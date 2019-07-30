CNN Detroit Debate, Night One – The Thriller in Vanilla – 8:00pm Open Discussion Thread…

Posted on July 30, 2019 by

Tonight and tomorrow CNN is the broadcast host for two nights of Democrat presidential primary debates in Detroit Michigan.  After a live lotto-draw, the line-up was announced for only the 20 presidential candidates who the DNC qualified the second set of debates.

[Former Senator Mike Gravel, Mayor Wayne Messam, former Representative Joe Sestak and billionaire Tom Steyer did not qualify for the second round of debates. Sad.]

Tonight is the all white line-up: the Thriller in Vanilla; and will put Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren on the stage along with Pete Buttigieg and Beto O’Rourke.  It will be interesting watch how the communist and socialist differentiate themselves, the crowd is expecting a free stuff frenzy.

Meanwhile Beto needs to take a bite out of Buttigieg to survive to the next round.  Mayor Pete has been stealing all of self-flagellating Beto’s support; and the cashmere might start flying if the limo-liberals enter a demolition derby.

CNN holds exclusive broadcast rights to the debate. Consider this an open discussion thread for anyone watching…

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Communist, Dem Hypocrisy, media bias, Notorious Liars, Occupy Type Moonbats, Political correctness/cultural marxism, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Socialist, Typical Prog Behavior, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

89 Responses to CNN Detroit Debate, Night One – The Thriller in Vanilla – 8:00pm Open Discussion Thread…

Older Comments
  1. cheering4america says:
    July 30, 2019 at 8:26 pm

    Haven’t watched any of it and I am not going to, but could someone please explain what the invited guest “kneelers” did when asked to please stand for the National Anthem?

    Like

    Reply
  2. 1stgoblyn says:
    July 30, 2019 at 8:27 pm

    Amy Klobuchar was the first one to bring up ‘Trump’s racist statement’ and then I think Bernie followed suit. I turned off the tv in the middle of Bernie’s introduction. Acutally, my g-daughter is having too much fun with friends playing an internet game so it’s hard to hear and I had had enough anyway. I am out.

    Like

    Reply
  3. dogsmaw says:
    July 30, 2019 at 8:29 pm

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s