President Trump: Illegal Immigration Removals to Begin Shortly…

Ellison Barber of Fox News reporting the ICE removals are likely to begin shortly:
.
On June 22nd, 2019, President Trump agreed to postpone any deportation enforcement after a call with Speaker Nancy Pelosi:
Two weeks from June 22nd, would be July 8th, 2019.
However, a review of Nancy Pelosi’s congressional calendar reflects Pelosi’s House has been out of session since June 28th, and does not return until July 9th.
This schedule and deadline is exactly why House Democrats are pulling border stunts and urgently pushing media narratives in the headlines. Pelosi had no intention of fixing the legislative issues; instead, she used the time-delay to create maximum political position for herself, democrats in congress and their media allies.
…..So it does not come as a surprise to see this series of tweets recently from President Trump:
WHITE HOUSE – Yesterday, a single, unelected district judge in Seattle issued an injunction that prevents the government from ensuring the detention of those aliens who cross the border unlawfully until the completion of their immigration court proceedings.
The decision ignores an express statutory prohibition on granting class-wide injunctive relief against enforcement of the immigration laws and also holds unconstitutional a statute passed by bipartisan majorities in Congress during the Clinton administration that specifically prohibits the release of certain immigrants on bond.
The district court’s injunction is at war with the rule of law. The decision only incentivizes smugglers and traffickers, which will lead to the further overwhelming of our immigration system by illegal aliens.
No single district judge has legitimate authority to impose his or her open borders views on the country. We must restore our democracy and ensure Americans have the voice to which they are entitled under our Constitution. (link)
“John Marshall has made his decision; now let him enforce it!”
Do it! I’ve got my popcorn ready and I’m set to watch the round up begin!! It’s long over due!!
I have my popcorn ready too. All they need to do is play, “Bad boy, bad boys, what you gonna do when they come for you”?
Rapid fire. 🙂
What issue… trade, Fourth of July, border wall, illegal immigration, spying, and deportations would Democrats like to expose themselves on this week?
I failed. Was supposed to be a pic depicting the calendar with a nice green arrow pointing to the 2 week deadline with a nice happy green arrow. Oh well. Use your imagination.
It’s the thought that counts.
Ommm… Am I close..?
…and Let it begin…..Let’s Roll…Carpe Diem
Get ’em outta lhere.
… and if Mayor Libby Schaff gets in the way … lock her up. Get the Communist Mayors off the street as well …
Yes! and all who aid and abet the illegal aliens.
Damn the torpedoes full steam ahead.
Give interim DHS head Kevin McAleenan a bunch of fake names and addresses for the deportees.
Common sense question: Why would you come to the USA and bitch?
If you don’t like it, go home. Stay home in the first place. Fix your own mess. Be a patriot to something, rather than a laughing stock to all.
^^^^1000 LIKES^^^^^
They don’t get all the free stuff at home.
Millions?
These deportees have already had their day in court and have been ordered out. How on earth could democrats object to ICE complying with a court order? Any democrat objection whatsoever is proof positive that Dems want no control at all of who comes here.
For two main reasons, removal priority will hopefully go to Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan and Florida and then Texas and Arizona. With California, New York and Illinois way back.
I would like to see deportations continually televised like the TV show “Cops”. I (personally), want to view ILLEGAL ALIENS, REMOVED from the USA! I want to witness that criminals are captured and REMOVED from MY (OUR) Nation.
The 30 MILLION of these lawbreakers NEED to be hunted down and REMOVED! NO exceptions! The US Rule-of-Law is diminished each time an ILLEGAL ALIEN has breached the border without consequence! ALL of them NEED to be returned to THEIR Nation of Citizenry!
WE should not have any other concern (of illegal Aliens), other than deporting NON-CITIZENS from OUR Nation!
I should have added. EVERY ILLEGAL ALIEN present in YOUR Nation factually diminishes your Vote and it eliminates your Constitutional Right to Representation.
Let’s not be naive folks…there are MILLIONS of ILLEGAL ALIENS harboring in the USA and they ARE VOTING in OUR elections! Every one of them are VIOLATING YOUR CIVIL RIGHTS! Every one of them! You VOTE and they VOTE…canceling out YOUR VOTE.
Were we expecting the court system to be self correcting. Well, yes eventually, if we were still in the 1800’s. Wait a minute, I am being unfair – see how effectively the FISA court judges have brought in the openly corrupt signers of the Carter Page warrant for prosecution. Wait a minute, none of them have been prosecuted. I am being unfair, again. Shall I go on?
Then why would you allow a district judge to hold up the nation on this matter? Surely, even the existing judicial system recognizes this, right? Has the SC heard of the telephone? Have they lost the phone number of the district judge?
“Scene 200 and something, scene 201 and something next after a brief intermission.”
It’s theater guys, come on, you know that. Trump admitted months ago he could shut the border tomorrow.
“No single district judge has legitimate authority to impose his or her open borders views on the country.”
Then ignore them and do your damned job. Kick their asses out.
Mr. President, please keep illegal immigrant families together. Kick them all out together as a family unit.
Pretty much what I was thinking. Why do families have to be broken up? If they’re all here illegally, then they’re all here illegally. If they have an anchor baby that’s still a minor, the child always goes with their parents. These kids have citizenship back in their parents’ home country too. We don’t separate kids from U.S. citizen parents, if they leave the country, why would we separate children from illegal alien parents when they’re deported?
One legal parent and one illegal? Legal parent knew other parent was illegal when they hooked up. Legal has to make a decision. Stay here or go with illegal. If children are citizens, same rules apply. Families go together. Legals can stay, of course, but illegal still can’t. Choices have consequences.
Aliens brought here as children, who are now legally adults, but didn’t seek legal remedy to their illegal status upon reaching the age of majority are still here illegally and are responsible for their failure to seek legal status. That’s the way adulthood works. Deport them too.
Who was it in the video that said we can’t separate families? Butterbuns? What a dolt. He should be able to reason that out or maybe he’s just hoping the leftist base won’t be able to amidst all the emoting.
The whole lefty bunch of preening plastic petunias are morally bankrupt and they want to lecture us about “morality.” In an act of solidarity, they should protest how mean we are by going with the deportees and expatriate. Demand asylum and free stuff. Guns are probably banned there too. I’m sure they’ll love their new home.
Please add domestic terrorism charges for Nanny State Pelosi to the agenda.
Do I correctly understand that the ICE deportations will commence in violation of the judge’s injunction? Moreover, there is no planned appeal of the judge’s ruling? Is this the legal smack down by the President that we have been hoping for? What risks/potential injurious consequences are in-play for the President?
I hope ristvan weighs-in soon.
Ask any Democrat what laws, other than immigration laws, do they think can be ignored with no consequences. Gun laws, bank robbery laws, child exploitation laws, etc., etc..
Obviously, inciting a riot, destroying public property, assault, deleting and destroying subpoenaed evidence, attempting to overthrow a legally elected official, conspiracy, violating privacy laws, and…well, too many other laws that are not enforced against democrats, racists, communists and socialists.
All of the above, if Dems are doing it, either individually, as part of their social injustice policies.
There is no need at all for Fox to insert Beto in their report. He is irrelevant. Fox is ridiculous.
Fox has ALWAYS been rediculous. Look how long they have had little,chrissie wallace, anchoring their Sunday news,show.
Sundance, isn’t 2 weeks from June 22 actually July 6?
I hate the new (Lachlame Murderdoch’s) liberal Fox-cnn-News.commie . Rushing to suck up to the failed Donkey Party.
I hope those Fisher Industries catapults are ready to go!
Another dimwitted Peloser actions that backfired.
Especially with aoc’s fake dramatization, bald faced lies and fake claims. Which caused many more Americans to be thoroughly disgusted by immature democrat imbecilities.
