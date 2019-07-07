CA Governor: “President Trump Committed to Helping Complete Earthquake Recovery”…

One of the best testimonials to President Trump’s pragmatic perspective is his ability to rise above the ridiculous partisan political attacks and look at issues from a non-political solution-driven perspective.
In the latest example California Governor Gavin Newsom has been antagonizing the administration yet outlines how President Trump, a builder-in-chief, immediately called him and expressed his full commitment to helping California recover from two serious earthquakes that hit the state in two consecutive days. After Newsom toured some of the damaged areas he spoke to reporters at a press briefing.
Governor Newsom said he and President Trump talked about the challenges California has recently face, including two devastating wildfires just six months ago. “There’s no question we don’t agree on everything, but one area where there’s no politics, where we work extremely well together, is our response to emergencies”, Newsom said. “He’s committed in the long haul, the long run, to help support the rebuilding efforts” the governor said of President Trump.
Living in Northern California that is the second best thing I could have heard about the Quake. The best news would have been that LA, SanDiego, and San Francisco had slid into the Pacific….. really deep and nothing was salvaged!
If we can just get politics out of politics.
Better keep a clause in those funds with full transparency about where and how he spends it however. That guy is a visible shyster.
My thought as well.
Trump is not only pragmatic, he’s gracious and patient. I’ve watched him appeal to a politician’s highest aspirations, to affect positive change for the people they serve, over and over again. Sometimes these politicians rise to meet his positive expectations of them, and sometimes they don’t. But I admire that Trump at least gives them the opportunity. What they do with it is up to them, and Trump makes it clear to everyone that he’s placing the ball in their court. Very, very wise, and to me, very endearing.
Agreed. But I hope he’s in the “Trust but verify” mode when all is said and done.
I don’t think he would be who he is, or where he is, if he were naive.
Did Newsom give that press conference in Ridgecrest? If he did there’s no way he would have blasted Trump there — very much Trump country up there.
You’re still a liberal d-bag, Newsom.
Best wishes to the California citizens in their hardship.
First things first. Let’s rebuild the bases that were hit and assist those service and civilian personnel affected.
When the rubber meets the road, our POTUS is there on the money! Too bad more of those that oppose him don’t give the credit that is deserved!
MAGA then KAG!
Newsome, it’s only half true that “where we work extremely well together, is our response to emergencies”
We have an emergency with illegal aliens flooding the border and voting (meddling) in our elections. You do nothing to work with Trump on that or any other area Trump sees as vital to Americans’ best interests.
You only work well with Trump when it benefits you.
I bet Newsom choked on the praise he gave to President Trump!🤣
President Trump is committed to complete earthquake recovery for California? After all the viciousness and treasonous behavior & poisonous crap the California courts have inflicted on the Trump Administration? Really? What utter BS!
When Obama’s Minions Think You’ve Gone Too Far
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/when-obamas-minions-think-youve-gone-too-far/
