Buyer Beware – AOC Challenger Candidate Launch Has Familiarity….

The launch of a “republican” political challenger in NY-14 to challenge Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Sherie Murray, follows a very familiar political ploy…. A fake candidate intended to protect AOC in 2020. In June of 2018 Sherie Murray was an avid AOC supporter.

In the last 36 hours you may have seen “republican” candidate Sherie Murray promoted, seemingly out of nowhere, by a variety of media platforms (social media and traditional). However, when there is an obviously coordinated effort to push a rapid high visibility roll-out; and that effort is for a singular congressional district; it is always worth doing some background research.

(Twitter Link)

BEWARE – Having watched this type of political scheme for several years; and accepting people for what they do, not what they claim to be; in my opinion Murray is likely in place to protect AOC in the 2020 race. This perspective is bolstered by how the launch/roll-out was also timed and scheduled by Fox News.

Tick-Tock Hannity is a favorite political deployment tool of the Murdoch interests. [It’s not cynicism, it’s an objective, albeit annoying-to-admit, aspect.] Hannity has strong support from viewers who are republican, conservative and politically engaged. If you want to elevate a faux candidate, and shield yourself in the process, Hannity is the place to go.

Remember, these interviews are pre-scheduled. Fox producers didn’t stumble upon Scherie Murray on the first day of her campaign launch and sign her up for an interview less than twelve hours later. This was a structured, pre-planned, coordinated effort.

Is it possible that Scherie Murray was a strong activist supporter of President Obama and candidate AOC in the primary of 2018 [key note: ‘the primary‘] and then suddenly had a change of heart in 2019 after seeing AOC’s political activism in action?….

Possible, yes.

Probable, no.

A person who is engaged in the outcome of a political primary is an engaged political person. Ms. Murray likely knew exactly what AOC was about (democrat-socialism) when she was congratulating her and looking forward to what AOC would deliver.

In addition to noting how Murray is not responding to any inquiry about her prior political support and ideology…. well, just, trust your gut instinct.

No further comment needed. Moving on…

**COMING FOR OCASIO-CORTEZ: "AOC chooses self-promotion over service, conflict over constituents, resistance over assistance. We need to build bridges, not burn them down.** https://t.co/hi0OUdb6rs — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) July 18, 2019

Great talking with @BillHemmer and @HeatherChilders this morning. Thanks for having me on the show! https://t.co/rLuPULzpMS — Scherie Murray (@ScherieMurray) July 18, 2019

Talked with @IngrahamAngle this afternoon about our campaign and why we need to rid NYC of AOC. Listen in and then join team! #unitethefight https://t.co/Iiuut7nZ8x https://t.co/sKEoT59dL7 — Scherie Murray (@ScherieMurray) July 18, 2019

