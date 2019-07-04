President Trump Celebrates a “Salute to America” – 6:00pm EST Livestream….

The Fourth of July Celebration continues today as President Donald Trump participates in a Salute to America at the Lincoln Memorial. Approximate time 6:30pm – 7:30pm EST
President Trump honors America’s armed forces with music, military demonstrations, flyovers and much more. Participants will include the Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps, the U.S. Army Band (“Pershing’s Own”), the Armed Forces Chorus, the United States Marine Corps Silent Drill Team, and many others.
RSBN Livestream Link – Fox10 Livestream Link – White House Livestream Link
Capitol Concert – 8 p.m. – 9:30 p.m., West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol: This all-star salute to America’s 243rd birthday with performances by Grammy Award-winning music legend Carole King, multi-platinum recording artist Vanessa Williams, Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Colbie Caillat, the National Symphony Orchestra, and a special appearance by the Sesame Street Muppets!
Fireworks Display – 9:07 p.m., National Mall & Neighboring Parks: Independence Day culminates with a spectacular fireworks display launched from West Potomac Park and behind the Lincoln Memorial which will be visible from many locations throughout D.C. and Northern Virginia.
LOVE IT! HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY PATRIOTS!!
Heard this on the Radio this morning – LOVE IT and I’m sharing it! Please Enjoy!
It’s a great day in America. Gotta love this president.
MAGA
That sky doesn’t look good. I hope it is either a quick storm or avoids storming entirely.
They had been saying that there was a flash flood warning. Lets pray it doesn’t rain!
Woot woot..
Most people do not know that they unloaded them with the tanks..
Here:
There are thunderstorms all over the area. It’s already rained pretty heavily in DC and more looks like it is coming.
Thunderstorms should be over at 6pm. Still rain though but I think people will still attend 🙂
With weather apps people can see it coming and how long it is going to last. Makes decisions more informed.
👍❤❤🦅🦅🤗🤗🤗🤗
Chad Pergram just LOVES reporting this.
QUESTION: What do you get when you cross an uncannily astute businessman, a master showman, and a true Patriot?
ANSWER: President Donald J. Trump!
The Fox10 link is fantastic; they’re doing an excellent job!
Yes, and they weren’t talking while the Fife and Drum Band was playing. I love RSBN but I wish they wouldn’t talk over everything.
Happy Fourth of July, to all the patriots here!
No commentary on CSPAN
Been watching. They gave great coverage on our earthquake too. I watch them when FNN (Fake News Network) won’t do the right thing.
Thanks! I’m watching on YouTube so I can still come here and comment and read comments.
I have the White House stream and it is the same. Just the event, no commentary.
That last pic didn’t take. Here’s a better link.
Attention all patriots; begin Operation Kenneth Frequency at once. Repeat: start Operation: Kenneth Frequency now. The tanks are all in place!
What’s the frequency Kenneth?
He just tweeted he will be there between 6:30 and 7
It’s raining right now
Rained a little on inauguration day too IIRC
It’s moving fast. Clearing up quickly
Pence getting ready to speak so President is next.
Well I guess not, he walked up on stage, waved and walked off.
He shaking hands with several people
What the heck happened to OANN?
They showed the entire parade but now aren’t showing the speech?[
I’m watching on Cspan
I’m watching Cspan, RSBN, Fox and now OANN got it together.
OANN seems to be on a time delay. A fairly long one at that.
Not sure, but OANN has been running regular news stories…. at least for the last hr or so.
FOX News went live on PDJT’s entrance– & was showing his speech, last I looked.
There’s our VP
Happy Fourth of July everyone! Watching on C-SPAN. It’s drizzling but the place is packed full. Great to see. Lots of video with Tom Fitton from Judicial Watch.
Think I saw Mark Meadows earlier too. They just had POTUS in the limo
President Trump is on the move 🇺🇸
Can’t even imagine getting dressed up on the 4th, grew up on the beach and it still shows, This is so cool. love it!
I was there for a tour last week and wore a “tree” pin 😄
🇺🇸USA! 🇺🇸USA! 🇺🇸USA!🇺🇸
Very cool!
Wow… Rep Andy Biggs just spoke the truth! Asked about Amash comments and leaving the Republican…. Biggs just stated:
1. Biggest problem in DC is the “uniparty”
2. Defined as the top of both parties working to maintain the status quo
3. That it is the most difficult problem in Washington
4. That this is what PDJT is fighting
Thank you Congressman Biggs!
@6:00 PM, “Pinocchio Acosta” told his audience it was a disappointment because Trump had to go in the rain to greet a “small crowd”!
OANN has the picture in a picture waiting for POTUS remarks. Fox doing the split screen thing.
cspan full picture no interruptions.
Yes, watching now
Not to be outdone, the democrats will be hosting a party of their own, with well known musical acts from Mexico and Central America. Anti-military and anti-law enforcement speakers will be speaking throughout the day, and informative workshops on how to vote in elections and apply for welfare will be given for our “paperless citizens”
Special guests “The Antifa Mob” will be beating up mannequins made up to look like middle class taxpayers, and a special contest for the best dressed child transvestite and the largest number of abortions done on a single individual will be held. Prizes include a “I Hate America” T-Shirt and a private walk with Hillary Clinton. The winner will get to hold her up and feed her shots of tequila
Yea!! 👏👏👏
WOW! See 10’s of Thousands of US Patriotic US Citizens CELEBRATING in every areas and pictures of this event! American Patriots ARE the Majority of this Nation and that makes me proud!
I love her dress!!!!
And the crowds cheering 🙂
SPACEFORCE!!!!!!!
243 years old–Happy Birthday America!
“Americans love our freedom and no will ever take it away from us.”
I switched to cspan…clearer camera at this point:
https://www.c-span.org/video/?462091-1/president-trump-speaks-4th-july-celebration
Rainy bullet proof shield where are the wipers? Geez…
“For Americans, nothing is impossible.” 🇺🇸
The House I Live In is a ten-minute short film written by Albert Maltz, produced by Frank Ross and Mervyn LeRoy, and starring Frank Sinatra. Made to oppose anti-Semitism at the end of World War II, it received an Honorary Academy Award and a special Golden Globe award in 1946.
In 2007, this film was selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress as being “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant”.
I love that he is now listing some of the many things that America has invented and contributed to the world’s betterment.
Mrs. Angel looks like she was crying. Very touching.
I am so damn PROUD of my POTUS & FLOTUS
