Weird Situation – President Trump Requests Consideration for U.S. Rapper A$AP Rocky Held in Stockholm…

At first blush this story is just odd. A U.S. rap star has been held in prison for two weeks following a fight in Stockholm, Sweden. Various people, including celebrities, have reached out to the White House and President Trump for help. According to one report the administration was able to gain better holding conditions, but the entire story is weird.
Apparently the young American musician was stalked by a group prior to a concert, and a physical confrontation started. Mr. Rocky’s (aka Rakim May) lawyers say the artist acted in self defense, apparently Swedish authorities consider the event very serious.
(Via Fox5) Urged on by the first lady and celebrities including Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West, the president had said in a Friday tweet that he would intervene to try to free Rocky, whose real name is Rakim May.
[…] The Swedish prime minister issued a statement earlier Saturday saying he would be glad to speak with Trump about A$AP Rocky’s detention but that his government “cannot and will not attempt to influence prosecutors or courts.”
“I understand that President Trump has a personal interest in the case….He has expressed the desire for a conversation with me, which is certainly positive,” Lofven said. “I will explain that the Swedish judicial system is independent. In Sweden, everyone is equal before the law, and this includes visitors from other countries.”
Rocky has been behind bars while Swedish police investigate the fight in Stockholm he allegedly was in before appearing at a music festival. Videos published on social media appear to show a person being violently thrown onto the ground by Rocky. A defense lawyer has said it was self-defense. (read more)
According to Page Six: “The White House has secured better jailhouse conditions for A$AP Rocky, Page Six has learned. The Harlem hip-hop star has been locked up in a Swedish prison for more than two weeks after he got in a street fight with two men who had been tailing him and his entourage through the streets of Stockholm. (more)
The incarceration without bail seems excessive, but from the action by the Swedish authorities perhaps the events were a bit more serious than currently understood. As typical for a caturday, suspicious cat is in a holding pattern for more details while remaining suspicious….
There is film. The muslim stalkers were as creepy and weird as you can imagine. They attacked Rocky’s body guard who showed admirable restraint. This is Sweden kowtowing to their terrorist guests again.
I read the same, just don’t remember where.
Bye Bye Sweden.
There should be a travel warning soon. Muslim have heard Omar loud & clear, they are out for us now.
I saw the video. The Muslims started the whole thing. Sweden is simply bending to the wills of the Muslims. What a sorry ass country.
I saw video right after it happened.
I agree with you Pat.
Where did you see the video of how the fight started? The video I saw did not show that piece.
Link the video, please.
It’s om Infowars, they ran the story a couple of weeks ago, with videos of the rapper being harassed by a migrant gang
Muslisms in Sweden are the kings. They can’t be questioned and that’s the way they act when someone with “swag” enters THEIR territory.
Sweden thanks to these muslims isn’t a nice play as it was before.
The problem is that the muslims who attacked them were small overconfident guys who thought nothing will happen, like swedes backing down normally. Small scrawny guys facing a huge bodyguard ended bad for them.
Political correctness in Sweden means these muslim “kids” need to be protected in any case
At least President Trump didn’t say that A$AP could have been his son.
Reserving judgement seems prudent at this point.
What about Julian Assange ????
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is he safer in prison right now?
What about Tommy Robinson???
Everyone is equal under Swedish law except for muslims. They can rape and pillage with immunity.
Db, and the bona fide Swedish citizens are NOT permitted to criticize them. If I am recalling correctly, a senior citizen, posted comments regarding them in a Swedish publication and was heavily fined by the government for doing this. She is on a pension… not as if she is wealthy. NO free speech there, you cannot criticize their muzzie invaders, regardless of their behavior.
This ticked me off. Found the article posted over at the Gatestone Institute:
Sweden Prosecuting Pensioners, Welcoming ISIS
by Judith Bergman
February 16, 2019 at 5:00 am
https://www.gatestoneinstitute.org/13651/sweden-isis-pensioners
ASAP looked like he was being set up, not some random crime. The shariah brigade stalked him and his body guards in a downtown location for 5 minutes w no police intervention. The body guard warned the perps the entire time to walk away while asap and his crew tried to walk the other way. Self defense finally occurs, Then Asap and his team end up in jail? Stone Cold Set Up.
Hence the popular use of “Rape Proof Underwear” by woman.
Muzzies have taken over that country…..
Sweden were neutral during WW2..ahem. But they supply the needed ore for Nazi armament production. So, i guess you could say this time they kotowing with their imported muslims citizens. Always wrong in the path they take through history.
I did see a video, the Rapper was being harassed and stalked by drunk men. The body guards of the Rapper did ask the men to stop leave them alone, but the men did not. The drunks continued to follow and were the ones who attacked first, so! The drunks where not Swedish looking and sounded foriegn. One of the drunks finally got beat-up, yes. There is video out there!
Drunk? Well that eliminates Muslims as suspects since they eschew alcohol! /s
Americans need to smarten up and stay out of European countries that let these bullies terrorize their citizens, as well as visitors. It should be noted that WE will not allow that to happen here, and the Somali in Congress better learn that right quick.
The actual beat down that A$OP and his crew gave these guys was serious, IMO, according to the video I saw. But the guys did attack first, hit the bodyguard with their headphones then demanded payment for it after they broke. I agree with SD that the entire thing is suspect. Also suspect to me is why the guys aren’t in jail for attacking the bodyguard?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Somebody tell him: “Boy, you ain’t in Harlem anymore! Check yourself!”
Cause they’re muslims. A protected class in Sweden.
At home if you get attacked and hit back double, no problem. But in Sweden the big bodyguard should’ve taken whatever cheap shots these “kids” threw.
TMZ has video of this!
The fact that the Swedes have pretty much destroyed their country, basically turning it over to the moslems, suggests to me that the rapper is really a political prisoner for daring to stand up to the moslems who were the apparent instigators. Are any of THEM in prison? No. Just an American who didn’t take their crap. I stand with the American in this matter.
I agree, FL. The Swedish gov. is pi$$ed and wants to make an example of the person who dared to stand up to their Lovelies, the New Swedes.
The Swedish gov. wants to destroy Sweden at all costs and the last thing they need is an example of a Freedom Loving Individualist American to come along and upset the apple cart.
Well, this certainly shows President Trump’s blatant racism 🙄>s<
LikeLiked by 7 people
Whatever Trump is for, the democrats will be against so it is a racist quandary for them.
if Trump helped an elderly black lady across the street, they would accuse Trump of trying to steal her purse.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Remember this piece of progressive liberal tripe?
It is all pure hogwash. Americans roam around the world, to supposedly “free” countries, and think the rights they take for granted in America just go with them, follow them like their aura. They don’t. And on occasion an American comes to the rude and abrupt realization of this fact, as A$AP just has. Welcome to reality.
There is no habeas corpus, no freedom of speech, no right to bail, no Miranda, no right to an attorney, no right to speedy trial, and on and on and on. Not outside America.
It’s a jungle out there. Some countries are more free than others, but NONE protect the rights we consider inalienable anywhere near as robustly and as steadfastly as America. And all the statistics rattled off to prove how bad America is came AFTER the looting of America by the globalists. So f*** you, Jeff.
(Comment edited by Admin…)
President Trump typically gets between 60,000 and 100,000 retweets.
His Kanye West / ASAP Rocky tweet has received over 600,000 retweets.
Could be completely innocent as far as being harassed on the streets. Could have been abused by persons. Being that Sweden is now becoming under sharia influence as a nation being invaded by hordes from the Middle East. I am a suspicious cat. Dancing and partying to wild rap and rock may be just as offensive as young western girls in short skirts. Suspicious cat here thinks Sweden is becoming a Scandinavian Moslem nation. Be careful not to tease the savages.
Why take the risk in a now-very-dangerous country. Don’t go there, or buy their exports.
Remarkably, the sweeds have “no-go” zones where their police fear. Avoid the whole country, as it implodes and de-civilizes.
Do you think that info is publicized on CNN or ESPN, MSNBC, etc. I wouldn’t assume this guy new the truth about “Europistan”. /s
VSG PDJT is always looking to leverage something to ada ance the MAGA doctrine. Perhaps he is using this incident to move Sweden along in some manner, unknown to us at this point, towards assisting with MAGA?!
Rakim sounds like a muslim name but I maybe wrong. He can be a political prisoner, right now.
I’m old enough to remember when countries and terriorist stayed away from Americans. It was too much trouble to deal with the America government. American Citizens were protected no matter where they were in the world. Maybe this is President Trumps thoughts as well.
I think you are onto something. Just like President Trump wants our country respected again, he wants our citizens respected when traveling. I am very glad to see him go very public on this issue and make it a worldwide statement – this crap is not going to be tolerated under this President. The world is watching, but Sweden better take heed that our President means business on this issue. Don’t even think about mistreating an American citizen who has been unjusticely treated in their country.
Can we get swallwell to nuke em?
I think I get it know. The Swedes always kowtow to the Muslims. So when the Muslim hit the body guard with the earphones, repeatedly, he was expecting the usual payoff. The Swedes would pay the extortion money rather than fight…or be arrested for making the Muslims beat him up.
Rocky and the body guard didn’t know the rules of surrender.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Ugh … That is so wrong. Like the rape gangs in England that steal young girls off the street, and the worthless cops do nothing. That’s what happens when you let them take your guns. The cabal sends in an army of animals to destroy your culture, demoralize the people, so nobody stands up when the marxists set up their rule. And after they’re in charge, THEN they eliminate the army of animals.
You understand completely, Pat.
And Swedes who are honest about their country (and there are many) – have stated this is EXACTLY what happened.
One of the tactics that has been used by Muslims in Noway in the past, is to attack someone and then run to the police and report that THEY were attacked. Andrew Sullivan wrote about this in his book about going to Norway to escape discrimination against gays in the US. He didn’t expect what he found in Norway. It is the same way in most of western Europe where the police are cowed. Truckers have told me it is similar in Dearborn, Michigan.
LikeLiked by 3 people
An NYPD detective told me this is how to get away with assault, you phone the police just before you attack the person.
So this is a valid thing.
So I guess we know what they’ve been talking about in those Bilderburg meetings over the last few decades.
I wonder what might have been in his pockets…Lots of people view the Swedes like the Finns do (I won’t use the term)…Strange (excessive) move on their part.
VSGPOTUS confuses me on his involvement in these kind of “cases.”
Not the first time, though.
He is protecting Americans!
Do you think that rapper would be grateful to PTrump? Remember how he got out of Chinese prison, I think, ball players, who were shoplifting in China? And they were not grateful to him for it, especially one father of those guys…he was acting really ugly, instead of being thankful…
I do remember that. The kids and parents were all extremely Ungrateful. I think PDJT is just doing what is right for American citizens detained in other countries. Plus, I heard Melania really likes A$APs song “f#*king problems” 🤣
Not only were they ungrateful but expected to ride home on Air Force One. Despicable entitlement.
Omg, that’s right!!! I totally forgot about that part
That’s what is called acting “ghetto”
When children are raised by stupid, ignorant low class parents, they tend to turn out just like them
It’s not really about wether A$AP will be thanking Trump (tho Lord knows he *should*).
It’s about wether Americans are safe to travel in places like Sweden.
P.S., half my family’s Swedish, been there a lot. You couldn’t pay me to go there again. Even the ones who AGREE they have a horrible problem are very conflicted about how to fix it and prefer to go with PC all the way.
I feel sorry for your relatives in Sweden, but right now my worries about our country, if ever left come to power, we will have the same situation here…Even now left get away with everything here…
Sunnydaze, what does your family say it is like now in Sweden? I find that the more I know of other countries, is what we’ll eventually have to deal with here, especially in these migrant or “refuge” situations.
I don’t think President Trump takes action because be expects gratitude; he takes action because it is right.
I know and agree with you, but I am imperfect person, and get angry, very angry when they constantly attack my president. They literally make me sick.
I don’t think President Trump takes action because be expects gratitude; he takes action because it is right.
I know and agree with you, but I am imperfect person, and get angry, very angry when they constantly attack my president. They literally make me sick.
I’m not too familiar with A$AP but do know that he’s pretty independent and is known to be a free thinker.
The only think I know about rappers that they use vile lyrics
Thing)))
Understand my teens and twenty somethings absolutely love this story and tell me it’s burning up the internet. They find it hilarious.
Trump connects.
Let trump be trump.
I think the younger crowd is slowly discovering that our President is not just some “Old White Guy”
Justin Beaver (sp) This guy…..Not to be critical, but the President’s family, is young.
Wife, son, etc….They understand what is popular among young people’s music and what they themselves like.
This person is an American. No matter what we think, he should receive proper justice.
Even if it means bringing him home.
Additionally , this would create a connection between a large group of young Americans and our President…….that Hollywood and the MSM have made every attempt to destroy.
Let Trump be Trump
The President and his team could not have asked for better optics.
More voters please.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Granted🤣🇺🇸🇺🇸
Pompeo to issue a travel advisory in 3, 2, 1…..
LikeLiked by 4 people
Anyone know the extent of injuries? That would certainly factor into proceedings. Although those guys were VERY annoying, we don’t see the initiation of contact between the groups. I suspect the Muslims are running Sweden by way of PC and this is being used as a means to irritate Trump.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trump is gathering more information, and at present doing this for political reasons. He knows this will get him a lot of fanfare and retweets. Smart politically, but maybe dumb legally. It depends on what really happened.
Do you think Trump will go to jail?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Do you think American Mongrel will understand the meaning of your question? 😉
American Mongrel,
What facts are you using to say our President is doing this for politics?
Our President has performed many, many, acts of kindness for people in need all of his life.
Gave money to Sgt. Tamoresee to get him back on his feet, saved a woman’s farm, paid for children college are jus very few examples.
Look it up on the internet.
His wife and Kardashian asked for his help
Do you think his wife is playing politics?…..Or maybe she just wants to help.
Please do not state such things without proper links and proof.
Thank You
Very short article. Videos have been purged.
https://www.therebel.media/professor_fired_for_tweeting_facts_on_gang_rapes_in_sweden
But I thought Sweden was so much more progressive than the United States. I thought they did EVERYTHING better………… Evidently that too was #fakenews
I just don’t get it. Tommy Robinson BEGGED our President Trump for political asylum and he never even acknowledged the request even though Don, Jr. seemed to agree that Tommy should come here.
I don’t know how many of you know Tommy’s story, but he is the bravest man in the UK and a real journalist too, who is now is a Muslim controlled prison, solitary confinement for “contempt of court.” What he really did was to piss off the Establishment by reporting on the Muslim rape gangs that seem to be rampant in England.
There is a good chance that Tommy may not survive his sentence-either getting “accidentally” murdered or PTSD from months of solitary confinement.
Sorry, but this rapper is of no significance and I can’t believe his situation merits this kind of intervention.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Right in the middle of the democrat’s presidential debates lol. It cannot be ignored. Trump owns the democrats again.
Two things to remember.
First, A$AP is an American and thus a higher priority for Trump than a Robinson, who isn’t American.
Second, before he became POTUS, Trump regularly hung out with rappers. He doesn’t have the fear or hatred of rappers of typical GOP politicians. So, Trump doesn’t view rappers as less American as say a country music star.
So, Trump’s actions aren’t that big of a surprise.
Seneca the Elder,
This rapper has no significance?
Who are you to make such a cruel statement?
He is an American.
Every American has significances because they are Americans.
You talk as if being a “rapper” is so far beneath you. Something, dirty.
Tommy Robison’s case is / does seem unjust….
And for reasons “We do not know” our President did not take action.
But your post is, not the least to say, “Insignificant” in itself, and disappointing.
gunny66- sorry if my post offended you, but it was not intended to denigrate rappers. Of course I understand that Rocky is an American and Robinson is a Brit, but our great country has a history of taking in genuine political asylum seekers from all over the world.
If you are familiar with Tommy and the work that he’s been doing, it is my opinion that he is as worthy as any other political asylee that has tried to come here.
His situation is especially dangerous and there is a good chance he may lose his life while in prison.
He is of significance. He does merit the intervention. He is crucial evidence our government and our very wise POTUS should make the very same effort to secure the release of and perhaps asylum for Tommy Robinson.
Now, will Kim and Kanye step up in defense of the persecuted Tommy Robinson?
The craven cowardly depravity that arrests good men who defend themselves in Sweden is no different from their political-religious cohorts who have acted with shameful aggression to destroy the life and liberty of Tommy Robinson.
The Rapper’s plight is what Tommy Robinson warning us all about. We are all at risk from being victimized by the dogmas of inaction and governmental vanity that makes such depravities possible in modern societies.
Big picture. This is not about a Rapper. This is about free men and rightful exercise of their liberty and being. How governmental inaction and barbarian fascism join in a convenience of larceny, predation and exploitation of modern society and its wealth.
Well said.
If Tommy Robinson has a criminal record he cannot come to the USA. That is how it for Europeans who try to enter.
If so, is this not what pardons are for?
One can hope.
Youi cannot pardon for a crime committed in another country.
Right- please see my responses to other comments about what I wrote. Tommy is someone who deserves and desperately needs political asylum
Our country has a long history of taking in people who fear death at the hands of their governments which is precisely Robinson’s situation.
Tommy Robinson is NOT a U.S. citizen.
A U.S. citizen was wrongly thrown in jail- *that’s* a problem for every U.S. citizen.
Frankly, my hope is that, along with regular Americans bagging out on trips top good ole Sverige, all the entertainers will take a Heads Up from this too and Boycott Sweden.
sunnydaze- I totally understand that Rocky is an American citizen and thus not “insignificant.” However, as I responded to another comment, our country has a long history of taking in those seeking political asylum who fear death at the hands of their government. That is why I was hoping that Robinson would be granted this consideration.
The rapper is an American ~ not insignificant to POTUS.
In many left wing countries nowadays self defence is not a defence. You are just supposed to take you beating or get killed and the “authorities” will look after the aftermath. Sadly this is now the case here in Australia. In most of these countries even if somebody breaks into you home and assaults you you are not allowed to fight back. If you do and injure the criminal you will be charged with assault yourself. This will come to you in the US if you keep electing left wing Democrats.
LikeLiked by 4 people
We watched one of the versions of The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo, I think it was the Swedish one.
When one of the main characters went to jail, I and the person watching with me wanted to find out how we could go to jail in Sweden, it was that nice.
So I wouldn’t worry too much about the guy being in the jail, just about getting him out as fast as possible.
Apparently, Kanye asked for the President’s intervention……
When this 1st happened, I saw the full vid, including the fight and what led up to it.
It was clear to me that it was the “Swedes” who were at fault here. The Americans did a heck of a stand-up job holding back, despite attacks from the “Swedes”.
The Swedish vid I saw shows ONLY the fight, not how it started and *who* started it. The “fight only” portion is pretty brutal cuz the “swedes” were absolutely no match for the Americans, so were very easily tossed about. hehe.
Apparently, this is a common scam in Sweden right now: the new Swedes follow and harass tourists, get money, cameras, etc. off of them then split. No fear, cuz the Euro tourists and silly Swedes won’t call the cops or complain.
Those a$$es just never tried this sh*t on an American, or if they did, it was an SJW from Portland.
I’m GLAD Trump got involved in this. This guy does not belong in jail, the “Swedish” as$$es who attacked them DO belong in jail.
The whole thing’s the equivalent of Palestinians throwing rocks at Israeli soldiers for a week- no comment from anyone- then Israel fights back w/ bigger weapons and the world screams “No Fair!”.
These are tactics of the 4 horsemen of the apocalypse. They are vicious b*tch3$ and when cornered cry and accused everyone racist.
LikeLike
The global elite fill countries with third world savages. The local Marxist power structure welcomes them and grants them special rights, and the people who pay for it all acquiesce to their second class status
Something is terribly wrong with Western civilization
Those gangs behave like a pack of wild dogs, and should be treated as such.
Full video of the fight and the lead up to it.
A$AP Rocky and his 3-4 man “entourage” are walking on the street, trying to mind their own business, all the while being accosted by a group of several Muslim youths who appear to be teenagers.
The bodyguard very patiently tells the boys to quit following us, quit touching us, go away. The boys won’t leave and are trying to shakedown the Americans for the cost of a headset broken when the boy used it to attack the bodyguard. The Americans remain calm throughout, at one point A$AP Rocky looks into the camera and explains they don’t want any trouble, they don’t want to fight these guys, but they won’t stop following them and touching them.
Then the video cuts and resumes showing the Americans beating the crap out of the boys.
And the Americans are in jail.
I think I just became a huge A$AP Rocky fan. I hope his music doesn’t suck.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Forgot the link!
This video from a different angle makes it look worse. https://youtu.be/Ur3YXACDxQs
Wow. Those kids have to be out of their mind, challenging that big man the size of a truck, the size of all of them put together? This is what comes of living in alternate reality — ouch
Yeah, its obvious these street urchins were following and harrasing. And the broken headphone PROBABLY was a scam.
However, the video is edited, OR the key point where it escalated from a verbal to a physical confrontation really isn’t shown.
Who threw the first blow, for instance.
Lots of videos only showing PART of something distort. Remember Covington boys.
This video at least shows the staulking before hand.
To me, its far from detirminative.
Given the size of the body guard, and the size,of the street urchins, its kind of hard to believe the urchins threw the first blow.
PDJT has GRADUALLY intervened, and in a cautious, prudent way. I think thats wise.
It’s Rap, of course it sucks.
Well, this rapper man likes to dress in expensive clothes… and GQ article says he has a “magic touch” of success. So our President might feel empathy for him based on that. Our glamorous First Lady might relate to A$AP’s aptitude for looking good in expensive clothes, also. In any case, I back Trump. Just because
“From the beginning, though, Rocky also established himself as a style innovator and made fashion an inextricable part of his music… It’s not a stretch to say Rocky is partially responsible for making European high fashion as much a part of hip-hop and pop culture as streetwear.” The article also mentions Rocky’s fighting history. Swedish kids messed with the wrong guy here, probably having no experience with someone like Rocky
https://www.gq.com/story/asap-rocky-gq-style-cover-story
This makes me think when I was in the Air Force and a car hit my car. I was stopped at a red light and was rear-ended. The insurance company I had said I was at fault. The reason was if I was not in their
country this would not had happened. How can you get a fair shake with this kind of logic. Yes trump will be accused of using the rappers situation for political gain.
This is looking to be politically advantageous to Trump. Black rapper gets harassed by muslim immigrants in socialist haven Sweden? I don’t see the downside to trying to help this guy. The narrative writes itself.
LikeLiked by 3 people
If Ilhan Omar and the “Squad” stick up for the Muslim boys in the video that would be icing on the cake.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Amen! Let’s send our Somali in Congress packing for all the fraud she perpetrated to get here and bring her brother/husband here.
The way I see it,you go west of Toledo or South of Fayetteville NC , you take a risk. Sweden?? Forget it!
I was curious who our ambassador to Sweden was. Well, no one. Waiting on Senate confirmation! Unbelievable. Guess Turtle is busy with his re-election campaign. Look at the position he has put our President in. This is truly a one-man show. Congress is worthless except for the handful of Patriots we all know. Disgusting.
FTA: The Swedish foreign ministry has said it looks forward to eventually welcoming a new US ambassador to Stockholm after 28 months without anyone in the spot.
The role has been empty since January 2017 when President Donald Trump took office. It’s already made the history books: not in the last century has Sweden gone this long without a US ambassador.
Seven months ago, Trump nominated Ken Howery – an entrepreneur and venture capitalist from Texas, who co-founded Paypal with Elon Musk – for the role, as The Local reported at the time.
Howery’s appointment is not yet official though, as he must first be approved by the US Senate.
In a speech to the US Senate at his nomination hearing last week, Howery highlighted the long-standing relationship between his country and Sweden, one of the first countries to formally recognize the US.
“If confirmed, I will devote myself to deepening that legacy, emphasizing economic and security partnerships. American-Swedish trade already encompasses everything from medicines and machine parts to clothing and furniture; you can find iPhones in H&M pockets, and Ikea desks in American homes,” he said, also highlighting Sweden’s role in the tech and startup industries.
https://www.thelocal.se/20190529/sweden-one-step-closer-to-getting-a-us-ambassador-after-a-28-month-wait
Oh, Wait! Here’s another nominee to be Ambassador to Sweden!
Will the REAL Nominee Please stand up!
FTA: Statement of Kenneth A. Howery
Nominee to be U.S. Ambassador to the Kingdom of Sweden Senate Committee on Foreign Relations
May 16, 2019
Mr. Chairman, Ranking Member, Distinguished Members of the Committee:
Thank you for the honor and privilege of addressing the Committee as the President’s nominee to be the United States Ambassador to the Kingdom of Sweden.
I thank President Trump and Secretary Pompeo for their trust in me for this important nomination. I also thank the professionals at the White House, State Department, and the U.S. Embassy in Sweden for sharing their expertise and guidance.
https://www.foreign.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/051619_Howery_Testimony.pdf
Amazing, disgraceful, seditious legislature who don’t do their jobs for us.
I’m a lawful person and non-violent. However after reading this, that our Congress or morons has blockaded a proposed ambassador to Sweden, my imagination now has A$AP Rocky and his crew teaching Congress about the results of harassment like on the TMZ video.
Bunch of greedy selfish politicians who deserve different than what they’re used to, like those Swedish street punks. ARGHH and I’m a peaceful person
Commented on the previous thread. PDJT goes bigly for his 2020 win.
Facts: this rapper was stalked and assaulted by Swedish ‘muslim refugees’, a protected class in Stockholm.
Fact, the Americans fought back and were arrested for doing so.
Fact, Kanye West called PdJT fo intervene. PDJT knows Kenye, not the arrested rapper. Calls Sweden’s premier anyway, personally guaranteeing release bond.
The Americans seemed totally reasonable. But did they actually take the headphones, or did these Filipinos (???) just want trouble?
The guys hit the American bodyguard with their own headphones. When the headphones broke they demanded payment for them to be replaced. 🤦🏼♀️
This is the problem (see image). The Fake MSM has been avoiding giving any description of the 2 stalking agitators. They want you to think it was just 2 local Swedish dudes🙄.
But we already know there’s a particular type that’s being WRONGLY protected, & further ENABLED by some very foolish Gov’s. That’s despite their exceedingly HIGH contributions to CRIMINAL Stats, & committed against their citizens.
(Rapper at the time– posted above video of one exchange on his Instagram.)
Yes, those 2 were lacking in basic etiquette. No, they wouldn’t respond to verbal requests to backoff. Yes, they were also said to be slapping random women on the butt that passed by, & laughing about it. Disgusting.
These are 2 weak “kids”. But their status as muslims means they can do whatever they want and acted like it. Overconfident cause they are not used to get checked.
Big black guy from America is challenging their status and doesn’t give enough respect.
From wikipedia:
Legal incidents
In 2004, Mayers served two weeks in Rikers Island for drug dealing, where he shared a cell with future rapper Casanova.
On July 19, 2012, he was arrested after an alleged involvement in a brawl, with 21-year-old artist iRome in downtown Manhattan.
On August 31, 2013, Mayers allegedly slapped a woman during the Budweiser Made in America Festival. He was charged “with misdemeanor simple assault, a class two misdemeanor”. The case was dismissed after a witness failed to appear to court. The woman later filed a lawsuit in July 2014, stating that she still suffered certain conditions following the alleged assault. Mayers stated that he never touched the woman, and that she “should have known that there could be trouble in place with so many people”. The lawsuit was settled between the two in April 2015.
He’s a dumb thug and probably all of the people around him are dumb thugs. They apparently act in other countries like their on their home turf ghetto wastelands. I’m not sure he even ever attended school. wikipedia says he was selling crack at age 15. I wish Trump had not intervened, and I certainly don’t waht Kim and Kanye to think they can just call Trump up any time one of their pals are in legal trouble UNLESS they are planning to campaign for Trump this year and next.
Brilliance by our VSG. Many wins without cost to him. Chronologically, I think ASAP before his AOC/squad commentary? I would not be at all surprised if he did not know about ASAP before his AOC (Ilhan) comments. Demographically, ASAP an obvious win. He drew all the left in, even doubled down to bring them in closer, kept it up. Sweden is (was) a very liberal dream place. Then he dropped it on everyone to see what Sweden has become. He knew what the video showed. Face it, without Trumps bringing it up, no one would know a thing about it.
I’m sure Kanye heard about this as soon as it happened and saw a great opportunity. This proves his value to Trump and his “woke” status.
Brilliance by Trump. The left now won’t know what he will do next.
I came here to crack a joke about “Stockholm syndrome” but after reading more, I don’t see this as so funny any longer. What I see now is a pack of Muslims who are offended at the existence of a successful entertainer from the USA. And while “investigations” should have already revealed this guy and his group are innocent of any western law violation, it’s pretty clear there is another “independent judiciary” at work here.
The unspoken law broken is offending Muslims by being one’s own self.
I think “Stockholm syndrome” as a name for a psychological condition or state may change meaning.
Stockholm Syndrome = the situation in which a hostage comes to identify/sympathize with ones captor.
I don’t know if this is the whole story, but this is being presented as video from the video. If this represents what happened, these two young guys look like stalkers to me. I don’t know A$AP Rocky from the man in the moon, but something is very wrong here.
Agree, he is not a model citizen but this can be a model of a second chance. PDJT pardon a woman who sold marijuana and sentence for 40 years at young age…so maybe some people can redeem themselves.
