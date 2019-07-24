Gohmert Questioning: Mueller Says He Was “Not A Candidate” For FBI Director During Oval Office Meeting May 16, 2017….

After a few rounds of questioning it is now clear that Robert Mueller was selected by a pre-existing group of DOJ and FBI officials.

Mueller didn’t pick his team; the DOJ/FBI team that was already carrying out the “insurance policy” against Trump, selected him.

During questioning from Representative Louie Gohmert, special counsel Robert Mueller said he was not in the Oval Office May 16th, 2017, for a meeting with President Trump as “a candidate” to be the FBI Director. And thus a picture gains clarity…

Unfortunately Louie Gohmert did not follow up with questions about why Robert Mueller was in the Oval Office on May 16, 2017, or whose idea it was for the meeting. However, putting together the information previously provided by Andrew McCabe it’s now likely DAG Rod Rosenstein guided Mueller to the meeting – by telling President Trump one reason; and telling Robert Mueller something completely different.

Mueller implies in his testimony his appearance was to discuss the general qualifications of an FBI Director. Mueller specifically says he was not there as “a candidate” for the position. However, President Trump and Vice-President Pence were advised that Robert Mueller was applying for the job of FBI Director.

Why would there be such a distinct difference?

Answer: Rod Rosenstein.

There is simply no-one else who could create two distinct reasons; other than the man who brought Mueller to the meeting.

It seems clear now that Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein created a fictitious explanation for Mueller’s meeting with President Trump.

Rod Rosenstein told the White House Mueller was coming for a candidate interview. Meanwhile Rosenstein told Mueller he was going to the White House to discuss general qualifications.

Rosenstein and McCabe were essentially carrying out a sting.

FBI Director James Comey was fired on Tuesday May 9th, 2017. According to his own admissions (NBC and CBS), Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe immediately began a criminal ‘obstruction’ investigation the next day, Wednesday May 10th; and he immediately enlisted Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

These McCabe statements line up with with text message conversations between FBI lawyer Lisa Page and FBI agent Peter Strzok – (same dates 5/9 and 5/10):

It now appears that important redaction is “FLYNN”, “POTUS” or “TRUMP”. [Yes, this is evidence that some unknown DOJ officials redacted information from these texts that would have pointed directly to the intents of the DOJ and FBI. [WARNING: Don’t get hung on it.]

The next day, Thursday May 11th, 2017, Andrew McCabe testifies to congress. With the Comey firing fresh in the headlines, Senator Marco Rubio asked McCabe: “has the dismissal of Mr. Comey in any way impeded, interrupted, stopped, or negatively impacted any of the work, any investigation, or any ongoing projects at the Federal Bureau of Investigation?”

McCabe responded: “So there has been no effort to impede our investigation to date. Quite simply put, sir, you cannot stop the men and women of the FBI from doing the right thing, protecting the American people and upholding the Constitution.”

However, again referencing his own admissions, on Friday May 12th McCabe met with DAG Rod Rosenstein to discuss the issues, referencing the criminal ‘obstruction’ case McCabe had opened just two days before. According to McCabe:

… “[Rosenstein] asked for my thoughts about whether we needed a special counsel to oversee the Russia case. I said I thought it would help the investigation’s credibility. Later that day, I went to see Rosenstein again. This is the gist of what I said: I feel strongly that the investigation would be best served by having a special counsel.” (link)

Recap: Tuesday-Comey Fired; Wednesday-McCabe starts criminal ‘obstruction’ case; Thursday-McCabe testifies to congress “no effort to impede”; Friday-McCabe and Rosenstein discuss Special Counsel.

After the weekend, Monday May 15th, McCabe states he and Rosenstein conferred again about the Special Counsel approach. McCabe: “I brought the matter up with him again after the weekend.”

Now, overlaying what we know now that we did not know in 2018, to include the John Dowd interview and McCabe admissions, a very clear picture emerges.

On Tuesday May 16th, Rod Rosenstein takes Robert Mueller to the White House to talk with the target of the ‘obstruction’ criminal investigation, Donald Trump, under the ruse of bringing Mueller in for a meeting about becoming FBI Director.

Knowing McCabe launched a criminal obstruction investigation six days earlier (May 10th); and knowing Mueller was ineligible for the position of FBI Director; this “meeting” looks entirely different. This meeting looks like an opportunity to gather evidence for the obstruction case.

The next day, Wednesday May 17th, 2017, Rod Rosenstein and Andrew McCabe go to brief the congressional “Gang-of-Eight”: Paul Ryan, Nancy Pelosi, ¹Devin Nunes, Adam Schiff, Mitch McConnell, Chuck Schumer, Richard Burr and Mark Warner.

… […] “On the afternoon of May 17, Rosenstein and I sat at the end of a long conference table in a secure room in the basement of the Capitol. We were there to brief the so-called Gang of Eight—the majority and minority leaders of the House and Senate and the chairs and ranking members of the House and Senate Intelligence Committees. Rosenstein had, I knew, made a decision to appoint a special counsel in the Russia case.” […] “After reminding the committee of how the investigation began, I told them of additional steps we had taken. Then Rod took over and announced that he had appointed a special counsel to pursue the Russia investigation, and that the special counsel was Robert Mueller.” (link)

Immediately following this May 17, 2017, Go8 briefing, Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein notified the public of the special counsel appointment.

According to President Trump’s Attorney John Dowd, the White House was stunned by the decision. [Link] Coincidentally, AG Jeff Sessions was in the oval office for unrelated business when White House counsel Don McGahn came in and informed the group. Jeff Sessions immediately offered his resignation, and Sessions’ chief-of-staff Jody Hunt went back to the Main Justice office to ask Rosenstein “what the hell was going on?”….

What was “going on” was a sting.

