Representative Doug Collins Discusses Pelosi’s Clown Show on House Floor…

With Nancy Pelosi refusing to take up important legislative issues that need to be resolved: raising the debt ceiling, budget appropriations, USMCA ratification, immigration reform etc; and instead focus on a symbolic parliamentary resolution to criticize tweets, Georgia congressman Doug Collins calls-out the insufferable political games being played.
brilliant tweets by our genius president
chess moves indeed
now the radicals are the face of the party
This Country, My Country has had enough of this crap. We are fighting back so ya best get used to it.
