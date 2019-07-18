MAGAnomics – BLS Wage Report – Second Quarter Wage Growth 3.7 Percent Year-Over-Year….

Posted on July 18, 2019 by

The Bureau of Labor Statistics has presented the data for second quarter (Q2) year-over-year wage growth.  Average weekly wage growth is 3.7% year-over-year.

[Source, BLS release Q2 – Table 2]

With inflation (CPI) averaging 1.8% over the same period this means wages are strongly outpacing inflation and increasing the disposable income of U.S. workers.  This data-set, combined with positive consumer sentiment on job and economic security, bolsters the recent report showing “unanticipated” strength in retail sales.

The data is a reflection of Main Street strength. The job market is hot; wages are rising (3.7%) much faster than inflation (1.8%); the middle class has more disposable income. Hence, retail sales growth is strong at 3.8 percent.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Donald Trump, Economy, energy, media bias, President Trump, Taxes. Bookmark the permalink.

30 Responses to MAGAnomics – BLS Wage Report – Second Quarter Wage Growth 3.7 Percent Year-Over-Year….

  1. Tiffthis says:
    July 18, 2019 at 3:19 pm

    Someone told me just yesterday that the economy is good because of Obama 🤦🏼‍♀️ I think even the drive byes have dropped that argument by now. I’m lost trying to understand how Californians think. Lol

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  2. Paul Paul says:
    July 18, 2019 at 3:20 pm

    If I show this to my boss, do you think he’ll give me a raise?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Its 5 O'Clock Somewhere says:
      July 18, 2019 at 3:33 pm

      they aint going up in South Dakota….

      Like

      Reply
    • GB Bari says:
      July 18, 2019 at 3:51 pm

      You won’t know until you ask.
      But first tell him about the terrific work you do and how much you do beyond that which is expected or required….
      Or how much cost and/or expense dollars you have saved the company by finding more productive ways to get the work done.

      Have your entire presentation planned to take no longer than 3 minutes.
      End with, “I know you would agree that all of that is worth a 10% raise but I’m only asking for 4%.”

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • ladyliberty11 says:
        July 18, 2019 at 4:35 pm

        The economy is so good that I suggest you just ask for what you think is fair compensation for your labor. Only last month, I asked for a raise and received more than I asked for. True!

        When you can’t replace a good worker and the economy is hot, hot, hot, they will pay more just to keep you! Don’t be shy and, yes, even if your bosses are flaming liberals, it’s the Trump economy that is making them more money than ever before and giving them the wherewithal to pay you more – or lose you to a higher paying job!

        Winnamins for all – bosses and workers! Or, just the magic of Trump!!!!!

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • BlackKnightRides says:
          July 18, 2019 at 4:54 pm

          Closing Argument for that Raise and/or Promotion:
          • You’re getting higher offers than what you’re asking for.
          • How much time and effort, for how many people, it will take to recruit a replacement.
          • Lost output during the new-hire recruiting and on-boarding and training cycle.
          • What it will cost to recruit and train a replacement.
          • Overtime and Temporary worker pay during the replacement cycle.
          • Not to mention that a Replacement
          … might require Higher Pay and a Hiring Bonus.
          … might require Relocation.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
      • nnkk22 says:
        July 18, 2019 at 4:53 pm

        Do not negotiate with yourself. If you’re worth 10% more, then ask for that and nothing else. You undercut your own position the other way. You can bargain your way to 6 or 8 later.

        Like

        Reply
  3. Perot Conservative says:
    July 18, 2019 at 3:21 pm

    MAGA!!

    Q2 GDP will be interesting. Pass USMCA!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. keith Brennan says:
    July 18, 2019 at 3:22 pm

    Great numbers…just as you outlined sundance, what 3 years ago?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • sundance says:
      July 18, 2019 at 5:39 pm

      Yeah, however, I’m a little frustrated about this wage phase going forward. The number of illegals entering the U.S. is depressing wage growth more than I anticipated. 3.5 to 4.0 percent was my expectation through this period, with 5 percent in 2020.

      We need natural upward pressure on wages from tight labor. Letting all the illegals enter the U.S. is costing us some wage growth.

      Like

      Reply
  5. CountryClassVulgarian says:
    July 18, 2019 at 3:24 pm

    …But, but, but, the chant, isn’t that the only news today? I can get off the fainting couch now?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. Max Tadpol says:
    July 18, 2019 at 3:27 pm

    This is FANTASTIC NEWS.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. GB Bari says:
    July 18, 2019 at 3:54 pm

    Terrific!

    Now wondering how the MSM will poop on these great numbers and try to explain this as bad news. Hopefully the President and his team will keep this positive data out in front of the public.

    Like

    Reply
  8. BoDeen says:
    July 18, 2019 at 4:03 pm

    Black wages increased at twice the rate (6.0%) that white wages did (2.9%). I guess that’s because Trump is racist.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  9. Alex M says:
    July 18, 2019 at 4:25 pm

    Warren introduces bill to make American Taxpayers buy food for students suffering from ‘Food Insecurity’ on college campuses…. Dems ‘knocking each other over’ to embrace socialism
    https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/warren-introduces-bill-to-make-american-taxpayers-buy-food-for-students-suffering-from-food-insecurity-on-college-campuses-dems-knocking-each-other-over-to-embrace-socialism/

    Like

    Reply
  10. Sentient says:
    July 18, 2019 at 4:55 pm

    The House passed a $15 minimum wage bill today $15 by 2022, I think). It will die in the senate. Congress only tries to raise the minimum wage when the market has already effectively raised it. In other words, they can only try to raise it because Trump’s economy has raised wages significantly.

    Like

    Reply
  11. BlackKnightRides says:
    July 18, 2019 at 4:57 pm

    Hispanic Women’s Wages FLAT-LINED.

    … No doubt because INVADING ILLEGALS are under-bidding them!

    POTUS will WIN the Hispanic Vote!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. Joshua2415 says:
    July 18, 2019 at 5:13 pm

    So clearly the fed needs to drop interest rates???

    Like

    Reply
  13. Joshua2415 says:
    July 18, 2019 at 5:13 pm

    So clearly the fed needs to drop interest rates???

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s