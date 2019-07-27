Prime Minister Boris Johnson Takes the Reins….

Newly elected conservative party head and U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson attended his first meeting of Parliament and took direct aim at the insufferable Labor party leftist, Jeremy Corbyn. There’s been a lot of shaking things up in the first week…
Boris Johnson’s move into Downing Street has led to a surge in support for the Conservatives, an exclusive Mail on Sunday poll has found. (read more)
President Trump spoke yesterday with Prime Minister Johnson on the phone. The president relayed the phone call to the media when questioned:
THE PRESIDENT: Well, you know why your timing is good? Because I spoke to him about — how long have you been here? Sixteen minutes. I spoke to him 17 minutes ago. I hung up the phone as you were coming in.
And he’s a good guy. He’s a friend of mine. I think we’re going to have a great relationship. And Boris is going to be a great Prime Minister. I predict he will be a great Prime Minister. He has what it takes. They needed him for a long time. UK needed him for a long time. And —
Q Would you — would you invite him here?
THE PRESIDENT: — let’s see what happens. Yeah, he’ll – he and I will spend a lot of — we just spent a lot of time when I was with the Queen in one of the great, most beautiful couple of days that I’ve ever experienced. She’s a tremendous woman. Incredible woman. We get along very well.
So, Boris and I just spoke. I congratulated him. And he’s all set to go. He’s going to be — I think he’ll do a great job.
We’re working already on a trade agreement. And I think it will be a very substantial trade agreement. You know, we can do with the UK — we can do three to four times. We were actually impeded by their relationship with the European Union. We were very much impeded on trade. And I think we can do three to four, five times what we’re doing.
We don’t do the kind of trade we could do with what some people say is Great Britain, and some people remember a word you don’t hear too much is the word, “England,” which is a piece of it.
But with the UK, we could do much, much more trade. And we expect to do that, okay?
“There’s been a lot of shaking things up in the fist week…”
———————————————————————————
From the first paragraph of SD’s text – “fist week” may turn out to not be a typo. This is the British Parliament after all…
LikeLiked by 6 people
GMTA, DJ (see below)!
LikeLike
And actually there is a second non-typo type in the title. Should be “…Takes the Reins…” But hey, I think it fits the way it is.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep, shaking the fist.
I thought the, “first thing we do, is dump all the malingerers and whiners out of the cabinet before today’s sun sets” was pretty amusing.
LikeLiked by 3 people
wouldn’t you love to hear our Congress addressed like that?
LikeLiked by 3 people
ct, and what we need to do with our hired help in this swamp congress who always take a “vacation ON our money rather than their own which must be changed) instead of doing the job they were hired to do. Of course, queen Pelosi loves to travel and try and convince other leaders that she is the ONE, the ONLY and has the same powers as Trump. Full of you know what. We need to bill them as we did not okay any traveling at all let alone pay the bill, and I suppose the two hussies will expect us to cover their trip to Israel,etc. They need to learn they can travel but on their own money and not ours, so let’s bill them for repayment of all travel and hotel and meals money spent.
LikeLike
Is this a re-run of Monty Python’s Flying Circus?
LikeLike
How about another leader with blond but messy hair! ditto the House Speaker with his grey hair. I thought all English men were very careful in keeping their hair neat and combed. Things have changed. He is shouting a lot but having listened to their Parliament this is nothing new, but glad that Trump rarely yells. I think we will see some changes in England and about time. I think the Queen even likes this PM taking back her country. Maybe even getting rid of the muslims because of the so very many crimes they commit daily. If so, then I would reconsider visiting England again and suffer with their lousy food!
LikeLike
Liked whatvhe said about Labor siding with the Mullahs, instead of our friends in the the USA.
And he certainly sounds like he IS going to really do Brexit.
Given how hard EU has fought to prevent it, and knowing how a deal with the,U.S. could rebuild their manufacturing, get their people off the dole, etc.,….
I’m hoping Brexit is, if not in itself a fatal blow to EU, at least a yuge boulder that rolls down the mountain, starting the landslide.
One small detail, of coarse. In order to get british voters to agree to get into EU, the arrangement between GB and EU is different than every other country; it THEORETICALLY had an escape clause, the others don’t have.
The EU, the CCP in western europe.
Centralised, dictatorial, buerocratic, unresponsive to the people. Barstuds!
LikeLike
In light of the recent coup attempt, we need to have a newly elected president inaugurated immediately after election also. There is too much time to poison the well if another malignant administration ever gains power again.
LikeLike
I would say WHOA, to that. Right up till election day, the Candidate and his staff are totally focused on winning.
After, they need 3 months, to set up a transition team, and go thru the process of hiring an administration, which is several 1000’s of people that need to be hired, in order to have a functioning administration.
West Wing TV show accurately depicted what its like for a new, incoming administration.
Until THIS transition, when the W.H. changed parties, there may have been minor ‘practical jokes’ like super glueing phones, but what,Obama did, virtually trying to sabatoge and kneecap an incoming administration is totally unprecedented.
However, I don’t think your suggestion is possible, practical or would solve the problem.
LikeLike
Well, we need more time to organize a new administration, but your concern is well noted. The proper fix is to never elect a Communist or Muslim or America-Hater, especially in combination, ever again. I wonder if there might be a way to estabilsh a post-election neutral auditor of sorts that answers to no one until the new President is inaugurated… Probably unworkable but Team Zero did do a Hell of a lot of damage in that period, though his effectiveness in so doing was based on the fact he had been corrupting the entire apparatus for the previous eight years.
One might say we have the records to determine what actions were taken in the interim period, but Zero destroyed massive amounts of records and stole huge amounts he claimed belonged in this library that oughn’t be there and may well never ever be seen again. The most contemptible President imaginable.
LikeLike
Boris is now in the catbird seat. Just as President Trump is shaking things up as President, the Brits had better buckle their seat belts, pop some corn, and grrab a cold one. The ride should be interesting and amusing.
LikeLiked by 8 people
No such thing a as a ‘cold one’ on that side of the pond. Otherwise, good advice.
;o)
LikeLiked by 3 people
Don’t they like their pints @ room temp?
LikeLike
H.R., I agree and warm beer doesn’t cut it for me, same in Ireland. YUCK!
LikeLike
And they get right royally pissed if you ask for a glass of ice and then pour the warm beer over it I know from first hand experience.
LikeLiked by 1 person
My recollection from our 2 trips to Ireland in 2011 is that my pints were always cold. And I don’t do warm beer so I would have noticed.
LikeLike
Well, a slightly cool one, right?
LikeLike
Well, a slightly cool one, right?
LikeLike
“the fist week”–a harbinger of things to come?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Signature pun! 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
I learned a new word today.
Jugulate… at the 5:15 minute/second mark.
It means: to kill especially by cutting the throat
I think I am going to like listening to this…
Boris the Thesaurus.
Sure his first name isn’t Ben?
LikeLiked by 5 people
As a Brit, I cannot say more strongly what a upgrade Boris is when compared to May.
However, we live in interesting times.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Interesting times, indeed! Particularly since Boris’ recent revelation regarding familial lineage:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7158423/Boris-Johnsons-Muslim-great-grandfather-brutally-murdered-faced-treason-charges.html
LikeLike
Revelation, I wish England well and that a lot of crimes are no longer permitted and dismissed from fear of the muslims overrunning your country. We are aware we need to get right of them here.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Brilliant election….and well done you!
LikeLike
BJ is already talking about a mass amnesty for illegals so while he is great in this video clip, he is still a globalist at heart. Good luck fighting his long-held pro-MASS immigration stances.
LikeLike
I apologize for this being a bit off-topic but I absolutely love watching this part of Parliament. It has fascinated me since I was in HS. I wish we had an analog.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep we get Congress Critters speechifying to an empty Chamber or posing during a Committee Hearing……just great to see two sides go at it within 12 feet of one another!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hey, we once had a man in Congress, nearly beat another member to death, with a Cane, ON the floor of Congress!
No charges filed,….
The good old days!
I believe what caused offence; he calked him a “Damn Liar”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Professional Wrestling in the National Enquirer Arena?
LikeLike
“A friend of mine” should square up with PDJT about any MI6 “interaction” with our FBI/DOJ/CIA and Steele.
Remember 1776 and 1812 and we bailed their butts out in WW1 and WW2. They owe us.
LikeLiked by 1 person
All of Europe owes us for The Marshall Plan.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Triple Bingo on that one!!!
LikeLike
how about CHINA?? big proclamations recently commemorating the breakthroughs with the table tennis event….try BURMA ROAD forgetful commies!!
LikeLike
Maybe so, but WW2 bankrupted most European governments. Emphasis on governments. It was the Marshall Plan or Western Europe was going to quickly fall to the bolsheviks. Instead they just slowly morphed into something resembling that.
There were still many very monied individuals in Europe who were able to protect their money in various ways and places. Many of the bureaucrats who run the EU now are descendants of those people, from what I can tell.
LikeLike
I don’t understand just how their government works with all that yelling going on.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well, ours here doesn’t work- with or without yelling. All they seem to be “working” on is a scheme to impeach our President.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Undeniable, nice riposte 🤺
LikeLiked by 1 person
Our founders designed our government to be almost nonfunctional.
Hitler’s Nazi government was efficient and very unfriendly to civilians and soldiers. Efficient government leads to big brother tyranny.
The House can do anything their hearts desire trying to impeach President Trump. Without a Senate to convict and a SCOTUS to uphold the impeachment and conviction, it is impossible to impeach President Trump.
Every effort by democrats in the House and their co-conspirators in the Senate has been to harass and stymie President Trump and to blame Trump for the failures of Government.
Setting up for a democrat sweep in 2020; with a minimal chance for Peloser to assume the Presidency if she could take out Pence too.
Except, the democrats have muffed every opportunity at every turn while President Trump succeeded spectacularly in spite of democrat shenanigans.
Worse, the democrats have reduced their election chances to nil even with their massive voter fraud.
Trump, however is now being described as teflon Trump.
Peloser, Schifface and Nadsgoneler have been using up all House time. Which has hidden their budget bills from close read and understanding.
I suspect Peloser is going to try and ram these bills down Congressmen and Senate throats at the last minute. Another attempt to hold the United States hostage so they get their massive portions of pork.
Let’s hope neither the Senate nor President Trump fall for this falsehood.
LikeLike
Well, if you watch the Poldark episodes on PBS – the ones where he’s in Parliament – the only thing that’s changed is the fashion and the fact that women are now MPs.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh, how I LOVE the Poldark series — can’t wait for the next season!!! The Parliament scenes were some of my favorites.
LikeLiked by 1 person
A shirtless Poldark wielding a scythe should be on TV every Sunday evening….NO…no, I mean the Parliament scenes….that’s the ticket! 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
Arguably a lot better than yours.
Now I am a massive supporter of PDJT.
The U.K. has many, many issues. However their parliamentary system is open to non confidence motions, and electric debates.
Imagine a similar setting in Washington with PDJT on one side, and any of the Dems on the other side. Seriously folks it would be the #1 watched T.V. show if it were aired in Prime time.
God bless PDJT
LikeLiked by 5 people
It produces orators who are able to stick to their guns in the face of “adversity.” The lying scum in our Congress would wilt under it. Anytime a Brit pol, any Brit pol, addresses the US Congress, he’s always a big hit because he is molded by this process .See if you can dig up video of the testimony before Congress of the criminal swine George Galloway for an example of what I’m talking about. Able to put down all allegations against him purely by the sheer force of his delivery to feckless American figureheads who are unaccustomed to being addressed in such a manner.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I found the video you speak of here, and yes he did literally wipe the floor with our “congressional children”. It is a pleasure to watch
LikeLike
Their kabuki is better than our kabuki.
LikeLike
They’re handier with edged weapon up close and personal. Twitter, not so much.
LikeLike
It’s actually not all that difficult to understand. You start with having a Sergeant-at-Arms that will grab you, rough you up, and eject you from the proceedings (and remember the Canadian Sergeant-at-Arms that killed the terrorist [“Just moments after he gunned down Canadian Parliament shooter Michael Zehaf-Bibeau, heroic sergeant-at-arms Kevin Vickers was seen calmly walking through the halls, gun in hand.”]).
Then, you turn to the Speaker of the House. When he says, “order, order”, he’s telling the Sergeant-at-Arms to be ready. That’s why he doesn’t have to raise his voice.
This allows for the imposition of weird arbitrary rules (like you have to talk to the speaker and refer to anyone else in the chamber as “the right honorable gentleman”) but pretty much allows everyone to act like they’re schoolkids on holiday otherwise.
The other characteristic that is difficult to appreciate is how small the room is. It’s pretty much the size of a large classroom.
LikeLike
watching Boris address Parliament was refreshing…remember the media cheering Theresa may when she tried to thwart the President? yeah, that went down the media memory hole, never to be talked about again…
LikeLike
“Brits had better buckle their seat belts” …..
HERE TOO… have a feeling things are about
to bust wide open/WE’RE OVERDUE FOR ARRESTS.
LikeLike
To be honest. I’m enjoying how the socialists / democrats are becoming so cannibalistic. While some arrests would be welcomed by many, our entertainment will just not be the same.
LikeLike
He looks so much better without the Shetland Pony hairstyle.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Boris Johnson on Donald Trump
LikeLike
That’s from 2015. Trump has won over many people since becoming President.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Thanks for jogging my memory. I knew there was a reason why I was nonplussed about this guy.
LikeLike
Parliamentary politics boggles my mind. I have no idea what it was I just watched there, but it is certainly entertaining.
And if BOJO is anything more than entertaining, he will free TORO.
LikeLike
You asked:
A SHORT GUIDE TO THE
BRITISH POLITICAL SYSTEM
http://www.rogerdarlington.me.uk/Britishpoliticalsystem.html
😁
LikeLike
👇
“WHEN DOM MET DON Dominic Raab will fly to Washington to step up negotiations with Trump over US trade deal and says ‘Brussels isn’t the only game in town’
https://www.thesun.co.uk/uncategorized/9598413/dominic-raab-washington-trade-deal/
LikeLike
They should have done that a couple of years ago. It appears the clog in the pipe has been opened up.
I feel bad for the British citizens. Imagine if we had voted for something so massive in 2016 and it still hadn’t been accomplished 3 years later?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Elections matter, said someone.
LikeLiked by 1 person
But we did, the “draining of the swamp”… [crickets]
LikeLike
With the UK possibly looking for an economic lifeline in the event of a hard Brexit, there is a good chance we could get a trade deal that is very, very favorable to the USA and would throw the UK wide open to US companies.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump is pretty good at negotiating trade deals that are very good for the people on both sides. Too bad China and the EU don’t see this.
LikeLike
that aged well
LikeLike
If confused about who is who, here is a handy chart of
“New Cabinet of true beLEAVErs: From Dominic Raab to Andrea Leadsom, inside Boris Johnson’s key team
The new Prime Minister rung the changes on his first days in office
Mr Johnson drafted in a dream team of Brexiteers and got rid of many Remainers
But who are the key players in the new Cabinet?
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7293293/New-Cabinet-true-beLEAVErs-Dominic-Raab-Andrea-Leadsom-inside-Boris-Johnsons-key-team.html
Big broom sweeping out the remoaners.
LikeLike
Good grief. Still 56% remainers.
LikeLike
Have to keep the party together in order to beat Labour. It’s who is in charge that matters and that is the key positions filled by hard brexiteers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The first time I ever watched Prime Minister’s Question Time was 2-3 decades ago. My favorite part was when the members on one side made commentary by bleating like sheep.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Steve Pieczenik is not a fan of Boris https://youtu.be/cuXwyO7XmNU
LikeLike
Steve Pieczenik claims he is close to and praises Kissinger and my brief subscription to his channel ended right before the ’16 election when he described the Hillary Clinton takeover of America and that she was going to win the election and for us to be peaceful and let it happen.
We’ll see what happens with Johnson but I wouldn’t trust a thing Pieczenik says. Sounds like Johnson is putting the right people in place at least.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not saying he’s correct, but it’s a perspective, a data point…
LikeLike
Is that because he called Trump “unfit for office”?
LikeLike
The lady who helps Dr. P with the camera frequently wears both Trump and MAGA caps — just sayin’…
LikeLike
Just like Pelosi, the filthy corrupt speaker of the house in the UK, is equally as bad. He could be considered the UKs Paul Ryan! It has always interested me how relationships develop among those with opposite political views.
LikeLike
In our case, it is because the differing political opinions are mostly just for optics, but where they are really kindred spirits is in the massive theft, bribery, racketeering and all other forms of corruption. It is probably the same over there as well.
LikeLike
Now…can he do something about the Jihad Mayor of London; and the expensive tourist attraction at Buckingham Palace?
LikeLike
I’m sorry, but I see this as one Socialist attempting to out-Socialist another. Outside of Islamic extremists, are there throngs of people trying to get into the UK?
LikeLike
PDJT got a tad bit more than zilch from our own conservative and republican establishment upon entering the fray. Expect far less from the Shackled Kingdom. They “come around ” b/c they must like many others… THAT’S real power in play, join PDJT or risk exposure and/or irrelevance.
LikeLike
The UK Parliament is highly entertaining, and that is their problem.
LikeLike
Boris is better but he’s no Trump. There’s a lot of deeply seated issues in the UK and the EU that are much bigger than I fear Boris is truly capable of breaking apart. He’s very much a part of the system. I could be wrong, but I still don’t fully trust him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good Lord, I thought I was watching an act of some English comedy staged for ?
Is that really the way they govern in England? Wow.
I don’t know what to think about it.
LikeLike
That was an amazing display of passion, determination, and patriotism. His comments about Brexit, friendship with the USA, and capitalism being the engine that drives the quality of life in the UK were equally fiery and inspiring.
May and Corbyn aren’t worthy of finding comfort in the shade cast by the new PM’s shadow. Bravo, BJ!
LikeLike