Joint Presser – Labor Secretary Alex Acosta Resigns from Cabinet….

In his former role as U.S. Attorney for the District of Miami Alexander Acosta was one of the senior DOJ officials involved in the Jeffrey Epstein case. Mr. Acosta has explained his role and justified all the actions of his office over a decade ago. However, the media and political opponents to the administration are using Acosta to attack the Trump cabinet.

Today President Trump and Labor Secretary Acosta announce the decision to depart from the administration. President Trump doesn’t want Acosta to resign, but understands he is doing so in order to stop any further distractions to the administration and labor dept.

Advertisements