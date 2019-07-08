Rudy Giuliani Talks 2020 Candidates, Robert Mueller, Epstein and Nancy Pelosi…

President Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani appears on Fox News with Laura Ingraham to discuss the 2020 democrat candidates; the upcoming appearance by Robert Mueller; the recent arrest of Jeffrey Epstein and the race-baiting of Nancy Pelosi:
Jeffrey Epstein’s girlfriend and fixer, Ghislaine Maxwell, likely has many of the answers DOJ wants….
Bet she’s got a pussy hat too.
And a go pro.
A good theory is that he told people they were legal hookers, had video cameras on the island, and then began his blackmail scheme. option 2 was they all knew what was up and they were doing Crowley rituals and spirit cooking. The guy has no college degree but gets a physics teaching gig. Then gets a entry level job at Stearns. 4 years later he is a partner. 2 years later he is Bernie Madoff. Doesn’t add up. It’s a Michael j Fox 1980s movie. Goes from the mailroom to CEO overnight.
Agreed. An investigation into his finances would be just as interesting as this investigation into his pedophilia business to me. There is a LOT about this man that needs explaining.
No. It’s this movie – Catch Me if You Can.
Welp, a certain Jeffrey Edward Epstein is **NOT** in an enviable position, right about now . . . 😏
Hopefully they will keep him in prison so he will be safe? Clinton tentacles might still be able to get him, though…
Phil – I don’t think we will have to wait long. It’s going to be interesting.
Phil Free,
Sooooo funny and yet on such a serious topic. I’d bet even pervEpstain even knows this is a very real possiblity. “Put me in solitary, put me in solitary, with guards 24/7/365!
Clintons are getting sloppy in their old age. surprised eppy didn’t get in a car “accident” in 2008. Trump is going medieval on everyone s a$$. He is settling all family business. He knew about this cover up in 2008. MSM think it leads back to him. So wrong. It leads back to Obama Clinton and Mueller. My goodness this is so damn hardcore. Schneiderman Avenatti Are notches in his holster. He is going big game hunting.
I’m sure Epstein has the goods on Clinton, some kind do documents that would come to light should anything ever happen to him. That’s the only way to explain why he hasn’t been arkancided.
True ’nuff. Medieval. You said it well. 😉 Trump, Living and breathing Sun Tzu — Sun Tzu would be honestly proud. Although they’ve obviously been doing some sweating (Panic in D.C.!!), I don’t think they really have a clue yet at what’s coming. It’s going to be glorious to see.
Agree agree.
Crime pays…that dress is really nice. I despise the Clintons who degraded our culture and appealed to the lowest instincts of their minions….all for money and power. Maybe someone before the was worse…Lyndon Johnson maybe…but no…I think the Clintons lowered the bar to hell.
Margarite1;
Oh, not a fan of LBJ, or the Peanut farmer, or the kenyan.
But got to say, the grifter couple definetly have created a unique place for themselves, in THIS world, and the next.
Yes.
Destruction done by the Chicago Mafia Queens.
Who’s the pretty young girl that Prince Andrew is cuddling up to? Anyone? WTH?
A 15 year old, at the time, Virginia Roberts.
https://radaronline.com/exclusives/2015/01/jeffrey-epstein-sex-slave-virginia-roberts-writes-sex-prince-andrew/
The young girl is Virginia Roberts, 16-years-old when photo taken, at Ghislaine Maxwell’s London townhome. In an interview made last year, Miss Roberts said that Ghislaine Maxwell introduced her to Epstein. Miss Roberts said she was sent to Epstein’s private Caribbean island (Little St. James, U.S. Virgin Islands) and groomed as a sex slave. Roberts says she was forced to have sex with Epstein and he “loaned [her] out” to perform sex acts for his wealthy pals. Roberts claims she slept with the prince as a teen .. while the prince has denied it..
Also, doesn’t Epstein look like the smarmy bas-turd that he is? It is always so interesting how these evil individuals have exteriors that reflect exactly what is going on inside. Billary and Hildabeast being my prime examples.
The GSA is now accepted bids for the construction and furnishing of the coming Nancy Pelosi Memorial Lunatic Asylum and Ding Bat Museum.
So, your a middle age (or older) man and a twenty something year old isn’t exciting enough for you? It has to be a child? Really?
I don’t get it. If a young girl accidentally catches my eye and I realize she is actually a child, I avert my eyes. Now, if it’s a young adult woman and she’s dressed provocatively, that’s another story.
I can’t even imagine putting my hands on a child in that way.
It’s about power with these people. Destroying the innocence of another person gives them a rush of power. Treating people like slaves feeds their egos. It’s as sick and deprived as it gets, they are sociopaths.
This whole sordid Epstein affair is one reason why I would never vote for Hillary. Trying to use it to smear PDJT is the definition of shamelessness.
This “Joe Biden is not a racist” crap has got to stop. He is a racist. Just look at all his past statements.
Here’s a few of his greatest hits:
“The first mainstream African American that’s clean and well spoken..”
“To go into a seven eleven, you must have an Indian accent”
“They gonna put y’all back in chains”
He is the quintessential Democrat racist.
Miss Maxwell had better find a good place to hide. If they get a chance they will kill her.
She knows all.
