President Trump: “A Special Place Called America”…

July 4, 2019

The Republican party presents an Independence Day message from President Trump:

42 Responses to President Trump: "A Special Place Called America"…

  1. freepetta says:
    July 4, 2019 at 3:42 pm

    Yes we LOVE ❤️ our PRESIDENT!!

  2. Katherine McCoun says:
    July 4, 2019 at 3:53 pm

    Excellent!

    Love that he is so patriotic and loves America, our Constitution and Ideals, our people and our history so much that the Deranged Dems and the TDS Never Trumpers think they must be anti America as their only option.

    Anti America and Anti God –>> not a winning platform for politicians in our own country!

  3. amwick says:
    July 4, 2019 at 3:54 pm

    This is the message from my favorite cartoonist Anthony Branco

    HT https://legalinsurrection.com/2019/07/branco-cartoon-dont-worry-be-happy/
    “Don’t Worry, Be Happy”

    Thank you Mr. President, thank you Mr. Branco

  4. calbear84 says:
    July 4, 2019 at 3:54 pm

    How lucky are we to have Donald J Trump as President of these United States of America! It’s like a dream come true!

  5. StandTall says:
    July 4, 2019 at 3:58 pm

    Yes, we love you Mr. President! ❤️🇺🇸 Thank you and bless you for loving America, respecting our history and having such love & regard for our Founders, US Constitution and the American people! Continued prayers for God’s guidance and protection. Wake up America and see the blessing! Thank God for POTUS and those who support him in this difficult yet great American task at hand. We are on a great American journey to, hopefully, healing, Truth and Light

  6. Jim Petrone says:
    July 4, 2019 at 4:03 pm

    Thank you Mr President. May our Lord Bless and protect you and your family. His Love is directing everything you do. Your love of our country and support of Israel will prevail through His Holy Spirit.

  7. PBR says:
    July 4, 2019 at 4:08 pm

    Joyous Day! Happy Independence Day, Treepers!

  8. getfitnow says:
    July 4, 2019 at 4:08 pm

    FTA – Another company has come out with Betsy Ross flag-era sneakers, in a direct counter to Nike who recalled their flag-themed kicks when former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick said the design was reminiscent of the slave era. While other companies are likely concerned with making a profit off of a massive political statement, there’s a small time company that is 100 percent American owned and operated with a very different mission at hand. PrintedKicks, is a proudly Pro-Trump,Pro-Police, and Pro Military company, so it should come as no shock that they felt pretty opinionated about the Betsy Ross sneakers being removed so close to the 4th of July.

    https://dailycaller.com/2019/07/04/forget-nike-this-companys-flag-support-cant-be-wavered-betsy-ross-sneakers-on-sale-with-proceeds-to-benefit-veterans-charity/

  9. Judy says:
    July 4, 2019 at 4:09 pm

    When America is great again
    We’ll remember who we are
    A nation born of heroes
    Beneath the stripes and stars

    Our place in the world will be restored
    Our friends and foes alike
    Will once again be awestruck
    When our Eagle retakes flight

    Our homeland will flourish
    Our borders will be struck
    Invasion by illegals
    No longer run amok

    The architects of hatred
    Division and disdain
    Will be crushed by We The People
    When America is Great Again

    We’ll heal the scars of oppression
    By ruling class elites
    And banish the forces of evil
    From our nation’s streets

    Political corruption
    Will be found and routed out
    Replaced by Christian values
    Cuz that’s what we’re about

    Once more our law enforcement
    Can protect us without fear
    Of being killed or prosecuted
    On that we will be clear

    Our vets will be honored
    Our soldiers revered
    By a grateful nation
    They will be cured

    Anxious to celebrate the Fourth of July
    Instead of wanting to break down and cry
    American Proud shouted loud
    When America is Great Again

  10. The Devilbat says:
    July 4, 2019 at 4:15 pm

    What a difference President Trump is to that communist asshole Obama. God Bless America.

  11. Aqua says:
    July 4, 2019 at 4:19 pm

    President Trump, a statesman, is being attacked from a Democrat Congress, yet he frames that antagonistic and unfair Congress as the lone, special living monument of the American People. Not his own Presidential Office, he is not mentioned once … but theirs!

    A statesman transcends the moment. The moment is ugly, yet President Trump rightly sees America embodied in its people and in the Branch that most closely comes from its people. And he gives our Legislative Branch the Executive’s honor, which it is due.

    And that is exactly how our Founders intended it to be. It is, or should be, our pride – chief among equals (when it is healthy).

  12. Summer says:
    July 4, 2019 at 4:20 pm

    Happy Independence Day, fellow patriots.

    MAGA

  13. themellowtraveller says:
    July 4, 2019 at 4:22 pm

    FREEEEEEDOMMMMM! God Bless the USA!!!

    Happy Fourth of July everyone! 😀

  14. sunnydaze says:
    July 4, 2019 at 4:27 pm

    Lots of love from Vietnamese American Trump supporters here.

    And watch the short segment with the #BaffledDemocrat at the beginning. haha.

    • Amy2 says:
      July 4, 2019 at 4:47 pm

      “We come here regally.” So cute! And you did because you wanted to be an American, so you SHOULD be treated that way! The emotional little old fella brought tears to my eyes. God bless them!

      • rashomon says:
        July 4, 2019 at 5:52 pm

        A few years ago a neighbor told me, “My name is Lobert, but you can call me Bob.” Still chuckling every time I see Bob (who happens to be the greatest guy in the world!)

    • MaineCoon says:
      July 4, 2019 at 5:18 pm

      What a great video. So patriotic.They ❤️ PT!

  15. walt says:
    July 4, 2019 at 4:28 pm

    MAGA!

  16. Troublemaker10 says:
    July 4, 2019 at 4:30 pm

    That was a beautifully done video!

    What was the dnc video like? Antifa and flag burning?

  17. youme says:
    July 4, 2019 at 4:33 pm

    As the left destroys everything they touch, including this great nation:

    “you have no understanding

    of the consequences

    of what you do

    oh and one more thing

    you aren’t going to like

    what comes after

    America”

    Leonard Cohen’s Last Work, The Flame

    Leonard Cohen’s work, his son says, “was a mandate from God.”

  19. Tom22ndState says:
    July 4, 2019 at 5:01 pm

    Most of the senators and representatives have turned OUR hallow monument into a giant corrupt brothel. MAGA in 2020, let’s throw the bums out.

  20. sunnydaze says:
    July 4, 2019 at 5:35 pm

    Moving story behind the National Anthem.

  21. Boknows says:
    July 4, 2019 at 5:53 pm

    I’m moved to tears when I hear President Trump’s perfect message of what the Statue of Freedom symbolizes.

    Freedom stands taller because of his presidency.

  22. Apfelcobbler says:
    July 4, 2019 at 6:21 pm

    So happy to see so may red hats that it almost looks like a Trump rally on the Mall.

