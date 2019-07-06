President Trump: Illegal Immigration Removals to Begin Shortly…

Posted on July 6, 2019

Ellison Barber of Fox News reporting the ICE removals are likely to begin shortly:

.

On June 22nd, 2019, President Trump agreed to postpone any deportation enforcement after a call with Speaker Nancy Pelosi:

Two weeks from June 22nd, would be July 8th, 2019.

However, a review of Nancy Pelosi’s congressional calendar reflects Pelosi’s House has been out of session since June 28th, and does not return until July 9th.

This schedule and deadline is exactly why House Democrats are pulling border stunts and urgently pushing media narratives in the headlines. Pelosi had no intention of fixing the legislative issues; instead, she used the time-delay to create maximum political position for herself, democrats in congress and their media allies.

(Calendar Link)

…..So it does not come as a surprise to see this series of tweets recently  from President Trump:

WHITE HOUSE – Yesterday, a single, unelected district judge in Seattle issued an injunction that prevents the government from ensuring the detention of those aliens who cross the border unlawfully until the completion of their immigration court proceedings.

The decision ignores an express statutory prohibition on granting class-wide injunctive relief against enforcement of the immigration laws and also holds unconstitutional a statute passed by bipartisan majorities in Congress during the Clinton administration that specifically prohibits the release of certain immigrants on bond.

The district court’s injunction is at war with the rule of law. The decision only incentivizes smugglers and traffickers, which will lead to the further overwhelming of our immigration system by illegal aliens.

No single district judge has legitimate authority to impose his or her open borders views on the country. We must restore our democracy and ensure Americans have the voice to which they are entitled under our Constitution. (link)

40 Responses to President Trump: Illegal Immigration Removals to Begin Shortly…

  1. mycroftxxx000 says:
    July 6, 2019 at 11:14 pm

    “John Marshall has made his decision; now let him enforce it!”

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. susandyer1962 says:
    July 6, 2019 at 11:15 pm

    Do it! I’ve got my popcorn ready and I’m set to watch the round up begin!! It’s long over due!!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • tucker7518 says:
      July 7, 2019 at 12:59 am

      I have my popcorn ready too. All they need to do is play, “Bad boy, bad boys, what you gonna do when they come for you”?

      Like

      Reply
  3. Robert Smith says:
    July 6, 2019 at 11:15 pm

    Rapid fire. 🙂

    What issue… trade, Fourth of July, border wall, illegal immigration, spying, and deportations would Democrats like to expose themselves on this week?

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  5. patti says:
    July 6, 2019 at 11:25 pm

    Sign here: White House petition demanding 2020 Census include citizenship question

    Let the White House hear from you on the need for a citizenship question in the 2020 Census.
    An official White House petition has been created today that you can sign by clicking, adding your name and email address, and then responding to a confirmation email.

    The URL for the page where you can sign is here:

    https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2019/07/sign_here_white_house_petition_demanding_2020_census_include_citizenship_question.html

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. Grandma Covfefe says:
    July 6, 2019 at 11:28 pm

    …and Let it begin…..Let’s Roll…Carpe Diem

    Get ’em outta lhere.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. ilcon says:
    July 6, 2019 at 11:30 pm

    Damn the torpedoes full steam ahead.

    Like

    Reply
  8. Sentient says:
    July 6, 2019 at 11:31 pm

    Give interim DHS head Kevin McAleenan a bunch of fake names and addresses for the deportees.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  9. Peoria Jones says:
    July 6, 2019 at 11:32 pm

    Common sense question: Why would you come to the USA and bitch?

    If you don’t like it, go home. Stay home in the first place. Fix your own mess. Be a patriot to something, rather than a laughing stock to all.

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  10. Ozark says:
    July 6, 2019 at 11:33 pm

    Millions?

    Like

    Reply
  11. Sentient says:
    July 6, 2019 at 11:34 pm

    These deportees have already had their day in court and have been ordered out. How on earth could democrats object to ICE complying with a court order? Any democrat objection whatsoever is proof positive that Dems want no control at all of who comes here.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  12. Gregory Sherman says:
    July 6, 2019 at 11:34 pm

    For two main reasons, removal priority will hopefully go to Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan and Florida and then Texas and Arizona. With California, New York and Illinois way back.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  13. simicharmed says:
    July 6, 2019 at 11:35 pm

    I would like to see deportations continually televised like the TV show “Cops”. I (personally), want to view ILLEGAL ALIENS, REMOVED from the USA! I want to witness that criminals are captured and REMOVED from MY (OUR) Nation.

    The 30 MILLION of these lawbreakers NEED to be hunted down and REMOVED! NO exceptions! The US Rule-of-Law is diminished each time an ILLEGAL ALIEN has breached the border without consequence! ALL of them NEED to be returned to THEIR Nation of Citizenry!

    WE should not have any other concern (of illegal Aliens), other than deporting NON-CITIZENS from OUR Nation!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • simicharmed says:
      July 6, 2019 at 11:59 pm

      I should have added. EVERY ILLEGAL ALIEN present in YOUR Nation factually diminishes your Vote and it eliminates your Constitutional Right to Representation.

      Let’s not be naive folks…there are MILLIONS of ILLEGAL ALIENS harboring in the USA and they ARE VOTING in OUR elections! Every one of them are VIOLATING YOUR CIVIL RIGHTS! Every one of them! You VOTE and they VOTE…canceling out YOUR VOTE.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
  14. islandpalmtrees says:
    July 6, 2019 at 11:37 pm

    Were we expecting the court system to be self correcting. Well, yes eventually, if we were still in the 1800’s. Wait a minute, I am being unfair – see how effectively the FISA court judges have brought in the openly corrupt signers of the Carter Page warrant for prosecution. Wait a minute, none of them have been prosecuted. I am being unfair, again. Shall I go on?

    Then why would you allow a district judge to hold up the nation on this matter? Surely, even the existing judicial system recognizes this, right? Has the SC heard of the telephone? Have they lost the phone number of the district judge?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Pale rider says:
      July 7, 2019 at 12:12 am

      “Scene 200 and something, scene 201 and something next after a brief intermission.”
      It’s theater guys, come on, you know that. Trump admitted months ago he could shut the border tomorrow.

      Like

      Reply
  15. franuche says:
    July 6, 2019 at 11:38 pm

    “No single district judge has legitimate authority to impose his or her open borders views on the country.”

    Then ignore them and do your damned job. Kick their asses out.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  16. k4jjj says:
    July 6, 2019 at 11:41 pm

    Mr. President, please keep illegal immigrant families together. Kick them all out together as a family unit.

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
    • 7delta says:
      July 7, 2019 at 1:21 am

      Pretty much what I was thinking. Why do families have to be broken up? If they’re all here illegally, then they’re all here illegally. If they have an anchor baby that’s still a minor, the child always goes with their parents. These kids have citizenship back in their parents’ home country too. We don’t separate kids from U.S. citizen parents, if they leave the country, why would we separate children from illegal alien parents when they’re deported?

      One legal parent and one illegal? Legal parent knew other parent was illegal when they hooked up. Legal has to make a decision. Stay here or go with illegal. If children are citizens, same rules apply. Families go together. Legals can stay, of course, but illegal still can’t. Choices have consequences.

      Aliens brought here as children, who are now legally adults, but didn’t seek legal remedy to their illegal status upon reaching the age of majority are still here illegally and are responsible for their failure to seek legal status. That’s the way adulthood works. Deport them too. 

      Who was it in the video that said we can’t separate families? Butterbuns? What a dolt. He should be able to reason that out or maybe he’s just hoping the leftist base won’t be able to amidst all the emoting.

      The whole lefty bunch of preening plastic petunias are morally bankrupt and they want to lecture us about “morality.” In an act of solidarity, they should protest how mean we are by going with the deportees and expatriate. Demand asylum and free stuff. Guns are probably banned there too. I’m sure they’ll love their new home.

      Like

      Reply
  17. Zorro says:
    July 6, 2019 at 11:54 pm

    Please add domestic terrorism charges for Nanny State Pelosi to the agenda.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. dallasdan says:
    July 6, 2019 at 11:56 pm

    Do I correctly understand that the ICE deportations will commence in violation of the judge’s injunction? Moreover, there is no planned appeal of the judge’s ruling? Is this the legal smack down by the President that we have been hoping for? What risks/potential injurious consequences are in-play for the President?

    I hope ristvan weighs-in soon.

    Like

    Reply
  19. fred5678 says:
    July 7, 2019 at 12:01 am

    Ask any Democrat what laws, other than immigration laws, do they think can be ignored with no consequences. Gun laws, bank robbery laws, child exploitation laws, etc., etc..

    Like

    Reply
    • dilonsfo says:
      July 7, 2019 at 12:23 am

      Obviously, inciting a riot, destroying public property, assault, deleting and destroying subpoenaed evidence, attempting to overthrow a legally elected official, conspiracy, violating privacy laws, and…well, too many other laws that are not enforced against democrats, racists, communists and socialists.

      Like

      Reply
    • Dutchman says:
      July 7, 2019 at 12:25 am

      All of the above, if Dems are doing it, either individually, as part of their social injustice policies.

      Like

      Reply
  20. bour3 says:
    July 7, 2019 at 12:07 am

    There is no need at all for Fox to insert Beto in their report. He is irrelevant. Fox is ridiculous.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  21. Albert Leon says:
    July 7, 2019 at 12:18 am

    Sundance, isn’t 2 weeks from June 22 actually July 6?

    Like

    Reply
  22. Newt Love says:
    July 7, 2019 at 12:44 am

    I hate the new (Lachlame Murderdoch’s) liberal Fox-cnn-News.commie . Rushing to suck up to the failed Donkey Party.

    Like

    Reply
  23. boogywstew says:
    July 7, 2019 at 12:44 am

    I hope those Fisher Industries catapults are ready to go!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. ATheoK says:
    July 7, 2019 at 1:23 am

    “This schedule and deadline is exactly why House Democrats are pulling border stunts and urgently pushing media narratives in the headlines.”

    Another dimwitted Peloser actions that backfired.
    Especially with aoc’s fake dramatization, bald faced lies and fake claims. Which caused many more Americans to be thoroughly disgusted by immature democrat imbecilities.

    Like

    Reply

