AG Barr Discusses New Census Approach and Support for Robert Mueller….

Posted on July 8, 2019 by

Attorney General William Barr discusses the shift in DOJ approach to support President Trump’s request to put the citizenship question on the 2020 census; also his support for Robert Mueller if the special counsel should change his mind and not testify on July 17th to the House Intelligence and Judiciary committees.

83 Responses to AG Barr Discusses New Census Approach and Support for Robert Mueller….

  1. CopperTop says:
    July 8, 2019 at 9:38 pm

    So if he wants to get out of being questioned about Epstein while on the hill. He’ll back him.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. Todd says:
    July 8, 2019 at 9:40 pm

    Perhaps he won’t testify??

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. Fred says:
    July 8, 2019 at 9:40 pm

    The citizenship question needs to be on the census, so that the illegal aliens do not distort the electoral college representatives in the House of Reprehensibles. The members are only supposed to represent citizens, not all people in their local area.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
    • tucker7518 says:
      July 8, 2019 at 9:43 pm

      OAN News just said AG Barr has found a pathway or a go around to put the citizenship question on the census. He will reveal how he will do it as soon as tomorrow.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
    • Sentient says:
      July 8, 2019 at 9:44 pm

      Article one seems to say apportionment is based on “persons”. The 2nd clause of the 14th amendment uses the word “citizen”. Hope Ristvan or another smart Treepers Constitution experts can weigh in.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • WSB says:
        July 8, 2019 at 9:48 pm

        Yes, it is all there in the 14th. Makes Roberts look like a traitor, IMHO.

        Liked by 6 people

        Reply
      • Darrell Michael Richardson says:
        July 8, 2019 at 10:34 pm

        The census is specific to jurisdiction defined as a citizen child born to a natural born or naturalized citizen ie LEGAL. Illegals are outside of the scope therefore the question existed on the census for many years until obuttma took it off. Just as easily as obuttma took it off President Trump can put it on legally and Constitutionally which SCOTUS affirmed in their latest ruling.
        Jurisdiction is two fold outlined by the SCOTUS as geographical and allegience to the same. Meaning LEGAL citizen. Illegals fall outside of that therefore should not be counted on the census. The 39th Congress agreed with the SCOTUS. Settled law.

        Like

        Reply
      • Burnt Toast says:
        July 8, 2019 at 10:44 pm

        On order of millions of Americans every year take an oath to uphold the Constitution.

        What is your read if you were swore to uphold the Constitution (vice Uphold SCOTUS)?

        Like

        Reply
      • jmuniz1 says:
        July 8, 2019 at 10:53 pm

        Our President will do it by executive order.

        Like

        Reply
    • mugzey302 says:
      July 8, 2019 at 10:25 pm

      LOL!! House of Reprehensibles! That is PERFECT!! 👍

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Betty says:
      July 8, 2019 at 10:44 pm

      Why is this simple Constitutional requirement turned into a cat and mouse game with the lazy minded Chief Justice Roberts ?
      What bunch of plotting, DOJ attorneys managed to take this simple, straightforward action down a swirling black hole. Who are they, are they sitting over at Comet Pizza high five-ing each other right now?

      Chief Justice Roberts is OUT OF LINE and, for the sake of our Nation, needs to call a special session of the United States Supreme Court and state what common sense dictates.
      Roberts can say that, while he is of the opinion that the reasons provided by the Department of Commerce are not truthful, the fact remains that the President of the United States and the Department of Commerce were give authority by the U.S. Congress to conduct the census in a manner that seems good to them. And that little mark at the end of the sentence is a period.

      Like

      Reply
  4. Grandma Covfefe says:
    July 8, 2019 at 9:41 pm

    Back on the merry-go-round…loopy loo…loopy lie
    ———————
    By the way…Suspicious Cat Rules!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  5. Sentient says:
    July 8, 2019 at 9:41 pm

    I know we’re not certain Barr is corruption-free. Let’s pray he is.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  6. WSB says:
    July 8, 2019 at 9:43 pm

    What…a mess.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. Tiffthis says:
    July 8, 2019 at 9:43 pm

    I would recuse myself from the Epstein “matter” too if I were the AG. Don’t need old co-workers coming out the woodwork and blowing up my phone for favors

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  8. kelley says:
    July 8, 2019 at 9:44 pm

    the whole recusal with Epstein is highly suspicious to me.. swamp if f’ing even deeper than I thought

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • listingstarboard says:
      July 8, 2019 at 9:47 pm

      Any “decent” man (or woman) , especially one with daughters, that can overlook what this animal and the others did –well they are as despicable as they come. Mueller overlooked it–will Barr?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Robert Smith says:
      July 8, 2019 at 9:50 pm

      I look at it like this, every single thing can’t receive personal attention or input from Barr. If he did then there would be certainly basis to complain that the DOJ is being political – although he can ignore them of course. At this point we have to trust that the DOJ institution can work without micromanagement.

      With the first DOJ legal team being replaced it may be that some self-identified as Swampers.

      Like

      Reply
    • The Boss says:
      July 8, 2019 at 10:15 pm

      During Barr’s confirmation hearing, the subject of reviewing the Florida Epstein case was raised by Sen. Sasse. Barr was aware the subject would be raised, because in his response he said to the effect that he’d been told he’d probably have to recuse, but hadn’t yet sorted out what his role would be in that case. (Barr undoubtedly learned of the interest in Epstein during his pre-hearing visits with senators).

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • WSB says:
        July 8, 2019 at 10:18 pm

        If raised by Sasse…trouble.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • DeWalt says:
          July 8, 2019 at 10:38 pm

          If the question was raised during confirmation and Sasse knew it was coming, it means this has been planned for sometime. I smell shenanigans.

          Like

          Reply
        • The Boss says:
          July 8, 2019 at 10:51 pm

          Trump raised it too. Before Sasse. Long before. He discussed the case in a 2015 CPAC interview with Hannity, and video clips were posted here yesterday.

          There’s nothing sinister about covering topics with senators before the confirmation hearing. Happens all the time. In this instance, it’s likely Barr consulted with ethics lawyers AFTER his senate meet and greets. That’s why he had a decent response to the question. A video of that exchange was also posted here yesterday.

          Like

          Reply
    • Lamont Cranston says:
      July 8, 2019 at 10:36 pm

      Sessions redux ? The swamp is so incestuous that any matter of any significance is conflicted. Think the 6 degrees to Kevin Bacon. They’re all connected.

      Like

      Reply
    • TheHumanCondition says:
      July 8, 2019 at 10:38 pm

      Yeah, I would love the chance to look Barr right in the eyes and tell him that in our eyes the entire f’ing feral government other than President Trump and handful of honest republicans is a gd spectacle.

      Crap or get of the pot Bob. NOW.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  9. paulmafinga says:
    July 8, 2019 at 9:45 pm

    David Boies is a radical progressive celebrity lawyer. Gore 2000, #METOO clients. SDNY is trying to flip Epstein into composition mode against President Trump.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • BebeTarget says:
      July 8, 2019 at 9:52 pm

      There is enough verifiable proof out there that Trump is not and never has been complicit in anything having to do with Epstein.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Kleen says:
        July 8, 2019 at 10:39 pm

        You are missing the bigger picture. They may be going for all political enemies they can get.
        Trump? Not necessarily, but maybe a celebrity Trump supporter for clown show CNN. Other pro-Trump high profile people?

        If they are in charge, they can protect their own and go after those they don’t like.

        Think of Flynn, Manafort, Cohen, Stone etc. Podesta brothers…

        The goal is to isolate and destroy Trump.
        Isolate by scaring everyone around him.

        Likely!

        I was hopeful about Epstein case, now that Barr recused? Everyone has seen this movie before. Haven’t we?

        Trust the plan if you want, we are running out of time.

        Like

        Reply
    • tim says:
      July 8, 2019 at 10:01 pm

      also leaking insubordinate fired ex FBI boss Comey’s daughter is one of the prosecutors going after Epstien ! yes Comeys daughter ( mentioned somewhere else on this site ). begin the composition maybe ?

      Like

      Reply
    • WSB says:
      July 8, 2019 at 10:06 pm

      Boies has always been a hack IMHO.

      Like

      Reply
  10. wabvn says:
    July 8, 2019 at 9:45 pm

    where is lady graham with senate cmte getting to bottom of coup predicate?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. Chip Doctor says:
    July 8, 2019 at 9:46 pm

    Sounds to me like he is suggesting it to uncle Bob. “I might not be watching it in real-time, but I am sure that what he says will get back to me somehow”.

    As for the scope memos……time to step up Mr Barr. You are either for us or against us.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • listingstarboard says:
      July 8, 2019 at 9:48 pm

      I would be happy if Barr was “for” the rule of law!

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • WSB says:
      July 8, 2019 at 9:53 pm

      This sounds like Barr will be sitting right over the fulcrum of the teeter totter and will not budge even if there is a good side and an evil side.

      Maintain the institution. Meh.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • WSB says:
        July 8, 2019 at 9:54 pm

        Oh and PS, another recusal? So 2016.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • WSB says:
          July 8, 2019 at 9:58 pm

          “AG William Barr: “I’m recused from that matter because one of the law firms that represented Epstein long ago was a firm that I subsequently joined for a period of time.”

          Second cousin’s best friend’s wife’s daughter’s toddler?

          Spit.

          Liked by 3 people

          Reply
          • FL_GUY says:
            July 8, 2019 at 10:43 pm

            Actually, this is a valid point. AG Barr does not want to give the defense any technicalities to have the charges against Epstein thrown out. The fact that the firm Barr worked for represented scumbag Epstein means that all the dirty laundry in the case files “could” have been seen by AG Barr(whether or not it was) and he would be open to allegations that he is now using it against upstanding citizen Epstein.

            Barr does not want Epstein to walk on technicalities. That has happened too many times in the past with obviously guilty parties, cough… cough… Bill Ayers, cough… cough…

            Barr did the right thing here to assure a solid prosecution and conviction.

            Liked by 3 people

            Reply
      • Pale rider says:
        July 8, 2019 at 10:44 pm

        There is something about that I read, something like ” neither hot or cold I will spew you out” . I’m sure it wasn’t a metaphor. Means they are worthless.

        Like

        Reply
  12. frances says:
    July 8, 2019 at 9:50 pm

    The Epstein case will be long, sensationalized and take a lot of people down if it is done even half way properly. It would take up so much of his time and there are better uses for him. I still am not sold on him, we will see.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • PVCDroid says:
      July 8, 2019 at 10:09 pm

      This must have been a big dog deep state decision with MSM input. They need viewers and they don’t want to talk about Horowitz findings coming. So they’ll talk about underage sex for the next year with suggestions Trump was in on it.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  13. Richie says:
    July 8, 2019 at 9:53 pm

    If Barr was serious about the rule of law he would appoint a Special Counsel exclusively to probe Mueller and the angry gang of Democrats on his staff.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. sundance says:
    July 8, 2019 at 9:54 pm

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • WSB says:
      July 8, 2019 at 10:11 pm

      Not even sure what Barr is getting at…the entire report is unconstitutional. Let alone the lies and discrepancies within it.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • pocaMAGAjunta says:
        July 8, 2019 at 10:32 pm

        “if he in fact is going to stick to the report.”
        Barr attempting to publicly establish and hold Mueller’s position by calling him out as a “public spectacle”.

        If Mueller testimony adds new lies, then perhaps we’ll know one redacted name from the Epstein evidence.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • appraisher says:
      July 8, 2019 at 10:26 pm

      @ Sundance. “It seems to me the only reason for doing that is to create some kind of public spectacle.”
      Hey General Barr…what about the “public spectacle Mueller created for 2.5 years?

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
    • Do stop thinking about tomorrow says:
      July 8, 2019 at 10:34 pm

      Seems to me General Barr was suggesting a good out for Muller. Do think some inquiry about Child abuse will go along way to shut him down.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • mugzey302 says:
      July 8, 2019 at 10:35 pm

      That’s right, the dems are posturing for their base of rabid POTUS-haters.

      Like

      Reply
    • patti says:
      July 8, 2019 at 10:41 pm

      @AG William Barr

      Come on man…

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  15. wabvn says:
    July 8, 2019 at 9:54 pm

    Durham is keeping the three investigative scope memos hidden or, Barr ain’t the man we hoped for.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. Bogeyfree says:
    July 8, 2019 at 9:55 pm

    So is this that law firm?

    Shaw, Pittman, Potts & Trowbridge from 1978 to 1982.

    So I’m unclear on the explanation. Did the firm represent Epstein before Barr joined in 78 or after Barr left?

    It wouldn’t make sense for after so if before then Epstein was around 25 when Barr worked for this firm.

    I’d be curious to find what the firm did for Epstein at age 25.

    Personally the excuse and specifically his choice of words seems odd to me.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • The Boss says:
      July 8, 2019 at 10:20 pm

      KIrkland & Ellis is the firm.
      Barr worked there before and after the Florida Epstein case IIRC.

      Like

      Reply
    • Luna says:
      July 8, 2019 at 10:42 pm

      Maybe if lots of Ds are going down (“faves “), and/or Clinton, Barr doesn’t want to be seen as making political hit for DJT. Or is that giving way too much integrity to Barr? I’ve been pleasantly surprised so far by his stance on things, but not seen a lot of action.

      Like

      Reply
  17. Bogeyfree says:
    July 8, 2019 at 10:01 pm

    I’m surprised Sundance did not insert curious cat image for this thread!

    Something does not add up IMO.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. cheryl says:
    July 8, 2019 at 10:03 pm

    AG William Barr told reporters he’s found a “pathway” for getting the #CitizenshipQuestion back onto the #2020Census. This comes a day after the DOJ reassigned the lawyers who have handled the case for more than a year.

    — Michael Macagnone (@mikemacagnone) July 8, 2019

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. YvonneMarie says:
    July 8, 2019 at 10:05 pm

    We still don’t know who assassinated JFK. 😕

    Like

    Reply
    • Mike Robinson says:
      July 8, 2019 at 10:14 pm

      Unfortunately, it isn’t hard to figure out: a “right-hand man coup d’etat.” A single person so very well-positioned that he could even edit(!) the 8mm evidence that never was supposed to have been recorded of the actual crime. And then, bury the whole damned thing forever. “Oliver Stone pegged it.”

      Like

      Reply
    • Sharon says:
      July 8, 2019 at 10:41 pm

      JFK can wait! We have bigger fish to fry currently!!🙄

      Like

      Reply
  20. CopperTop says:
    July 8, 2019 at 10:05 pm

    Seems to me the question to be placed on the Census. Is
    Country of Birth ___ ? (under each resident)

    Then at the End of all responses
    How many persons residing at this location in total are citizens?

    It doesn’t really say that one person or another is a indeed a citizen. Just summarizes citizenship for the household by the numbers.

    Like

    Reply
  21. Mike Robinson says:
    July 8, 2019 at 10:10 pm

    I refrain judgment …

    Like

    Reply
  22. Kleen says:
    July 8, 2019 at 10:14 pm

    I feel like I’m watching the same movie over and over.

    The right playing by rules and not by pressure. But eagerly while the left breaks all rules and invent new ones.

    Barr recusing???? Same movie…

    Barr is Deep State. He is running the clock

    Like

    Reply
  23. BobBoxBody says:
    July 8, 2019 at 10:17 pm

    Bondo Barr Cleaning this mess up is going to have to a generational effort, that much is apparent. Expecting people that were made well-off by the system to fix the same corrupted system at this point is folly. It’s pretty damning that all of the sex-trafficking/pedo busts were coming from a special taskforce within the DHS and not the DOJ or FBI et al.

    I’m not paying any more attention to the FISA stuff because it’ll either go somewhere or it won’t. Trump is doing a good enough job fixing our economy, but ultimately it’s on US to clean up our corrupt government, come hell or high water.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • mugzey302 says:
      July 8, 2019 at 10:43 pm

      Not to mention that our bureaucrats and “public servant royalty” are under the threat of blackmail. It’s like a lab experiment gone bad ~ all the rats escaped, now how do we know which one is carrying Ebola? Nuke them all!!

      Like

      Reply
  24. Kleen says:
    July 8, 2019 at 10:20 pm

    This drip drip of information about spygate is to keep the sheep hopeful and give heads up to American Pravda so they can control the narrative.

    No other reason, they will not release any serious damaging info.

    Barr recusing himself.., Sessions 2.0

    Now the Swamp can use this Epstein investigation to invent anything they want and go after more political enemies while protecting the Swamp.

    More Trump friendly people getting raided by 29 FBI agents and sent ti prison.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. GrandpaM says:
    July 8, 2019 at 10:31 pm

    So many drive by posters tonight…

    Like

    Reply
  26. Clara says:
    July 8, 2019 at 10:31 pm

    Barr clearly is still defending Mueller as a good guy whose done an honest job and therefore no one should need to question him about anything. Anyone who knows this case knows that none of that is true. In fact, at this point Mueller has a lot of explaining to do. Yet, Barr doesn’t think he should be questioned, apparently, by the Republicans on the committees either.

    And yet, we still have faith that Barr is going to get to the bottom of all of this and hold somebody accountable? Not bloody likely. No way. No how.

    I think it’s high time that people wise up and realize that the corruption in the DOJ is wide and deep. There is no way some former Bush appointee is going to go to war with this corrupt agency and clean it up. And that is exactly what this is, folks: A war. Barr clearly does not see it that way and does not want to fight.

    Like

    Reply
    • A Moderate Man says:
      July 8, 2019 at 10:53 pm

      Clara, For President Trump, the war has been won… “no collusion, no obstruction”, resist all “do overs”. There is no more fighting… just looking ahead to Trump 2020 success. Fellow Treepers must let the “witch hunt” melt… otherwise, you are going to be sorrowfully disappointed when their is no punishment after the findings come out.

      Like

      Reply
  27. DeWalt says:
    July 8, 2019 at 10:43 pm

    Getting Trump tied to this and Barr’s recusal, Dems call for special counsel and we are back to square one.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. John55 says:
    July 8, 2019 at 10:45 pm

    There was no good reason for Barr to recuse himself. There are disturbing echos of Sessions recusal here.

    The fact that diehard neverTrumper Ben Sasse was raising the question of Barr recusing himself from matters relating to Epstein four months ago suggests that this is all part of some long planned scheme by the Deep State.

    Like

    Reply
  29. Bogeyfree says:
    July 8, 2019 at 10:46 pm

    Looks like it was his firm, Kirkland & Ellis back in 2008 when Ken Starr represented Epstein.

    Like

    Reply
  30. Chiggerbug says:
    July 8, 2019 at 10:48 pm

    Still very suspicious of Barr…..,.

    Like

    Reply
  31. Chiggerbug says:
    July 8, 2019 at 10:48 pm

    Still very suspicious of Barr…..,.

    Like

    Reply
  32. Julia Adams says:
    July 8, 2019 at 10:49 pm

    First of all, I enjoy reading posts on this site and allow me to say that the CTH is my go to site.

    But, enough is enough—the plethora of negative, all is lost thinking by a small group of posters is simply silly and ridiculous. Please do not project to worst case scenarios that are meant to alarm people but instead focus on facts, evidence and properly conducted legal process.

    One more thing…remember liberals have destroyed social media into nothing more than a cesspool.

    Like

    Reply

