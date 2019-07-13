More Leaked U.K. Diplomatic Cables Against President Trump as British Authorities Promise to Catch Leaker…

The leaks from the diplomatic cables of former British Ambassador Kim Darroch continue; this time the cables discuss the U.K. efforts to get President Trump to change his position toward the cancellation of the Iran nuclear deal.
Apparently the British ambassador wrote the Trump administration was “set upon an act of diplomatic vandalism.” Oh, the audacity of it all. Yes, according to the Brits President Trump was an intractable fellow when it came to the Iran Deal.
(Via Daily Mail) […] Sir Kim Darroch’s claim – made after Boris Johnson made a doomed trip to the White House to change the President’s mind – is revealed in leaked cables and briefing notes which led to Sir Kim’s resignation last week.
The new revelation comes after an extraordinary row over the freedom of the press blew up this weekend, with Mr Johnson and leadership rival Jeremy Hunt leading the condemnation of Scotland Yard over its threats to prosecute this newspaper.
[…] In other dramatic developments:
- Spies at the Government’s ultra-secretive GCHQ were poised to joined the hunt for the leaker by targeting email and mobile phone records;
- The Queen’s former private secretary Christopher Geidt was named by Whitehall sources as a frontrunner to replace Sir Kim in Washington;
- Tensions ramped up further between Britain and Iran with the Royal Navy’s £1 billion destroyer HMS Duncan being sent to the Persian Gulf to protect UK vessels against attack by Iranian boats.
Sir Kim’s Iran memo was sent in May 2018, after Mr Johnson – who was then Foreign Secretary – had been dispatched to Washington to make a last ditch plea to President Trump not to abandon the nuclear deal with Iran designed to prevent the regime from building an atomic bomb. (read more)
I don’t get why the Brits are so anti-Semitic but will go to the May for any rouge Muslim nation.
Beyond belief
Maybe this is totally out of line, but… guilt?
Guilt over Israel? Guilt over Iran? Guilt over Imperialism?
I don’t know. Seems to me to be a weird thing going on over there.
I mean, why don’t they feel guiltier about being so anti-Jewish?
Being a subject is no way to live.
I was a subject until I became a US citizen. I then trashed my UK passport.
Remember when a UK passport really meant something? It wasn’t all that long ago…
It’s tthe same as always, May never represented Britain, only the EU. She should be in a cell alongside Hillary, both traitorous criminals.
The question is whether the leak was an attempt to embarrass PDJT, or to out Darroch’s anti-Trumpism and get rid of him by destroying his ability to continue as ambassador. We shall find out soon enough, I expect. Either way, the force field around PDJT has repelled another attack. They don’t learn.
I am grateful Americans can now clearly see how much the Brits hate our President and hate Americans who voted for him. These people are NOT our friends. They are enemies of liberty. They are enemies of free speech. They are enemies of self defense. We need to stop sharing secrets with these backstabbers. The British people voted to leave the EU. Three years later, their own government still holds them hostage to the EU..
IS THERE ANYONE IN UK..BESIDE -NIGEL FARAGE WHO GENUINE LIKE USA & PDJT ????
Well, the Queen seems to like our President. Certainly more than the previous President.
The remaining true Brits are friends to us and love President Trump. The rogue Brit government and their invaders(refugees?) not so much. They are in a position much as we would have been if Hillary had been elected.
Love Trump”s curls.
Thanks for that.
VSG PDJT looks like JOHAN SEBASTIAN BACH……
I was born in greater London. The place has always been a craphole. Prime Minister May in my opinion has been paid off by the United Nations to do their bidding. The politicians in the UK (again my opinion) appear to have decided to allow the UN to conjoin the UK and the rest of Europe under their control.
The Chinese are also working with the UN to form a single one world communist government. No more “God Bless America”. Now you know why they are trying so hard to disarm us. God fearing Americans may well be called on in the future to fight this tyranny.
* * * God Bless America * * *
Didn’t the Democrats propose a bill that would have placed U.N. forces on our southern border? They don’t even bother to pretend they respect our country or our Constitution.
My guess is that they are in a panic. This might be more about someone exposing or threatening to expose (possible blackmail) the British Deep State. Suppose the leaker has transcripts of MI-6 talking about being players in the coup. Would this not set the world on fire!
It’s simple, they’re owned lock, stock and barrel, just like our government is
There’s no peoples governments anymore. They’re all owned by the globalist elite
The definition of “Politician” should be modernized
Politician: a thoroughly bought and paid for puppet of the global monied elite
This just illustrates the wisdom of Trump’s pressuring Darroch’s resignation last week.
Now, the latest leaks look pathetic.
A [real] football analogy:
It looks like the Brits scored a fourth-quarter field goal while down by 5 touchdowns.
Will it come out that Darroch is involved with Spygate. His pomposity is rivaling Brennan.
https://quodverum.com/2019/07/191/trump-s-revenge-panic-on-the-streets-of-london-.html
Wouldn’t it be a hoot if it was a member of the Royal family? Trump did say he only got along with the queen at his last meeting. These leaks have also taken some of steam out of the conversations about Prince Andrew’s relationship with Epstein.
“Great Britain” is still an ENEMY of the USA. It is. Nothing has changed from the status of 1776. Static and simple words since then. SHOW ME and the USA you have SURRENDERED.
Does anyone consider POTUS’s Scottish roots as a giant F-you to the Brits?
