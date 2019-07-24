Jim Jordan Discusses Last Minute Addition of Zebley, and Mueller Expectations…

Representative Jim Jordan discusses his perspective on the last minute addition of Aaron Zebley to protect the collective interests of the DOJ/FBI small group and coup-plotters.
.
It’s worth noting how the DOJ quickly promoted Aaron Zebley to the position of “Deputy Special Counsel” just yesterday to afford: (1) increased justification; and (2) enhanced credibility, for their narrative.
Advertisements
Zebley is going to eat up the 5 minutes of each house republican and probably has rehearsed soundbites. Total farce.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Each Republican member, in turn: “I yield 5 minutes to the Gentleman from Ohio, Mr. Jordan.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think Ratcliffe…who IS actually a prosecutor…might be a better choice. More questions, less drama.
It would make for some serious popcorn.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Apparently, Aaron will not be allowed to testify…so loudly filibustering their collusion would be de rigur!
LikeLike
Muller can eat up time by just turning and looking at Zebley
LikeLiked by 1 person
True. It now is uncertain which committee is offering what.
LikeLike
Count on them trying to do that, at least. Or saying, “Let me confer with my colleague,” and so on.
LikeLike
“It’s worth noting how the DOJ quickly promoted Aaron Zebley to the position of “Deputy Special Counsel” just yesterday to afford: (1) increased justification; and (2) enhanced credibility, for their narrative.”
How the Hell can there be a Deputy Special Counsel…if the office of the Special Counsel has been shut down?
Calling AG Barr? I really hope you are just standing back to let the idiots hang themselves.
Really hope so.
LikeLiked by 4 people
This stuff is getting old. Call me when the “Big Ugly” stands up again. Here we go again tripping along for another election. It got them the House last time and almost the Senate.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He was promoted “in name only” for show.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Office of Special Counsel is a thing. I am not aware of the positions and ranks within, but I’m pretty certain this clown wasn’t appointed as part of the defunct Mueller “investigation.” Just more theatrics.
LikeLike
Zebley is not going to be sworn in, so he can spew lies and innuendo that will be echoed by the corrupt media.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He can’t be asked questions or respond. Anything he “says” has to be voiced by Mueller, who IS under oath.
LikeLike
The puppeteer, in full. He ought to dress like a Ninja — all in black — like those puppeteers in Bunraku, the Japanese puppet theater.
LikeLike
Since they spent 2 years building Mueller up as some sort of super hero I’m not sure the Zebley thing is going to work. I like Jordan’s attitude of just proceeding as planned to question Mueller. If Mueller has to consult or try to let Zebley answer for him it really only continues to destroy the stoic Mueller hero angle they worked so hard to build.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mueller cannot let Zebley answer. Mueller has to do the talking.
LikeLike
This doesn’t look like a big enough fraud on the American people…..Better call in Hillary’s bathroom server lawyer.
LikeLike
What’s to keep the GOP committee members from pressing Mueller to provide answers independently, without “assistance” from Zebley? Ask Mueller, then halt any inputs from Zebley. If Mueller cannot provide the answers, it shows the man as a tool/figurehead. Don’t give Zebley the opportunity to make any inputs.
LikeLike
Wouldn’t it be great if Ratcliff or Jordan asked Mueller why the Weiner laptop wasn’t part of his investigation?
LikeLike
I really only have one question for the gentleman sent to keep the hand puppet Mueller from embarrassing himself over much; latex or nitrile?
LikeLike
So Mueller will be a literal puppet for Zebley. What a pitiful, old tool Bob Mueller is.
LikeLiked by 1 person