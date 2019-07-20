Weird Situation – President Trump Requests Consideration for U.S. Rapper A$AP Rocky Held in Stockholm…

At first blush this story is just odd. A U.S. rap star has been held in prison for two weeks following a fight in Stockholm, Sweden. Various people, including celebrities, have reached out to the White House and President Trump for help. According to one report the administration was able to gain better holding conditions, but the entire story is weird.

Apparently the young American musician was stalked by a group prior to a concert, and a physical confrontation started. Mr. Rocky’s (aka Rakim May) lawyers say the artist acted in self defense, apparently Swedish authorities consider the event very serious.

(Via Fox5) Urged on by the first lady and celebrities including Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West, the president had said in a Friday tweet that he would intervene to try to free Rocky, whose real name is Rakim May. […] The Swedish prime minister issued a statement earlier Saturday saying he would be glad to speak with Trump about A$AP Rocky’s detention but that his government “cannot and will not attempt to influence prosecutors or courts.” “I understand that President Trump has a personal interest in the case….He has expressed the desire for a conversation with me, which is certainly positive,” Lofven said. “I will explain that the Swedish judicial system is independent. In Sweden, everyone is equal before the law, and this includes visitors from other countries.” Rocky has been behind bars while Swedish police investigate the fight in Stockholm he allegedly was in before appearing at a music festival. Videos published on social media appear to show a person being violently thrown onto the ground by Rocky. A defense lawyer has said it was self-defense. (read more)

According to Page Six: “The White House has secured better jailhouse conditions for A$AP Rocky, Page Six has learned. The Harlem hip-hop star has been locked up in a Swedish prison for more than two weeks after he got in a street fight with two men who had been tailing him and his entourage through the streets of Stockholm. (more)

The incarceration without bail seems excessive, but from the action by the Swedish authorities perhaps the events were a bit more serious than currently understood. As typical for a caturday, suspicious cat is in a holding pattern for more details while remaining suspicious….

