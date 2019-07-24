Rep. Jim Jordan Exposes the Targeted Hypocrisy of Mueller’s Team – Some Investigative Liars Ignored…

Representative Jim Jordan highlights how the Mueller team avoided targeting the person at the very origin of the CIA, FBI and DOJ-NSD operation against the Trump campaign in 2016.
By outlining the involvement of western intelligence asset Joseph Mifsud, and how the Mueller “small group” ignored his involvement, Jim Jordan exposes the biased agenda behind the entire Mueller scheme.
Jim Jordan is awesome! Love his tenacity.
I don’t think the Demotards are going to come out of this the way they wanted to. They fell into poop and expected to come out smelling like a rose. So far, they still look and smell like the feces they purposely took a bath in.
Twitter is lighting up Mulehead too.
Nadler will get crucified privately by the Dims. Couldn’t happen to a nicer idiot.
Yep.
Pelosi- “Jerry WTF did you do, you moron!!! We bet the farm on this and we are going to get killed in 2020. That stuttering fool is an internet meme now! Its your damn fault! Curse you villain!!! I am losing the gavel in a year and a half. I have morons like you on the right. And I get the nutty squad on the left. I hate you! I would like to take one of my stilletos and stab you in the eye. I hate you Jerry Nadler. You fat bleep! And pull up your damn pants when I am talking to you!
I think they will come out of this the way they wanted to. There are SOME people who are going to vote for Trump in 2020 when they didn’t in 2016 but it’s because of what Trump has accomplished. There are people who will hear what the Democrats want them to hear and those same people will refuse to hear anything else. And on the other side (our side) we already knew there were very serious things wrong going on in government at every level. We are enraged by this but few are surprised. The only level of surprise comes from the reality we’re actually seeing it with our own eyes and ears instead of only suspecting it. And we are also surprised at how deep and wide it all really goes. But outside of surprise from scale and visibility, we’re not actually surprised to find what we already believed was true.
I just got back from lunch and I get to see Schiff spewing BS. What a way to ruin lunch.
Rep Jordan knows how to make his points with an audience before him and via the media. He is more than savy, he is a scrapper, a team player for Trump, yet an individual who wants more than anything to know the truth and those facts that would support such truths.
I like this guy!
Mueller seems especially sensitive to charges of bias and issues surrounding his personnel decisions. I trust the next panel recognized these two areas of weakness from this morning, and attack him directly on each of them. We might get lucky and see him totally unravel on live TV.
Confirmed liar starts it all but is to be believed about what they say and not charged with lying. Meuller is a disgrace.
Omega: And he looks it… looks like a kid caught with his hand in the cookie jar.. ‘disgrace’ is right… rotten to the core!
Look now that worthless and turgid piece of scum looks down when Jordan tells him, towards the end of the vid, that ‘the good news is is that AG Bill is going to get to the bottom of why Misfud lied to the FIB’s three times but was not charged with lying’.
RobInPA: To me… this bit by Jordan, puts AG Barr and Durham in the public’s crosshairs if they don’t put some of this scum in jail…
With a stacked deck against them in this hearing, the House Republicans performed admirably well. A lot of information that is known by CTH readers, but not necessarily in the overall public purview, is now in the congressional record and seeded in public discourse. They may have even cornered Mueller into perjuring himself.
This was the Dems and other Never Trumpers rolling out their impeachment tank, and it took a shellacking.
The more I watch Mueller i think he comes across as a doddering old man who needs care.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Then you are not watching carefully. Its clearly deception, not old age.
it is fear.
Apparently, one person is above the law 🧐🤔
the pubs should direct all of their questions to Mueller’s side kick in the second hearing.
Jim Jorden is the MAN. Wish we had more like him. Only a handful of Republicans have a set.
LikeLiked by 2 people
DON’T FORGET- THE OTHER HEARING IS ON RIGHT NOW. THAT’S SCHIFF FOR BRAINS ET AL. PLUS OUR HERO DEVIN NUNES.
LOL, I don’t think this went the way the dems thought it would.
Mueller: “I can’t get into it”
Jordan: “Yes you can! You wrote about it!”
Love our Freedom Caucus Nine Heroes!
God bless you Jim Jordan! I’m a smart man but you sir are much smarter than I and I am so thankful that you are on our side!
Yes! Jim Jordan.. thank you for your strength!
“I can’t get into that….”
(but I sure wish I could get outta this tar pit……) me meuller looks anything but cool, calm, and collected….. he has the look of a confused and befuddled elderly resident of a “home” who has wandered off campus… and been found in animated discussion with a mail box……
certainly a far cry from his “resume” that has him as bright , articulate , precision….. laser focused…..
The Babylon Bee
@TheBabylonBee
·
1h
‘I’m Still Sharp As A Tack,’ Insists Mueller Moments Before Taking Phone Call On A Banana
‘I’m Still Sharp As A Tack,’ Insists Mueller Moments Before Taking Phone Call On A Banana
WASHINGTON, D.C.—Robert Mueller was being criticized for seemingly answering questions slowly, not recalling key details of his investigation, and appearing to be confused throughout his testimony…
babylonbee.com
