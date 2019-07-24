Jim Jordan Discusses Last Minute Addition of Zebley, and Mueller Expectations…

Posted on July 24, 2019 by

Representative Jim Jordan discusses his perspective on the last minute addition of Aaron Zebley to protect the collective interests of the DOJ/FBI small group and coup-plotters.

.

It’s worth noting how the DOJ quickly promoted Aaron Zebley to the position of “Deputy Special Counsel” just yesterday to afford: (1) increased justification; and (2) enhanced credibility, for their narrative.

21 Responses to Jim Jordan Discusses Last Minute Addition of Zebley, and Mueller Expectations…

  1. bertdilbert says:
    July 24, 2019 at 2:23 am

    Zebley is going to eat up the 5 minutes of each house republican and probably has rehearsed soundbites. Total farce.

  2. WSB says:
    July 24, 2019 at 2:33 am

    “It’s worth noting how the DOJ quickly promoted Aaron Zebley to the position of “Deputy Special Counsel” just yesterday to afford: (1) increased justification; and (2) enhanced credibility, for their narrative.”

    How the Hell can there be a Deputy Special Counsel…if the office of the Special Counsel has been shut down?

    Calling AG Barr? I really hope you are just standing back to let the idiots hang themselves.

    Really hope so.

    • lokiscout says:
      July 24, 2019 at 2:40 am

      This stuff is getting old. Call me when the “Big Ugly” stands up again. Here we go again tripping along for another election. It got them the House last time and almost the Senate.

    • L4grasshopper says:
      July 24, 2019 at 2:51 am

      He was promoted “in name only” for show.

    • Maquis says:
      July 24, 2019 at 3:23 am

      The Office of Special Counsel is a thing. I am not aware of the positions and ranks within, but I’m pretty certain this clown wasn’t appointed as part of the defunct Mueller “investigation.” Just more theatrics.

  3. joeknuckles says:
    July 24, 2019 at 2:37 am

    Zebley is not going to be sworn in, so he can spew lies and innuendo that will be echoed by the corrupt media.

    • L4grasshopper says:
      July 24, 2019 at 2:52 am

      He can’t be asked questions or respond. Anything he “says” has to be voiced by Mueller, who IS under oath.

      • Raghn Crow says:
        July 24, 2019 at 3:46 am

        The puppeteer, in full. He ought to dress like a Ninja — all in black — like those puppeteers in Bunraku, the Japanese puppet theater.

  4. Hmmm... says:
    July 24, 2019 at 2:49 am

    Since they spent 2 years building Mueller up as some sort of super hero I’m not sure the Zebley thing is going to work. I like Jordan’s attitude of just proceeding as planned to question Mueller. If Mueller has to consult or try to let Zebley answer for him it really only continues to destroy the stoic Mueller hero angle they worked so hard to build.

  5. sunnyflower5 says:
    July 24, 2019 at 2:50 am

    This doesn’t look like a big enough fraud on the American people…..Better call in Hillary’s bathroom server lawyer.

  6. emeraldcoaster says:
    July 24, 2019 at 2:55 am

    What’s to keep the GOP committee members from pressing Mueller to provide answers independently, without “assistance” from Zebley? Ask Mueller, then halt any inputs from Zebley. If Mueller cannot provide the answers, it shows the man as a tool/figurehead. Don’t give Zebley the opportunity to make any inputs.

  7. Cheesehead54016 says:
    July 24, 2019 at 2:55 am

    Wouldn’t it be great if Ratcliff or Jordan asked Mueller why the Weiner laptop wasn’t part of his investigation?

  8. Maquis says:
    July 24, 2019 at 3:16 am

    I really only have one question for the gentleman sent to keep the hand puppet Mueller from embarrassing himself over much; latex or nitrile?

  9. Marc says:
    July 24, 2019 at 3:33 am

    So Mueller will be a literal puppet for Zebley. What a pitiful, old tool Bob Mueller is.

