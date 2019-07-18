Buyer Beware – AOC Challenger Candidate Launch Has Familiarity….

The launch of a “republican” political challenger in NY-14 to challenge Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Sherie Murray, follows a very familiar political ploy…. A fake candidate intended to protect AOC in 2020. In June of 2018 Sherie Murray was an avid AOC supporter.
In the last 36 hours you may have seen “republican” candidate Sherie Murray promoted, seemingly out of nowhere, by a variety of media platforms (social media and traditional). However, when there is an obviously coordinated effort to push a rapid high visibility roll-out; and that effort is for a singular congressional district; it is always worth doing some background research.
BEWARE – Having watched this type of political scheme for several years; and accepting people for what they do, not what they claim to be; in my opinion Murray is likely in place to protect AOC in the 2020 race. This perspective is bolstered by how the launch/roll-out was also timed and scheduled by Fox News.
Tick-Tock Hannity is a favorite political deployment tool of the Murdoch interests. [It’s not cynicism, it’s an objective, albeit annoying-to-admit, aspect.] Hannity has strong support from viewers who are republican, conservative and politically engaged. If you want to elevate a faux candidate, and shield yourself in the process, Hannity is the place to go.
Remember, these interviews are pre-scheduled. Fox producers didn’t stumble upon Scherie Murray on the first day of her campaign launch and sign her up for an interview less than twelve hours later. This was a structured, pre-planned, coordinated effort.
Is it possible that Scherie Murray was a strong activist supporter of President Obama and candidate AOC in the primary of 2018 [key note: ‘the primary‘] and then suddenly had a change of heart in 2019 after seeing AOC’s political activism in action?….
Possible, yes.
Probable, no.
A person who is engaged in the outcome of a political primary is an engaged political person. Ms. Murray likely knew exactly what AOC was about (democrat-socialism) when she was congratulating her and looking forward to what AOC would deliver.
In addition to noting how Murray is not responding to any inquiry about her prior political support and ideology…. well, just, trust your gut instinct.
No further comment needed. Moving on…
Damn….does the GOP do anything to vet candidates running as Republican?
“….. Scherie Murray was a strong activist supporter of President Obama and candidate AOC …..”
Nuff Said!a
You forgot to include SD’s first 4 words: IS IT POSSIBLE THAT
“Is it possible that Scherie Murray was a strong activist supporter of President Obama and candidate AOC in the primary of 2018…”
If Murry is a plant then GOPe is in on it. Promoting it and Cortez gets reelected by a WIIIIDE margin. AOC can keep mouthing off making her a target.
Can you say controlled opposition!
AMEN!!!!!!!!!
Yes, the GOPe UniParty leadership makes sure that they support open borders, progressive globalists like themselves.
Yes they do. Require candidate to eliminate 16 other primary candidates. Required to go over the top to secure the convention. Allow said candidate to be raked over the coals of false witness for 2 1/2 years and drag them through New York district court with more false accusations. They must be totally exonerated from all the the false accusations, insinuations, and innuendos; while at the same time building the economy, military, international presence, and and a massive political movement. Sounds like the most effective vetting process in history. Do you have anybody in mind that can stand up to such scrutiny?
All any Republican candidate would need to do, besides completing timely paperwork, is stand up and say, “I am a proud American citizen and a patriot. I will support President Trump and help him to make America great again!”
That candidate should not have a problem getting elected. It’s not complicated, unless we rely on the RNC to do the legwork, that is.
Is there really a chance that a Republican could take her district? Even a wacko leftist?
But is she a Republican? Or worse, a RINO?
Rather have AOC in that seat…at least you know what you get and she can than be demonized!
Of course not.
Republicans should donate money TO Occasio-Cortes and Omar and Tlaib and Pressley. They’re the best thing to happen to the GOP in a long time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I like your thinking.
Let’s reserve judgment on that until after the next election. They are dangerous, and they obviously feel no need to operate in the shadows.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Even a Republican glass of water would have a tough time.
Ahhh, but a glass of milk?
Yes, a good question. Is there a chance a Republican can take it? Most say no. I’ve also heard that Murray is one of three GOP challengers to AOC. And there will be multiple dems running to replace her. I do not see that this will work.
Here is the article about the trio of GOPers to challenge AOC:
https://americanlookout.com/republican-candidates-and-a-wealthy-donor-are-lining-up-to-challenge-alexandria-ocasio-cortez-in-2020/
No. Murrray will never win. She is a splitter, there for only one purpose, to split any R-leaning opposition to Cortez OUT of the DEM primary, where I expect there will be several black splitter candidates to divide up the disaffected black vote.
I expect the only candidate with any chance of outing AOC (she is the incumbent now) would be an old line local democrat who knows how to play on local issues and make political promises and deals for actions and favors once he/she gets in. That is AOC’s weakness: federal money and programs must be delivered to the district. I expect she isn’t doing that. As a matter of fact, she spectacularly repudiated that when she killed the Amazon deal. That alone should be enough to do her in. Will it?
She’s a splitter alright. She is also inoculated against aggressive primary challenges. She’s a black woman. That’ll send chills up the spine of Repub challengers. She can sit back and let the media do their dance…accusations of racism & sexism. Boogy, boogy, boogy! And she can sit back and wait for the talking heads to tee up the shots.
Damn. Too good to be true is usually Just That.
Can we get a Real American in NY Some where to challenge An Obstinate Child AOC Please?????
Are there ANY Real Americans in New York any longer???
I say No.
PROVE ME WRONG!!! PLEASE!!!!!!!
Are you kidding? AOC and Omar are Trump’s secret weapon. Let ’em run wild. Hopefully they’ll advocate more madness – like federally-funded puberty blockers for children who want to change genders.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No, Jeff, there arent. We used to have bumper stickers when I lived in Florida, “Would the last American to leave Miami, please bring the flag?. NYC is a sanctuary city ~ Britain has Londonistan, America has Puerto New York. Swiftly becoming the Socialist State of New York. Truly mind-boggling that the high and mighty hypocrites in their gated/walled communities, surrounded by their armed security detail, will stand in front of a reporter lecturing the hard-working taxpayers about being “welcoming”to people who are invading our country so we can support them!!
Like.
Love your post Mugzey. The invasion has already happened people just do not realize it. Entire counties in Alabama have been taken over just like Florida. Now I am watching the same thing in Louisiana. Everyone should check out Metairie and the Westbank in NOLA. Parasitic Illegals attaching themselves to the American host. I wish I had that bumper sticker regarding American Flag and south Florida.
Sundance, thanks for the education. Never forget the Demosocislists are the party of false narratives and hoaxes.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The UNIPARTY is the party of hoaxes.
BOTH faces use a variety of tactics to manipulate the process, in order to control the outcome.
Do NOT get caught up in Republican vs Democrat, as that inevitably leads you down the path to “lesser of two weavils”.
Gerrymandering to establish ‘safe districts’, manipulating the primaries with ‘fake’candidates, ‘splitter’ strategy.
All to prevent ‘populist nationalist’ candidates from prevailing in the general, while USING them during the primary, to ‘gin up’enthusiasm.
BALLOT fraud, while it DOES happen, is a very small part of it. Its a sophisticated, multilayered system, they have had many years to perfect it, and it generally works.
In THIS case, I agree leave AOC right where she is, and very doubtful a MAGA candidate could win that district.
There ARE areas, outside of NYC and Binghampton, that ARE, I am told solidly RED.
I am frankly more concerned with the kind of B.S. they pulled in Az., running Sheriff Joe as a ‘splitter’, to insure McSally, rather than Dr Kelly Ward won the primary.
Result; MAGA voters stayed home, refusing to vote for a RINO, and Kursin Synema took Flakes seat, and Mcsally was appointed to fill out Mcstains.
Dr. Ward was MAGA, before DJT took the escalator ride, and so the State RNC targeted her early on.
We MUST get involved in our local Republican party, ITS IMPORTANT.
Faux News sucks. OANN all the way, baby!
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’re right. I’ve become a big fan of OANN since Fox hired those hacks Chavetz, Gowdy and Paul Ryan. But Fox really sunk to a new low when they hired that washed up water buffalo Donna Brazile.
Ty Sundance I will be sure to alert 🚨 people in that district. Makes me sick🤦🏻♀️
I don’t know what to believe anymore.
All you really need to believe is that evil is real and that the Father of Lies is very good at what he does. The good wins in the end, but only by being antithetical to this world, the place where people run for office, chew each other up, plunder and, in many cases, strive for salvation in the next.
LikeLiked by 1 person
In New York, even the Republicans are liberal Democrats.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I live in Manhattan and am a Republican, but register as a Dem because the Dem primaries are basically the deciders for just about all NYC races (outside of Staten Island). A lot a Republicans here do this. We typically try to vote out the incumbent in hope that a Republican can beat the new Dem in the general election. Voting in a Republican primary is completely useless. But this is often a long shot and only could really work in certain areas of Manhattan and possible a district or two in Brooklyn. Queens and the Bronx are basically foreign countries now, so AOC is only losing to another Dem.
I joke with other people that voting Republican in NYC is like voting for the Jewish candidate in Iran.
Exactly.
Too well timed, too many big names pushing her right off the bat. A definitive astroturf’ed candidate.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Damn. Too goo to be true is usually Just That.
Can New York come up with just ONE True American to run against the Crazy An Obstinate Child AOC?
Does New York Have ANY Real Americans left in it willing to Fight for it???
Take 2, lets see if i get posted this time….
Jeff P.: As with California, New York (the part where most of the voters live) is a one-party state, with one-party rule and no viable alternatives. The ruling party will do whatever it wishes to do to maintain a hammer-lock around New York’s neck.
Trump only got 20% of the vote in this district so it is basically the dems little playground to do with what they want. The best I think we could hope for is for aoc to be replaced by another D. By the way Hannity is a dope.
LikeLiked by 2 people
She dresses like a democrat woman would think a republican woman would dress.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I was thinking exactly the same thing…..right out of central casting – at FOX News!
Are those Barbara Bush’s pearls?? /s
Can’t believe they weren’t smart enough to scrub this from her social media before trotting her out.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Murray had a very polished intro video and frankly it was excellent.
No idea why this is being done as she’s not a primary challenger to Sandy the bartender which is all that actually matters in that part of NYC.
So, someone explain to me what this is really about?
As Sundance pointed out, it’s to protect AOC.
LikeLike
Perhaps a preemptive attempt to set up a straw Repub challenger to AOC who will overpower any genuine Repub challenger who might emerge?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t care about this RINO. But the main question is: When was the last time that NY-14 ever elected a Republican?
The 10 term Repub that AOC beat.
Wait, so now we want AOC out? I thought her big mouth was poison for the DemoKKKrats. MUYM.
It looks like the party of cheats and liars is at it again. Thanks for the heads up Sundance. Everyone needs to spread the word around.
It might be her makeup, but if you ask me, this woman has ‘bad eyes’. I’ve always thought the eyes were the windows to the soul, and hers ain’t good.
She’s still new ~ she’ll get better at hiding the demon. /s
Unusually bad eyes, JD.
I for one would like to know what the GOP/RNC is doing about this? How did they vet her and why have we not heard from them about her past tweets in favor of AOC???
Do they not have say so on who runs on the republican ticket? Noone running would be better than an RINO!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Conservative party in NY is a joke. They ran a guy in the state election who told us in his bio that, in 2016, he did a write-in vote in the Presidential election! POTUS had the Conservative endorsement! He might as well vote for Hillary! That’s what passes for Conservative in NY. I sent an angry email to the Conservative hierarchy but, of course, no response. These labels mean nothing. What we have are 2 choices: globalist or MAGA. Everything else is just a card trick.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you Sundance. caveat emptor.
I saw the social media push for this woman, Scherie Murray after Lynne Patton said yesterday during an interview, that she just might run for the AOC seat herself. I’d vote for Lynne in heartbeat if I could. She’s a lonnnng time Trump family associate and employee. I have no idea who this other woman is, but it seems to me that Lynne could easily win the seat.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You’ve been partying girl? Because this a NYC district not Idaho.
LikeLike
Lynne is well known in NYC, especially among the economically struggling. She’s been working with Ben Carson and urban development. AOC’s district is very unhappy with her- since she went to DC, she’s a basic no-show back home.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Always remember that Trump was supposed to be a sure loser too-and yet he won by a substantial number in the electoral college.
Yeah Lynne was asked; however, to paraphrase Pressley, Lynne does not think like her version of a woman of color.
Lynne is a great woman, I believe she got her big break managing Trump’s NC winery. Currently she works for Carson as HUD NE Deputy. Hands on just like her mentor.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I believe there is somebody else thinking of coming out as well for the seat.
Wasn’t the walk away guy planning on running?
Why would hannity go along with it
LikeLike
LikeLike
“This was a structured, pre-planned, coordinated effort.” sd
Also, Sherrie Murray sounded preprogrammed/robotic like she just
took a crash course on “what to say” not heartfelt at all in my opinion.
Whatever else one might say the “Bridges” spot was well done.
Wish the producer was working for us.
LikeLiked by 1 person
As soon as I saw her around insta, I left skeptical comments. It’s too much too fast. Where did she get the money for these adds?
Even if she were a real Republican candidate ( there hasn’t been one in NY State let alone NYC for several years ) she wouldn’t have a chance in that district , merely a publicity stunt for this gal. Only way Cortez leaves Congress is if NY Dems are so pissed at her ,they redistrict her and have a real mainline Dem challenge her. So don’t waste a millisecond on a Republican flip of this seat NEVER going to happen. She may get redistricted /punished because i have heard that she (and her real brain- that weird rich guy who is her so-called Chief of Staff) are eyeing another old white guy’s seat -Senator Cryn’ Chuck Schumer (2022) and he is taking threat seriously
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hannity is all about ratings. He has always been jealous of Rush.
Is Laura being duped, coerced, complicit or part of a misdirection/deception. I would be disappointed in Laura if it she was duped, coerced, complicit.
There are already five candidates in the Republican Party for Cortez’s seat in the 14th Congressional District of New York.
John Cummings –
Miguel Hernandez –
Scherie Murray –
Ruth Papazian –
Antoine Tucker –
And none of them will win, Murray will make sure of that.
PUHLEEEEEZE!
Two points:
1) NY will NEVER elect a conservative. NEVER.
2) I like AOC right where she is! She is PURE GOLD in GOP currency.
Re-elect AOC!!!!
You think Hannity is wise to this ploy? The interview seemed more awkward for him than her. She delivered rehearsed-sounding lines. His interview was rather perfunctory, other than making sure she knew “they” would follow her closely. I think he only interrupted once.
But yeah. This whole thing reeks of a set up.
Gotta admit, I got smoked up….
I want my $20 back!!
Time to drain the Swamp Fox!
I’d feel a little better if she posted a #walkaway and/or #blexit testimonial(s) a couple years ago and was active in those movements. Otherwise…..suspicious cat! TY Sundance for the heads-up.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This will all be scrubbed soon so all of you techy Treepers please screenshot/save all of her negative Trump/GOP stuff. Thank God for SD and those who pay attention.
LikeLike
Hmmmm
If Ronna Romney McDaniel supports her, you better keep an eye on your wallet.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Always donate directly to candidates never to parties.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Same. Donate directly to VSGPDJT
Sorry, Sundance – going to have to depart w/you on this! Honestly, sometimes I think you are a little too conspiratorial and it’s not productive coming from the Left or Right blogs
LikeLike
Says the troll.
LikeLike
Ms. Murray supported AOC. Period. You can’t change that. You might attempt to excuse it, explain it, or justify it…. But that support exists regardless of your feelings.
That advocacy is not a conspiracy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Someone needs to clue in Hannity, he was fawning over her last night.
If someone is going to beat AOC, it’ll be in the demonrat primary, not in the general election. Not in that district.
1. My gut told me to beware of Ms. Murray.
2. Her campaign video used the phrase ”building bridges” that reminded me when people on the left would say something like, “Build bridges, not walls.” So I didn’t like that.
3. Sundance’s warning to “beware”.
Three strikes……..(but I’ll be happy to be wrong but not spend much time hoping to be).
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great. Duped again. I’m alwyas hopeful Rs will actually pull off such a challenge. Rs did another bad job of vetting.
LikeLike
Siiigghh ….
Sundance, what we will do without your dedication?
Other “conservative” sites are going ga-ga over this gal and here you are kinda laying it out for us in few words.
Channeling Levin – now maybe the back benchers will pick this up and run with it!
🙂
Interesting that she showed up on Hannity. Everybody knows Hannity would be the place to go to launch a campaign since he doesn’t ask any real or hard-hitting questions. All he does in regurgitate every night.
If this is a fake candidate then the RNC is also in on this.
Amen, Sundance!
Since I quit watching old Tick-tock several months ago, I missed his interview with her. However, the bright side is that if Hannity remains true to form, she ddnt get a word in edgewise!
