IG Horowitz Investigators Interviewed Chris Steele June 3rd – 5th, 16 Hour Session….

Comey FBI apologist, Fusion GPS co-conspirator and Lawfare Alliance media narrative engineer, Natasha Bertrand, has an outline published today on the background interview of dossier author Christopher Steele.
From within the article, beyond the sympathetic propaganda, some overarching details are interesting:
♦(1) As expected Mr. Steele would only talk to OIG investigators from Horowitz’s office; Steele would not speak to speak to U.S. Attorney John Durham.
♦(2) The interview took place at the same time President Trump traveled to the U.K (June 3rd-5th) for a state visit. Likely coordinated so FBI officials could travel innocuously without media scrutiny (lots of security officials traveled on behalf of U.S. interests at the time); likely the preferred timing of Steele himself.
♦(3) The interview(s) took place over two days for a total of sixteen hours of conversation. The recent reports of IG delay and follow-up interviews are almost certainly related to the outcome of the investigative findings (ie. Kathleen Kavalec cooperation etc.).
♦(4) Current officials within the DOJ/FBI; with obvious interests related to the corrupt activity surrounding the FBI and DOJ use of Steele (ie. McCabe and Comey apologists); are leaking the content of the investigative interviews to their notorious Lawfare Alliance media cohorts, ie. Natasha Bertrand.
WASHINGTON DC – Christopher Steele, the former British spy behind the infamous “dossier” on President Donald Trump’s ties to Russia, was interviewed for 16 hours in June by the Justice Department’s internal watchdog, according to two people familiar with the matter.
The interview is part of an ongoing investigation that the Justice Department’s inspector general, Michael Horowitz, has been conducting for the past year. Specifically, Horowitz has been examining the FBI’s efforts to surveil a one-time Trump campaign adviser based in part on information from Steele, an ex-British MI6 agent who had worked with the bureau as a confidential source since 2010.
The extensive, two-day interview took place in London while Trump was in Britain for a state visit, the sources said, and delved into Steele’s extensive work on Russian interference efforts globally, his intelligence-collection methods and his findings about Trump campaign adviser Carter Page, who the FBI ultimately surveilled. The FBI’s decision to seek a surveillance warrant against Page — a warrant they applied for and obtained after Page had already left the campaign — is the chief focus of the probe by Horowitz.
The interview was contentious at first, the sources added, but investigators ultimately found Steele’s testimony credible and even surprising. The takeaway has irked some U.S. officials interviewed as part of the probe — they argue that it shouldn’t have taken a foreign national to convince the inspector general that the FBI acted properly in 2016. Steele’s American lawyer was present for the conversation. (read more)
Steele’s American lawyer is likely Adam Waldman (far left), the same U.S. lawyer/lobbyist who was working to put Steele in touch with SSCI Vice-Chairman Mark Warner in 2017.
Attorney Waldman has interests in alignment with the Lawfare network and direct connection to Daniel Jones, Dianne Feinstein’s former chief-of-staff who also took millions from resistance operatives (more Lawfare and Fusion-GPS allies) to continue funding Steele’s work afer the Trump inauguration.
Attorney Adam Waldman was also the lawyer representing Oleg Deripaska (pictured above on right); who we now know was paying Christopher Steele for research in 2016 while Steele was writing the dossier.
It’s one big convoluted network of allied interests, mixed with current and former DOJ and FBI officials who have a self-interest in hiding their illicit behavior. Almost all of the people within this network have ideological allies in the media, and depending on the subject issue at hand they are described in relative terms:
“Beach friends” (Christine Blasey Ford); “Lawfare Alliance” (Benjamin Wittes et al); FBI Washington Field Office and Main Justice officials are all part of this group and were also the officials within the Mueller probe. This network is all the same people, running in the same circles, meeting at the same parties, vacationing in the same areas and leaking to the same primary media contacts to project their narrative and defend their interests.
The article in Politico by Natasha Bertrand is a singular example. Quite simply this entire network is confident in their outlook that all of their behavior operates above the law.
Unfortunately, if the tone of the article is generally their position, it would appear they feel remarkably confident the investigation by IG Horowitz is nothing to fear. This overall outlook is bolstered by the historic track record of the OIG with regard to the two most recent investigative summaries: (1) Andrew McCabe leaking to media, and (2) DOJ and FBI conduct in the Hillary Clinton investigation.
In October 2016, Main Justic and the FBI needed the Steele dossier to get the FISA warrant. They needed the 2016 FISA warrant to cover-up for all of the unauthorized and illegal surveillance activity that was already underway throughout 2016.
The Russian election interference narrative; the use of Joseph Mifsud, Stefan Halper, the London and Australian embassy personnel; Erika Thompson, Alexander Downer, U.S. DIA officials; everything around Crossfire Hurricane; and everything after to include the construct of the Steele Dossier; all of it was needed for the creation of an ‘after-the-fact‘ plausible justification to cover-up what Mike Rogers discovered in early 2016, AND the downstream unmasked records that existed in the Obama White House SCIF.
Fusion GPS was not hired in April 2016 to research Donald Trump. The intelligence community was already doing surveillance and spy operations. They already knew everything about the Trump campaign.
The Obama intelligence community needed Fusion GPS to give them a justification for pre-existing surveillance operations. Fusion fulfilled that objective by contracting for the Steele Dossier.
That’s why the FBI, and later the Mueller team, were/are so strongly committed to, and defending, the formation of the Steele Dossier and its dubious content. Once they had the dossier in hand the FBI proceeded forward for an ex post facto FISA warrant.
The goal was surveillance authority.
The FBI used the Carter Page FISA application. The FBI already knew Carter Page; essentially Carter Page was irrelevant, what they needed was the dossier in the system, and the FISA authority as justification to execute the “insurance policy”.
The negativity is saddening.
It would be shocking to me that if necessary PDJT didn’t blow the whole f**king farce up.
They have trashed him, his family,friends and business associates.
The man is President of the U.S.A. he has information that could level every institution in your beloved country.
Has he not said, attack me and I will punch back twice as hard.
Not the words of a man that will accept B.S. and fluff.
So what he gets impeached or whatever. Any right thinking individual would see that as a badge of honour and work twice as hard to get him re elected.
I would be very careful if I was Mr Horowitz.
My money is on Barr going down in history as a true saviour and honourable man.
It is the RINO traitors ( Ryan et all.) that have created much of this, first by back stabbing and enabling. Then by throwing the house.
For f**k sake. I am a Canadian, and I am livid at what’s going on.
Goodness knows what the MAGA hat wearing throngs at rallies etc must be feeling.
God bless PDJT
Agreed. IG’s report is NOT the criminal investigation.
The IG’s report goes to the AG first, does it not? This is not AG Rosenstein rewriting the summary of the last IG report. You’re going to have to get this through AG Barr, and he is no Lawfare dupe in the DOJ. At least, not from everything he’s done and said so far.
Have some faith in Barr/Durham. Keep an even keel.
Thanks, I agree. As stout supporters of Trump as the people on this site are, many/most expect the worst.
The coup and Democrats know that the only way, the ONLY way, to defeat Trump is separate him from his support. The best way to do that is to dishearten us.
We must differentiate between being disheartened with the political system/swamp/our government/bureaucrats and being disheartened with President Trump to the point of not voting for him. The latter will never happen for me nor, imo, most Treepers, but many of us are disheartened with our crooked, criminal bureaucrats. There is no end to leakers, liars, and illegal activity by far too many. It’s become the rule not the exception. In spite of this, we support our President yet do not support those who are our enemy.
Now, where and how does Epstein fit into all this?
This whole BS operation is and always was a political MeToo. It’s the seriousness of the accusations that seems to count, evidence be damned. If POTUS lets them get away with this, no opponent of the Democrats or their successor party, no matter how small, will ever be safe again.
I’m not sure yet if the Epstein arrest is another part of the plot. All I have so far is this:
1) With the charges unsealed, Bill Clinton issues a provably false statement that he was on the Lolita Express only four times for business purposes. Flight records put him there 27 times, not always accompanied by SS. No attempt by MSM to dispute his claim.
2) People have been removing passages about democrats from Epstein’s Wiki article. Trump’s name still there.
3)Trump being described as Epstein friend, no mention in MSM of Epstein being barred from Trump properties.
4)Epstein’s slap on the wrist was engineered during the run up to 2008. Motives and actions of the prosecutors are sure to be scrutinized during the current investigation.
The attempted smearing of Trump could be opportunistic or it could be central to the so far failed take down, as well as misdirection when inconvenient questions drag the Clinton name into yet another scandal. It could also be a busy box for the media toddlers as the RussiaHoax investigations begin to generate headlines.
1/2 the country already knows this is bullshit. Nothing from the IG, Mueller, Ny Times, Huber, Barr etc… is going to persuade me Russia wasn’t a big media stunt to topple the Trump presidency. I hope the President goes to Perot’s funeral and gets to talk about the two of them and the deep state.
Patriots- we might not win every battle but we sure beat this one back a ton. We secured freedom for another 2 years (likely 6 and probably 10). And the courts although imperfect for another 10 years. We should take the summer off and come back energized to fight like hell to secure it. Make sure your children know what happened. They maybe temporarily brainwashed or not believe you right now but they will likely in the future. God Bless.
The Reuter’s report is a complete fabrication.
There is no evidence any of what Reuter’s published is fact. And their sources are as substantial as marshmallows.
What the Reuter’s people , and their pals, are attempting to do is obvious. They are attempting to give the Dossier credibility. This after Kevalec and Ohr told theFBI the Dossier was not credible. As well as bunches of other people.
Brennan, Clapper, McCabe, Strzok , Comey, are desperately trying to give the Dossier credibility. Hence the Reuter’s story. That’s their cover.
But you know who else is desperate for that credibility ? The name that never shows up. The same name Trump is looking to hang.
Hillary Clinton.
She put the lie in motion. She paid for the Dossier. She was trying to sell a lie to the FBI.
Last I heard, lying to the FBI was a no no.
If Barr can show her Dossier was aimed at lying to the FBI……
Yes, Kavalec and Ohr said watch out for this guy. So the IG talks to the the guy and says everything checks out!
How is that? The IG checked out the Dossier allegations? No, they just took Steele’s word that he had no intent to mislead and will relate that since they can’t prove/disprove either side.
Bollocks. Reuter’s was the original report, politico just repeated it almost verbatim. It is all about Carter Page and his Russian contacts. So the outline is probably true but the embellishments are pure fiction, again from anonymous sources.
I was incorrect. The original source was the London Times on 4 June, then picked up by Reuters then embellished by Politico. The scope was limited.
Building something out of nothing based on a preponderance of media “investigations”.
Any new photos or any video of christopher steele anywhere?
I’ve been saying right along ~ Horowitz was appointed by Obama … Inept and corrupt Sessions left him there, and appointed Huber to do Nothing !
What’s Bondo Bob gonna do now ?
Joe diGenova warned a few weeks ago to not expect anything from the IG report. He said to focus on Barr and Durham in getting results. Also, I don’t trust anything that comes from the N. Y. Slimes, Politico, WP, the London Times, etc., especially when they have no names to their so-called sources.
I was thinking for a long time now that a good start to opening this fetid can of worms is declassification. The scope memos and the Strozk/Page texts would be a great start without jeopardizing any supposed current investigations into malfeasance. It would restore some faith amongst us. At least it would for me.
