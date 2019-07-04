President Trump Celebrates a “Salute to America” – 6:00pm EST Livestream….

Posted on July 4, 2019 by

The Fourth of July Celebration continues today as President Donald Trump participates in a Salute to America at the Lincoln Memorial. Approximate time 6:30pm – 7:30pm EST

President Trump honors America’s armed forces with music, military demonstrations, flyovers and much more. Participants will include the Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps, the U.S. Army Band (“Pershing’s Own”), the Armed Forces Chorus, the United States Marine Corps Silent Drill Team, and many others.

RSBN Livestream LinkFox10 Livestream LinkWhite House Livestream Link

Capitol Concert – 8 p.m. – 9:30 p.m., West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol: This all-star salute to America’s 243rd birthday with performances by Grammy Award-winning music legend Carole King, multi-platinum recording artist Vanessa Williams, Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Colbie Caillat, the National Symphony Orchestra, and a special appearance by the Sesame Street Muppets!

Fireworks Display – 9:07 p.m., National Mall & Neighboring Parks: Independence Day culminates with a spectacular fireworks display launched from West Potomac Park and behind the Lincoln Memorial which will be visible from many locations throughout D.C. and Northern Virginia.

75 Responses to President Trump Celebrates a “Salute to America” – 6:00pm EST Livestream….

  1. freepetta says:
    July 4, 2019 at 5:02 pm

    LOVE IT! HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY PATRIOTS!!

    Reply
  2. simicharmed says:
    July 4, 2019 at 5:05 pm

    Heard this on the Radio this morning – LOVE IT and I’m sharing it! Please Enjoy!

    Reply
  3. H. Hawke says:
    July 4, 2019 at 5:06 pm

    Reply
  4. H. Hawke says:
    July 4, 2019 at 5:11 pm

    Reply
  5. MfM says:
    July 4, 2019 at 5:12 pm

    That sky doesn’t look good. I hope it is either a quick storm or avoids storming entirely.

    Reply
  6. H. Hawke says:
    July 4, 2019 at 5:13 pm

    Reply
  7. Eric Kennedy says:
    July 4, 2019 at 5:19 pm

    There are thunderstorms all over the area. It’s already rained pretty heavily in DC and more looks like it is coming.

    Reply
  8. SAM-TruthFreedomLiberty says:
    July 4, 2019 at 5:19 pm

    Thunderstorms should be over at 6pm. Still rain though but I think people will still attend 🙂

    Reply
  9. H. Hawke says:
    July 4, 2019 at 5:20 pm

    Reply
  10. H. Hawke says:
    July 4, 2019 at 5:23 pm

    Chad Pergram just LOVES reporting this.

    Reply
  11. Elric VIII says:
    July 4, 2019 at 5:26 pm

    QUESTION: What do you get when you cross an uncannily astute businessman, a master showman, and a true Patriot?

    ANSWER: President Donald J. Trump!

    Reply
  12. bessie2003 says:
    July 4, 2019 at 5:28 pm

    The Fox10 link is fantastic; they’re doing an excellent job!

    Reply
  13. H. Hawke says:
    July 4, 2019 at 5:31 pm

    Reply
  14. H. Hawke says:
    July 4, 2019 at 5:37 pm

    Reply
  15. The Gipper Lives says:
    July 4, 2019 at 5:42 pm

    Attention all patriots; begin Operation Kenneth Frequency at once. Repeat: start Operation: Kenneth Frequency now. The tanks are all in place!

    Reply
  16. littleflower481 says:
    July 4, 2019 at 5:59 pm

    He just tweeted he will be there between 6:30 and 7

    Reply
  17. sundance says:
    July 4, 2019 at 6:00 pm

    Reply
  18. sundance says:
    July 4, 2019 at 6:00 pm

    Reply
  19. littleflower481 says:
    July 4, 2019 at 6:10 pm

    It’s raining right now

    Reply
  20. Nick The Deplorable says:
    July 4, 2019 at 6:16 pm

    Pence getting ready to speak so President is next.

    Reply
  21. H. Hawke says:
    July 4, 2019 at 6:19 pm

    What the heck happened to OANN?

    They showed the entire parade but now aren’t showing the speech?[

    Reply
  22. sunnyflower5 says:
    July 4, 2019 at 6:20 pm

    There’s our VP

    Reply
  23. JAS says:
    July 4, 2019 at 6:21 pm

    Happy Fourth of July everyone! Watching on C-SPAN. It’s drizzling but the place is packed full. Great to see. Lots of video with Tom Fitton from Judicial Watch.

    Reply
  24. sunnyflower5 says:
    July 4, 2019 at 6:23 pm

    President Trump is on the move 🇺🇸

    Reply
  25. moe2004 says:
    July 4, 2019 at 6:23 pm

    Can’t even imagine getting dressed up on the 4th, grew up on the beach and it still shows, This is so cool. love it!

    Reply
  26. sundance says:
    July 4, 2019 at 6:26 pm

    Reply
  27. sundance says:
    July 4, 2019 at 6:27 pm

    Reply
    • Patriot1783 says:
      July 4, 2019 at 6:38 pm

      I was there for a tour last week and wore a “tree” pin 😄

      🇺🇸USA! 🇺🇸USA! 🇺🇸USA!🇺🇸

      Reply
  28. sundance says:
    July 4, 2019 at 6:27 pm

    Reply
  29. sundance says:
    July 4, 2019 at 6:29 pm

    Reply
  30. littleredmachine says:
    July 4, 2019 at 6:30 pm

    Wow… Rep Andy Biggs just spoke the truth! Asked about Amash comments and leaving the Republican…. Biggs just stated:

    1. Biggest problem in DC is the “uniparty”

    2. Defined as the top of both parties working to maintain the status quo

    3. That it is the most difficult problem in Washington

    4. That this is what PDJT is fighting

    Thank you Congressman Biggs!

    Reply
  31. H. Hawke says:
    July 4, 2019 at 6:34 pm

    Reply
    • boomerbeth says:
      July 4, 2019 at 6:47 pm

      @6:00 PM, “Pinocchio Acosta” told his audience it was a disappointment because Trump had to go in the rain to greet a “small crowd”!

      Like

      Reply
  33. tuskyou says:
    July 4, 2019 at 6:34 pm

    OANN has the picture in a picture waiting for POTUS remarks. Fox doing the split screen thing.

    Like

    Reply
  34. alliwantissometruth says:
    July 4, 2019 at 6:34 pm

    Not to be outdone, the democrats will be hosting a party of their own, with well known musical acts from Mexico and Central America. Anti-military and anti-law enforcement speakers will be speaking throughout the day, and informative workshops on how to vote in elections and apply for welfare will be given for our “paperless citizens”

    Special guests “The Antifa Mob” will be beating up mannequins made up to look like middle class taxpayers, and a special contest for the best dressed child transvestite and the largest number of abortions done on a single individual will be held. Prizes include a “I Hate America” T-Shirt and a private walk with Hillary Clinton. The winner will get to hold her up and feed her shots of tequila

    Reply
  35. sundance says:
    July 4, 2019 at 6:35 pm

    Reply
  36. sunnyflower5 says:
    July 4, 2019 at 6:37 pm

    Yea!! 👏👏👏

    Reply
  37. simicharmed says:
    July 4, 2019 at 6:38 pm

    WOW! See 10’s of Thousands of US Patriotic US Citizens CELEBRATING in every areas and pictures of this event! American Patriots ARE the Majority of this Nation and that makes me proud!

    Reply
  38. Shadrach says:
    July 4, 2019 at 6:39 pm

    I love her dress!!!!
    And the crowds cheering 🙂

    Reply
  39. tuskyou says:
    July 4, 2019 at 6:40 pm

    SPACEFORCE!!!!!!!

    Reply
  40. tuskyou says:
    July 4, 2019 at 6:41 pm

    243 years old–Happy Birthday America!

    Reply
  41. sunnyflower5 says:
    July 4, 2019 at 6:44 pm

    “Americans love our freedom and no will ever take it away from us.”

    Like

  43. sunnyflower5 says:
    July 4, 2019 at 6:47 pm

    “For Americans, nothing is impossible.” 🇺🇸

    Reply
  44. boomerbeth says:
    July 4, 2019 at 6:48 pm

    The House I Live In is a ten-minute short film written by Albert Maltz, produced by Frank Ross and Mervyn LeRoy, and starring Frank Sinatra. Made to oppose anti-Semitism at the end of World War II, it received an Honorary Academy Award and a special Golden Globe award in 1946.

    In 2007, this film was selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress as being “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant”.

    Reply
  45. Rhoda R says:
    July 4, 2019 at 6:51 pm

    I love that he is now listing some of the many things that America has invented and contributed to the world’s betterment.

    Reply
  46. sunnyflower5 says:
    July 4, 2019 at 6:51 pm

    Mrs. Angel looks like she was crying. Very touching.

    Reply
  47. NJF says:
    July 4, 2019 at 6:52 pm

    I am so damn PROUD of my POTUS & FLOTUS

    Reply

