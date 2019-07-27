Prime Minister Boris Johnson Takes the Reins….

Newly elected conservative party head and U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson attended his first meeting of Parliament and took direct aim at the insufferable Labor party leftist, Jeremy Corbyn. There’s been a lot of shaking things up in the first week…

Boris Johnson’s move into Downing Street has led to a surge in support for the Conservatives, an exclusive Mail on Sunday poll has found. (read more)

President Trump spoke yesterday with Prime Minister Johnson on the phone. The president relayed the phone call to the media when questioned:

THE PRESIDENT: Well, you know why your timing is good? Because I spoke to him about — how long have you been here? Sixteen minutes. I spoke to him 17 minutes ago. I hung up the phone as you were coming in.

And he’s a good guy. He’s a friend of mine. I think we’re going to have a great relationship. And Boris is going to be a great Prime Minister. I predict he will be a great Prime Minister. He has what it takes. They needed him for a long time. UK needed him for a long time. And —

Q Would you — would you invite him here?

THE PRESIDENT: — let’s see what happens. Yeah, he’ll – he and I will spend a lot of — we just spent a lot of time when I was with the Queen in one of the great, most beautiful couple of days that I’ve ever experienced. She’s a tremendous woman. Incredible woman. We get along very well.

So, Boris and I just spoke. I congratulated him. And he’s all set to go. He’s going to be — I think he’ll do a great job.

We’re working already on a trade agreement. And I think it will be a very substantial trade agreement. You know, we can do with the UK — we can do three to four times. We were actually impeded by their relationship with the European Union. We were very much impeded on trade. And I think we can do three to four, five times what we’re doing.

We don’t do the kind of trade we could do with what some people say is Great Britain, and some people remember a word you don’t hear too much is the word, “England,” which is a piece of it.

But with the UK, we could do much, much more trade. And we expect to do that, okay?

[Transcript Link]

