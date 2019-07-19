Go Figure – Bernie Sanders Refuses to Pay His Campaign Workers $15/hr….

Bernie Sanders is upset that his campaign workers have gone to the media with their concerns about Bernie’s wage hypocrisy. “It does bother me that people are going outside of the process and going to the media,” he said. “That is really not acceptable. It is really not what labor negotiations are about, and it’s improper,” he grumbled.
The campaign pay and benefit issue is a little funny considering how Bernie Sanders holds himself up as the global arbiter of all that is righteous and indignant about worker’s pay. In essence Bernie is the self-appointed Che’ Guevara of the current presidential candidate pool.
The problem is that capitalist Bernie is in a fight with communist Bernie. As a capitalist Bernie wants to count all of the benefits (healthcare payments, reimbursement, etc) as well as a fixed salary as part of the collective pay package of $36k per year.
Keeping the strict salary system in place means Capitalist Bernie can demand a six-day workweek, 60 hrs per week, and retain a $36k/yr minimal payroll per worker. Meanwhile communist Bernie wants to apply a standard $15/hr wage, for every hour and time-and-a-half beyond forty hours, to the rest of American business. [A tad hypocritical.]
If Communist Bernie was to apply the same $15/hr wage rates to his staff, he would have to increase their total salary. Capitalist Bernie (pictured above), of three-home ownership infamy, says: no way; and is now engaged in a fight with the same labor union Communist Bernie put into place so he could use the pro-worker political talking points. Negotiations between Capitalist Bernie and Communist Bernie are now taking place.
WaPo – […] The union and the Sanders campaign reached a collective bargaining agreement that went into effect on May 2 and expires on March 31, 2021. The agreement established wage classifications for national and state staff, ranging from $15 an hour for interns and canvassers to $100,000 annual salaries for bargaining unit deputies.
Field organizers, who are on the front lines of the campaign’s crucial voter contact efforts, were to be paid not by hours worked but via an annual salary set at $36,000. Regional field directors were to be paid $48,000 annually, and statewide department directors were allocated $90,000 per year.
It was not completely clear why the wage dispute began so swiftly after the campaign and the union reached the initial agreement, though at that point the campaign had yet to assemble its sprawling roster of field organizers.
But on May 17, Shakir convened an all-staff meeting, during which he recommended raising the pay for field organizers to $42,000 and changing the workweek specifications, according to an email he later wrote to staff.The union draft indicated he was seeking to extend the workweek to six days. (read more)
No word yet on when the Bernie campaign will follow through on electoral promises to give campaign workers safe spaces, uniform allowances, free cars, free college tuition, free healthcare, nutrition justice and subsidized housing allowances to the remaining staff…
…. “wait, he’s got three houses?” … “time to text Antifa”!
He’s the gift that keeps on giving.
Socialism for thee; not for me.
George Orwell ‘s “Animal Farm” comes to mind.
Wait…..he has a Unionized campaign staff??……Maybe I am in the wrong frame of reference here…….but are not most people supporting a campaign “ Volunteers?”
Bernie…….Three Houses……..Magically his wife gets out of trouble with the law….
He has a fully Unionized campaign staff who are getting more benefits than most American workers……….
I have two question:s……..I may be way behind the power curve on this
1. Where is he getting all this cash?
2. Any semblance of intelligence he may have, he most understand, he will not win.
So…..I refer back to question =1.
Betcha a Donut he gets another house……….😎
Gunny66, When deBlasio announced his candidacy for president, I remember someone (maybe on Fox?) saying that many people felt he was doing it for the money. Sorry I don’t remember the details; nor, have I heard it or read about it since that one time.
Basically, from what I remember, something about campaigning allows you to make and keep a certain amount (if not all) of the money raised.
Nice gig, if you can get it.
Reminds me of when George McGovern opened a B & B in South Dakota and found that there was a surprising amount of government regulation. No sh*t, Sherlock.
Haha…
Bernie is past his pull date, but leave him on the shelf to frighten would-be buyers.
“Send him home” to Russia the commie bastard
Very disappointing for AOC, who knows she is going to be asking for her old job back soon.
Her old job is no more. Her employer closed the bar because of min wage laws.
The Democrat way: “DO AS I SAY, NOT AS I DO”. Bernie doesn’t mind spending our money but isn’t about to let any extra BENJAMIN’S slip out of his pocket, just like the Four Horse’s Asses of the Apocalypse!
“We’re gonna’ stick it to The Man…oh, wait…I am the Man!”
Other people’s money.
He looks so warm and charming. How can anyone not vote for him?
Union of Soviet Socialist Retards. “We’ve been Berned.”
From the Article by SD: “The problem is that capitalist Bernie is in a fight with communist Bernie. As a capitalist Bernie wants to count all of the benefits (healthcare payments, reimbursement, etc.) as well as a fixed salary as part of the collective pay package of $36k per year.”
Forget the $15/hour part.
This is a vitally key statement to understand because nowhere else have I seen medical coverage and non-salary compensation payments counted as income and part of one’s actual salary. This is a harbinger of policy Bernie and other like minded democrat leftists have in store for the US wage earner and tax payers, to raise their taxes and/or aid their financial puppet masters in suppressing in the wallet, take home wages.
nowhere else have I seen medical coverage and non-salary compensation payments counted as income and part of one’s actual salary.
thanks for pointing that out I have never seen that either. Never even heard of it.
Taxing benefits isn’t a new idea. It was pushed pretty hard during the obamacare run up.
The unions were not happy (I was a local union president while thhat was going on).
Many employers will show you the VALUE of medical coverage/401k contribution etc so you can see the big picture while you’re negotiating your annual review.
Welcome to the concept of “imputed income.”
That Yahoo news story Sundance provided the link to is an interesting read. It talks about unionizing of Sanders’, Warren’s, and Castro’s campaign workers, but it’s stated in a very neutral tone. I do believe what Yahoo is hiding is that the campaign workers were angry that they were being paid sh*t wages by the hypocrite candidates who don’t practice what they preach. This is hilarious. It’s just too bad that these campaign workers don’t realize what’s going on, that the candidates aren’t just hypocrites about their wages, they’re hypocrites about EVERYTHING. They should all just walk away.
Remember Trump takling about Hillary’s fireworks? It would be funny if he made a joke about offering to pay the campaign workers $20 per hour if they come work for him. 🙂
Mr Trump did not pay us. We were all volunteers, even the head guys. Only the very tippy-top guys were paid.
We volunteered our time and were durn glad to do it. And for some of us, that meant 6 days a week, sometimes 7, at umpteen hours a day.
Whaddya bet that the Bernouts do not understand the correlation between the increased wage and the decreased hours?
Whaddya bet 90% of registered DemoncRAT voters don’t understand that correlation?
🙂
LOL!!!!!’ 😎
This is so funny!
You can’t make this up!
Best laugh all day.
How can President Trump resist tweeting about another example of the socially party ultimate hypocrisy?
Here’s barely left the gate and the house of cards falls.
I could get angry at their deceitful agenda but thanks to SD, tonight I find this hysterical.
It is funny, but also depressing. These people are actually bothering to negotiate with Bernie (and Liawatha and Julian Castro) rather than to just say “take this crap pay job and shove it, I’m voting for Trump”.
Ugh word correction.
Socialist not socially,
Bernie not here’s.
Toot, toot! Karma Train arriving at Station “Can You Feel the Bern!”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Socialism in a nutshell:
Bernie loses and gets a beach house
His workers get low wages
Seth Rich gets murdered.
……………
Pay up, Bernie. If you don’t, you’re done! Bernt toast!
Everyone knows every thing you say is complete BS(bernie sanders)
LOL! The Commie Fraud exposed again,
O Bernie…is only worried bout who is going to buy His Next House 😛
In May 2019, Politico Magazine called Sanders, 77, “a three-home-owning millionaire with a net worth approaching at least $2 million.” He once explained to The New York Times of the level of income comfort he’s achieved: “I wrote a best-selling book. If you write a best-selling book, you can be a millionaire, too.”
Vermont magazine Seven Days reported Tuesday that the 74-year-old senator and his wife, Jane Sanders, have purchased a four-bedroom house on the shore of Lake Champlain for roughly $600,000. Jane told Seven Days that they had recently sold a house in Maine that had belonged to her family since the 1900s, and used the proceeds to purchase the new property, which is located in North Hero (population 803, as of the 2010 census). With this purchase, Sanders now owns at least three houses, the others being in Burlington, VT, and Capitol Hill in D.C.
“He once explained to The New York Times of the level of income comfort he’s achieved: “I wrote a best-selling book. If you write a best-selling book, you can be a millionaire, too.””
——————————————————————————————————————–
A true socialist would have self-published on the web and sold downloadable copies of the book for a buck. But the money laundering aspect of these book deals wouldn’t work in that case…
True socialist is an oxymoron. There is no truth in socialism. They all compromise the instant they have power to make wealth for themselves
Bernouts Unite! Or something…
I bet he pays men more than women, too. Anyone looked into that?
Not yet but Kamela does. $1 to $.94.
Do ANY of these people have as many female staff or volunteers as Trump?
the doc. You won’t see it stated but it is something called fully burdened labor cost. It takes into account base wage plus all benefits. Of course this only works when the employees are full time and receive benefits like health insurance.
It is pretty funny though, isn’t it Lynn? Let’s imagine a young Bernie Bro joins a company because that company says they are ‘woke’ and support Bernie’s ‘fight for fifteen’… For the sake of the story, say he is a full time, salaried employee with benefits… The poor Bro is disappointed in his first paycheck and brings it home to Mom and Dad who look it over and do a little math (because Junior isn’t very good at math) and Mom says “you only make the equivalent of $7.25 an hour!” Junior says there is no way that could be true because his new employer is a BIG Bernie supporter and Bernie promises $15 an hour… Dad then explains that the “$15” in Bernie’s ‘fight for fifteen’ includes ‘fully burden labor costs’ in the calculation, so Bernie’s $15/hour includes medical insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, retirement plans and a few other things that Junior doesn’t really understand except that he knows he doesn’t give a crap about them and it’s eating into his “$15 and hour” and killing his take-home pay…
If you like your $15 minimum wage, you can keep your $15 minimum wage… what’s left of it.
Bernie’s CHICKENS are coming home to roost 😂😂😂🐥
He has now taken corrective action. He has cut their hours so that the hourly pay bumps up to $15.
https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2019/07/19/lol-bernie-sanders-reportedly-cuts-his-staffs-hours-in-response-to-15-an-hour-demand/
But expects the same amount of work produced in those fewer hours..
Of course. That’s a given.
if I’m reading the story correctly…
“ranging from $15 an hour for interns and canvassers to $100,000 annual salaries for bargaining unit deputies”
Doesn’t that mean the lackeys now get $15/hour while the deputy union officials are added in at $100k..
Sounds about par for the course – perhaps 1 or 2 under.
Another “Do as I say but not as I do” tightwad Leftist from Brooklyn!
In the top picture, Bernie is looking down at his shoes to see if he peed. Tee Hee.
In the bottom picture he looks like his ex-lax just kicked in.
Have a good night all 🙂
There certainly is a massive volume of PDT 2020 ad campaign material, no? PDT’s staff must be contemplating where to start the campaign ads in earnest. I don’t know if I’ve ever been witness to more of a Target Rich Environment. In the past they’ve left much to be desired. Now, i wish I could produce ’em.
I just don’t think the Berniebots will even figure this out…
He missed his time. People were hurting under Obama and bought into his free stuff. Now people are doing great and don’t need his free stuff. At least you got a lake house and your wife evaded getting arrested for her crimes. feel the burn Bernie you sold out.
They’re fighting with each other. Class and race envy combined with low intellect is how communists fail. POTUS knows which buttons to push to keep them riled up. This is a master class in The Art of War.
Why is the agreement until March 2021? What am I missing?
Probably allowing for transition team time, final campaign finance accounting, and the like. THEY’RE GOING TO THE WHITE HOUSE, you know!
Or, he is paying his regular Senator staff?
Let’s face it. Bernie knows that he stands a snowball’s chance in hell to get the nomination. He’s in it for the $$$$ he might get by selling his naive and gullible supporters, as he did in 2016. However, if he’s not If he’s not among the finalists, he’s got nothing of value to sell. In 2016 he was 1 of two candidates when the Rats convened. Now, he’s 1 of 23 (not counting any dark horses waiting in their barns for the call).
If the value of Bernie’s supporters is next to ZERO at convention time, the only way to end up with a windfall is to skimp on his campaign workers and he’s starting early.
test
And to think… Americans? ! consider dis guy a serious potential president.
When I see or watch him, with all that dandruff and flaky skin, I think of pigpen(peanuts, not Grateful Dead).
Speaking of Pigpen, I would like to dedicate this song to Bill Clinton.
Do as I say, not as I do comes to mind.
“Capitalism for me, communism for thee.” – Bernie Sanders
Communist Bernie was to apply the same $15/hr wage rates to his staff. Wait a minute, Bernie is a good communist. So everyone should be getting the same wages, right Bernie! And, what about those three homes you own. You need to sell those capitalism possessions before you lose your red card. Keep this up Bernie and they will have to throw you out of the Communist Union.
I’ll just leave this here. From last campaign but still relevant.
“collective pay package”
I saw what you did there.
Obama ’08 was run by ACORN. There were many reports where people agreed to work for pay and never got paid. Other cases where people were paid and ACORN withheld taxes and never made tax deposits.
Is communist Bernie having sex with capitalist Bernie?
