Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo about the current state of President Trump’s Main Street policy and economy. The second half of the interview is the best part. Navarro outlines the background of the second quarter GDP result, and he hits the nail on the head. Hi Pete.
As CTH previously highlighted, the two primary drags on the Q2 release are also the most volatile: Export/Import contributions (-.65%), and Inventory contributions (-.86%) [table 2]. However, consumer spending was much stronger than anticipated (+4.3%) showing the internal strength of the U.S. labor market and the impact of wage growth which now exceeds 5.5 percent. The rebound in Q3 is going to be very, very good.
.
Note to Mr. Navarro: Enjoy the winning. Relax, you’re solid. Despite the financial punditry class consistently trying to downbeat the good news; you don’t have to carry the burden of adversarialism. You’re a good warrior; we know. You don’t have to prove your salt. The American people can see the results, and the entire MAGAnomic team, including you, have our full support. Have some fun.
GO PLACIDLY amid the noise and the haste, and remember what peace there may be in silence. As far as possible, without surrender, be on good terms with all persons.
Speak your truth quietly and clearly; and listen to others, even to the dull and the ignorant; they too have their story.
Avoid loud and aggressive persons; they are vexatious to the spirit. If you compare yourself with others, you may become vain or bitter, for always there will be greater and lesser persons than yourself.
Enjoy your achievements as well as your plans. Keep interested in your own career, however humble; it is a real possession in the changing fortunes of time.
Exercise caution in your business affairs, for the world is full of trickery. But let this not blind you to what virtue there is; many persons strive for high ideals, and everywhere life is full of heroism.
Be yourself. Especially do not feign affection. Neither be cynical about love; for in the face of all aridity and disenchantment, it is as perennial as the grass.
Take kindly the counsel of the years, gracefully surrendering the things of youth.
Nurture strength of spirit to shield you in sudden misfortune. But do not distress yourself with dark imaginings. Many fears are born of fatigue and loneliness.
Beyond a wholesome discipline, be gentle with yourself. You are a child of the universe no less than the trees and the stars; you have a right to be here.
And whether or not it is clear to you, no doubt the universe is unfolding as it should. Therefore be at peace with God, whatever you conceive Him to be. And whatever your labors and aspirations, in the noisy confusion of life, keep peace in your soul. With all its sham, drudgery and broken dreams, it is still a beautiful world. Be cheerful. Strive to be happy.
By Max Ehrmann © 1927
Original text
Agreed, Sundance.
Q3 rebound is coming and should be strong. Can’t wait.
It is going to be…. YUUUUUGE !!
And it’s going to come out in October.
Watch. If I’m wrong, I’ll eat a rice cake.
Just pass on the Moon Cake. Yuck!
(Due respect to my Chinese American friends.)
I’ll eat chicken feet before Moon Cake!
I love me some Pete Navarro. In a completely non- sexual way. Not that there is anything wrong with that.
PS Phirst in today!!!!
If I was in jail, I would want to be in the same cell with him.
Thanks man, I needed that!
“Go placidly…”
Wow. I haven’t seen/read that for years (decades). Thanks, Sundance, for dusting that off!
Indeed, Bill!
Thank You, Sundance!
It is so great to see prosperity and hope coming back to We the People. The shroud of gloom created by the D-Rats and Obama, that was crushing the life out of the USA, is slowly being lifted. The D-Rats can’t stand it. They don’t want people to be happy and independent. President Trump wants EVERYONE to be prosperous; the D-Rats want everyone to be a slave.
Considering the decline has been ongoing for 30+ years, I see no tangible reason the recovery can’t go on easily for that long!!!
Navarro put on a clinic on Maria. He made her look like a Econ 101 student. This man knows what he is talking about. Trump is surrounded by some really really smart people. Pompeo being top of the list.
Here is the entire thread.
“Our representatives have just returned from China where they had constructive talks having to do with a future Trade Deal. We thought we had a deal with China three months ago, but sadly, China decided to re-negotiate the deal prior to signing. More recently, China agreed to…
…buy agricultural product from the U.S. in large quantities, but did not do so. Additionally, my friend President Xi said that he would stop the sale of Fentanyl to the United States – this never happened, and many Americans continue to die! Trade talks are continuing, and…
…during the talks the U.S. will start, on September 1st, putting a small additional Tariff of 10% on the remaining 300 Billion Dollars of goods and products coming from China into our Country. This does not include the 250 Billion Dollars already Tariffed at 25%…
…We look forward to continuing our positive dialogue with China on a comprehensive Trade Deal, and feel that the future between our two countries will be a very bright one!”
If you lie to the Boss, you suffer consequences. Go PDJT go! (I hope the so-called Republican Senators keep that in mind.)
CHA-CHING
Stock market did not dig this tweet. From up almost 300 to down 100 or so. Traders are such morons. This is not a big deal. Going to find stocks on sale later this afternoon.
Brother IZ.
Somewhere over the Rainbow/What a Beautiful World…
Every time the media talks about how bad tariffs are, they always ignore the massive tariffs other countries charge. The “it’s only bad when we do it” is simply the worst kind of duplicity that it brings me somewhere between disgusted and angry.
They are draining the money out of the country with the trade deficits. We are not an endless pool of wealth. People don’t seem to understand.
What I would love to see the media get as a response to “isn’t it like a tax of the American people?” is “No inflation. No one is feeling this at all. Show me an example of where this is happening?”
And if we do end up paying more for American stuff? I’m happy, no ecstatic about it. I will not long for cheap Chinese stuff being dumped into the US. Those are not the “good ole days” those are the days of being bled to death while you think your blood pressure is finally under control.
Neil Cavuto just reminded us again we are paying for this tariff even though prices have not gone up at all.
The only ones paying for the tariffs are the corrupt politicians who are having their Chinese payoffs cut due to non-performance.
Paying more for American stuff means higher wages for all due to wage pressure. It also means higher tax income from those jobs created. Plus there is additional tax generated from spending the extra money people will be making.
And the number Trump likes best in all this is the debt to GDP ratio. When that goes down it is like cutting the deficit.
The Federal Reserve has virtually suppressed the 2nd quarter numbers with their unnecessary rate increases. Rate normalization?? Give me a break. If Trump gets re-elected, I believe he has plans for the Federal Reserve. We’ll see…
Hopefully over 4%, 4.5%. Bigly.
1. Ink Japan deal.
2. Pass USMCA.
Aside. I’ve seen some posts claiming Chins sends types of steel to Mexico, which is rerolled or retooled; and China owns companies in South Korea and Vietnam where they repackage and resell steel from China. Not sure if / how we counter that.
Will USMCA affect these practices?
Maria is annoying. She acts like she’s listening, but she’s not. She asks, “So you think there is going to be a recession?” After Navarro explains what’s behind the numbers for the 2nd Q GDP and just stating he thinks the 3rd Q numbers will bounce back. She still thinks tariffs are a tax on the American consumer. It is clear to see she has been given her talking points and she’s sticking to it.
Cut her some slack – I believe she’s on our side.
She may be on our side, but then act like it. People may go on and on praising Maria, but I don’t see it all that warranted. I agree as to her annoyance.
Tariffs ARE a tax on the consumer….but ONLY to the extent that the seller incorporated it into the final price of what is being tariffed.
So far, much, if not most, of the tariffs imposed are being mitigated by currency manipulation and price reductions. The proof is in the inflation numbers…inflation is barely there, running at less than 1.5% in trailing 12 months.
If China wants to retain market share, they will continue to absorb most or all of the tariff costs imposed.
John Solomon: IG Report Will Conclude James Comey Committed Crimes but Barr Will Decline to Prosecute
I know this will get “moderated” and not be allowed..
