Tom Homan Discusses SCOTUS Ruling on Border Wall and ‘Third-Nation’ Asylum Agreement With Guatemala…

Posted on July 27, 2019 by

Former ICE Director Tom Homan says the Supreme Court ruling allowing DoD funds to be used for border security is a huge win for the American people as the Trump administration continues to make border security a priority.

.

47 Responses to Tom Homan Discusses SCOTUS Ruling on Border Wall and ‘Third-Nation’ Asylum Agreement With Guatemala…

  1. weirdflunky says:
    July 27, 2019 at 5:32 pm

    All I wanted from the GSW was kill Obamacare and build the wall/ control immigration.

    I remain hopeful.

    Reply
  2. Angel at Watchyourlifeinpictures says:
    July 27, 2019 at 5:36 pm

    Pray for our President patriots!

    Reply
  3. Sweet Old Bob says:
    July 27, 2019 at 5:37 pm

    More, please!

    Reply
  4. William Warburg says:
    July 27, 2019 at 5:47 pm

    Brick by brick Potus Trump continues to rebuild the nation almost totally destroyed by demonrats “pie in the sky” idealist stupidity. Baltimore, Detroit etc now being followed by LA, Seattle etc which are also rapidly becoming places to avoid as they convert to slums filled with illegals and homeless with little to offer. Trump’s apprentice programs, opportunity zones, and jobs which are little reported by MSM, are bringing change to many inner cities but the flood created by the do-nothing demonrats will overwhelm the system. Pity these politicians can’t be charged with unamerican activities. As Trump said yesterday -investigate them all and find out where the money went.

    Reply
  5. DAVID A CRAIN says:
    July 27, 2019 at 6:00 pm

    Cavuto is a putz.

    Reply
  6. littleanniefannie says:
    July 27, 2019 at 6:01 pm

    Amen. There are those who know that the Witch Hunt didn’t take out our VSG and they think they can do it better. May God have mercy on their souls if they get close.
    The DemocRATs want technology on the border. I’m all for it. Arm drones with machine guns and those dumb enough to cross illegally will find out what consequences really are.
    Time to begin the BIG UGLY. Shake the Dems up before this debate. They have no defense. They’re wounded so they are throwing anything possible at our President in hopes of taking him down. Keep the faith Mr. President. The people are with you.

    Reply
    • Jerry says:
      July 27, 2019 at 6:44 pm

      Love you and every thing you said….. ditto 100%, keep it coming , you rock….

      Reply
    • David A says:
      July 27, 2019 at 8:43 pm

      Littleannie says “Arm drones with machine guns and those dumb enough to cross illegally will find out what consequences really are.”

      I must say, IMV, such rhetoric does more harm then good. “Violence begets violence”

      Yes there are drug dealers, terrorists, MS 13 active and likely recruits in the flow of illegal entrants. Nevertheless the majority are simply people looking for a better life. Sadly the vast majority of those relative innocents, many of whom are discriminated against in their own culture, are also fodder for the false dream of socialism, and very ignorant of the foundational principles of our constitutional republic. So yes, we must stop this mindless importation of illegal immigrants.

      Just as P Trump blames US politicians for the inequitable trade with China, so OUR politicians are responsible for this faux one-world madness.

      Any fence sitting democrat reading a comment such as “Arm drones with machine guns and those dumb enough to cross illegally will find out what consequences really are.” would be strongly dissuaded from supporting our President, even though he has made no statements remotely like that.

      Reply
  7. ristvan says:
    July 27, 2019 at 6:11 pm

    PDJT has this down to an art form for 2020. The Dems are too far left and TDS gone to see it.

    They are digging their own grave. There was no border crisis until (because of the children) there was. The crisis was deplorable detention conditions until those turned out to be much better than West Baltimore. They won’t help fix simple things, but Mexico and Guatemala have.

    Voters beyond Deplorables are being educated by snippets like this. Leads to TPUSA and Walk Away.
    Landslide across the board is coming in 2020..

    Reply
    • Pa Hermit says:
      July 27, 2019 at 6:44 pm

      Hope and pray you are correct!

      Reply
    • TradeBait says:
      July 27, 2019 at 6:53 pm

      If it isn’t tsunami, we have bigger problems. I realize this country has some really, really dumb and corrupt people in it, but at some point even the dumb ones should be able to figure out they are much better off now and stay home if they can’t vote for PDT and his supporters.

      Reply
    • MakeAmericaGreat says:
      July 27, 2019 at 7:40 pm

      Indeed. Panic has set in, including for members of Team Obama. First was the Michelle Obama tweet about The Squad, now this Washington Post op-ed from black members of the Obama Administration (including Valerie Jarrett):

      https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/07/26/african-american-obama-admin-alums-back-squad-nothing-more-un-american-than-trumps-go-back-remarks/

      The Dems, the media and Team Obama (who are fully in for 2020, and look like will be represented by member Joe Biden in 2020) are down to a few very issues remaining for them to try to exploit against POTUS. Fitting of their Chicago roots and their proven inclinations, the race card issue looks to be their focus.

      However, that card is falling apart rapidly and is instead being replaced by the patriot card by POTUS.

      If you look at the article above, you will see the Obama people saying “we are patriots; we live here”, etc, etc. Defensive. They know POTUS is boxing them in.

      Yet, they are still trying to do the white guilt charade. The “original sin” of the USA, and so forth.

      The economy, border issues, foreign policy, international trade, the military and a myriad of other matters are being handled deftly by POTUS. He’s taking many of them off the table for 2020, as Sundance pointed out in an article yesterday, I think it was, as regards China and the economy (POTUS doing debt deal now to remove financial matters from 2020 contest). Any serious attempt at removal from office via impeachment is gone.

      So, we’re nearly down to just the “POTUS is immoral, divisive and racist” canard. And by turning the race card into the patriot card (essentially, “Im not racist, but YOU hate the country and the flag and etc”), POTUS is both setting up a 2020 landslide and removing the remaining rhetorical ammunition from all his foes.

      The key strategic goal in all of this is turning white guilt into USA pride. POTUS is doing this, and the Dems know it and fear it. But they cannot stop it at a high level, they can only fight it in day-to-day lies such as “POTUS talking about Baltimore is racist” stuff.

      That’s not enough for the Dems to stave off what is coming. They are being set up as patsies brilliantly by POTUS. And it’s only going to get worse for the Dems, from here.

      Reply
  8. Bogeyfree says:
    July 27, 2019 at 6:38 pm

    I wish PT had mentioned maybe it is time for term limits for Congress.

    Reply
    • CirclinTheDrain says:
      July 27, 2019 at 7:59 pm

      Term limits are for lazy people. True term limits mean you vote somebody better in !

      Like

      • The_Real Bob W. says:
        July 27, 2019 at 8:12 pm

        Another view: what about when no one better is running (sadly, too often the case)?

        Term limits at least would tend to minimize the degree of personal-power-related-damage (and personal gain) any individual swamp creature could do (and obtain).

        Reply
  9. Perot Conservative says:
    July 27, 2019 at 6:42 pm

    Huge win.

    1. Make it 30′ Tall!
    2. Re-allocate more funds.
    3. Have an Emergency evaluation of Army Corp of Engineers who said a wall couldn’t be built up a 30 degree hillside – the one just built in 1 week. And Army Managers / officers who signed off.
    4. Have an Emergency tactical (Homan) and legal evaluation of bottlenecks and Resistors. Fire / transfer Resistors (McAleen?) [Zero new wall built in 2.5 years?]

    Reply
    • mimbler says:
      July 27, 2019 at 7:42 pm

      The zero new wall spiel is just lib propaganda. Naturally, all the most critical areas have some form of fencing/wall already there even though you can walk through or over most of it.

      So PDJT is building new wall in those most critical areas first. Since it is replacing useless/ineffective existing barriers, the press says that those new walls PDJT built are –not- new walls. That is just word game propaganda.

      Reply
  10. ooicu812 says:
    July 27, 2019 at 6:46 pm

    We need more Tom Homan’s

    Liked by 2 people

  11. California Joe says:
    July 27, 2019 at 7:07 pm

    Something like 90% of illegal immigrants don’t appear in Immigration Court for their asylum hearing so if we don’t detain them while they wait we don’t have a country. Furthermore, another 90% or more ignore the deportation order by a federal immigration judge to leave the United States. Illegal immigrants are a class of people who are scofflaws and ignore our laws as well as court orders turning the legal process into a sad joke. Asylum hearing should be LAST IN FIRST OUT right at the detention centers. That will stop the caravans and the circus on our border!

    Liked by 1 person

  12. sc consrv. says:
    July 27, 2019 at 7:24 pm

    now we need to get rid of that Democrat saboteur, Kevin Mcleehan, at DHS.
    Maybe Homan can take the job.

    Liked by 1 person

    • soozword says:
      July 27, 2019 at 7:30 pm

      I suspect Homan is holding out for getting full authority to do what is needed to get control of the border without political interference. Fat chance of that happening in today’s world, maybe in Eisenhower’s time.

      Like

  13. sc consrv. says:
    July 27, 2019 at 7:26 pm

    the expedited removal rule being published was also a great thing.

    Liked by 1 person

  14. TwoLaine says:
    July 27, 2019 at 7:58 pm

    Who is that man interviewing Homan? 😉

    Like

    • Rex70 says:
      July 27, 2019 at 8:32 pm

      Right?! Someone switched up his meds or something today…it was during Cavuto’s weekly FNC show 15 years ago, while he slobbered all over then-Dem Presidential nominee John Lurch Kerry and pined for John Babydaddy Edwards, that I turned off broadcast news, have not turned it on since, and reclaimed my political sanity. Certainly, an out-of-the-norm interview for Cavuto.

      Liked by 1 person

  15. MicD says:
    July 27, 2019 at 7:59 pm

    Mr. President bring in the CB’s and build that wall.
    ^^^Wall^^^Bacon^^^Wall^^^Bacon^^^Wall^^^

    Like

  16. Eric says:
    July 27, 2019 at 8:53 pm

    Holman good.

    Cavuto bad.

    Like

