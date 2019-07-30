CNN Detroit Debate, Night One – The Thriller in Vanilla – 8:00pm Open Discussion Thread…

Tonight and tomorrow CNN is the broadcast host for two nights of Democrat presidential primary debates in Detroit Michigan. After a live lotto-draw, the line-up was announced for only the 20 presidential candidates who the DNC qualified the second set of debates.

[Former Senator Mike Gravel, Mayor Wayne Messam, former Representative Joe Sestak and billionaire Tom Steyer did not qualify for the second round of debates. Sad.]

Tonight is the all white line-up: the Thriller in Vanilla; and will put Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren on the stage along with Pete Buttigieg and Beto O’Rourke. It will be interesting watch how the communist and socialist differentiate themselves, the crowd is expecting a free stuff frenzy.

Meanwhile Beto needs to take a bite out of Buttigieg to survive to the next round. Mayor Pete has been stealing all of self-flagellating Beto’s support; and the cashmere might start flying if the limo-liberals enter a demolition derby.

CNN holds exclusive broadcast rights to the debate. Consider this an open discussion thread for anyone watching…

