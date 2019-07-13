More Leaked U.K. Diplomatic Cables Against President Trump as British Authorities Promise to Catch Leaker…

Posted on July 13, 2019 by

The leaks from the diplomatic cables of former British Ambassador Kim Darroch continue; this time the cables discuss the U.K. efforts to get President Trump to change his position toward the cancellation of the Iran nuclear deal.

Apparently the British ambassador wrote the Trump administration was “set upon an act of diplomatic vandalism.” Oh, the audacity of it all.  Yes, according to the Brits President Trump was an intractable fellow when it came to the Iran Deal.

(Via Daily Mail) […] Sir Kim Darroch’s claim – made after Boris Johnson made a doomed trip to the White House to change the President’s mind – is revealed in leaked cables and briefing notes which led to Sir Kim’s resignation last week.

The new revelation comes after an extraordinary row over the freedom of the press blew up this weekend, with Mr Johnson and leadership rival Jeremy Hunt leading the condemnation of Scotland Yard over its threats to prosecute this newspaper.

[…] In other dramatic developments:

  • Spies at the Government’s ultra-secretive GCHQ were poised to joined the hunt for the leaker by targeting email and mobile phone records;
  • The Queen’s former private secretary Christopher Geidt was named by Whitehall sources as a frontrunner to replace Sir Kim in Washington;
  • Tensions ramped up further between Britain and Iran with the Royal Navy’s £1 billion destroyer HMS Duncan being sent to the Persian Gulf to protect UK vessels against attack by Iranian boats.

Sir Kim’s Iran memo was sent in May 2018, after Mr Johnson – who was then Foreign Secretary – had been dispatched to Washington to make a last ditch plea to President Trump not to abandon the nuclear deal with Iran designed to prevent the regime from building an atomic bomb. (read more)

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Stupid Government, Brexit, Deep State, Donald Trump, Iran, media bias, President Trump, Uncategorized, United Kingdom (UK) and Great Britain. Bookmark the permalink.

25 Responses to More Leaked U.K. Diplomatic Cables Against President Trump as British Authorities Promise to Catch Leaker…

  1. Angel at Watchyourlifeinpictures says:
    July 13, 2019 at 9:18 pm

    I don’t get why the Brits are so anti-Semitic but will go to the May for any rouge Muslim nation.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  2. mg says:
    July 13, 2019 at 9:25 pm

    Being a subject is no way to live.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  3. Michael Kunz says:
    July 13, 2019 at 9:26 pm

    It’s tthe same as always, May never represented Britain, only the EU. She should be in a cell alongside Hillary, both traitorous criminals.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  4. Michael Kunz says:
    July 13, 2019 at 9:26 pm

    It’s tthe same as always, May never represented Britain, only the EU. She should be in a cell alongside Hillary, both traitorous criminals.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. trapper says:
    July 13, 2019 at 9:27 pm

    The question is whether the leak was an attempt to embarrass PDJT, or to out Darroch’s anti-Trumpism and get rid of him by destroying his ability to continue as ambassador. We shall find out soon enough, I expect. Either way, the force field around PDJT has repelled another attack. They don’t learn.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. k4jjj says:
    July 13, 2019 at 9:32 pm

    I am grateful Americans can now clearly see how much the Brits hate our President and hate Americans who voted for him. These people are NOT our friends. They are enemies of liberty. They are enemies of free speech. They are enemies of self defense. We need to stop sharing secrets with these backstabbers. The British people voted to leave the EU. Three years later, their own government still holds them hostage to the EU..

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  7. Cows and Guns (@BennettVermont) says:
    July 13, 2019 at 9:33 pm

    Love Trump”s curls.

    Thanks for that.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. The Devilbat says:
    July 13, 2019 at 9:35 pm

    I was born in greater London. The place has always been a craphole. Prime Minister May in my opinion has been paid off by the United Nations to do their bidding. The politicians in the UK (again my opinion) appear to have decided to allow the UN to conjoin the UK and the rest of Europe under their control.

    The Chinese are also working with the UN to form a single one world communist government. No more “God Bless America”. Now you know why they are trying so hard to disarm us. God fearing Americans may well be called on in the future to fight this tyranny.

    * * * God Bless America * * *

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Risa says:
      July 13, 2019 at 9:48 pm

      Didn’t the Democrats propose a bill that would have placed U.N. forces on our southern border? They don’t even bother to pretend they respect our country or our Constitution.

      Like

      Reply
  9. Chip Doctor says:
    July 13, 2019 at 9:36 pm

    My guess is that they are in a panic. This might be more about someone exposing or threatening to expose (possible blackmail) the British Deep State. Suppose the leaker has transcripts of MI-6 talking about being players in the coup. Would this not set the world on fire!

    Like

    Reply
  10. alliwantissometruth says:
    July 13, 2019 at 9:38 pm

    It’s simple, they’re owned lock, stock and barrel, just like our government is

    There’s no peoples governments anymore. They’re all owned by the globalist elite

    The definition of “Politician” should be modernized

    Politician: a thoroughly bought and paid for puppet of the global monied elite

    Like

    Reply
  11. Jack Dempsey says:
    July 13, 2019 at 9:39 pm

    This just illustrates the wisdom of Trump’s pressuring Darroch’s resignation last week.
    Now, the latest leaks look pathetic.
    A [real] football analogy:
    It looks like the Brits scored a fourth-quarter field goal while down by 5 touchdowns.

    Like

    Reply
  12. Zorro says:
    July 13, 2019 at 9:40 pm

    Will it come out that Darroch is involved with Spygate. His pomposity is rivaling Brennan.

    https://quodverum.com/2019/07/191/trump-s-revenge-panic-on-the-streets-of-london-.html

    Like

    Reply
  13. Truth seeker says:
    July 13, 2019 at 9:44 pm

    Wouldn’t it be a hoot if it was a member of the Royal family? Trump did say he only got along with the queen at his last meeting. These leaks have also taken some of steam out of the conversations about Prince Andrew’s relationship with Epstein.

    Like

    Reply
  14. simicharmed says:
    July 13, 2019 at 9:48 pm

    “Great Britain” is still an ENEMY of the USA. It is. Nothing has changed from the status of 1776. Static and simple words since then. SHOW ME and the USA you have SURRENDERED.

    Like

    Reply
  15. Pristach says:
    July 13, 2019 at 9:48 pm

    Does anyone consider POTUS’s Scottish roots as a giant F-you to the Brits?

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s