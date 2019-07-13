AOC Submits Theatrical Exhibit For Best Actress in a Broadcast Drama or Mini-Series…

New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is well known for her choreographed border performances and staged pictorial presentations. However, many within her target audience are no longer supportive of the indulgent self-serving narrative; and support is diminishing.

In an effort to restore and reignite diminishing career fuel, Ms. AOC moved her particular form of dramatic political art to the world of cinematography. For her debut theatrical exhibit the young artist submits a well-rehearsed performance during a broadcast congressional mini-series titled: “My life amid the toilet drinkers.”

One Critic’s Review – Director Elijah Cummings generally does a fine job guiding new actors to lively congressional performances. But for this endeavor the AOC staging is heavy-handed. The border toilet angle works well in typeset, but falls flat on film; it appears force-fed as presented. The dramatic pause for effect at introduction was stiff and overworked. Still, despite the obvious construct, amid a sheeple audience the pantomime will likely strike a chord. In this fairy tale performance everybody within the existing AOC orbit is enchanted; however, beyond the script the effort falls flat.

