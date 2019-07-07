Sunday Talks – Cuccinelli: “Pool For Deportation Removal Exceeds One Million People”…

Acting director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, Ken Cuccinelli, battles through the manipulative ‘open-border’ narrative of CBS Margaret Brennan to discuss ICE removals, border conditions, and asylum laws:
How the heck did never-Trump leader Ken Cuccinelli end up with a position in this administration? This is the same guy who tried to lead a 2016 convention effort to change the rules and remove Donald Trump as the Republican nominee.
ADD: After thinking about it, this series of Sunday talk appearances is likely a trial run to test Cuccinelli and see if he has genuinely had a ‘come-to-MAGA‘ change in outlook.
Maybe he found religion?
No chance.
Again, what’s the “Rule of Kristol Bush Rove?”
1. Never Trumpers are completely and totally irredeemable.
2. Repeat #1.
I would use the mushroom rule on this Acting Weenie if anyone is to be deported.
Eh, mushroom rule? Feed him shit and keep him in the dark?
Ahh, got it, like what’s his face should have been.
Ken Cuccinelli is a religious Catholic with at least eight children – eight the last time I got a Christmas card from him (he also has a beautiful wife).
In 2009 I worked for his election to Atty general. He was on the slate with Bob McDonnel (governor) and Bill Bolling (Lt. governor). Ken was one of the most exciting conservative candidates around in Virginia at the time. He was charming, funny, articulate, energetic — and a wonderful speaker. He remembers everything he has ever read and has read everything. Bob McDonnell and Bill Bolling were duds by comparison. Our GOP slate won in 2009 and we were on top of the world.
Four years later, in 2013, it was Lt. Governor Bolling’s “turn” to run for Governor. Ken was convinced Bolling wasn’t conservative enough, and decided to skip over him (breaking all the rules) and run for the governorship himself. To accomplish this, he managed to get his people into the SCC, where it was decided that the nominees would be chosen at a Convention, where Ken knew he could win — and not in a primary,where Ken knew Bolling would win. Since Bolling knew he could not win at a convention, he dropped out of the running, handing the nomination to Cuccinelli.
Then something bad happened. The Convention was packed with Cuccinelli devotees, ideologues in his mold, and they chose Rev. E.W. Jackson to run for Lt. Governor, and not Corey Stewart (who could easily have won). Northern Virginia voters balked at a revivalist minister for Lt. Governor, and it was widely felt that E.W. brought the ticket down. Ken lost, Rev. Jackson lost (badly), and even Mark Obenshain, well-known and well-liked, lost the attorney generalship — by 168 votes. It was disaster for us, and the state GOP never recovered. Since then we have become bluer and bluer.
Cuccinelli behaved the same way at the 2016 State Convention in Harrisonburg. He got his people there — he has a huge following. I was there, supporting Trump. Our group was wildly furious; the Convention was very contentious and loud. I was appalled at what Ken was doing. I marched down the bleachers and yelled at Ken. I said at one point, “what you are doing is not fair!” and he looked at me and cooly said, “Fair is a Democratic word.” The high-strung woman who went with me took her poster and hit him over the head and he glared at me. I went back and posted what he said and did on Facebook.
This is a very, VERY bright man. My thought is, if Trump has hired him, he has hired him for brains, his tenacity, and for his nerves of steel. But Ken is an ideologue, and ideologues are often machiavellian.
Trump cannot trust him unless Ken fully and wholly believes in what he is doing. But if Ken is fully engaged, not even the sky is the limit. I suspect Trump knows that too.
This is a fantastic informative post
I still remember Cuccinelli’s hissy fit on live TV at the convention. It was shameful and not the actions of a “VERY bright man.” It wasn’t even the actions of a sane man!
Special kudos to the “high-strung woman” who went with you and hit him over the head with her poster! Too bad she didn’t have a baseball bat.
:0) Greatly appreciative of your post Annie. Thank you for the insight.
Annie
As pro life Virginians, my sister and I were all in for Cuccinelli in 2013. His uncompromising stand on the murders of the unborn was in stark contrast to Obama’s pro abortion mania.
The problem, we believe, happened when Cuccinelli’s popularity and the strong support of his base gave him a false sense of security and he made decisions based on ego not political common sense.
Pride goeth before the fall. That said, if he is on the up and up and has truly seen the light regarding our terrific President, then PT has a genuinely pro life, anti illegal immigrant pit bull in his corner.
He found Money.
Maybe he found religion?
Still no chance.
Just do it -deport them- WETBACK PART 2-no more empty talk …
Why not? Couldn’t think of a nicer guy to give this rotten job to.
Why don’t we re-frame “this Immigration thing?” Because the crime that is being committed in many countries today is human trafficking, and there are hundreds of thousands of plaintiffs who are Les Miserables. Many countries who know perfectly well what is going on are aiding and abetting the criminals. And the USA, by refusing to reform its own immigration and asylum laws, is the fundamental enabling participant.
So when is the President finally going to enforce his human trafficking EO he signed last year??? I haven’t seen much of anything on that front but sure hope all these months have been in preparation for a BIG surprise coming very, very soon and before the thousands of Haitians, Cubans and Africans reach our border from Panama (via Columbia).
Mike Robinson,,
“Why don’t we re-frame “this Immigration thing?”
I’d like to take a crack at that; Because the majority of Democrat ‘elites’ support ‘Human trafficking [Epstein clan, NXVSM (sp?), Clinton’s cabal, etc.) too many examples to list.
‘Elites’ was intentional because rank and file are too ignorant and/or stupid to even be aware of such a plan. They just want Orangeman gone, or more free stuff, or both.
They [dems] don’t give a damn about human suffering, it’s all about the power and money they get for perpetuating the PLAN. Keep destoying America, it’s all they know, regardless their means of destruction. Evil incarnate.
KP, I’d like to add that your last paragraph also applies to the NWO republicans as well.
I agree with you BUT
it’s tough to re-frame in the face of the overwhelming media nonsense that passes for “journalism.”
For example, npr today runs an article re-naming the sympathetic (and semi-fictional) illegal alien adults with underage kids as “migrant caregivers” because these are NOT standard families. The article details pathetic backstories with photos PURPOSEFULLY not showing faces for identification and with NO fact-checking of stories. AND without acknowledging that this is an ideal set-up for trafficking.
Why don’t we reframe the words Human Trafficking to:
CHILD MOLESTERS, PEDOPHILE RINGS, or CHILD SEX SLAVERS!
As dumb as lefty voters are, I’m betting they really have no clue what trafficking is.
agree, trishinsouthernillinois.. for many who just hear the term without looking into it further, may just think it means sneaking people in.. who will reframe those words though.. that is the saddest question
Yes Mike Robinson the frames sure are out of whack.
The ‘real border’ (in economically deterministic terms – what else is there?) is between Mexico and Guatemala at least in the USMCA near-future. That becomes the NA trading bloc border.
The Mexico/US ‘intra-border tensions’ will be arbitraged away (i.e. they will shift further south) when Mexican prosperity and disposable income is spurred by a growing middle class (resulting from the closed NAFTA loophole and the better/closer/cheaper supply logistics of Mexican vs Chinese goods). Yes, the border is in crisis. But part of it is an exaggerated political crisis caused by the Beautiful Wall pledge that the Dems are loath to let Trump win.
A subtext here is Economic Populism & reciprocal trade relations (Trumponomics) vs Organized Labor/Dem Party alliance, the latter of which is corrupt beyond measure.
If USMCA is exploitative towards labor, why did it receive near-unanimous approval in the left-leaning Mexican Senate? Trump has put a real hurt on the Uniparty talking points. More and more Pelosi and the unions are fused in a death-grip of irrelevancy and double-talk.
To acknowledge the obvious success of Economic Populism (full employment) they slit their own political throats. After all, helping labor is supposed to be THEIR job. USMCA’s broad Mexican support only makes it harder for them to sustain their pro-labor fiction. As you would expect in a Uniparty political culture, Organized Labor and Multinational corporations march under the same banner. That’s not a natural alliance. That’s a captured political system.
China has a peasant class that exceeds the ENTIRE US population by about 50%. On the wings of USMCA, Mexico will escape the middle income trap before China does.
I’ve been wondering that myself since his name came up for this job. I remembered very well what Cuccinelli tried to do and I still don’t trust him at all.
Thank You, Sundance, for pointing this out so there will now be more eyes on Cuccinelli, watching his words and every move.
Eyes on Cuccinelli….. 👀 👀 👀
Cuccinelli is as trustworthy as gas station sushi.
LikeLiked by 15 people
Cuccinelli is as trustworthy as gas station sushi being offered to you by Lindsey Graham…..
Or most any politician.
My intestines are rumbling just reading that.
Cucc went dark after the convention stunt. But recently he’s started to turn up including on his BFF Mark Levin’s show. Image repair? Ambitions for a big 2024 campaign role & administration job? Funny that on Levin, Cucc never repented but said Trump had done a few things right. (spit)
Cucc likely begged for a job and I’m happy Trump hired him. If Cucc bombs (immigration is not his field of law), Trump fires him and rightfully claims he gave him a chance. Cucc discredits himself.
Cucc is a disgusting and vile political hack.
Post of the day 🙂
If this is a test of Cuccinelli, I hope he’s smart enough to pass it. We’ll see.
It’s kind of interesting that Dave Brat won his Congressional election in Virginia on the immigration issue alone, and yet he was passed over for this position.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Brat is Dean of The Business School at Liberty University. He has been in position for a while.
If the position wasn’t even offered to Dave Brat then that’s a crying shame, and indicative that PDJT is not getting the proper advice he requires when appointing folks to key and/or important positions. So why would PDJT even consider Cuccinelli, someone who actively tried to thwart his nomination? Mind boggling.
I am in the 7th district. Brat was up against a fake moderate with tons of Soros money. She’s a lying con woman. However, Brat needed to channel his inner Trump and go after this soccer mom hypocrite the way Trump went after the RINOS. He didn’t do it. In the end Spanberger won by a slim margin. She may have even stolen the election with illegals and out of state voters.
The point is Brat was not the man for this job. He’s a great guy but going up against Marxists is way out of his nice zone.
He beat Cantor because many Dems in the 7th hated Cantor so much they actually voted for Brat to get rid of Cantor knowing the time was not right to get a Dem candidate elected in a heavily Republican district. They waited intil 2018 for that.
There is a Dismal swamp in Virginia from which an algae-covered Cuccinelli emerged…at first he blended in with all the other aquatic vegetation…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Maybe he knows some valuable things, like where some political bones are buried in the Virginia soil.
LikeLike
Well, he does know that. My thought was that he went back to the law, but he’s back at it again. Time will tell.
Keep your friends close and your enemies closer…
I thought he was selected b/c he is an immigration hardliner
No, Cuckinelli chose to punt on immigration during his run for governor of VA
Why should we be impressed with or believe Cucinelli?
ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) – “It is made up of more than 6,500 special agents and law enforcement personnel. ERO is the enforcement arm of DHS. It was formerly called the Office of Detention and Removal Operations (DRO).”
1,000,000+ divided by 6,500 special agents = 154+ per agent. LOL, better get busy! Oops, sorry, there’s been a two week delay to allow Nancy to use “the time-delay to create maximum political position for herself, democrats in congress and their media allies.” And if the long warnings allow them to disappear from where they we thought they were, hey, “We tried (™)” and that also makes the Chamber of Commerce happier.
The 2 weeks were 90% vacation for congress
So what? It was still a delay that accomplished nothing other than what I implied it did.
How come there are no bills going through Congress that takes on activist un-elected judges who create soapbox laws? Their wings must be clipped.
I believe THE BOSS is looking for fast results. They have all dallied long enough. Chop, Chop Ken.
LikeLiked by 4 people
“Face the liberal nation via biased liberal democrat hacks in the msm” ………..
should be the name of this “show”
I NEVER call them “liberal,” always “leftist,” “Marxist,” “Communist,” or simply lo-fo. They do not in any way deserve to be called liberal.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Well said!
Indeed. I regard myself as quite liberal. And I share virtually nothing in common with the Dem party. and very little with the Pubs either, for that matter.
Social services need to be cut off and an EO for E Verify.
Way eVerify is set up mandatory requires an act of congress. An EO cannot do it.
This interview really reinforces how important it is for Congress to act – appropriately – and how devastating, as Sundance outlined immediately, it was to lose the House.
When people like Cuccinelli speak on the MSM where they might be seen by the kool-ade swillers, it is important that they bring out the non-stop invasion with its ever larger numbers, the caravans of 1000, 1500, 2000, 10,000, now we see an African caravan coming said to be 35,000. SOME of the lo-fos might realize that they and their children and their grandchildren are simply being replaced, and paying for the privilege, especially after hearing this a few times.
Actually, I think this guy having been a never Trump works in President Trumps favor. When they start sending these illegal aliens home(FINALLY!), the media-rats will have a hard time calling him President Trump’ stooge. Instead, it will be clear he is simply enforcing the law and the order of the court system. JMO
LikeLiked by 9 people
FL_GUY,
Completely rational thought.
But when has THAT ever entered into the “mediarats” narative?
Always a 1st time, I guess. Hope springs eternal.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That presumes they keep a consistent narrative.
Incorrect
The Italians – with 60% + approval of the population – have passed a law allowing the confiscation of ships with illegal immigrants. Marxist mayors of larger Italian cities have vowed to “resist” the law, but exactly how they would do that is unclear, since they have no urban navies. 😉
Parallel situation with ours!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Are you serious?!
Italy is where the Mafia CAME FROM. Use better imagination.
LikeLike
It’s true. Here’s the link:
https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2019/07/07/salvini-to-amend-law-to-remove-ships-from-italian-migrant-transport-ngo/
“How the heck did never-Trump leader Ken Cuccinelli end up with a position in this administration? This is the same guy who tried to lead a 2016 convention effort to change the rules and remove Donald Trump as the Republican nominee.”
I have been asking this question for a while. Witnessed Cooch doing this in VA. It was nasty. My only thought so far is that Cooch was a good AG in VA. He does follow the law to the hilt which definitely is good in this case.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Italians – with 60%+ approval from the population – have passed a law for the confiscation of ships bringing illegal immigrants. Marxist mayors of certain larger cities have vowed to “resist” the law, but how they would that is unclear, since they have no urban navies. 🙂
Parallel with our situation!
Never trust a globalist rat like Cuccinelli.
“ADD: After thinking about it, this series of Sunday talk appearances is likely a trial run to test Cuccinelli and see if he has genuinely had a ‘come-to-MAGA‘ change in outlook.”
Or is it just further proof that it is too easy for Trump to be manipulated into making bad hires. Why are there so many Never Tumpers in his administration? Maybe he should ask everyone he hires if they voted for him. If they say “no” or “didn’t vote,” than they are not qualified to advance the MAGA agenda.
Where are all the “ever” trumpers in government willing to do any heavy lifting? Outsiders are too easy to manipulate. They don’t know how it really works.
As a Conservative in Virginia, I’ll take Ken Cuccinelli over any Virginian politician. How many folks have changed their thoughts of our great POTUS since he’s become Commander in Chief? Actions speak louder than words & people change. If Ken doesn’t meet the position’s standards & expectations, Trump will replace him.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Amen. Good critical thinking here.
Cuccinelli is the conservative who was too Conservative for the Republicans when he ran for Governor–they actively sabotaged him.
I think it is part of a much more clever PDJT chess gambit than a mere trial run for Cuccinelli. PDJT now has four actings at DHS: head McAleenen, USCIS Cuccinelli, ICE Morgan, and CBP Sanders. That is extraordinary.
Allows PDJT two maneuvers. 1. Test drive change agents after firing Nielsen and Vitelli for not being tough enough on immigration. 2. End runs any McConnell problems, which McConnell has signaled publicly. Under the 1998 FVRA law, 5USC§3345 et seq, per §3347 and 5USC§3356(a), actings can serve 210 days UNLESS a nominee is rejected by Senate, in which case another 210 days, which moves beyond 2020 election. So, for example, if Cuccinelli does a good job, is nominated but Cannot get past Senate thanks tomthe likes of Romney, then he serves as acting another 210 days.
I think what we are seeing is swamp and RINO resistance to PDJT’s immigration policies and tough love. So he is sorting through the mess, using actings like Apprentices to execute during the sorting, and replacing them with other actings if they need to get ‘fired’. This Apprentice like gambit is politically less expenditure of capital than normal nominating messes, with RINO’s like Romney objecting to PDJT’s hard line immigration stance. Holds the fort until after the 2020 election, while still making progress on immigration promises.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Ditto!! Excellent analysis!!! Thank you Ristvan.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You’re overthinking this by quite a bit, Ristvan. If you’re going to appoint acting directors, there would be no reason to play games. Put people in there you don’t have to test for motivation. We all know the names. He’s not going to do that. Immigration has been President Trump’s biggest miscalculation. He thought the deal would be easy. Amnesty traded off for regularization of immigration law. Or as it like to call it, comprehensive immigration reform. Two things he missed. The left has gone way to the left in the last couple years on this issue. They’re not going to agree to any restrictions at this point. And second, Nancy Pelosi has been betting the farm that Trump! is all talk and no action on actually throwing anybody out of the country, or enforcing anything at the border. She has been right. So he has zero leverage to bring Democrats to the table. And the natives are getting restless.
You may be right but I am very suspicious of GOP support for immigration crackdown. “swamp and RINO resistance to PDJT’s immigration policies and tough love.” I remember McConnell getting Rand Paul to take one for the team and voting against Trump on some immigration issue about a year ago. Really showed some of McTurtle’s colors and surprised me with his influence on Rand Paul.
Romney is a weathervane.
May, 2012, on Charlie Rose show, when Rose asked Mitt “What about the 11,million already here?”,Mitt said “they have to go home” THREE times to an incredulous Rose.
6 months later, after losing 2012 election to Obama, Mitt did a 180 in just 48 hours and called for a giant amnesty along with entire GOPe.
NB: The 2012 GOP platform called for strict enforcement of immigration laws and NO AMNESTY because “it sent the wrong message.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well done, sir!
ristvan, great to hear your input. Excellent observation on “The Apprentice.” My wife equates many of PDJT’s actions with “The Apprentice.”
I also believe PDJT places people in positions for a number of reasons. Sometimes to challenge/test the candidate, sometimes to expose the candidate and of course brilliantly using the 1998 FRVA you site above to get the person he wants in the position he wants irregardless of Senate actions.
Side note: PDJT needs to work out how to apply this method to Roberts on the SC.
How do never Trump folks find their way into key government positions, folks ask. It is quite a simple explanation. The US Government is NOT a commercial business, whereby the CEO and/or Owner can stamp his brand on the leadership to ensure all is in synch. There are legal processes (and rules as well as laws) in place to for a myriad of good and bad reasons that restrict how Executive Branch government employees are handled. The President is limited in how he staffs the executive branch and is often required to live with staff members on-hand or provided (as the Republican Party only helps when they can gain). He also has to consider that the very powerful SEIU can bring the Executive Branch to a grinding halt via strikes, slow downs, sick-outs and use of favorable federal courtrooms.
This situation again highlights the President Trump’s outstanding ability to lead and move the government forward in the face of the resistance, entrenched over 20+ years, he has had to face.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Just came back from walking the dogs in Mexico. Ran into another young Mexican man who spent 3 years in Austin illegally. I have run into countless guys like this. Guess what, none of them are seeking asylum, they are seeking a wage they can live off of. Hang out at an Oxo and you will learn the truth. Mexico and south America need to fix their issues, not us making them codependent. MAGA
LikeLiked by 4 people
Just came back from walking the dogs in Mexico. Ran into another young Mexican man who spent 3 years in Austin illegally. I have run into countless guys like this. Guess what, none of them are seeking asylum, they are seeking a wage they can live off of. Hang out at an Oxo and you will learn the truth. Mexico and south America need to fix their issues, not us making them codependent. MAGA
Seems odd to label illegal aliens as invaders. If they are encouraged to come here, given legal advice on how to plead asylum, caught and released into our country, given free education, given housing assistance, given welfare, allowed to exfiltrate our money back to their homeland….how is that an invasion?
Invasion involves penetrating a boundary via force and then forcibly plundering. Seems more like they are accepting an invitation to a party than they are invading.
And what are we as citizens doing to discourage illegals? Are we refusing to do business at places that employ illegals? Are we calling them out in public…letting them know they are not welcome? Are we calling ICE and reporting them? Are we allowing them to work on our property? Are we denying them access to our schools? Are we renting them housing? Are we allowing them in our neighborhoods? Do we accommodate their language? Do we permit our children to play with theirs? Do we sell them merchandise? Do we politely greet them on the street?
It would seem a step in the right direction if We the People made a concerted effort to make illegals feel unwelcome. We know our government won’t.
Trump despises weakness. Her first question made Ken look emphatically weak – she casts the net of immigrants as peace loving victims – he needed to attack her premise, hard and immediately.
He failed. Trump won’t keep him. It’s just a matter of time.
This is how you do it – this is how trump fights.
We make entirely too many judgements of public officials based on how well they joust with anti-American Fake News talking heads.
It’s obviously true that Stephen Miller does this better than Ken Cuccinelli, but that doesn’t mean Cuccinelli won’t do well at his job (which is not doing interviews).
We can’t all do as well at this as President Trump or Stephen Miller, though we all wish we had that skill set.
True. Although i think its immensely important to have a PR face, its a lot more important to have a results face. And with as much bureaucracy as the feds are willing to buy these days, just assign a couple to each category.
You all know it is much more important for our country to deal with the rights of gays, transgendered, flag haters, concentration camps on our Southern border, free giveaways to all who ask, taxing the rotten corporations and those evil rich people.
We just don’t have the time to deal with the “rule of law” or the beauty of our Constitution…we need to change the Constitution as soon as possible while we look to Chief Justice Roberts (also known as Pretzel-boy) to show us the way, while Hillary and her pals go drinking and laughing all the way to the bank selling out America.
Willie Brown’s willy knows which way is West and how Kamala likes to get her bread buttered. Senator Warren wants more wampum so she seeks Joe Biden’s son for advice as daddy Biden gets his eyes done again by another great plastic surgeon.
All is well as the Obamas dine with the Clooneys in Italy even though Michelle still cries at night remembering when she had to be evicted from the White House cause Hillary really didn’t have all her ducks lined up the way Barack did back when. They love John Brennan for many reasons!
The only lucky person in this whole tragedy is Bill Clinton because he is now forgotten…just as he wants it so others can come visit his private apartment down home in Southern land. He knows where to find the moral high ground, even as Comey tries to point the way.
Poor Paul Ryan, our valiant former Speaker is so lonely without his side kick Mitt. What great leaders the old Republican club has still walking around like lost sheep at their local country clubs. They mumble at how stupid the average American voter truly is…more so than Gruber used to say when selling Obamacare.
I can’t wait for the next pronouncements to come forth from the bull dyke soccer player or those young girls in Congress who Nancy now dislikes more than Trump. Just think, football season is right around the corner where Colin K. and his buds are getting ready to kneel again while the good social gatherings of Antifa plan more fun parties in urban areas.
This is a “soft” civil war we are presently living. Do you sense a tragic event coming our way to possibly make it no longer “soft” in nature? Will the economic war that Trump is waging to restore
some balance ever be seen as a “globalist” effort due to his attempt at re-structuring the so called free markets?
Let’s get rid of all education in America…all we really need is more CNN and MSNBC and of course, lest I forget…Rachel Maddow, Don Lemon and that rich silver foxy guy!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Fiction, then reality:
Comedy film: Hot Shots Part Deux
President Thomas ‘Tug’ Benson: Here’s the target area.
Gerou: That’s Minnesota, sir.
President Thomas ‘Tug’ Benson: Damn it, man, that’s the genius of my plan. Why go over there to fight? We can do it right here at home, and get in some good fishing while we’re at it.
Gerou: Sir, the enemy is over there.
President Thomas ‘Tug’ Benson: Then we’ll fly them over here. Their families too. We’ll teach them to skate… Do I have to think of everything?
“In just a few decades, Minnesota has gone from being approximately 99 percent German, Dutch, Finnish, Danish, and Polish to 20 percent African immigrant, including at least one hundred thousand Somalis. And that’s not counting the Somalis who have recently left the country to fight with al Qaeda and ISIS. One hundred thousand is just an estimate. We don’t know precisely how many Somalis the federal government has brought in as “refugees” because the government won’t tell us. The public can’t be trusted with the truth. Since becoming more multicultural, Minnesota has turned into a hotbed of credit card skimming, human trafficking, and smash-and-grab robberies. Mosques have popped up all over the state—as have child prostitutes and machete attacks. Welfare consumption in Minnesota has more than doubled on account of the newcomers—only half of whom have jobs. Those Somalis who do have jobs earn an average of $21,000 a year, compared with $46,000 for the average Minnesotan. (Consider yourself lucky, Minnesota: In Sweden, only 20 percent of Somalis have jobs.) Eighty percent of Somalis in Minnesota live at or below the poverty line. Nearly 70 percent have not graduated from high school, compared with only 8.4 percent of non-Somali Minnesotans.” – Ann Coulter, ¡Adios, America!: The Left’s Plan to Turn Our Country into a Third World Hellhole
Ilhan Omar
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ilhan_Omar
Ilhan Abdullahi Omar (born October 4, 1982) is a Somali-American politician serving as the U.S. Representative for Minnesota’s 5th congressional district since 2019. The district includes all of Minneapolis and some of its suburbs.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Notice places like ND, SD, and Wyoming, once quite similar to MN, are doing just fine…. but don’t make any statistical correlations, racist.
Ugh. More mealy mouth mush.
He does not inspire confidence or trust.
Less talk, more action. THEN, tell us what you DID- not what you’re having trouble doing cuz congress, Flores, bla bla bla…
LikeLike
Wilbur Ross found out seven months after his order on the Citizenship question that no one had begun the process…Both Ed Rollins and Newt Gingrich pointed out from the beginning this is always an issue, especially with republicans and more so with MAGA.
At the end of eight years we might have changed some things, but 32 years of Bush,Clinton,Bush and Obama….has done its damage…I will stay positive.
Hey! Don’t you go upsetting the applecart that is long-time federal employment. They clock in and are due their pay; just because they do not do any actual work should not cause the fruit to bear worms . . .
I am going to post before reading comments.
I voted in VA for Cucinneli. At least I tried to. My machine kept changing my vote to McAuliff. I squawked … was told what to do …back up a page … which I already had done x 3..refused the “I voted” sticker because I wasnt sure I had. Machines were gone next time we went to the polls do ???
Was sorry I tried to vote for him after he made an ass of himself at the convention. Now am in wait and see mode.
My guess is he has reevaluated POTUS…that he believed the lies that Trump was a stealth Democrat. Turned out Ryan, Romney et al are the stealth Democrats… over time POTUS has proved to Cuchinelli that he will support the Constitution, freedom of religion and freedom of Israel and so Cucinneli has come on board. Jay Sekalow may well have vouched for him.
As I said. Wait and see. He couldnt be worse than some of the others Trump was convinced to trust.
No kidding Sherlock.
NeverTrumpers are backstabbers. Never trust a backstabber. I trust Pelosi before I would trust a backstabber, you know what she will do.
RE: “After thinking about it, this series of Sunday talk appearances is likely a trial run to test Cuccinelli and see if he has genuinely had a ‘come-to-MAGA‘ change in outlook.”
… IMHO, so was his Acting appointment.
There are very few people in government that I trust on immigration. Cuccinelli starts out as someone most Trump supporters would not trust on immigration. However, I have to say that his kind of matter-of-fact, unemotional demeanor talking about it today on the Sundays shows may have been effective.
Maybe it’s the “keep your enemies close” approach ~ our POTUS IS a native New Yorker! 😏
I do not understand why people spend their hard earned money to pay for a television,
and exorbitant cable fees to listen to one sided propaganda from the marxist media
and the marxist democrat party.
That woman was as one sided as she could be.
The program should be called ‘Face the marxist propaganda’.
There’s only one good reason to have television: Ice Hockey!!!!!
There really is no other need for it. 😉
Damn straight!
Though it is easy to stream it on my computer, no charge!
If Cuccinelli gets a million illegals out of the country, I’ll give him a temporary pass for being a never Trumper. But they better be gone………and quickly!
It sure seems like one of Trump’s closer advisers is a traitor and pushing for the wrong people. Conway?
