As Predicted – Mueller Will Not Testify Alone – Handler Aaron Zebley Now Added…

The schemes of Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff and Jerry Nadler are predictable. As we said three months ago, Robert Mueller would not be allowed to testify without a handler. Small group participant Aaron Zebly will now join Mueller for his testimony.  This has always been the plan, but strategically announced today.

Remember, Mueller’s team is working closely with Nadler’s team; they are part of the same purpose. They are all part of the same network. The impeachment objective is a group effort from inside government & outside (Lawfare). These are not separate groups.

The pre-planning was why Chairman Nadler hired Lawfare Group members to become committee staff. Chairman Schiff hired former SDNY U.S. Attorney Daniel Goldman (link), and Chairman Nadler hired Obama administration lawyer Norm Eisen and criminal defense attorney Barry Berke (link).  All these participants are within the Lawfare network. Aaron Zebly is just another key player in the coordinated group.

WASHINGTON – Former special counsel Robert Mueller has made a last-minute request to have one of his longtime aides appear as a witness during his highly-anticipated testimony before the House Judiciary Committee, one congressional source told NBC News on Tuesday.

Mueller has requested that Aaron Zebley appear with him when he testifies on Wednesday about his report on Russian interference in the 2016 election and collusion and obstruction by President Donald Trump.

The ranking Republican on the Judiciary Committee, Rep. Doug Collins of Georgia, said the move would plunge the hearing into “chaos” and may not be in compliance with House rules.

“This apparent stunt is unsurprising in light of the Democrats’ repeated attempts to circumvent, misrepresent and flout the rules and procedures governing this committee’s business,” he said. “If Democrats believe it is the special counsel’s responsibility to testify to his report, they have no ground for outsourcing that duty at the expense of our committee’s integrity.” (read more)

This is all a staged performance, a pantomime.

Remember, Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller didn’t come into this process as an ‘outsider’, and Mueller didn’t select his team. The corrupt Lawfare team inside government (FBI Counsel James Baker, DOJ Deputy Andrew Weissmann, FBI Deputy McCabe etc.) already knew Mueller. The team had established personal and professional connections to Mueller, and they brought him in to lead the team.

When you realize that Robert Mueller didn’t select the team; rather the preexisting team selected their figurehead, Robert Mueller; then results make sense. Robert Mueller can never be allowed to testify alone to congress because if questioned he actually has very little understanding of what took place.

Not enough people understand the role of the Lawfare group in the corruption and political weaponization of the DOJ, FBI and larger intelligence community.

What Media Matters is to corrupt left-wing media, the Lawfare group is to the corrupt DOJ and FBI.

All of the headline names around the seditious conspiracy against Donald Trump assemble within the network of the Lawfare group.

Three days after the October 21st, 2016, FISA warrant was obtained, Benjamin Wittes outlined the insurance policy approach.

FBI Director James Comey, FBI Legal Counsel James Baker, Comey memo recepient Daniel Richman, Deputy AG Sally Yates, Comey friend Benjamin Wittes, FBI lead agent Peter Strzok, FBI counsel Lisa Page, Mueller lead Andrew Weissmann and the Mueller team of lawyers, all of them -and more- are connected to the Lawfare group; and this network provides the sounding board for all of the weaponized approaches, including the various new legal theories as outlined within the Weissmann-Mueller Report.

The Lawfare continuum is very simple.  The corrupt 2015 Clinton exoneration; which became the corrupt 2016 DOJ/FBI Trump investigation; which became the corrupt 2017 DOJ/FBI Mueller probe; is currently the 2019 “impeachment” plan.

Weissmann and Mueller delivering their report evolved the plan from corrupt legal theory into corrupt political targeting.  Every phase within the continuum holds the same goal. Every phase holds the same participants.  This is a group effort.

The current “impeachment strategy” is planned-out within the Lawfare group.

 

  1. coveyouthband says:
    July 23, 2019 at 3:04 pm

    Huge set up for talking points. I hope the good Republicans nail him to the wall…….

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. missycaulk says:
    July 23, 2019 at 3:05 pm

    What a clown show this will be. Sick of it ALL!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. fanbeav says:
    July 23, 2019 at 3:07 pm

    Unbelievable. Republicans better come with their A game. Ask both Mueller and Zebley if they met with democrats prior to their testimony and did mock questions!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. Jack Dempsey says:
    July 23, 2019 at 3:07 pm

    You can be sure that Mueller will have a therapy dog accompanying him before this is all over.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  5. Erik Heter says:
    July 23, 2019 at 3:11 pm

    Couldn’t Barr/DOJ say no to this?

    Like

    Reply
  6. ecmarsh says:
    July 23, 2019 at 3:12 pm

    After all the millions of dollars and a 400+ page report we now have to have Muller and his assistant tell us what the report says. Does the 30 million dollar report need to be rewritten because it’s flawed?
    Arrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr!

    Like

    Reply
  7. Dave Hunter says:
    July 23, 2019 at 3:12 pm

    After his clueless performance at his “press conference” I think Mueller never knew a thing about what went on in the investigation.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  8. Eric says:
    July 23, 2019 at 3:13 pm

    I honestly think most people are starting to tune all of this out. I’m a political junkie and I don’t even really follow it all that much anymore.

    It’s become clearer by the day that there are a few bubbles/circle jerks out there that pay attention to this stuff (corporate media, DC Swamp, NY/CA “resist” crowd that permeates Twitter). But even my life-long Democrat mom is sick of it.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. delighteddeplorable says:
    July 23, 2019 at 3:15 pm

    Still seems about 50-50 that this won’t happen. An 11th hour something that will cause postponement/cancellation.

    Like

    Reply
  10. NJF says:
    July 23, 2019 at 3:15 pm

    Can anyone stop him? Barr? An R on the committee?

    Like

    Reply
  11. CoHoBo says:
    July 23, 2019 at 3:16 pm

    What an embarrassment. I hope this show comes to an end soon.

    Like

    Reply
  12. Linus in W.PA. says:
    July 23, 2019 at 3:16 pm

    What a wretched hive of scum and villainy…….

    (Sorry Obi-Wan-Kenobi….)

    Like

    Reply
  13. Lovearepublican says:
    July 23, 2019 at 3:18 pm

    Glad I have to work tomorrow. I wont be able to stomach this crap show. Barr is proving to be as useless as Sessions.

    Like

    Reply
  14. TarsTarkas says:
    July 23, 2019 at 3:18 pm

    “Mr. Representative, I’m afraid the Special Counsel cannot answer that question due to the choke hold I had to place on him.’ Stage whisper “STFU, Mueller! STFU, Mueller! Is there a doctor in the house? I think the Special Counsel just passed out! There will be no more questioning today, if you please.”

    Like

    Reply
  15. Screaming Eagle says:
    July 23, 2019 at 3:19 pm

    Even Barrack knows Nadler cant resuscitate this CORPS.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. MelH says:
    July 23, 2019 at 3:19 pm

    Barr and Trump need to drop a bomb tomorrow, or just suck it up like usual. They may WANT impeachment proceedings so they can knock holes in everything the liberals say. Since their proof for everything is in leaked-by-them media stories, would any court allow that leaked testimony as proof?

    Like

    Reply
  17. Skippy says:
    July 23, 2019 at 3:20 pm

    Absolutely nothing on this on Google: re Handler Aaron Zebley

    Like

    Reply
  18. Powered by Trump says:
    July 23, 2019 at 3:21 pm

    Zelby was the lawyer for Justin Cooper, the IT staffer who installed Hillary’s illegal server.

    Astronomical levels of bias on the Mueller team.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  19. Louisiana Steve says:
    July 23, 2019 at 3:21 pm

    In other words, Republicans will not be allowed to participate.

    Like

    Reply
  20. Robert Smith says:
    July 23, 2019 at 3:25 pm

    Hopefully, our allies out there can dig up fun information on Aaron Zebley.

    Like

    Reply
  21. MagaMia says:
    July 23, 2019 at 3:26 pm

    I would like to know if, in his closed door testimony, Andrew Weissmann is also bound to stay within the scope of the Mueller Report.

    Like

    Reply
  22. Richie says:
    July 23, 2019 at 3:26 pm

    Blood Boiling

    Like

    Reply
  23. Phil aka Felipe says:
    July 23, 2019 at 3:27 pm

    Once you see the strings attached to the marionettes, it is hard to watch the play without noticing and focusing on them.

    They become more noted than the actors’ performances.

    Like

    Reply

