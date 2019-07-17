Representative Doug Collins Discusses Pelosi’s Clown Show on House Floor…

July 17, 2019

With Nancy Pelosi refusing to take up important legislative issues that need to be resolved: raising the debt ceiling, budget appropriations, USMCA ratification, immigration reform etc; and instead focus on a symbolic parliamentary resolution to criticize tweets, Georgia congressman Doug Collins calls-out the insufferable political games being played.

.

2 Responses to Representative Doug Collins Discusses Pelosi’s Clown Show on House Floor…

  1. darnhardworker says:
    July 17, 2019 at 1:33 pm

    brilliant tweets by our genius president
    chess moves indeed
    now the radicals are the face of the party

  2. Sporty says:
    July 17, 2019 at 1:34 pm

    This Country, My Country has had enough of this crap. We are fighting back so ya best get used to it.

