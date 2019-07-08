AG Barr Discusses New Census Approach and Support for Robert Mueller….

Attorney General William Barr discusses the shift in DOJ approach to support President Trump’s request to put the citizenship question on the 2020 census; also his support for Robert Mueller if the special counsel should change his mind and not testify on July 17th to the House Intelligence and Judiciary committees.
Advertisements
So if he wants to get out of being questioned about Epstein while on the hill. He’ll back him.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Perhaps he won’t testify??
LikeLiked by 2 people
The citizenship question needs to be on the census, so that the illegal aliens do not distort the electoral college representatives in the House of Reprehensibles. The members are only supposed to represent citizens, not all people in their local area.
LikeLiked by 11 people
OAN News just said AG Barr has found a pathway or a go around to put the citizenship question on the census. He will reveal how he will do it as soon as tomorrow.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Article one seems to say apportionment is based on “persons”. The 2nd clause of the 14th amendment uses the word “citizen”. Hope Ristvan or another smart Treepers Constitution experts can weigh in.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes, it is all there in the 14th. Makes Roberts look like a traitor, IMHO.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Roberts? Where there is stink there is Clinton Crime Syndicate, purveyors of dirt and death. 😲
LikeLike
The census is specific to jurisdiction defined as a citizen child born to a natural born or naturalized citizen ie LEGAL. Illegals are outside of the scope therefore the question existed on the census for many years until obuttma took it off. Just as easily as obuttma took it off President Trump can put it on legally and Constitutionally which SCOTUS affirmed in their latest ruling.
Jurisdiction is two fold outlined by the SCOTUS as geographical and allegience to the same. Meaning LEGAL citizen. Illegals fall outside of that therefore should not be counted on the census. The 39th Congress agreed with the SCOTUS. Settled law.
LikeLike
On order of millions of Americans every year take an oath to uphold the Constitution.
What is your read if you were swore to uphold the Constitution (vice Uphold SCOTUS)?
LikeLike
Our President will do it by executive order.
LikeLike
LOL!! House of Reprehensibles! That is PERFECT!! 👍
LikeLiked by 2 people
Why is this simple Constitutional requirement turned into a cat and mouse game with the lazy minded Chief Justice Roberts ?
What bunch of plotting, DOJ attorneys managed to take this simple, straightforward action down a swirling black hole. Who are they, are they sitting over at Comet Pizza high five-ing each other right now?
Chief Justice Roberts is OUT OF LINE and, for the sake of our Nation, needs to call a special session of the United States Supreme Court and state what common sense dictates.
Roberts can say that, while he is of the opinion that the reasons provided by the Department of Commerce are not truthful, the fact remains that the President of the United States and the Department of Commerce were give authority by the U.S. Congress to conduct the census in a manner that seems good to them. And that little mark at the end of the sentence is a period.
LikeLike
Back on the merry-go-round…loopy loo…loopy lie
———————
By the way…Suspicious Cat Rules!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Johnny Thunder, 1961…”Loop de Loop”. Very cool grandma 😉
LikeLike
I know we’re not certain Barr is corruption-free. Let’s pray he is.
LikeLiked by 4 people
What…a mess.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I would recuse myself from the Epstein “matter” too if I were the AG. Don’t need old co-workers coming out the woodwork and blowing up my phone for favors
LikeLiked by 2 people
the whole recusal with Epstein is highly suspicious to me.. swamp if f’ing even deeper than I thought
LikeLiked by 1 person
Any “decent” man (or woman) , especially one with daughters, that can overlook what this animal and the others did –well they are as despicable as they come. Mueller overlooked it–will Barr?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I look at it like this, every single thing can’t receive personal attention or input from Barr. If he did then there would be certainly basis to complain that the DOJ is being political – although he can ignore them of course. At this point we have to trust that the DOJ institution can work without micromanagement.
With the first DOJ legal team being replaced it may be that some self-identified as Swampers.
LikeLike
That does not mean Barr needs to recuse himself. He IS the attorney General, and every case need to have his stamp on it if he has no real conflicts. And I see none here.
From everything I read, Barr worked for this law firm prior to Epstein hiring it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Certainly SC Mueller never worried about conflict of interest and hiring virulent democrats for his team!
LikeLike
Rules are evidently different depending on one’s political persuasions…
LikeLiked by 1 person
During Barr’s confirmation hearing, the subject of reviewing the Florida Epstein case was raised by Sen. Sasse. Barr was aware the subject would be raised, because in his response he said to the effect that he’d been told he’d probably have to recuse, but hadn’t yet sorted out what his role would be in that case. (Barr undoubtedly learned of the interest in Epstein during his pre-hearing visits with senators).
LikeLiked by 1 person
If raised by Sasse…trouble.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If the question was raised during confirmation and Sasse knew it was coming, it means this has been planned for sometime. I smell shenanigans.
LikeLike
Trump raised it too. Before Sasse. Long before. He discussed the case in a 2015 CPAC interview with Hannity, and video clips were posted here yesterday.
There’s nothing sinister about covering topics with senators before the confirmation hearing. Happens all the time. In this instance, it’s likely Barr consulted with ethics lawyers AFTER his senate meet and greets. That’s why he had a decent response to the question. A video of that exchange was also posted here yesterday.
LikeLike
Sessions redux ? The swamp is so incestuous that any matter of any significance is conflicted. Think the 6 degrees to Kevin Bacon. They’re all connected.
LikeLike
Yeah, I would love the chance to look Barr right in the eyes and tell him that in our eyes the entire f’ing feral government other than President Trump and handful of honest republicans is a gd spectacle.
Crap or get of the pot Bob. NOW.
LikeLiked by 2 people
David Boies is a radical progressive celebrity lawyer. Gore 2000, #METOO clients. SDNY is trying to flip Epstein into composition mode against President Trump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There is enough verifiable proof out there that Trump is not and never has been complicit in anything having to do with Epstein.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You are missing the bigger picture. They may be going for all political enemies they can get.
Trump? Not necessarily, but maybe a celebrity Trump supporter for clown show CNN. Other pro-Trump high profile people?
If they are in charge, they can protect their own and go after those they don’t like.
Think of Flynn, Manafort, Cohen, Stone etc. Podesta brothers…
The goal is to isolate and destroy Trump.
Isolate by scaring everyone around him.
Likely!
I was hopeful about Epstein case, now that Barr recused? Everyone has seen this movie before. Haven’t we?
Trust the plan if you want, we are running out of time.
LikeLike
also leaking insubordinate fired ex FBI boss Comey’s daughter is one of the prosecutors going after Epstien ! yes Comeys daughter ( mentioned somewhere else on this site ). begin the composition maybe ?
LikeLike
Boies has always been a hack IMHO.
LikeLike
where is lady graham with senate cmte getting to bottom of coup predicate?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sounds to me like he is suggesting it to uncle Bob. “I might not be watching it in real-time, but I am sure that what he says will get back to me somehow”.
As for the scope memos……time to step up Mr Barr. You are either for us or against us.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I would be happy if Barr was “for” the rule of law!
LikeLiked by 2 people
This sounds like Barr will be sitting right over the fulcrum of the teeter totter and will not budge even if there is a good side and an evil side.
Maintain the institution. Meh.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Oh and PS, another recusal? So 2016.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“AG William Barr: “I’m recused from that matter because one of the law firms that represented Epstein long ago was a firm that I subsequently joined for a period of time.”
Second cousin’s best friend’s wife’s daughter’s toddler?
Spit.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Actually, this is a valid point. AG Barr does not want to give the defense any technicalities to have the charges against Epstein thrown out. The fact that the firm Barr worked for represented scumbag Epstein means that all the dirty laundry in the case files “could” have been seen by AG Barr(whether or not it was) and he would be open to allegations that he is now using it against upstanding citizen Epstein.
Barr does not want Epstein to walk on technicalities. That has happened too many times in the past with obviously guilty parties, cough… cough… Bill Ayers, cough… cough…
Barr did the right thing here to assure a solid prosecution and conviction.
LikeLiked by 3 people
There is something about that I read, something like ” neither hot or cold I will spew you out” . I’m sure it wasn’t a metaphor. Means they are worthless.
LikeLike
The Epstein case will be long, sensationalized and take a lot of people down if it is done even half way properly. It would take up so much of his time and there are better uses for him. I still am not sold on him, we will see.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This must have been a big dog deep state decision with MSM input. They need viewers and they don’t want to talk about Horowitz findings coming. So they’ll talk about underage sex for the next year with suggestions Trump was in on it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If Barr was serious about the rule of law he would appoint a Special Counsel exclusively to probe Mueller and the angry gang of Democrats on his staff.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 8 people
Not even sure what Barr is getting at…the entire report is unconstitutional. Let alone the lies and discrepancies within it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“if he in fact is going to stick to the report.”
Barr attempting to publicly establish and hold Mueller’s position by calling him out as a “public spectacle”.
If Mueller testimony adds new lies, then perhaps we’ll know one redacted name from the Epstein evidence.
LikeLiked by 1 person
@ Sundance. “It seems to me the only reason for doing that is to create some kind of public spectacle.”
Hey General Barr…what about the “public spectacle Mueller created for 2.5 years?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Seems to me General Barr was suggesting a good out for Muller. Do think some inquiry about Child abuse will go along way to shut him down.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Exactly! Barr is telling Mueller that if he doesn’t want to testify Barr will support his decision!
LikeLike
That’s right, the dems are posturing for their base of rabid POTUS-haters.
LikeLike
@AG William Barr
Come on man…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Durham is keeping the three investigative scope memos hidden or, Barr ain’t the man we hoped for.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So is this that law firm?
Shaw, Pittman, Potts & Trowbridge from 1978 to 1982.
So I’m unclear on the explanation. Did the firm represent Epstein before Barr joined in 78 or after Barr left?
It wouldn’t make sense for after so if before then Epstein was around 25 when Barr worked for this firm.
I’d be curious to find what the firm did for Epstein at age 25.
Personally the excuse and specifically his choice of words seems odd to me.
LikeLiked by 1 person
KIrkland & Ellis is the firm.
Barr worked there before and after the Florida Epstein case IIRC.
LikeLike
Maybe if lots of Ds are going down (“faves “), and/or Clinton, Barr doesn’t want to be seen as making political hit for DJT. Or is that giving way too much integrity to Barr? I’ve been pleasantly surprised so far by his stance on things, but not seen a lot of action.
LikeLike
I’m surprised Sundance did not insert curious cat image for this thread!
Something does not add up IMO.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oops, Sorry I missed the cat inside the lower corner of the image. Personally this recusal deserves the full page one. 🧐
LikeLiked by 1 person
He did.
LikeLiked by 1 person
AG William Barr told reporters he’s found a “pathway” for getting the #CitizenshipQuestion back onto the #2020Census. This comes a day after the DOJ reassigned the lawyers who have handled the case for more than a year.
— Michael Macagnone (@mikemacagnone) July 8, 2019
LikeLiked by 1 person
We still don’t know who assassinated JFK. 😕
LikeLike
Unfortunately, it isn’t hard to figure out: a “right-hand man coup d’etat.” A single person so very well-positioned that he could even edit(!) the 8mm evidence that never was supposed to have been recorded of the actual crime. And then, bury the whole damned thing forever. “Oliver Stone pegged it.”
LikeLike
JFK can wait! We have bigger fish to fry currently!!🙄
LikeLike
Seems to me the question to be placed on the Census. Is
Country of Birth ___ ? (under each resident)
Then at the End of all responses
How many persons residing at this location in total are citizens?
It doesn’t really say that one person or another is a indeed a citizen. Just summarizes citizenship for the household by the numbers.
LikeLike
I don’t object to the straightforward question…but useful if a work around is needed.
LikeLike
I still say we should do a Gospel of Luke census: everyone has to go back to the town of their birth to complete the census.
LikeLiked by 1 person
lol
LikeLike
“Return to town of birth” including 3rd world s—-oles. Start with Tlaib & Omar.
LikeLike
I refrain judgment …
LikeLike
I feel like I’m watching the same movie over and over.
The right playing by rules and not by pressure. But eagerly while the left breaks all rules and invent new ones.
Barr recusing???? Same movie…
Barr is Deep State. He is running the clock
LikeLike
Bondo Barr Cleaning this mess up is going to have to a generational effort, that much is apparent. Expecting people that were made well-off by the system to fix the same corrupted system at this point is folly. It’s pretty damning that all of the sex-trafficking/pedo busts were coming from a special taskforce within the DHS and not the DOJ or FBI et al.
I’m not paying any more attention to the FISA stuff because it’ll either go somewhere or it won’t. Trump is doing a good enough job fixing our economy, but ultimately it’s on US to clean up our corrupt government, come hell or high water.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not to mention that our bureaucrats and “public servant royalty” are under the threat of blackmail. It’s like a lab experiment gone bad ~ all the rats escaped, now how do we know which one is carrying Ebola? Nuke them all!!
LikeLike
This drip drip of information about spygate is to keep the sheep hopeful and give heads up to American Pravda so they can control the narrative.
No other reason, they will not release any serious damaging info.
Barr recusing himself.., Sessions 2.0
Now the Swamp can use this Epstein investigation to invent anything they want and go after more political enemies while protecting the Swamp.
More Trump friendly people getting raided by 29 FBI agents and sent ti prison.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So many drive by posters tonight…
LikeLike
Barr clearly is still defending Mueller as a good guy whose done an honest job and therefore no one should need to question him about anything. Anyone who knows this case knows that none of that is true. In fact, at this point Mueller has a lot of explaining to do. Yet, Barr doesn’t think he should be questioned, apparently, by the Republicans on the committees either.
And yet, we still have faith that Barr is going to get to the bottom of all of this and hold somebody accountable? Not bloody likely. No way. No how.
I think it’s high time that people wise up and realize that the corruption in the DOJ is wide and deep. There is no way some former Bush appointee is going to go to war with this corrupt agency and clean it up. And that is exactly what this is, folks: A war. Barr clearly does not see it that way and does not want to fight.
LikeLike
Clara, For President Trump, the war has been won… “no collusion, no obstruction”, resist all “do overs”. There is no more fighting… just looking ahead to Trump 2020 success. Fellow Treepers must let the “witch hunt” melt… otherwise, you are going to be sorrowfully disappointed when their is no punishment after the findings come out.
LikeLike
Getting Trump tied to this and Barr’s recusal, Dems call for special counsel and we are back to square one.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There was no good reason for Barr to recuse himself. There are disturbing echos of Sessions recusal here.
The fact that diehard neverTrumper Ben Sasse was raising the question of Barr recusing himself from matters relating to Epstein four months ago suggests that this is all part of some long planned scheme by the Deep State.
LikeLike
Looks like it was his firm, Kirkland & Ellis back in 2008 when Ken Starr represented Epstein.
LikeLike
Still very suspicious of Barr…..,.
LikeLike
Still very suspicious of Barr…..,.
LikeLike
First of all, I enjoy reading posts on this site and allow me to say that the CTH is my go to site.
But, enough is enough—the plethora of negative, all is lost thinking by a small group of posters is simply silly and ridiculous. Please do not project to worst case scenarios that are meant to alarm people but instead focus on facts, evidence and properly conducted legal process.
One more thing…remember liberals have destroyed social media into nothing more than a cesspool.
LikeLike