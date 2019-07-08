Rudy Giuliani Talks 2020 Candidates, Robert Mueller, Epstein and Nancy Pelosi…

Posted on July 8, 2019 by

President Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani appears on Fox News with Laura Ingraham to discuss the 2020 democrat candidates; the upcoming appearance by Robert Mueller; the recent arrest of Jeffrey Epstein and the race-baiting of Nancy Pelosi:

Jeffrey Epstein’s girlfriend and fixer, Ghislaine Maxwell, likely has many of the answers DOJ wants….

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Clinton(s), Conspiracy ?, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, Donald Trump, Election 2020, FBI, media bias, Nancy Pelosi, President Trump, Typical Prog Behavior, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

26 Responses to Rudy Giuliani Talks 2020 Candidates, Robert Mueller, Epstein and Nancy Pelosi…

  1. Louisiana Tea Rose says:
    July 8, 2019 at 11:53 pm

    Bet she’s got a pussy hat too.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Louisiana Tea Rose says:
      July 8, 2019 at 11:55 pm

      And a go pro.

      Like

      Reply
      • Ready Steady Go says:
        July 9, 2019 at 12:24 am

        A good theory is that he told people they were legal hookers, had video cameras on the island, and then began his blackmail scheme. option 2 was they all knew what was up and they were doing Crowley rituals and spirit cooking. The guy has no college degree but gets a physics teaching gig. Then gets a entry level job at Stearns. 4 years later he is a partner. 2 years later he is Bernie Madoff. Doesn’t add up. It’s a Michael j Fox 1980s movie. Goes from the mailroom to CEO overnight.

        Liked by 4 people

        Reply
  2. Phil Free says:
    July 9, 2019 at 12:00 am

    Welp, a certain Jeffrey Edward Epstein is **NOT** in an enviable position, right about now . . . 😏

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • The Deplorable Tina says:
      July 9, 2019 at 12:07 am

      Hopefully they will keep him in prison so he will be safe? Clinton tentacles might still be able to get him, though…

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • olderwiser21 says:
      July 9, 2019 at 12:20 am

      Phil – I don’t think we will have to wait long. It’s going to be interesting.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • kp says:
      July 9, 2019 at 12:29 am

      Phil Free,

      Sooooo funny and yet on such a serious topic. I’d bet even pervEpstain even knows this is a very real possiblity. “Put me in solitary, put me in solitary, with guards 24/7/365!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Ready Steady Go says:
      July 9, 2019 at 12:36 am

      Clintons are getting sloppy in their old age. surprised eppy didn’t get in a car “accident” in 2008. Trump is going medieval on everyone s a$$. He is settling all family business. He knew about this cover up in 2008. MSM think it leads back to him. So wrong. It leads back to Obama Clinton and Mueller. My goodness this is so damn hardcore. Schneiderman Avenatti Are notches in his holster. He is going big game hunting.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Deb says:
        July 9, 2019 at 1:35 am

        I’m sure Epstein has the goods on Clinton, some kind do documents that would come to light should anything ever happen to him. That’s the only way to explain why he hasn’t been arkancided.

        Like

        Reply
      • Phil Free says:
        July 9, 2019 at 1:45 am

        True ’nuff. Medieval. You said it well. 😉 Trump, Living and breathing Sun Tzu — Sun Tzu would be honestly proud. Although they’ve obviously been doing some sweating (Panic in D.C.!!), I don’t think they really have a clue yet at what’s coming. It’s going to be glorious to see.

        Like

        Reply
  3. margarite1 says:
    July 9, 2019 at 12:04 am

    Crime pays…that dress is really nice. I despise the Clintons who degraded our culture and appealed to the lowest instincts of their minions….all for money and power. Maybe someone before the was worse…Lyndon Johnson maybe…but no…I think the Clintons lowered the bar to hell.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  4. olderwiser21 says:
    July 9, 2019 at 12:22 am

    Who’s the pretty young girl that Prince Andrew is cuddling up to? Anyone? WTH?

    Like

    Reply
  5. olderwiser21 says:
    July 9, 2019 at 12:24 am

    Also, doesn’t Epstein look like the smarmy bas-turd that he is? It is always so interesting how these evil individuals have exteriors that reflect exactly what is going on inside. Billary and Hildabeast being my prime examples.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. Gregory Sherman says:
    July 9, 2019 at 12:33 am

    The GSA is now accepted bids for the construction and furnishing of the coming Nancy Pelosi Memorial Lunatic Asylum and Ding Bat Museum.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. joeknuckles says:
    July 9, 2019 at 12:33 am

    So, your a middle age (or older) man and a twenty something year old isn’t exciting enough for you? It has to be a child? Really?
    I don’t get it. If a young girl accidentally catches my eye and I realize she is actually a child, I avert my eyes. Now, if it’s a young adult woman and she’s dressed provocatively, that’s another story.
    I can’t even imagine putting my hands on a child in that way.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Deb says:
      July 9, 2019 at 1:39 am

      It’s about power with these people. Destroying the innocence of another person gives them a rush of power. Treating people like slaves feeds their egos. It’s as sick and deprived as it gets, they are sociopaths.

      This whole sordid Epstein affair is one reason why I would never vote for Hillary. Trying to use it to smear PDJT is the definition of shamelessness.

      Like

      Reply
  8. joeknuckles says:
    July 9, 2019 at 12:41 am

    This “Joe Biden is not a racist” crap has got to stop. He is a racist. Just look at all his past statements.
    Here’s a few of his greatest hits:
    “The first mainstream African American that’s clean and well spoken..”
    “To go into a seven eleven, you must have an Indian accent”
    “They gonna put y’all back in chains”

    He is the quintessential Democrat racist.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  9. geoffcsaltine says:
    July 9, 2019 at 12:49 am

    Miss Maxwell had better find a good place to hide. If they get a chance they will kill her.
    She knows all.

    Like

    Reply
  10. Troublemaker10 says:
    July 9, 2019 at 1:06 am

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s