Peter Thiel Questions Google Loyalty – Potentially Working for Chinese Interests….

Peter Thiel has a rather alarming concern surrounding the possibility that Google Inc. is working with China, specifically to the intended detriment of the United States.
Given the political ideology of the ‘Big Club’; and their severe aversion to U.S. President Donald Trump…. well, it wouldn’t be surprising to discover a Google-China alignment.
Advertisements
Google.
The Republican Party.
The Democratic Party.
Canada.
Etc. Etc.
No wonder China is banking on Trump not getting re-elected. They have quite the dug-out and bull pen.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Don’t forget Hollywood. As well as the universities they’ve flooded.
As well as major parts of the media.
As well as Wall Street’s blessing as long as the money blows in their direction.
Yeah, it’s a big bullpen.
LikeLiked by 3 people
There’s very little, if any, patriotism in Fortune 500 global companies.
I know, I work at one that was in the news recently. China is a big market to tap. Money Money Money.
LikeLike
China is perhaps the single biggest people market. Google will twist into a pretzel to have access. China knows this.
LikeLike
Which brings us back to the Eric Schmidt travels to North Korea rumors.
LikeLiked by 3 people
We already have a kind of restriction on tech going to China. I don’t see why Google and their development of technologies should be considered any different.
LikeLike
Daniel;
Because they have announced they are doing a ‘manhatten project’ (like the project to develop the atom bomb (throw $ and the brightest minds into it) to develop artificial intelligence.
And, they are working with the,Chinese, but NOT with U.S. military, as Theil said.
THAT makes Google special. Although thiels broader point is OF COARSE big tech has been infiltrated.
They bring in those H1B workers from around the world, ideologically they ARE conmunist, lets face it. Both leaders of companies AND their work force.
LikeLiked by 5 people
^^^
LikeLike
I wouldn’t trust Gargle to work with the US military.
LikeLike
Of COARSE the CIA/FBI aren’t ‘looking into’ this. Why would they investigate China infiltrating Google, when at the top the CIA/FBI have themselves been infiltrated by China.
And, following their Bejing orders, are busy trying to take down PDJT, as well as cover up their botched previous attempt.
MAYBE Military Intelligence hasn’t been totally infiltrated, but they have SOME moles, I bet.
Starting to feel the conmunists are like an invasion of ants; they are EVRRYWHERE.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Scary thing is, that would pretty much explain just about everything🤮
LikeLiked by 4 people
It DOES, doesn’t it. If you look, you will see no “/s” at the end of my comment.
If you research the ideology of MANY of the players, from Hillary to the Ohrs, Comey and Brennan, you see marxists and muslims throughout.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Take the word potentially out of the headline and it’s 100% correct.
LikeLike
Google + China = Who didn’t already know this?
LikeLike
Even more troubling than google working with the Chinese, is google working with the DNC, FBI and CIA to try to destroy free speech in America.
LikeLiked by 3 people
China’s growth has ground down to a 27-year low, and its economy probably can’t go on like this
https://markets.businessinsider.com/news/stocks/china-will-have-to-do-something-about-slowing-gdp-soon-2019-7-1028353921
“China’s GDP grew at 6.2% in the second quarter, its slowest growth rate since 1992. And while there was some positive economic news in the month of June — the last month of the quarter — this GDP print means that soon policymakers will have to act in order to keep the economy growing, according to analysts.
“In short, Q2 was bad. And there’s a chance Q3 will be less bad, but it’s not a signal that China’s economy is stabilizing yet.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
And there, in the bottom picture, is the reason nothing got done in the House in Trump’s first term and is the reason Nancy Pulosee is the Speaker and the House has more votes on contempt and subpoenas than on legislation!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Looks like it’s time for one of those 3am, no-knock, break down the door raids by machine gun totting troops. At least in the case of the google traitors, it’d be warranted. IMHO
LikeLiked by 3 people
Would be just as happy if it was on Paul Ryans house, flash bangs and all.
LikeLike
Chinese collusion…here we come.
LikeLike
If Thiel is right, then China will be influencing our elections via Google (as happened in 2018). China will be tipping the election scales in favor of Biden(?), a man who’s already shown he’s willing to give US tech to China in exchange for cash (for Hunter and his crack needs).
LikeLiked by 1 person
So long debunkers, YouTube to ban “creator-on-creator harassment.”
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/so-long-debunkers-youtube-to-ban-creator-on-creator-harassment/
LikeLike
Sure it has been said, but Google is actively working on helping the Chinese government to oppress their citizens.
LikeLike
They’re creating The Mark of the Beast with them………
Social Rating……..
LikeLike
Google is going to have a lot of blood on its hands.
LikeLiked by 1 person
OK, so who owns Google?
https://www.quora.com/Who-is-on-the-board-of-directors-of-Google
As far as I can tell, one Russian, one Pakastani ( Awan friend?), a couple of Brits and one leftwing American? Plus a LOT OF OTHER sketchy sideliners.
Any questions? Shut. It. Down.
LikeLike
Google is an EXISTENTIAL THREAT to the USA.
They have staffed up with Chinese Citizens who are SWORN and OBLIGATED to support the Chinese Communist Army with their technology and to keep same technology from other nations.
This is NO SECRET – it’s a matter of Chinese Government Record.
LikeLiked by 1 person
REPOST from 3/27/19 thread:
The most under-recognized BREAKING story of the day was President Trump’s tweets on his meeting with Google President Pichai …
• What could possibly have let Google to FLIP over support for the U.S. Military, abandon support for Chinese Military and commit to “political fairness” …
• Couldn’t possibly have anything to do with POTUS having ZERO reason to expend a dime of international leverage to protect against Chinese Theft of Google’s IP, or Europe’s Looting of Google’s Wealth, or upcoming prosecutions for Co-Conspirators in Sedition (like Google’s Eric Schmidt), would it?
• HARBINGER of more to come from the rest of BIG TECH…
“Just met with @SundarPichai, President of @Google, who is obviously doing quite well. He stated strongly that he is totally committed to the U.S. Military, not the Chinese Military….”
“….Also discussed political fairness and various things that @Google can do for our Country. Meeting ended very well”
LikeLike
Because Google was noted by the Defense Department to be aiding and abetting an enemy of America, EVERY capability of the USA [NSA, etc.] would NECESSARILY be used to monitor …
• ALL Google LEADERS, BOARD MEMBERS, EMPLOYEES and even INVESTORS …
• PLUS the 2-Hop Rule for ANYONE who EVER interacted with them !!!
LikeLike
Election 2020.. The Big Cheat..
The whole world is in on it this time..
Whatcha gonna do about it little people..
Call your “Big Club” congressman.. lol..
Fourth Turning..
LikeLike
I wish that President Trump would raise the tariffs a bit more.
I subscribe to the kick them when they’re down attitude
when it comes to communists.
LikeLike
Larry Kudlow is in denial. Peter Thiel is no fool. G**gle is a huge problem.
LikeLike
Funny how the truth seems to be slowly but surely coming out now. All these revelations made possible by the greatest exposer of truth to ever hold the office of the presidency, Donald J Trump!!!
LikeLike