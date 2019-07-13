AOC Submits Theatrical Exhibit For Best Actress in a Broadcast Drama or Mini-Series…

New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is well known for her choreographed border performances and staged pictorial presentations. However, many within her target audience are no longer supportive of the indulgent self-serving narrative; and support is diminishing.
In an effort to restore and reignite diminishing career fuel, Ms. AOC moved her particular form of dramatic political art to the world of cinematography. For her debut theatrical exhibit the young artist submits a well-rehearsed performance during a broadcast congressional mini-series titled: “My life amid the toilet drinkers.”
One Critic’s Review – Director Elijah Cummings generally does a fine job guiding new actors to lively congressional performances. But for this endeavor the AOC staging is heavy-handed. The border toilet angle works well in typeset, but falls flat on film; it appears force-fed as presented. The dramatic pause for effect at introduction was stiff and overworked. Still, despite the obvious construct, amid a sheeple audience the pantomime will likely strike a chord. In this fairy tale performance everybody within the existing AOC orbit is enchanted; however, beyond the script the effort falls flat.
Good one. LOL
On a related topic involving degenerates in NYC, this:
https://howtobeyourowndetective.com/2019/07/13/crazed-american-soccer-dyke-advocates-raping-girls-and-women/
The How to be Your Own Detective author ties Epstein, the US gal soccer player who said she was going to rape women and children, and the sexual abuse of women and children throughout organized sports.
Angry, sarcastic, and loaded with embarrassing photos.
This headline deserves an award, imo.
FTA – AOC Suffers Third Degree Burns Over 90% Of Her Butt After This Encounter With Former Acting ICE Director Thomas Homan
https://www.redstate.com/streiff/2019/07/13/aoc-suffers-third-degree-burns-90-butt-encounter-former-acting-ice-director-thomas-homan/
Ugh why can’t she just go away???
Oh, NO! I don’t want ‘sandy’AOC to go away! I want her to keep right on making MAGA recruiting commercials, AND giving Pelosi the vapors.
She is literally the gift that keeps on giving. Dumber than a rock, she perfectly represents her constituency, the brainwashed in and just out of College crowd, that think J.Lennons “Imagine” should become a worlwide anthem.
Or, the coke song, they are kinda ‘split on that’,…”I’d like to buy the world a coke, and keep it company,….”
Yes, please! Keep it up AOC. That child could single-handedly bring down the entire Democrat Party with her “performances”. By the way, you should apologize to all good and upstanding rocks out there, Dutchman. Lol.
What about the bad, laying flat rocks? Do I have to apologise to THEM, too? Lol I live in the desert, so a LOT OF ROCKS.
“By the way, you should apologize to all good and upstanding rocks out there, Dutchman. Lol.”
The rocks probably have more sense (v.40) than Miss AOC. Pray for her salvation, she needs it. That is the only way to deliver her from the blindness.
Luke 19:37 And when he was come nigh, even now at the descent of the mount of Olives, the whole multitude of the disciples began to rejoice and praise God with a loud voice for all the mighty works that they had seen;
38 Saying, Blessed be the King that cometh in the name of the Lord: peace in heaven, and glory in the highest.
39 And some of the Pharisees from among the multitude said unto him, Master, rebuke thy disciples.
40 And he answered and said unto them, I tell you that, if these should hold their peace, the stones would immediately cry out.
2 Corinthians 4:3 But if our gospel be hid, it is hid to them that are lost:
4 In whom the god of this world hath blinded the minds of them which believe not, lest the light of the glorious gospel of Christ, who is the image of God, should shine unto them.
AssOnCharade won’t just go away because Communism won’t just go away, and Communism won’t just go away because Satan won’t just go away and Communism has been proven to be Evil’s most effective tool of mass murder and misery rivaling only Islam in its relentless bloody assault on humanity.
LikeLiked by 2 people
^^^THIS^^
Also, I have noted that there does not seem to be any mention of Revolution in Islam nor the holy book of Moslems … other than aligned-with-Russia-for-many-years-now-IRAN.
Ergo … the worst threat to civilized men is no surprise, really. Iran and its revolution are the combination of Conmunism and Islam. But, but, but … OrangeManBad! /s
MAGA/KAG.
This is officially one of the best posts ever made on the entire internet.
…and Katie is…CORRECT 👓
A true candidate for the 2019 Oscar, or maybe a psych eval.whatever!
I am not an attorney, but my simple question is: Did she immediately follow this oath with obvious lies.? Is she crazy?
LikeLiked by 3 people
But she gets “woke” points for referring to Cummings as “Mr. Chair” instead of Mr. Chairman!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LOL…Caught that too…didn’t *study* her script enough….Loser…but she could lead the ReElect Trump 2020 team!
Definitely a nominee for the coveted Oscar award, or maybe a psych evaluation!
The new “Ocasio Award”!
You people from NY: Please tell me those in her district are tired of being embarrassed by this melodramatic, emotive moron? She truly epitomizes the “radicalized beyond reason” college student who never grew up.
LikeLiked by 10 people
I don’t think most of the people in her district know her name. They just vote straight democrat
…but would really rather have a gay democrat.
Perhaps most voters in her district don’t know her name, and also vote straight democrat, … because they’re dead.
For someone so concerned about representing ethnic wanna-be-Americans, why does she put on whiteface makeup with a trowel? Looks like kabuki theater.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It dilutes the fun of being on the “women of color” squad. Sad.
A certain, jealous, unemployed, child actor found the performance wrongly cast and missing a favorite punchy phrase like “Who’s the Boss, Now?”. She gave AOC – two thumbs down.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The next thing you know, she will be trying out for the new daytime soap, “As the World Squirms.”
LikeLiked by 3 people
Maybe, “As the Worm Turns?”
LikeLiked by 3 people
“As the Stomach Turns” seems more appropriate …
LikeLiked by 1 person
As Our Forefathers Turn
Question for Sundance and readers…can these democrats; Nancy Pelosi and Hillary Clinton be charged with sedition by directing illegals how to circumvent the ICE deportations?
“Sedition on Thesaurus.com. noun. incitement of discontent or rebellion against a government. any action, especially in speech or writing, promoting such discontent or rebellion. Archaic. rebellious disorder.”
LikeLiked by 6 people
Aiding and abetting an illegal alien/non-citizen to circumvent immigration law is a crime. So is harboring an illegal alien.
Those would be the statutes violated. And maybe the ever poplar obstruction of justice.
There was worse. A member of Congress, sworn to uphold the Constitution, candidate for President, Cory Booker, went to the border, crossed into Mexico, and then escorted
five illegals across the border onto American soil. I have been waiting for him to be arrested and charged. Not shocked he was not, but sorely disappointed.
Reference: The Federalist
LikeLiked by 4 people
Why wasn’t he charged with anything?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I know you must be kidding …
Booker has his Get-Out-Of-Jail-Free card with Endorsement Stamps:
– Person of Color
– Person of Homosexual Persuasion
– Democrat Official
– Woke
Only half kidding.
If Booker was a Republican and the Dems were against illegal immigration, they find a way to have him charged. Our side just remains as passive observers. SMH.
In Az., they came up with a novel interpretation of the law.
Made it illegal to conspire to smuggle an illegal into the country.
Since illegals PARTICIPATE in their being smuggled into the country, THEY could be charged with this STATE crime.
I believe they did successfully prosecute several, under this novel interpretation of State law.
So, definetly if any of these showboaters came down to Az. border, and were publically engaging in assisting illegals in illegally entering the country, depending on the nature of the,assistance, they could be charged.
Convicted,.???? Another matter entirely.
“And worse that drinking out of a toilet was the American flag!! In an American facility within the United States of America!”
That just makes me laugh uncontrollably.
As if she would ever reverence our flag.
I ask the Republican former Speaker of the House, is this really how our Government is suppose to work?
I think she was bummed that she was upstaged by the fainting person right when she was really getting into it 😊
LikeLiked by 1 person
From a bartender to Green New Deal to “We are gonna die in 12 years!” to “I don’t know what a garbage disposal is” to the toilet bowl drinker expert, AOC deserves the ‘The Drama Queen Tin Award”.
After we win the 2020 election, I hope somebody will uncover AOC crimes…Good Riddance.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Notice how her eyes close when stating “I do”?
Liar.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This Moran votes to make sure that they can kill babies anytime and any place with in the total 9 months a women carries the child but she cries along with the other Moran talib about children being placed in cages so she thinks and drinking out of something these people drink out of every day and now complain about What a mess they made out of their show yesterday
Great Grandstanding by all 4 of these idiots but that’s about as much as I can say
If I had been Tom H I would have walked out but he is too much of a great person who loves his country and the border and its a shame that we don’t still have him working there and I think the President should just finally go to congress and tell these idiots that he has had enough and NO more of their crap will be tolerated and if they continue he might just make sure that every one of them gets a person they are not going to like to run against them They are all pretty much up for reelection in 2020 and We will be lucky if we can replace every one of these dirt bags god willing and the creek don’t rise
LikeLiked by 1 person
For Mr. Homan this was pretty much like shooting fish in a barrel. Not much sport, but fun to watch them flop around.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Does her svengali, Chakrabarti, write her scripts? He’s also very good at mismanaging campaign money to enrich himself.
They are both dangerous leftist con artists. I almost feel sorry for her constituents. Hopefully they will vote her out if they have any ability to be rational.
LikeLiked by 1 person
She and her Nazi-sympathizer loving chief of staff are part of the Communist conspiracy known as Justice Democrats. While I’ve no doubt ChakaCon writes scripts, and that AssOnCharade does her best to conform to them, ultimately all decisions come straight from the top of the conspiracy.
LikeLike
Maquis, speaking of Nazis, notice her arm position while taking the oath, looks sort of like Hitler as his troops passed in formation. That deserves a meme.
LikeLike
And this year’s “Fraudster” goes to….
LikeLike
Sundance, I understand the overwhelming need to mock this pitiful excuse of an adult. As far as I’m concerned, she resides in the same universe of entertainment, media, and sports celebrities who actually believe their opinions matter to us. They are, fortunately, just noise.
The problem with Cortez, however, is that she is technically a ‘lawmaker’ which makes her juvenile rhetoric and ridiculous grandstanding extremely dangerous.
Wake me up when someone on Capitol Hill — from either side of the aisle — has had enough and sends her back to the pub.
LikeLiked by 1 person
She is part of a tragically effective group dedicated to seizing the entire Democrat party, she is not a one-off and her foolishness is not hers alone. They must be exposed and destroyed, preferably with mockery.
Dismiss her at America”s peril.
LikeLiked by 1 person
….she’s being heavily marketed…..
…she’s being heavily marketed….
She and her ilk are ‘exposed’ numerous times every single friggin’ day. The ‘Democrat’ party you cite was seized a long time ago — it’s just now in focus for all to see. And, with respect, it’ll take much more than ‘mockery’ to destroy all of them. Peaceably at the polls, yes, but if that doesn’t work, well, I for one will not live under their boot heel.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“tragically effective” ONLY because the Leftwing MSM glorify her antics repeatedly regardless of how inane those antics have become. That is a political decision by the Left, not because AOC is skilled or effective at anything besides embarrassing herself.
And it’s debatable as to exactly how “effective” she truly is for her cause. IMO she gets far more press than the level of her genuine support should warrant.
That guy behind and to her left, strange the way he bobs his head in timing with what she said. And who is that ugly woman two rows behind and to her right? She looks familiar.
LikeLike
The blonde in the pink is Medea Benjamin of the communist Code Pink. I recognized some of the usual commie suspects in the background.
Here is a write up about her from David Horowitz’s great encyclopedia of our enemies- Discover The Networks. You can look up a lot of groups, Hollywood snakes etc
https://www.discoverthenetworks.org/organizations/code-pink-women-for-peace/
What a repulsive little liar she is. I could go on for 15 paragraphs, but I won’t. She and her “sisters” are pathetic and do not deserve any special treatment at all.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s unfathomable that Rep. Jim Jordan and AOC are in the same chamber. And it’s hard to believe AOC and Pelosi are in the same chamber. AOC is sooooooooooo far below even Pelosi in maturity, intelligence, poise….and Pelosi is a moron..
LikeLiked by 1 person
The entire political left – including most of the 2020 democrat presidential candidates – are losing their minds, exhibiting overt signs of infantile thought processes and are devolving into emotions basket-cases,
I’m enjoying this immensely.
Cummings’ response when she asked to be sworn in was priceless.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOLOLOLOL!!! New hashtag friends (I think idea posted earlier by “John”), #OcasioAwards. If you tweet, use the hashtag for every dramatic moment in politics. LOL. Thanks for the laugh!
Hard to fathom because I’m so old – but I really don’t think I’ve ever seen a more stupid woman – ever. Amazing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh IDK, you and I and everyone else probably has seen such a moron in our lifetimes. The difference is that genuine morons of her caliber normally aren’t elected to high profile positions and glorified by the mainstream media.
Why this one is glorified, despite her hard Leftwing positions, is a bit of a mystery to most rational, reasonable people.
The left are nothing but hypocrites that live in parallel universes thirsting for the next lie to believe in.
Democrat Socialistas or (Justice Democrats), and their handlers are behind this entire fiasco. This Domestic Terrorism is not the first nor last from these dangerous Radicals.
Democrats, their Justice Democrats wing and their Antifa wing are terrorizing the USA (EXACTLY the same method their Democrat Klan of the 1960’s).
This is nothing new for the Democrat Party. The Hatred of Blacks, Jews and any other minorities were hated the same. THIS same BEHAVIOR occurred from the Democrats just 50 years ago! HISTORY…look it up.
AOC and one of her partners ARE CAUCASIAN! Where does this “women of color” come from?
Sounds and Looks like this AOC person is RACIST! She is CAUCASIAN yet she “tries” to be Black! She is NOT! A Caucasian Hispanic (NOT A RACE), who fraudulently claims to be a “women of color”….same as Rachida Tlaib….BOTH Caucasian….WHITE! TWO WHITE women claiming to be “women of color”…WTF!
They are Out-of-Races now…ANYTHING goes for these haters!
Does anyone recognize the individual behind cummings in the bottom photo?
I’ve said this before but does anyone else remember reading an article that AOC refused to go in that detention center and stayed outside and even threw a good old hissey fit in front of about 40 people before the rest went in. She even sat with an illegal alien family to the side while saw it.the boarder patrol people were instructing the congress critters as to what to expect. It may have ben here at CTH that I
I also read that somewhere but can’t find it now.
America’s socialist prom queen: the gift that keeps on giving.
Actually, now that I have considered this for 24 hours, I think The Mouth has hit on something that we have overlooked for many, many years.
Now that she has established a precedent for CongressCritters “swearing in”, I think it is time that we flip the tables, swear them all in and real constituents should take over the questioning for all future hearings.
Since this is clearly no longer The People’s House it is time to take it back!
#TakeBackThePeoplesHouse
#SwearThemAllIn
LikeLiked by 1 person
Next week, the aspiring drama queen aoc will add a high stepping dance routine to her tragic drama questions.
Watch, as aoc doubles down while digging herself deeper in runny excrement.
Viewing pleasure? Not a chance. Just turn off the channel.
I wonder if the lip reading psychology expert is reviewing aoc theater?
