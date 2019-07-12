Joint Presser – Labor Secretary Alex Acosta Resigns from Cabinet….

In his former role as U.S. Attorney for the District of Miami Alexander Acosta was one of the senior DOJ officials involved in the Jeffrey Epstein case. Mr. Acosta has explained his role and justified all the actions of his office over a decade ago. However, the media and political opponents to the administration are using Acosta to attack the Trump cabinet.
Today President Trump and Labor Secretary Acosta announce the decision to depart from the administration. President Trump doesn’t want Acosta to resign, but understands he is doing so in order to stop any further distractions to the administration and labor dept.
Honorable man. I listened to his press conference the other day and he was very plausible. Another Democrat hit job. I hate it that they get to celebrate this stuff.
You know the old saying “if you lie down with dogs, you get fleas”. This was inevitable as it is another example of poor vetting before being appointed. I agree Acosta to be an honorable man, who did what lawyers do.
He let an egregious sex offender get the lightest of sentences. And he didn’t pursue the accomplices who were a necessary part of the scheme. Horrible judgement on Acosta’s part. I’m glad he’s out.
Epstein mission accomplished #1
Yeah, sad but true.
Will the Crooked Press demand answers from the two Attorneys General who let the guy walk around free as a bird for a decade; Eric Holder & Loretta Lynch? Didn’t think so.
Don’t forget Robert Mueller.
I wonder if the postponement of Mueller’s dog and pony show before the House Committee is because they are worried that someone will bring up his handling of the Epstein case? I would LOVE to see a Republican start asking questions about that!!
I do not believe in coincidences. Events fall in a certain order and manner and for a reason.
1- Mueller is set to testify
2- Epstein gets arrested
3- Published reports indicate Epstein was an FBI/Mueller informant in Bear Stearns case
4- Acosta holds press conference and is asked if Epstein was an informant for FBI/Mueller
5- Acosta says he can not answer and is non-responsive. Classic non-denial denial
6- THE NEXT DAY Mueller appearance is now rescheduled or CANCELLED
7- Acosta resigns
Cmon folks, do I have to draw a picture! The Dems were gonna use Mueller to give them an obstruction case. Team Trump fires back prepared to release a lot of Muellers dirty laundry. Mueller gets the message and a deal is made. Mueller rides off in the sunset and Acosta keeps quiet about Mueller being involved in the Epstein case. Mueller is a classic narcissist who cares about history and his image. His involvement with the Epstein deal would destroy that phony image he built. Acosta takes a bullet for Team Trump. Trump played this beautifully. Do you folks now realize why Mueller was picked? He is so freaking dirty and has so many skeletons in his closet, he could be manipulated by POTUS. Rudy Guiliani knew more about Mueller than anyone! Rudy must have been giddy about the Mueller appointment! “Don’t worry boss, I got this. We just need to let it play out before I make my moves”. Rudy knew all about Mueller and knew exactly when to leverage him. We have been watching Kabuki theatre for 2.5 years. That’s all this is. What did POTUS call Mueller? Highly conflicted? Ya got that right. There are no secrets in Washington. If Lindsey Graham is on Team Trump, then I know why he has had a bleep eating grin on his face for 2.5 years. I know why he wanted to protect Mueller and let him finish. Ole Lindsey knew Mueller was a dirty cop and could be pushed aside anytime. I know why Trump enemies like Mittens Romney stood down and said nothing. Romney knew Mueller was conflicted and POTUS could push him aside too. Its over. Well played Mr President. You have taken down most of the FBI and DOJ in a couple years. True they may not be in jail, but you took them down and you have them all leveraged. Maybe that is even better. MAGA!!!!
And dont forget Gonzalez….oh, wait.
Acosta exhibited horrible judgement. Imagine setting up a sweetheart plea deal for an egregious sex offender and keeping that deal secret from the victims, and also letting all of the sex offender’s accomplices off the hook completely.
Sometimes Trump picks bad people and they need to go. The important thing is that they go.
Can anyone imagine how much better off this country would be if the lame stream media wasn’t trying to bust the balls of everyone that is doing their darndest to improve things? Our VSGPDJT has already done more than the last nincompoops to occupy the White House since Ronald Reagan. I know, I know, I’m living a pipe dream.
If the media fawned over and provided glowing reports about POTUS the way they did Obama the US would be soaring high–which makes the accomplishments of our VSGEOTUS even more incredible! How has he managed so much with constant roadblocks and fake news!
And now their attempts to deflect wrong doing onto Acosta are gone, and it is time to Question Chucky, Clinton et al!
Perhaps POTUS TRUMP should also announce that he is asking Congress to open their Criminal SexCapade Case Files for full transparency to the Americans who got suckered behind their backs into paying for them to go away.
The republican’s will not allow that to happen since like the IRS and Benghazi deals the R’s were knee deep in both.
The Dems and their press show unwillingness to give a pass to anyone with a connection to Epstein. This will be biting them soon.
tominellay;
No problem. The msm won’t hesitate to give a pass to any Dem who’s name comes up, look how they have given pass to Bill, and are trying to put Trump name in first line of every article on Epstien.
There new first line; “Epstien, the notorious pedophile who’s ‘sweetheart deal’,( negotiated by Trumps forced to resign Labor Secretary Acosta) pled guilty today to,…”
Perhaps cleaned up a bit, but THATS what we will see, from here on out.
Its how they roll, do not expect ANY eaqual treatment, just because its sex trafficking in underage girls.
A very classy way for PDJT to address this situation. Classy way for Acosta, as well.
Not sure if any other POTUS in memory has done this.
Usual D.C.. way is for POTUS to issue statement of support, usually in writing, even as aids are looking for back door to shove target out.
PDJT literally stood right beside him, and thats just not done. Affirms everything I have come to believe about PDJT.
Trump is old fashioned decent. You rarely see that anymore
How sadly true that is. But decency of the sort you talk about has always been a rare commodity, though sure seems more than ever it’s needed given the current climate of viscous attacks on Trump admin officials.
Sometimes, for the good of the team, you take one for the team. And Trump stood next to Acosta while he did it. Very classy indeed.
Noticed that immediately, PtG, and I love him for it. I think millions of Americans have become tone deaf to the incessant idiotic lies and attacks but notice our President’s responses, which resonate and are remembered.
What the anti-everythings throw at our President several times a day, he deflects with strength, wisdom and class. Even his spitball tweets are classy to me because they’re calling out stupidity and evil… and he’s doing it for us.
Well said, JC
Thanks. 😉
Our VSGPotus will take care of him, one way or the other. I don’t think he will let a basically good guy suffer…
What would be preferable is that the team were better vetted from the start. There have been too many appointees that were questionable and there are probably still some left.
He was impressive in the press conference yesterday, but he had to go. The deal made 12 years ago was ridiculous and any honest person would agree. The DOJ was likely culpable in the decision, but at the end of the day Alex Acosta was in charge of the Miami office. It was his call and it was a bad one. This controversy was not going away, nor should it…it was just a matter of time until he departed.
Unfortunately, the shots were being called above his pay grade. Doing anything contrary to what his superiors wanted would have been professional suicide and everyone knows it.
I wish we could get a little more view of the Epstein – “intelligence” angle. Mossad, CIA, etc, or who knows, China’s intelligence would work for Dems.
Alex Acosta seems to understand that not only was the press never going to cover the Labor Department’s successes, but the press was going to use Epstein to damage the Administration and the First Family. Case in point:
Then that’s just gossip, Maggie. When are you going to graduate from Jr. High?
Sorry, Acosta became radioactive with Epstein’s incredible deal, perhaps a norm for former perv, influence peddling administrations. “Thank you for your service” is an extra gift.
Epstein is his own promoter, desperate convict, extortionist, con artist, and pot stirrer, long overdue for some justice. NOT a reliable source on POTUS.
Clinton’s and Podesta’s “go to gal” say no more!
Another shameful performance by the “media” and Democrats in hounding another Trump admin official with liberal use of lies, distortions and limitless mean spirit. Meanwhile all three of the top Democrat leaders of Virginia persist in office under an ethical cloud and nary a word in the media or from other Democrats on that matter. Yes, the old double standards are still glued all over the Enemies of the People, the day that’s no longer permitted will be a time of glorious celebration.
If they didn’t have DOUBLE standards, they wouldn’t have any standards at all.
And they continually reinforce it, every day.
And another is picked off. 2 1/2 years in and he still doesn’t have a complete cabinet…ie, how many acting secretaries?
NJF;
And the credit for this situation goes to?,..
Mitch McConnell! He totally OWNS this, by refusing to stop this rediculous ‘technically in session’ garbage.
Along with maintiaing the fillibuster rule, under equally rediculous justifications, and many other ways undermining MAGA, PDJT and US, McConnell and RepubliCON leadership have shown their ‘true colors’, and any Republican voter who plans to vote for McConnell should just change their registration to Democrat, IMHO.
Funny the news media and Democrats aren’t calling for the resignation of Barry Kirchner the Democrat Palm Beach County State Attorney, attached at the hip to Chuck Schumer, who decided to let Epstein off the hook or the Democrat judge who gave him house arrest? Why is that, Captain Ron?
So, the Acosta resignation begs the question that if the plea deal was so bad and Epstein got off with a slap on the wrist, this is a much bigger story than the press is portraying it to be. Their short sighted concern is to get Trump of course, but if a cabinet official has to resign because he was part of it why aren’t they focused on the details of the case more? The press is populated with loathsome punks that need to be confronted Gorka style whenever possible.
Exactly. Most members of the press are just not that bright. Well, congress too. They will celebrate this minor victory (chasing Acosta out), while a gigantic pot of stink boils away underneath democrats and is about to explode all over them just in time for the 2020’s. Rumors he was shielded because he was connected to the IC (running underage honey traps for them?). But which branch, domestic or foreign? Uh oh. We know who was in charge of domestic at the time: rhymes with “duller.” Perhaps a question or two about that at the hearings, just to watch the reactions? Notice his testimony date is now delayed. Maybe they realized there is now another can of worms in play? Wonder if he will now be cancelled. Their Wiley Coyote schemes always blow up on them. Hah!
Playing right into the demonrats hands. This is exactly what they wanted. Divide and conquer. Make it so that no one wants to be in PDJTs administration for fear of professional and personal destruction. These people need to emulate our President. Stay strong and stay the course otherwise we are the defeated and our country will no longer exist in its former glory.
You write as though no Trump supporters wanted to see Acosta resign. Well I am one, and there are many of us. Acosta exhibited extremely poor judgment in the Epstein case that he led. Now hopefully the New York prosecutors can punish the guy, and his accomplices, as they should be punished.
It’s sad that the only ones who allow themselves to be badgered out of office are Rs.
Menendez was caught having sex with underage prostitutes, literally more than one at the same time. Yet, he still sits in the Senate and he still shoots his mouth off.
I say, since Acosta took one for the team, it is time to release Epstein’s customer list, every damn name on it no matter who it is. Let’s see how many of those corrupt, perverse people resign. JMHO
My feel is that Acosta is a good, competent, reasonably honest man. However, it MAY be that it’s better he’s gone, so when the real Epstein s**t hits the proverbial fan, the lights will be focused where they belong: on the Democrat mafia of corruption, infanticide, pedophilia and murder.
Hopefully President Trump will turn this around and go after the Commie Dems regarding Epstein, or the secret slush fund of taxpayer money used to pay off sexual harassment claims.
Time to tell these bloody wanker Communists to go to Hades.
The President in great shape. Covering dozens of topics, his mental mobility would be the envy of a very intelligent 30 y. o.
Godspeed, Mr. President.
Lets be honest here. Epstein only got a hand slap for a reason. I believe Mueller and the FBI are complicit in the hand slap!
I’ve read the pressure came from the Clintons who didn’t want Bill’s connection to Epstein to come up as Hillary was just starting her presidential campaign (first).
Fine, he may have had some responsibility for the lenient sentence but if he has to go for his role then we sure better see Bill Clinton go to prison for his DIRECT involvement … 26 times on board the Lolita Express to Pedo Island!
Acosta, caving and resigning, will do NOTHING
to stop further distractions. Haven’t we learned that by now.
Consider that Trump may have forced Acosta’s resignation. Maybe Trump changed his mind about Acosta.
OT: Is the reason Trump went to England to give the Queen heads up about what might be coming out about Prince Andrew with Epstein?
Prince Andrew’s connection has been public knowledge for quite some time. It’s not new.
Trump was invited by the Queen for a state visit. One reason was for the D-Day observance.
