Sunday Talks: Stephen Miller -vs- Chris Wallace…

White House advisor Stephen Miller appears on Faux-News Sunday to debate swamp gatekeeper Chris Wallace on the topic of the “send her back” manufactured outrage.

Wallace is apoplectic with the thought of patriotism, pride and America as an exceptional nation, and does his earnest best to conflate racism. When Wallace lets his slip show in defense of his BFF democrats, he becomes a caricature of himself. It’s annoyingly funny.

.

h/t to Michael Sheridan for the video.

Advertisements