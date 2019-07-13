AOC Submits Theatrical Exhibit For Best Actress in a Broadcast Drama or Mini-Series…

New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is well known for her choreographed border performances and staged pictorial presentations.  However, many within her target audience are no longer supportive of the indulgent self-serving narrative; and support is diminishing.

In an effort to restore and reignite diminishing career fuel, Ms. AOC moved her particular form of dramatic political art to the world of cinematography.  For her debut theatrical exhibit the young artist submits a well-rehearsed performance during a broadcast congressional mini-series titled: “My life amid the toilet drinkers.”

One Critic’s Review – Director Elijah Cummings generally does a fine job guiding new actors to lively congressional performances. But for this endeavor the AOC staging is heavy-handed. The border toilet angle works well in typeset, but falls flat on film; it appears force-fed as presented. The dramatic pause for effect at introduction was stiff and overworked. Still, despite the obvious construct, amid a sheeple audience the pantomime will likely strike a chord. In this fairy tale performance everybody within the existing AOC orbit is enchanted; however, beyond the script the effort falls flat.

70 Responses to AOC Submits Theatrical Exhibit For Best Actress in a Broadcast Drama or Mini-Series…

  1. auscitizenmom says:
    July 13, 2019 at 5:14 pm

    Good one. LOL

  2. getfitnow says:
    July 13, 2019 at 5:14 pm

    This headline deserves an award, imo.

    FTA – AOC Suffers Third Degree Burns Over 90% Of Her Butt After This Encounter With Former Acting ICE Director Thomas Homan

    https://www.redstate.com/streiff/2019/07/13/aoc-suffers-third-degree-burns-90-butt-encounter-former-acting-ice-director-thomas-homan/

  3. susandyer1962 says:
    July 13, 2019 at 5:15 pm

    Ugh why can’t she just go away???

    • Dutchman says:
      July 13, 2019 at 5:49 pm

      Oh, NO! I don’t want ‘sandy’AOC to go away! I want her to keep right on making MAGA recruiting commercials, AND giving Pelosi the vapors.

      She is literally the gift that keeps on giving. Dumber than a rock, she perfectly represents her constituency, the brainwashed in and just out of College crowd, that think J.Lennons “Imagine” should become a worlwide anthem.

      Or, the coke song, they are kinda ‘split on that’,…”I’d like to buy the world a coke, and keep it company,….”

      • Aeyrie says:
        July 13, 2019 at 5:59 pm

        Yes, please! Keep it up AOC. That child could single-handedly bring down the entire Democrat Party with her “performances”. By the way, you should apologize to all good and upstanding rocks out there, Dutchman. Lol.

        • Dutchman says:
          July 13, 2019 at 6:09 pm

          What about the bad, laying flat rocks? Do I have to apologise to THEM, too? Lol I live in the desert, so a LOT OF ROCKS.

        • Deplorable_Infidel says:
          July 13, 2019 at 6:47 pm

          “By the way, you should apologize to all good and upstanding rocks out there, Dutchman. Lol.”

          The rocks probably have more sense (v.40) than Miss AOC. Pray for her salvation, she needs it. That is the only way to deliver her from the blindness.

          Luke 19:37 And when he was come nigh, even now at the descent of the mount of Olives, the whole multitude of the disciples began to rejoice and praise God with a loud voice for all the mighty works that they had seen;
          38 Saying, Blessed be the King that cometh in the name of the Lord: peace in heaven, and glory in the highest.
          39 And some of the Pharisees from among the multitude said unto him, Master, rebuke thy disciples.
          40 And he answered and said unto them, I tell you that, if these should hold their peace, the stones would immediately cry out.

          2 Corinthians 4:3 But if our gospel be hid, it is hid to them that are lost:
          4 In whom the god of this world hath blinded the minds of them which believe not, lest the light of the glorious gospel of Christ, who is the image of God, should shine unto them.

    • Maquis says:
      July 13, 2019 at 6:33 pm

      AssOnCharade won’t just go away because Communism won’t just go away, and Communism won’t just go away because Satan won’t just go away and Communism has been proven to be Evil’s most effective tool of mass murder and misery rivaling only Islam in its relentless bloody assault on humanity.

      • Reloader says:
        July 13, 2019 at 7:50 pm

        ^^^THIS^^
        Also, I have noted that there does not seem to be any mention of Revolution in Islam nor the holy book of Moslems … other than aligned-with-Russia-for-many-years-now-IRAN.

        Ergo … the worst threat to civilized men is no surprise, really. Iran and its revolution are the combination of Conmunism and Islam. But, but, but … OrangeManBad! /s

        MAGA/KAG.

  4. Katie says:
    July 13, 2019 at 5:16 pm

    This is officially one of the best posts ever made on the entire internet.

  5. Robert Gutsche says:
    July 13, 2019 at 5:17 pm

    A true candidate for the 2019 Oscar, or maybe a psych eval.whatever!

  6. mickeyhamtramck says:
    July 13, 2019 at 5:18 pm

    I am not an attorney, but my simple question is: Did she immediately follow this oath with obvious lies.? Is she crazy?

    Liked by 3 people

  7. Socrates says:
    July 13, 2019 at 5:19 pm

    Definitely a nominee for the coveted Oscar award, or maybe a psych evaluation!

  8. cheering4america says:
    July 13, 2019 at 5:20 pm

    You people from NY: Please tell me those in her district are tired of being embarrassed by this melodramatic, emotive moron? She truly epitomizes the “radicalized beyond reason” college student who never grew up.

    Liked by 10 people

  9. mugzey302 says:
    July 13, 2019 at 5:23 pm

    For someone so concerned about representing ethnic wanna-be-Americans, why does she put on whiteface makeup with a trowel? Looks like kabuki theater.

  10. sunnyflower5 says:
    July 13, 2019 at 5:24 pm

    A certain, jealous, unemployed, child actor found the performance wrongly cast and missing a favorite punchy phrase like “Who’s the Boss, Now?”. She gave AOC – two thumbs down.

    Liked by 1 person

  11. inrecordtimes says:
    July 13, 2019 at 5:27 pm

    The next thing you know, she will be trying out for the new daytime soap, “As the World Squirms.”

  12. twingirls (@twingirls49) says:
    July 13, 2019 at 5:31 pm

    Question for Sundance and readers…can these democrats; Nancy Pelosi and Hillary Clinton be charged with sedition by directing illegals how to circumvent the ICE deportations?
    “Sedition on Thesaurus.com. noun. incitement of discontent or rebellion against a government. any action, especially in speech or writing, promoting such discontent or rebellion. Archaic. rebellious disorder.”

    Liked by 6 people

    • dd_sc says:
      July 13, 2019 at 5:50 pm

      Aiding and abetting an illegal alien/non-citizen to circumvent immigration law is a crime. So is harboring an illegal alien.

      Those would be the statutes violated. And maybe the ever poplar obstruction of justice.

    • TrumpPatriot says:
      July 13, 2019 at 5:52 pm

      There was worse. A member of Congress, sworn to uphold the Constitution, candidate for President, Cory Booker, went to the border, crossed into Mexico, and then escorted
      five illegals across the border onto American soil. I have been waiting for him to be arrested and charged. Not shocked he was not, but sorely disappointed.
      Reference: The Federalist

      Liked by 4 people

      • GB Bari says:
        July 13, 2019 at 7:51 pm

        Why wasn’t he charged with anything?

        Liked by 1 person

        • Reloader says:
          July 13, 2019 at 7:56 pm

          I know you must be kidding …

          Booker has his Get-Out-Of-Jail-Free card with Endorsement Stamps:
          – Person of Color
          – Person of Homosexual Persuasion
          – Democrat Official
          – Woke

          • GB Bari says:
            July 13, 2019 at 9:44 pm

            Only half kidding.

            If Booker was a Republican and the Dems were against illegal immigration, they find a way to have him charged. Our side just remains as passive observers. SMH.

    • Dutchman says:
      July 13, 2019 at 6:04 pm

      In Az., they came up with a novel interpretation of the law.
      Made it illegal to conspire to smuggle an illegal into the country.
      Since illegals PARTICIPATE in their being smuggled into the country, THEY could be charged with this STATE crime.
      I believe they did successfully prosecute several, under this novel interpretation of State law.
      So, definetly if any of these showboaters came down to Az. border, and were publically engaging in assisting illegals in illegally entering the country, depending on the nature of the,assistance, they could be charged.

      Convicted,.???? Another matter entirely.

  13. Daniel says:
    July 13, 2019 at 5:34 pm

    “And worse that drinking out of a toilet was the American flag!! In an American facility within the United States of America!”

    That just makes me laugh uncontrollably.

  14. Kate says:
    July 13, 2019 at 5:34 pm

    I ask the Republican former Speaker of the House, is this really how our Government is suppose to work?

    Like

  15. The Deplorable Tina says:
    July 13, 2019 at 5:45 pm

    I think she was bummed that she was upstaged by the fainting person right when she was really getting into it 😊

    Liked by 1 person

  16. Grandma Covfefe says:
    July 13, 2019 at 5:47 pm

    From a bartender to Green New Deal to “We are gonna die in 12 years!” to “I don’t know what a garbage disposal is” to the toilet bowl drinker expert, AOC deserves the ‘The Drama Queen Tin Award”.
    After we win the 2020 election, I hope somebody will uncover AOC crimes…Good Riddance.

    Liked by 2 people

  17. calbear84 says:
    July 13, 2019 at 5:49 pm

    Notice how her eyes close when stating “I do”?
    Liar.

    Liked by 2 people

  18. rustybritches says:
    July 13, 2019 at 5:52 pm

    This Moran votes to make sure that they can kill babies anytime and any place with in the total 9 months a women carries the child but she cries along with the other Moran talib about children being placed in cages so she thinks and drinking out of something these people drink out of every day and now complain about What a mess they made out of their show yesterday
    Great Grandstanding by all 4 of these idiots but that’s about as much as I can say
    If I had been Tom H I would have walked out but he is too much of a great person who loves his country and the border and its a shame that we don’t still have him working there and I think the President should just finally go to congress and tell these idiots that he has had enough and NO more of their crap will be tolerated and if they continue he might just make sure that every one of them gets a person they are not going to like to run against them They are all pretty much up for reelection in 2020 and We will be lucky if we can replace every one of these dirt bags god willing and the creek don’t rise

    Liked by 1 person

  19. decisiontime16 says:
    July 13, 2019 at 5:53 pm

    Does her svengali, Chakrabarti, write her scripts? He’s also very good at mismanaging campaign money to enrich himself.

    They are both dangerous leftist con artists. I almost feel sorry for her constituents. Hopefully they will vote her out if they have any ability to be rational.

    Liked by 1 person

    • Maquis says:
      July 13, 2019 at 6:07 pm

      She and her Nazi-sympathizer loving chief of staff are part of the Communist conspiracy known as Justice Democrats. While I’ve no doubt ChakaCon writes scripts, and that AssOnCharade does her best to conform to them, ultimately all decisions come straight from the top of the conspiracy.

  20. Amy2 says:
    July 13, 2019 at 5:53 pm

    And this year’s “Fraudster” goes to….

    Like

  21. KAG 2020 says:
    July 13, 2019 at 6:04 pm

    Sundance, I understand the overwhelming need to mock this pitiful excuse of an adult. As far as I’m concerned, she resides in the same universe of entertainment, media, and sports celebrities who actually believe their opinions matter to us. They are, fortunately, just noise.

    The problem with Cortez, however, is that she is technically a ‘lawmaker’ which makes her juvenile rhetoric and ridiculous grandstanding extremely dangerous.

    Wake me up when someone on Capitol Hill — from either side of the aisle — has had enough and sends her back to the pub.

    Liked by 1 person

    • Maquis says:
      July 13, 2019 at 6:11 pm

      She is part of a tragically effective group dedicated to seizing the entire Democrat party, she is not a one-off and her foolishness is not hers alone. They must be exposed and destroyed, preferably with mockery.

      Dismiss her at America”s peril.

      • Kent says:
        July 13, 2019 at 6:32 pm

        ….she’s being heavily marketed…..

      • Kent says:
        July 13, 2019 at 6:56 pm

        …she’s being heavily marketed….

      • KAG 2020 says:
        July 13, 2019 at 7:19 pm

        She and her ilk are ‘exposed’ numerous times every single friggin’ day. The ‘Democrat’ party you cite was seized a long time ago — it’s just now in focus for all to see. And, with respect, it’ll take much more than ‘mockery’ to destroy all of them. Peaceably at the polls, yes, but if that doesn’t work, well, I for one will not live under their boot heel.

      • GB Bari says:
        July 13, 2019 at 8:07 pm

        “tragically effective” ONLY because the Leftwing MSM glorify her antics repeatedly regardless of how inane those antics have become. That is a political decision by the Left, not because AOC is skilled or effective at anything besides embarrassing herself.

        And it’s debatable as to exactly how “effective” she truly is for her cause. IMO she gets far more press than the level of her genuine support should warrant.

  22. Tazio Nuvolari says:
    July 13, 2019 at 6:06 pm

    That guy behind and to her left, strange the way he bobs his head in timing with what she said. And who is that ugly woman two rows behind and to her right? She looks familiar.

  23. NCPatrick says:
    July 13, 2019 at 6:06 pm

    What a repulsive little liar she is. I could go on for 15 paragraphs, but I won’t. She and her “sisters” are pathetic and do not deserve any special treatment at all.

  24. summerscauldron says:
    July 13, 2019 at 6:08 pm

    It’s unfathomable that Rep. Jim Jordan and AOC are in the same chamber. And it’s hard to believe AOC and Pelosi are in the same chamber. AOC is sooooooooooo far below even Pelosi in maturity, intelligence, poise….and Pelosi is a moron..

  25. Clivus Multrum (@ClivusM) says:
    July 13, 2019 at 6:16 pm

    The entire political left – including most of the 2020 democrat presidential candidates – are losing their minds, exhibiting overt signs of infantile thought processes and are devolving into emotions basket-cases,

    I’m enjoying this immensely.

  26. 6x47 says:
    July 13, 2019 at 6:20 pm

    Cummings’ response when she asked to be sworn in was priceless.

  27. Sombody's Gramma says:
    July 13, 2019 at 6:31 pm

    LOLOLOLOL!!! New hashtag friends (I think idea posted earlier by “John”), #OcasioAwards. If you tweet, use the hashtag for every dramatic moment in politics. LOL. Thanks for the laugh!

  28. nonameisme says:
    July 13, 2019 at 6:51 pm

    Hard to fathom because I’m so old – but I really don’t think I’ve ever seen a more stupid woman – ever. Amazing.

    • GB Bari says:
      July 13, 2019 at 8:18 pm

      Oh IDK, you and I and everyone else probably has seen such a moron in our lifetimes. The difference is that genuine morons of her caliber normally aren’t elected to high profile positions and glorified by the mainstream media.

      Why this one is glorified, despite her hard Leftwing positions, is a bit of a mystery to most rational, reasonable people.

  29. sucesfuloser says:
    July 13, 2019 at 7:01 pm

    The left are nothing but hypocrites that live in parallel universes thirsting for the next lie to believe in.

  30. simicharmed says:
    July 13, 2019 at 7:31 pm

    Democrat Socialistas or (Justice Democrats), and their handlers are behind this entire fiasco. This Domestic Terrorism is not the first nor last from these dangerous Radicals.

    Democrats, their Justice Democrats wing and their Antifa wing are terrorizing the USA (EXACTLY the same method their Democrat Klan of the 1960’s).

    This is nothing new for the Democrat Party. The Hatred of Blacks, Jews and any other minorities were hated the same. THIS same BEHAVIOR occurred from the Democrats just 50 years ago! HISTORY…look it up.

    AOC and one of her partners ARE CAUCASIAN! Where does this “women of color” come from?

    Sounds and Looks like this AOC person is RACIST! She is CAUCASIAN yet she “tries” to be Black! She is NOT! A Caucasian Hispanic (NOT A RACE), who fraudulently claims to be a “women of color”….same as Rachida Tlaib….BOTH Caucasian….WHITE! TWO WHITE women claiming to be “women of color”…WTF!

    They are Out-of-Races now…ANYTHING goes for these haters!

  31. LafnH20 says:
    July 13, 2019 at 7:48 pm

    Does anyone recognize the individual behind cummings in the bottom photo?

  32. no-nonsense-nancy says:
    July 13, 2019 at 8:13 pm

    I’ve said this before but does anyone else remember reading an article that AOC refused to go in that detention center and stayed outside and even threw a good old hissey fit in front of about 40 people before the rest went in. She even sat with an illegal alien family to the side while saw it.the boarder patrol people were instructing the congress critters as to what to expect. It may have ben here at CTH that I

  33. namberak says:
    July 13, 2019 at 8:15 pm

    America’s socialist prom queen: the gift that keeps on giving.

  34. TwoLaine says:
    July 13, 2019 at 8:43 pm

    Actually, now that I have considered this for 24 hours, I think The Mouth has hit on something that we have overlooked for many, many years.

    Now that she has established a precedent for CongressCritters “swearing in”, I think it is time that we flip the tables, swear them all in and real constituents should take over the questioning for all future hearings.

    Since this is clearly no longer The People’s House it is time to take it back!

    #TakeBackThePeoplesHouse
    #SwearThemAllIn

  35. ATheoK says:
    July 13, 2019 at 8:47 pm

    Next week, the aspiring drama queen aoc will add a high stepping dance routine to her tragic drama questions.
    Watch, as aoc doubles down while digging herself deeper in runny excrement.

    Viewing pleasure? Not a chance. Just turn off the channel.
    I wonder if the lip reading psychology expert is reviewing aoc theater?

