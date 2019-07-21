Sunday Talks: Stephen Miller -vs- Chris Wallace…

White House advisor Stephen Miller appears on Faux-News Sunday to debate swamp gatekeeper Chris Wallace on the topic of the “send her back” manufactured outrage.
Wallace is apoplectic with the thought of patriotism, pride and America as an exceptional nation, and does his earnest best to conflate racism. When Wallace lets his slip show in defense of his BFF democrats, he becomes a caricature of himself. It’s annoyingly funny.
h/t to Michael Sheridan for the video.
Common sense
Common sense
Miller knocked it out of the park and put Prissy Chrissy in his place quite nicely.
President Trump refuses to adhere to and has disarmed the democrats of their fascist PC Groupthink & speech codes that they have heretofore used to control the narrative and advance their destructive agenda ……..this has made them very confused and disoriented.
I’m enjoying this immensely
LikeLiked by 6 people
Love, love Stephen Miller! Loved the stuttering Wallace displayed.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Yeah, Miller had that insufferable idiot back on his heels at the end there. Suttering, stammering…lost the ability to talk coherently. That was fantastic !!
LikeLiked by 3 people
The insufferable idiot, Wallace, is getting more insufferable. Glad I watched though as Stephen Miller did a great job defending our President and pointing out how biased Wallace is.
LikeLike
True words !!!
LikeLike
These four crazy Democrats want to turn the United States into the cesspools that they left ….so why did they leave? It would have saved them a lot of wasted time and effort to just stay there since they love it so much!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Been waiting for this one for several hours. Thank you!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I thought Wallace was going to blow a gasket…his face was getting bigger and bigger….like a whale ready to blow. And taking it all so “personally”. You would have thought his own family had been attacked.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Yep..partisanship is an ugly vessel. I found this tweet par for the course…
LikeLiked by 17 people
It’s all so monotonous. I think I’ll skip the Mueller hearings and sift things out with Sundance and a few other journalists I respect Friday or so…thanks for video.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Chrissy just got out-maneuvered by someone a LOT smarter than he. Miller was great!
LikeLiked by 14 people
And make no mistake, Wallace WAS maneuvering. Sneaky little Ba….$ t d is an obvious Left Wing Deep Stater. Can’t stand him.
LikeLiked by 3 people
But the fact is statements like this will be used as fodder during the campaign, and could hurt the vote with soccer Moms, Independents, and Blexit voters.
Gingrich says with a little discipline and a little focus, President Trump is unbeatable. The MSM, and Twitter, Google, Facebook and Millenials will have a field day off of this. Oh well!
LikeLike
Miller is very articulate and reasoned. Wallace does not get it. Wallace wants to make Trump criticizing the Obama policies on trade, immigration, the economy the same as the Squad name calling and childish tantrums. If Wallace cannot tell the difference, or refuses to acknowledge it, he should step down an get an adult to run his show.
LikeLiked by 9 people
It’s the Mamet Principle at work. Wall-ass has to pretend not to know things in order to continue to advance his narrative. SD has taught me well.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t think Wallace is pretending to be an ignoramus. I think he really is an ignoramus!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lordy (as James Comey would say). I wish Rush would have a chat with his pal Chris “I’m my fathers son” Wallace.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Forget about Pompeo for president in 2024. Stephen Miller for President in 2024!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Prognosticator, I’m still in Pompeo’s corner.
Miller, imo, should remain the President’s Speech Writer.
and key Advisor…he’s brilliant.
LikeLiked by 2 people
BTFO with the Holocaust card.
How’s it feel, Chris?
LikeLike
CW actually said “I’m not going to defend EVERYTHING the squad says” or some such thing… Yeah, Chris, only about 97% of it.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I wish Stephen Miller had said:
“Chris, you seem really upset. I’m not here to debate you. Why don’t you take a breath, and think about some questions you’d like to ask me.”
LikeLiked by 3 people
Miller good; Wallace bad. ‘Nuff said.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Miller refuses to accept the premise of their questions and in doing so destroys the narrative. I’m not surprised they seldom invite him on. He hands them their a$$ every time.
LikeLiked by 9 people
And that’s the key. NEVER accept their premise, and NEVER back down… Kinda like our VSGPDJT does all the time. Can’t give them an inch. Conservatives giving an inch here and an inch there, followed by a yard here and a mile there has resulted in the conditions in America that Donald Trump now has to address.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Miller should have asked Wallace….What concentration camp would let you walk out free and go home immediately anytime you asked to leave plus pay for your transportation home?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Chrissy was stuttering Stephen made a fool out of him yet again.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I have a HUGE old lady crush on Stephen Miller
sigh
LikeLiked by 3 people
#Me Too
#Me Too
#Me Too Too. And Pompeo and Mnuchin and Mulvaney and POTUS’ attorney Jay Sekulo and……well, you get the idea. 😉🇺🇸
LikeLike
Thanks Sundance for ‘taking one for the team’ in watching this deplorable program. I canteven make through 40 seconds without having to shut it down.
LikeLike
I thought he did well, but the Left seems to think Wallace ate his lunch.
LikeLike
Stephen is right on.
LikeLike
Simply put: Chris Wallace is a terrible interviewer, journalist, or whatever you want to call him.
I say this not simply because I don’t like the man (I don’t). But, as an interviewer, when you repeatedly purport to take debatable subjects off the table, you’re doing a poor job. Things like “there’s no question that the President’s tweets are intended to stoke racial division . . . .” Sorry, Chris, there is a “question,” and I totally disagree with the rules as you’ve outlined them.
He repeatedly frames issues with this sort of a preamble, not just in this interview but in every interview. The man is horrible and he needs to go.
LikeLiked by 3 people
CW starts every question with a little speech presuming certain ‘facts’ that are not. Mr. Miller slaps those weak pushes aside, corrects the sputtering CW, then follows with a rapid fire barrage of upper-cuts of truth. Sugar Ray Leonard of debate.
LikeLiked by 1 person
@ 11:23 mark of video provided.
Stephen Miller: Throughout this interview, Chris, you’re continuing to conflate Donald Trump’s criticisms of President Obama versus AOC’s deep and systemic criticisms of the country itself.
And so, let me just cut to the heart of the issue. These four congresswomen detest America as it exists, as it is currently constructed. They want to tear down the structure of our country. They want it to be a socialist, open borders country.
If you, as Donald Trump says, want to destroy America with open borders, you cannot say you love your country. If you attack border agents the way that Ocasio-Cortez has, it means you have a deep-seated hatred of the nation as it exists. That’s why you want to erase its borders, fundamentally transform the country and in the process, it doesn’t matter if American citizens lose their jobs, lose their homes, lose their livelihoods, lose their health coverage and lose their very lives.
There’s a gigantic, enormous distinction between Donald Trump saying I’m going to get on the world stage and put America first in every single thing we do, versus a view that says America should never come first and American citizens should never come first, which is their view, and that’s what we’re going to take to the ballot box.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Stephen Miller dismembered Wallace and beat him to death with his own arms in that closing statement.
LikeLiked by 2 people
FNC is going leftist down the toilet and several major cable providers REFUSE to carry OANN ans Newsmax despite tens of thousands of requests to add the conservative channels. More proof that these companies have a leftist bias.
LikeLike
The real canyon sized gap here is between the IQ’s of Miller and Wallace. I don’t know why Miller wastes his time with a clown like Wallace. Nobody watches this drivel. Wallace isn’t even capable of hiding what a bought-and-paid-for cheap whore he is, much less sounding coherent in the face of a far superior intellect.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wallace is just horrible..he debates the person he is interviewing (if you could call that an interview), he espouses his opinions, he argues, wow, he is just about the worst journalist or whatever he is I have ever listened to; it’s painful.
LikeLike
Often won’t let the guest finish one sentence.
LikeLike
Great job, Stephen!!
I muted the sound every time Wallace spoke. How many seconds did Stephen get to speak? Literally I had the sound off for 9/10ths of the interview. It was nothing more than a propaganda speech by Wallace…as usual. Nevertheless, Stephen conquered the day!
LikeLike
LOL, typical interrupt, interrupt, interrupt interview. So glad, I no longer watch these clowns.
LikeLike
Classic Miller Time. Bada bing, bada BOOM!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wallace is just another Sadducee.
LikeLike
I, personally, do not believe Steve Miller explained Trump’s position well. Nor have I seen anybody explain it well, IMO. It was probably not for lack of trying as Chris Wallace always interrupts when he does not like something somebody says.
I also do not believe what Trump has said against four Congresswomen, Obama, Biden, and others is any different than what the four Congresswomen, Obama, Biden, and others have said about Trump, other Republicans, or people at the NC Rally. Its all political theater.
Where the conversation needs to go, instantly, is why is Trump (or any Republican) listed as xenophobic, racist, etc when the Democrats who are saying the same thing about Trump/their opponents, but are not called xenophobic, racist, etc. That is where Trump and his spokes people need to focus on, in my opinion.
DJT’s comments are not racists just as AOC’s (or pick a Democrat) comments are not racists, they are both salient points about their policies.
Immigration: Democrats wants open borders allowing every criminal/thug in who wants to come in. Trump wants people to come here legally, who want to go through a legal process to become an proud American. If Congress wants to change the law, then do their job and change it. But right now, this is the law of the land and we must uphold the rule of law.
Abortion: Trump wants to save defenseless babies. Democrats want to be able to kill babies up to just prior to birth and after birth.
Religious Freedom: Trump believes in the First Amendment and its religious freedoms. Democrats want to ban religious expression and suppress religious freedom guaranteed by First Amendment.
Border Patrol: Trump and CBP asked for funds for months and changing of rules for asylum which is causing young kids to be abused getting across the border. Democrats delayed extra funding for months and refuse to change asylum rules continuing this crisis. 90% do not show for asylum hearing.
Obamacare/Welfare for all: Trump wants cheap, effective health insurance through competition which gives peoples choices. Democrats want to expand Welfare. Welfare sucks. We all know it. Do we really want to make it universal?
Regulation: Trump wants minimal regulations while ensuring our environment is cared for to allow our country to thrive economically and grow. Democrats want multiple regulations which hinders growth, money for the middle class, and where the chicken’s egg is controlled by several different agencies whether its in the chicken, the coop, in the shell, or out of the shell. This is ridiculous.
Pick a subject. Democrats lose on all policy issues. Reagan cut to the chase very easy and said “Government is the problem, not the solution” and gave several salient examples why government is the problem that stuck with people.
This technique immediately cuts through the xenophobic/racist narrative and gets back to the subjects voters care about and policy stances of POTUS. In my opinion, Steve Miller fell into Chris Wallace’s trap of trying to show how Trumps remarks were any different than a Democrat’s remarks. They weren’t and aren’t. Therefore, neither are xenophobic/racist. Trump wants [pick a subject] and Democrats want [pick same subject] and discuss policy differences.
With Democrats going SO FAR left, they will lose or this country is not as conservative as I believe it is. Rush said it well several years ago. People are personally conservative, but socially liberally tolerant. For example, most are not gayl, but have no problem with others being gay, just don’t push or force it on me, which is what Democrats are trying to do with the whole homosexual [pick another subject] issue.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t recall Wallace interrupting Democrats like that.
LikeLike
Mike Wallace talking to Steve Miller
LikeLike
Mike Wallace talking to Steve Miller
LikeLike
Wallace says in the beginning, that the “rest of the country” is concerned about the President’s tweets. LOLOLOLOLOLOLOL!!!! No we aren’t. We applaud the President for speaking out loud what we are all thinking. That is part of the genius of Trump. He makes us Laugh Out Loud all day long. We LOVE THIS PRESIDENT!!
LikeLike
Dear Stephen Miller, please bring back your old self and tell Chris Wallace to STFU while you are speaking.
LikeLike
Hello All, I was losing it watching this interview and thinking that my hero Stephen Miller was going to let Chrissy “*******” get the last word. I had a hemorrhage until the last minute when Stephen got to actually speak and devoured the Vulcan Wallace, spitting out his vulgar support of Ovomit and the Squad of anti-American Representatives who have SUPPOSEDLY SWORE AN OATH TO AMERICA! MAKE STEPHEN MILLER LIVE ON AGAIN! I FEEL LIKE HE IS THE ANDREW BREITBART OF OUR TIME!
LikeLike