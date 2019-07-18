Buyer Beware – AOC Challenger Candidate Launch Has Familiarity….

The launch of a “republican” political challenger in NY-14 to challenge Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Sherie Murray, follows a very familiar political ploy…. A fake candidate intended to protect AOC in 2020.   In June of 2018 Sherie Murray was an avid AOC supporter.

In the last 36 hours you may have seen “republican” candidate Sherie Murray promoted, seemingly out of nowhere, by a variety of media platforms (social media and traditional). However, when there is an obviously coordinated effort to push a rapid high visibility roll-out; and that effort is for a singular congressional district; it is always worth doing some background research.

BEWARE – Having watched this type of political scheme for several years; and accepting people for what they do, not what they claim to be; in my opinion Murray is likely in place to protect AOC in the 2020 race.  This perspective is bolstered by how the launch/roll-out was also timed and scheduled by Fox News.

Tick-Tock Hannity is a favorite political deployment tool of the Murdoch interests. [It’s not cynicism, it’s an objective, albeit annoying-to-admit, aspect.]   Hannity has strong support from viewers who are republican, conservative and politically engaged.   If you want to elevate a faux candidate, and shield yourself in the process, Hannity is the place to go.

Remember, these interviews are pre-scheduled.  Fox producers didn’t stumble upon Scherie Murray on the first day of her campaign launch and sign her up for an interview less than twelve hours later.  This was a structured, pre-planned, coordinated effort.

Is it possible that Scherie Murray was a strong activist supporter of President Obama and candidate AOC in the primary of 2018 [key note: ‘the primary] and then suddenly had a change of heart in 2019 after seeing AOC’s political activism in action?….

Possible, yes.

Probable, no.

A person who is engaged in the outcome of a political primary is an engaged political person.  Ms. Murray likely knew exactly what AOC was about (democrat-socialism) when she was congratulating her and looking forward to what AOC would deliver.

In addition to noting how Murray is not responding to any inquiry about her prior political support and ideology…. well, just, trust your gut instinct.

No further comment needed.  Moving on…

  13wasylyna says:
    July 18, 2019 at 4:57 pm

    Damn….does the GOP do anything to vet candidates running as Republican?

    SwampRatTerrier says:
      July 18, 2019 at 5:05 pm

      “….. Scherie Murray was a strong activist supporter of President Obama and candidate AOC …..”

      Nuff Said!a

      fred5678 says:
        July 18, 2019 at 5:44 pm

        You forgot to include SD’s first 4 words: IS IT POSSIBLE THAT

        “Is it possible that Scherie Murray was a strong activist supporter of President Obama and candidate AOC in the primary of 2018…”

    Art of War! PDJT style! says:
      July 18, 2019 at 5:11 pm

      If Murry is a plant then GOPe is in on it. Promoting it and Cortez gets reelected by a WIIIIDE margin. AOC can keep mouthing off making her a target.

      Can you say controlled opposition!

    waynesteapartyworld says:
      July 18, 2019 at 5:28 pm

      Yes, the GOPe UniParty leadership makes sure that they support open borders, progressive globalists like themselves.

    mumbojumboetal says:
      July 18, 2019 at 5:28 pm

      Yes they do. Require candidate to eliminate 16 other primary candidates. Required to go over the top to secure the convention. Allow said candidate to be raked over the coals of false witness for 2 1/2 years and drag them through New York district court with more false accusations. They must be totally exonerated from all the the false accusations, insinuations, and innuendos; while at the same time building the economy, military, international presence, and and a massive political movement. Sounds like the most effective vetting process in history. Do you have anybody in mind that can stand up to such scrutiny?

      Judith says:
        July 18, 2019 at 5:54 pm

        All any Republican candidate would need to do, besides completing timely paperwork, is stand up and say, “I am a proud American citizen and a patriot. I will support President Trump and help him to make America great again!”

        That candidate should not have a problem getting elected. It’s not complicated, unless we rely on the RNC to do the legwork, that is.

  Jim in TN says:
    July 18, 2019 at 4:58 pm

    Is there really a chance that a Republican could take her district? Even a wacko leftist?

  Jeff P. says:
    July 18, 2019 at 4:59 pm

    Damn. Too good to be true is usually Just That.
    Can we get a Real American in NY Some where to challenge An Obstinate Child AOC Please?????
    Are there ANY Real Americans in New York any longer???
    I say No.
    PROVE ME WRONG!!! PLEASE!!!!!!!

    Sentient says:
      July 18, 2019 at 5:08 pm

      Are you kidding? AOC and Omar are Trump’s secret weapon. Let ’em run wild. Hopefully they’ll advocate more madness – like federally-funded puberty blockers for children who want to change genders.

    mugzey302 says:
      July 18, 2019 at 5:22 pm

      No, Jeff, there arent. We used to have bumper stickers when I lived in Florida, “Would the last American to leave Miami, please bring the flag?. NYC is a sanctuary city ~ Britain has Londonistan, America has Puerto New York. Swiftly becoming the Socialist State of New York. Truly mind-boggling that the high and mighty hypocrites in their gated/walled communities, surrounded by their armed security detail, will stand in front of a reporter lecturing the hard-working taxpayers about being “welcoming”to people who are invading our country so we can support them!!

      Palafox says:
        July 18, 2019 at 5:42 pm

        Like.

      LKAinLA says:
        July 18, 2019 at 5:53 pm

        Love your post Mugzey. The invasion has already happened people just do not realize it. Entire counties in Alabama have been taken over just like Florida. Now I am watching the same thing in Louisiana. Everyone should check out Metairie and the Westbank in NOLA. Parasitic Illegals attaching themselves to the American host. I wish I had that bumper sticker regarding American Flag and south Florida.

  Zorro says:
    July 18, 2019 at 5:00 pm

    Sundance, thanks for the education. Never forget the Demosocislists are the party of false narratives and hoaxes.

    Dutchman says:
      July 18, 2019 at 5:30 pm

      The UNIPARTY is the party of hoaxes.
      BOTH faces use a variety of tactics to manipulate the process, in order to control the outcome.

      Do NOT get caught up in Republican vs Democrat, as that inevitably leads you down the path to “lesser of two weavils”.
      Gerrymandering to establish ‘safe districts’, manipulating the primaries with ‘fake’candidates, ‘splitter’ strategy.
      All to prevent ‘populist nationalist’ candidates from prevailing in the general, while USING them during the primary, to ‘gin up’enthusiasm.

      BALLOT fraud, while it DOES happen, is a very small part of it. Its a sophisticated, multilayered system, they have had many years to perfect it, and it generally works.

      In THIS case, I agree leave AOC right where she is, and very doubtful a MAGA candidate could win that district.

      There ARE areas, outside of NYC and Binghampton, that ARE, I am told solidly RED.

      I am frankly more concerned with the kind of B.S. they pulled in Az., running Sheriff Joe as a ‘splitter’, to insure McSally, rather than Dr Kelly Ward won the primary.

      Result; MAGA voters stayed home, refusing to vote for a RINO, and Kursin Synema took Flakes seat, and Mcsally was appointed to fill out Mcstains.

      Dr. Ward was MAGA, before DJT took the escalator ride, and so the State RNC targeted her early on.

      We MUST get involved in our local Republican party, ITS IMPORTANT.

  Jeff Stevens says:
    July 18, 2019 at 5:00 pm

    Faux News sucks. OANN all the way, baby!

    AnotherView says:
      July 18, 2019 at 5:52 pm

      You’re right. I’ve become a big fan of OANN since Fox hired those hacks Chavetz, Gowdy and Paul Ryan. But Fox really sunk to a new low when they hired that washed up water buffalo Donna Brazile.

  freepetta says:
    July 18, 2019 at 5:01 pm

    Ty Sundance I will be sure to alert 🚨 people in that district. Makes me sick🤦🏻‍♀️

  candyman says:
    July 18, 2019 at 5:02 pm

    I don’t know what to believe anymore.

    gregc77 says:
      July 18, 2019 at 5:17 pm

      All you really need to believe is that evil is real and that the Father of Lies is very good at what he does. The good wins in the end, but only by being antithetical to this world, the place where people run for office, chew each other up, plunder and, in many cases, strive for salvation in the next.

  tax2much says:
    July 18, 2019 at 5:02 pm

    In New York, even the Republicans are liberal Democrats.

    Carlington Racki says:
      July 18, 2019 at 5:23 pm

      I live in Manhattan and am a Republican, but register as a Dem because the Dem primaries are basically the deciders for just about all NYC races (outside of Staten Island). A lot a Republicans here do this. We typically try to vote out the incumbent in hope that a Republican can beat the new Dem in the general election. Voting in a Republican primary is completely useless. But this is often a long shot and only could really work in certain areas of Manhattan and possible a district or two in Brooklyn. Queens and the Bronx are basically foreign countries now, so AOC is only losing to another Dem.

      I joke with other people that voting Republican in NYC is like voting for the Jewish candidate in Iran.

  Derangement Syndrome says:
    July 18, 2019 at 5:02 pm

    Exactly.

    Too well timed, too many big names pushing her right off the bat. A definitive astroturf’ed candidate.

  Jeff P. says:
    July 18, 2019 at 5:03 pm

    Damn. Too goo to be true is usually Just That.
    Can New York come up with just ONE True American to run against the Crazy An Obstinate Child AOC?
    Does New York Have ANY Real Americans left in it willing to Fight for it???
    Take 2, lets see if i get posted this time….

    billrla says:
      July 18, 2019 at 5:10 pm

      Jeff P.: As with California, New York (the part where most of the voters live) is a one-party state, with one-party rule and no viable alternatives. The ruling party will do whatever it wishes to do to maintain a hammer-lock around New York’s neck.

  DJT2020 says:
    July 18, 2019 at 5:04 pm

    Trump only got 20% of the vote in this district so it is basically the dems little playground to do with what they want. The best I think we could hope for is for aoc to be replaced by another D. By the way Hannity is a dope.

  Guyski says:
    July 18, 2019 at 5:05 pm

    She dresses like a democrat woman would think a republican woman would dress.

  Binkser1 says:
    July 18, 2019 at 5:05 pm

    Can’t believe they weren’t smart enough to scrub this from her social media before trotting her out.

  smartyjones1 says:
    July 18, 2019 at 5:06 pm

    Murray had a very polished intro video and frankly it was excellent.
    No idea why this is being done as she’s not a primary challenger to Sandy the bartender which is all that actually matters in that part of NYC.

    So, someone explain to me what this is really about?

  Grant says:
    July 18, 2019 at 5:09 pm

    I don’t care about this RINO. But the main question is: When was the last time that NY-14 ever elected a Republican?

  Finbar O'Shaunnessey says:
    July 18, 2019 at 5:11 pm

    Wait, so now we want AOC out? I thought her big mouth was poison for the DemoKKKrats. MUYM.

  alonzo1956 says:
    July 18, 2019 at 5:11 pm

    It looks like the party of cheats and liars is at it again. Thanks for the heads up Sundance. Everyone needs to spread the word around.

  John Doe says:
    July 18, 2019 at 5:12 pm

    It might be her makeup, but if you ask me, this woman has ‘bad eyes’. I’ve always thought the eyes were the windows to the soul, and hers ain’t good.

  fanbeav says:
    July 18, 2019 at 5:15 pm

    I for one would like to know what the GOP/RNC is doing about this? How did they vet her and why have we not heard from them about her past tweets in favor of AOC???

    Do they not have say so on who runs on the republican ticket? Noone running would be better than an RINO!

    mugzey302 says:
      July 18, 2019 at 5:40 pm

      The Conservative party in NY is a joke. They ran a guy in the state election who told us in his bio that, in 2016, he did a write-in vote in the Presidential election! POTUS had the Conservative endorsement! He might as well vote for Hillary! That’s what passes for Conservative in NY. I sent an angry email to the Conservative hierarchy but, of course, no response. These labels mean nothing. What we have are 2 choices: globalist or MAGA. Everything else is just a card trick.

  wwwrobotC says:
    July 18, 2019 at 5:15 pm

    Thank you Sundance. caveat emptor.

  ParteaGirl says:
    July 18, 2019 at 5:15 pm

    I saw the social media push for this woman, Scherie Murray after Lynne Patton said yesterday during an interview, that she just might run for the AOC seat herself. I’d vote for Lynne in heartbeat if I could. She’s a lonnnng time Trump family associate and employee. I have no idea who this other woman is, but it seems to me that Lynne could easily win the seat.

    smartyjones1 says:
      July 18, 2019 at 5:17 pm

      You’ve been partying girl? Because this a NYC district not Idaho.

      ParteaGirl says:
        July 18, 2019 at 5:21 pm

        Lynne is well known in NYC, especially among the economically struggling. She’s been working with Ben Carson and urban development. AOC’s district is very unhappy with her- since she went to DC, she’s a basic no-show back home.

      mikeyboo says:
        July 18, 2019 at 5:51 pm

        Always remember that Trump was supposed to be a sure loser too-and yet he won by a substantial number in the electoral college.

    Art of War! PDJT style! says:
      July 18, 2019 at 5:36 pm

      Yeah Lynne was asked; however, to paraphrase Pressley, Lynne does not think like her version of a woman of color.

      Lynne is a great woman, I believe she got her big break managing Trump’s NC winery. Currently she works for Carson as HUD NE Deputy. Hands on just like her mentor.

  The American Patriot says:
    July 18, 2019 at 5:15 pm

    I believe there is somebody else thinking of coming out as well for the seat.

  Terry Lynn tucker says:
    July 18, 2019 at 5:16 pm

    Why would hannity go along with it

  Marygrace Powers says:
    July 18, 2019 at 5:17 pm

    “This was a structured, pre-planned, coordinated effort.” sd

    Also, Sherrie Murray sounded preprogrammed/robotic like she just
    took a crash course on “what to say” not heartfelt at all in my opinion.

  mycroftxxx000 says:
    July 18, 2019 at 5:18 pm

    Whatever else one might say the “Bridges” spot was well done.
    Wish the producer was working for us.

  Tiffthis says:
    July 18, 2019 at 5:19 pm

    As soon as I saw her around insta, I left skeptical comments. It’s too much too fast. Where did she get the money for these adds?

  nycjoe (@billthevoter) says:
    July 18, 2019 at 5:19 pm

    Even if she were a real Republican candidate ( there hasn’t been one in NY State let alone NYC for several years ) she wouldn’t have a chance in that district , merely a publicity stunt for this gal. Only way Cortez leaves Congress is if NY Dems are so pissed at her ,they redistrict her and have a real mainline Dem challenge her. So don’t waste a millisecond on a Republican flip of this seat NEVER going to happen. She may get redistricted /punished because i have heard that she (and her real brain- that weird rich guy who is her so-called Chief of Staff) are eyeing another old white guy’s seat -Senator Cryn’ Chuck Schumer (2022) and he is taking threat seriously

  Art of War! PDJT style! says:
    July 18, 2019 at 5:20 pm

    Hannity is all about ratings. He has always been jealous of Rush.

    Is Laura being duped, coerced, complicit or part of a misdirection/deception. I would be disappointed in Laura if it she was duped, coerced, complicit.

  Chieftain says:
    July 18, 2019 at 5:22 pm

    There are already five candidates in the Republican Party for Cortez’s seat in the 14th Congressional District of New York.
    John Cummings –
    Miguel Hernandez –
    Scherie Murray –
    Ruth Papazian –
    Antoine Tucker –

  Louisiana Tea Rose says:
    July 18, 2019 at 5:25 pm

    PUHLEEEEEZE!

    Two points:

    1) NY will NEVER elect a conservative. NEVER.

    2) I like AOC right where she is! She is PURE GOLD in GOP currency.

    Re-elect AOC!!!!

  The Boss says:
    July 18, 2019 at 5:27 pm

    You think Hannity is wise to this ploy? The interview seemed more awkward for him than her. She delivered rehearsed-sounding lines. His interview was rather perfunctory, other than making sure she knew “they” would follow her closely. I think he only interrupted once.
    But yeah. This whole thing reeks of a set up.

  Jim Comey is a weasel_Doug says:
    July 18, 2019 at 5:28 pm

    Gotta admit, I got smoked up….
    I want my $20 back!!

  DAVID A CRAIN says:
    July 18, 2019 at 5:28 pm

    Time to drain the Swamp Fox!

  jedled says:
    July 18, 2019 at 5:30 pm

    I’d feel a little better if she posted a #walkaway and/or #blexit testimonial(s) a couple years ago and was active in those movements. Otherwise…..suspicious cat! TY Sundance for the heads-up.

    lotbusyexec says:
      July 18, 2019 at 5:35 pm

      This will all be scrubbed soon so all of you techy Treepers please screenshot/save all of her negative Trump/GOP stuff. Thank God for SD and those who pay attention.

  ParteaGirl says:
    July 18, 2019 at 5:31 pm

    Hmmmm

  Gas says:
    July 18, 2019 at 5:34 pm

    If Ronna Romney McDaniel supports her, you better keep an eye on your wallet.

  Jazcox says:
    July 18, 2019 at 5:34 pm

    Sorry, Sundance – going to have to depart w/you on this! Honestly, sometimes I think you are a little too conspiratorial and it’s not productive coming from the Left or Right blogs

    mugzey302 says:
      July 18, 2019 at 5:45 pm

      Says the troll.

    sundance says:
      July 18, 2019 at 5:46 pm

      Depart all you want to. I’m just providing info (and opinion about that info).

      Ms. Murray supported AOC. Period. You can’t change that. You might attempt to excuse it, explain it, or justify it…. But that support exists regardless of your feelings.

      That advocacy is not a conspiracy.

  CarolynH says:
    July 18, 2019 at 5:40 pm

    Someone needs to clue in Hannity, he was fawning over her last night.

  Magabear says:
    July 18, 2019 at 5:43 pm

    If someone is going to beat AOC, it’ll be in the demonrat primary, not in the general election. Not in that district.

  farmerren says:
    July 18, 2019 at 5:43 pm

    1. My gut told me to beware of Ms. Murray.
    2. Her campaign video used the phrase ”building bridges” that reminded me when people on the left would say something like, “Build bridges, not walls.” So I didn’t like that.
    3. Sundance’s warning to “beware”.

    Three strikes……..(but I’ll be happy to be wrong but not spend much time hoping to be).

  MaineCoon says:
    July 18, 2019 at 5:44 pm

    Great. Duped again. I’m alwyas hopeful Rs will actually pull off such a challenge. Rs did another bad job of vetting.

  newamericandeplorable says:
    July 18, 2019 at 5:45 pm

    Siiigghh ….
    Sundance, what we will do without your dedication?

    Other “conservative” sites are going ga-ga over this gal and here you are kinda laying it out for us in few words.

    Channeling Levin – now maybe the back benchers will pick this up and run with it!

    🙂

  AnotherView says:
    July 18, 2019 at 5:48 pm

    Interesting that she showed up on Hannity. Everybody knows Hannity would be the place to go to launch a campaign since he doesn’t ask any real or hard-hitting questions. All he does in regurgitate every night.

  JmkNY says:
    July 18, 2019 at 5:50 pm

    If this is a fake candidate then the RNC is also in on this.

  albertus magnus says:
    July 18, 2019 at 5:51 pm

    Amen, Sundance!

    Since I quit watching old Tick-tock several months ago, I missed his interview with her. However, the bright side is that if Hannity remains true to form, she ddnt get a word in edgewise!

