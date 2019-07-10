Trump Right Again – More Puerto Rican Government Officials Indicted for Corruption, Wire Fraud, Money Laundering and Conspiracy…

♦Puerto Rico has a long history of public corruption and abuse of federal funds. Back in 2015 ten government officials in Puerto Rico were arrested for corruption, bribery, honest services wire fraud, extortion and various schemes related to giving payments to friends and family via federal contracts. [LINK] This is the typical corruption PR is known for.
♦A few weeks ago (June 28) the FBI, Public Corruption Unit, posted a notification of an ongoing corruption probe and provided a tip-line for leads related to bribery and/or corruption of public officials. [LINK] This probe is connected to the billions of dollars U.S. taxpayers have provided to Puerto Rico for recovery after hurricane Maria (2017).
So much money is poured into the island that hundreds of local and regional officials seized the opportunity to indulge their friends and family with funds from recovery accounts. This is the widespread corruption President Trump previously drew attention to. This overt and in-the-open corruption is why Nancy Pelosi took the entire Democrat caucus to Puerto Rico in January for a vacation with her favorite lobbyists. Everyone in/around PR knows this corruption is the norm, not the exception.
Today, six more people were indicted under new federal charges, including two government officials: Julia Keleher, who served as Puerto Rico’s education secretary until April; and Ángela Ávila-Marrero, who was the executive director of the Puerto Rico Health Insurance Administration until late June. They are variously charged with wire fraud, money laundering and conspiracy, according to the 32-count indictment.
WASHINGTON – […] The federal indictment says the former officials illegally directed federal funding to politically connected contractors. The arrests come about a month after Congress approved a controversial disaster aid bill that earmarked additional funding for Puerto Rico’s recovery from Hurricane Maria in 2017, which were tied up in part because President Trump called Puerto Rico’s officials “incompetent or corrupt.”
Rep. Raúl M. Grijalva (D-Ariz.), chair of the Natural Resource Committee that oversees Puerto Rico, called on Rosselló to resign amid the ongoing federal investigation.
“We’ve crossed that crucible now,” Grijalva said in interview. “The restoration of accountability is so key going forward.”
Prosecutors said Rosselló was not involved in the investigation, according to the Associated Press.
A spokesman for Rosselló did not immediately return requests for comment.
The arrests come as senior White House officials are searching for new ways to limit the amount of federal aid going to help Puerto Rico, and the island’s allies fear the arrests will give Trump greater justification for curtailing additional aid to the island.
“The governor of Puerto Rico and his administration have now given President Trump the ammunition he needed,” said San Juan Mayor Yulin Cruz, a political opponent of the governor. (read more)
President Trump was exactly right when he both informed and warned voters of what would happen with the money dumped into Puerto Rico. Here’s a reminder:
When does Yulin Cruz get hauled off?
And Odds makes won’t even take a bet on if they’re Democrats!!!!!!!!
HOW BIG A CUT DID NANCY TAKE OF THAT MONEY?????????
SwampRatTerrier, almost all PR are democrats sadly enough, don’t want to work and don’t want to speak English. They make big money off of tourists as we personally know. This is now the ripe time to remove them as a territory as we can’t afford them and haven’t seen improvements for the citizens for decades. We don’t need a territory so let them grow up and start working instead of living off of us. We need those billions here for so many things. This is also why I would want to see any bills sending our money where to and how much and why. If we okay them, fine. If not that money goes back for America. Also no reason for the swamp congress to spend every money they get and then want more next year as this is plain robbery and nerve. We must set how much, where,how, etc. our money is used. They are there for legislating and not economics! since most of them haven’t a clue about economics (just like Cortez, who by the way is being sued for blocking two others on Twitter which is illegal for any government person to do. When Twitter denied Trump this law came out, so now AOC is being sued by two other persons. Ain’t karma great? YES!
They need to add a “zero” or maybe two to the number who were indicted. I have a feeling the place is a recruiting and educational ground for The Swamp.
God I love this President. He speaks directly to us and says what we’re all thinking. Why the hell ARE we sending gobs of money to such a corrupt government while the farmers here in the United States are suffering so with flooding? He’s absolutely right. It’s disgraceful.
I hate to say it but some of these countries like Mexico and Puerto Rico have such tremendous natural resources but are run so incompetently. They really are a MESS. You’ve got to wonder, why do they care so little for their fellow countrymen and women? Honestly, how do people that constantly take and take and take and sit by and watch their communities stay so mucked (you know what I really wanted to say) up.
RE: “You’ve got to wonder, why do they care so little for their fellow countrymen and women?”
We should also be asking that of the Dems and Never-Trumpers.
Andrew Cuomo personally rushed down there with New Yorkers’ money. He couldn’t wait to flush it down that toilet.
And when Pelosi and group went was it on our money or theirs? First guess is correct as they never want to spend their money for anything.
Dem Votes for Florida and NYC……That is where most of them live in America.
We have been giving them money forever. The Dems vote for the money….follow it to destination……then stuff their pockets
I have been to Puerto Rico many times. It’s a hole. Third World like.
They steal anything…..bunch of em came riding out of the jungle on horses.
Stole the mail right off our trucks while we were swimming. Didn’t even get off the horses.
$91 Billion…….Hell the country should look like Quatar.
Gee, the President was right again
First of all, it’s an outrage that we took Puerto Rico under our wing to begin with, and secondly, we’ve been sending billions to the sinkhole that is that corrupt third world s***hole since
All the nonsense that is the lefts narrative always blows up in their faces
You can talk all you want about the “noble” third world, which by the way, cannot support themselves without our money, but they always show their true colors
What absolute nonsense. Will we ever wake up?
Time to set PR free as their own nation?
Again demonstrating just one of the reasons they were so desperate that Donald Trump not attain office.
I wonder if Pelosi and the D-rat mob were down there for direct cash payoffs for the next round of Fed funding?
Maybe all those demoRATS that
were just down there earlier this year
Should have their finances looked
into. They sure did press hard big
Time for the funding of that aid !!
The MSM kept reminding us that they are “U.S. citizens”.
Long past time to end that crap.
So has anyone followed the money to see if any of it was possibly re-routed back to people in Congress or to any major Special Interest Groups with strong donation ties to Congress?
If true what a great racket!
If the attire the male fed is wearing in the arrest picture is typical of US agents down there, no wonder they don’t take federal law seriously.
Cut. Them. Loose!
Puerto Rico is simply a microcosm of typical Latin American government. Not that Washington is much or any better.
President Trump could probably fix this in short order but that is a bridge that the DemoncRATs cannot permit him to cross and will dig in to prevent. It would totally neuter their appeal to Hispanics and expose the Dems’ long term deceit.
Just like Haiti, Billions spent and the island continues to crumble.
But, $5 Billion for a wall is a waste of money. The only non-corrupt person I’m aware of in D.C. is Trump, that’s why they attack out of fear. How much aid was funneled to Jeff Epstein? spit
91 Billion for tribute. Not one cent for defense.
