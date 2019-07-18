MAGAnomics – BLS Wage Report – Second Quarter Wage Growth 3.7 Percent Year-Over-Year….

The Bureau of Labor Statistics has presented the data for second quarter (Q2) year-over-year wage growth. Average weekly wage growth is 3.7% year-over-year.
With inflation (CPI) averaging 1.8% over the same period this means wages are strongly outpacing inflation and increasing the disposable income of U.S. workers. This data-set, combined with positive consumer sentiment on job and economic security, bolsters the recent report showing “unanticipated” strength in retail sales.
The data is a reflection of Main Street strength. The job market is hot; wages are rising (3.7%) much faster than inflation (1.8%); the middle class has more disposable income. Hence, retail sales growth is strong at 3.8 percent.
Someone told me just yesterday that the economy is good because of Obama 🤦🏼♀️ I think even the drive byes have dropped that argument by now. I’m lost trying to understand how Californians think. Lol
The only thing obama did good for the economy was be term limited out of office.
“Those jobs are never coming back.”
“What’s he going to do, wave a magic wand.”
Morons.
They’ll keep on claiming that until the stock market goes down. Then it will instantly be Trump’s economy.
Most of what’s left of the CA state do not think.
Just look at San Fran Nan.
How Californians think
… These don’t.
Programming & indoctrination from a young age.
If I show this to my boss, do you think he’ll give me a raise?
they aint going up in South Dakota….
You won’t know until you ask.
But first tell him about the terrific work you do and how much you do beyond that which is expected or required….
Or how much cost and/or expense dollars you have saved the company by finding more productive ways to get the work done.
Have your entire presentation planned to take no longer than 3 minutes.
End with, “I know you would agree that all of that is worth a 10% raise but I’m only asking for 4%.”
The economy is so good that I suggest you just ask for what you think is fair compensation for your labor. Only last month, I asked for a raise and received more than I asked for. True!
When you can’t replace a good worker and the economy is hot, hot, hot, they will pay more just to keep you! Don’t be shy and, yes, even if your bosses are flaming liberals, it’s the Trump economy that is making them more money than ever before and giving them the wherewithal to pay you more – or lose you to a higher paying job!
Winnamins for all – bosses and workers! Or, just the magic of Trump!!!!!
Closing Argument for that Raise and/or Promotion:
• You’re getting higher offers than what you’re asking for.
• How much time and effort, for how many people, it will take to recruit a replacement.
• Lost output during the new-hire recruiting and on-boarding and training cycle.
• What it will cost to recruit and train a replacement.
• Overtime and Temporary worker pay during the replacement cycle.
• Not to mention that a Replacement
… might require Higher Pay and a Hiring Bonus.
… might require Relocation.
Do not negotiate with yourself. If you’re worth 10% more, then ask for that and nothing else. You undercut your own position the other way. You can bargain your way to 6 or 8 later.
MAGA!!
Q2 GDP will be interesting. Pass USMCA!!
Great numbers…just as you outlined sundance, what 3 years ago?
Yeah, however, I’m a little frustrated about this wage phase going forward. The number of illegals entering the U.S. is depressing wage growth more than I anticipated. 3.5 to 4.0 percent was my expectation through this period, with 5 percent in 2020.
We need natural upward pressure on wages from tight labor. Letting all the illegals enter the U.S. is costing us some wage growth.
…But, but, but, the chant, isn’t that the only news today? I can get off the fainting couch now?
This is FANTASTIC NEWS.
Terrific!
Now wondering how the MSM will poop on these great numbers and try to explain this as bad news. Hopefully the President and his team will keep this positive data out in front of the public.
No need to poop on them…they’ll just do what they always do, which is ignore it and not report it.
Media won’t report them and go on about the labor shortage, so let more “immigrants” in.
Black wages increased at twice the rate (6.0%) that white wages did (2.9%). I guess that’s because Trump is racist.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Warren introduces bill to make American Taxpayers buy food for students suffering from ‘Food Insecurity’ on college campuses…. Dems ‘knocking each other over’ to embrace socialism
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/warren-introduces-bill-to-make-american-taxpayers-buy-food-for-students-suffering-from-food-insecurity-on-college-campuses-dems-knocking-each-other-over-to-embrace-socialism/
I saw a commercial recently using that newly minted euphemism and thought, FFS are you kidding me?
The House passed a $15 minimum wage bill today $15 by 2022, I think). It will die in the senate. Congress only tries to raise the minimum wage when the market has already effectively raised it. In other words, they can only try to raise it because Trump’s economy has raised wages significantly.
Hispanic Women’s Wages FLAT-LINED.
… No doubt because INVADING ILLEGALS are under-bidding them!
POTUS will WIN the Hispanic Vote!
So clearly the fed needs to drop interest rates???
