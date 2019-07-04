President Trump: “A Special Place Called America”…

The Republican party presents an Independence Day message from President Trump:
Yes we LOVE ❤️ our PRESIDENT!!
LikeLiked by 21 people
Excellent!
Love that he is so patriotic and loves America, our Constitution and Ideals, our people and our history so much that the Deranged Dems and the TDS Never Trumpers think they must be anti America as their only option.
Anti America and Anti God –>> not a winning platform for politicians in our own country!
LikeLiked by 17 people
This is the message from my favorite cartoonist Anthony Branco
HT https://legalinsurrection.com/2019/07/branco-cartoon-dont-worry-be-happy/
“Don’t Worry, Be Happy”
Thank you Mr. President, thank you Mr. Branco
LikeLiked by 27 people
LOL This is so accurate.
LikeLiked by 5 people
How lucky are we to have Donald J Trump as President of these United States of America! It’s like a dream come true!
LikeLiked by 9 people
Correction, it is a dream come true.
Sounds good to me Devilbat! Happy 4th!
LikeLike
Yes, we love you Mr. President! ❤️🇺🇸 Thank you and bless you for loving America, respecting our history and having such love & regard for our Founders, US Constitution and the American people! Continued prayers for God’s guidance and protection. Wake up America and see the blessing! Thank God for POTUS and those who support him in this difficult yet great American task at hand. We are on a great American journey to, hopefully, healing, Truth and Light
LikeLiked by 10 people
Amen!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’ll second that!!!!!
Thank you Mr President. May our Lord Bless and protect you and your family. His Love is directing everything you do. Your love of our country and support of Israel will prevail through His Holy Spirit.
Joyous Day! Happy Independence Day, Treepers!
LikeLiked by 4 people
FTA – Another company has come out with Betsy Ross flag-era sneakers, in a direct counter to Nike who recalled their flag-themed kicks when former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick said the design was reminiscent of the slave era. While other companies are likely concerned with making a profit off of a massive political statement, there’s a small time company that is 100 percent American owned and operated with a very different mission at hand. PrintedKicks, is a proudly Pro-Trump,Pro-Police, and Pro Military company, so it should come as no shock that they felt pretty opinionated about the Betsy Ross sneakers being removed so close to the 4th of July.
https://dailycaller.com/2019/07/04/forget-nike-this-companys-flag-support-cant-be-wavered-betsy-ross-sneakers-on-sale-with-proceeds-to-benefit-veterans-charity/
When America is great again
We’ll remember who we are
A nation born of heroes
Beneath the stripes and stars
Our place in the world will be restored
Our friends and foes alike
Will once again be awestruck
When our Eagle retakes flight
Our homeland will flourish
Our borders will be struck
Invasion by illegals
No longer run amok
The architects of hatred
Division and disdain
Will be crushed by We The People
When America is Great Again
We’ll heal the scars of oppression
By ruling class elites
And banish the forces of evil
From our nation’s streets
Political corruption
Will be found and routed out
Replaced by Christian values
Cuz that’s what we’re about
Once more our law enforcement
Can protect us without fear
Of being killed or prosecuted
On that we will be clear
Our vets will be honored
Our soldiers revered
By a grateful nation
They will be cured
Anxious to celebrate the Fourth of July
Instead of wanting to break down and cry
American Proud shouted loud
When America is Great Again
LikeLiked by 14 people
Beautiful! ❤️🇺🇸
Did you write this?
Thanks, either way!
Yes. I wrote this in Sep 2015 in the hope Candidate Trump would win the presidency. I knew then he was the one we needed. I was truly fearful for our country with the obama presidency & depressed every July 4th during his term. Thank you for liking this – it is from deep within my 74-year old heart which loves this country!
What an excellent, lovely and patriotic 74 year old heart! Keep writing and sharing. You surely have the gift! 🇺🇸❤️
LikeLiked by 1 person
I like it even better. Perfect for this Independence Day.
Saving it and sharing it. Well done!
MAGA.
Well Done!!
TY, Judy!!!
Lovely❤️🇺🇸
Thank you so much!
Thank you Judy. That brought tears to my eyes.
What a difference President Trump is to that communist asshole Obama. God Bless America.
LikeLiked by 6 people
The bat knows where it’s at!
President Trump, a statesman, is being attacked from a Democrat Congress, yet he frames that antagonistic and unfair Congress as the lone, special living monument of the American People. Not his own Presidential Office, he is not mentioned once … but theirs!
A statesman transcends the moment. The moment is ugly, yet President Trump rightly sees America embodied in its people and in the Branch that most closely comes from its people. And he gives our Legislative Branch the Executive’s honor, which it is due.
And that is exactly how our Founders intended it to be. It is, or should be, our pride – chief among equals (when it is healthy).
Happy Independence Day, fellow patriots.
MAGA
FREEEEEEDOMMMMM! God Bless the USA!!!
Happy Fourth of July everyone! 😀
Lots of love from Vietnamese American Trump supporters here.
And watch the short segment with the #BaffledDemocrat at the beginning. haha.
“We come here regally.” So cute! And you did because you wanted to be an American, so you SHOULD be treated that way! The emotional little old fella brought tears to my eyes. God bless them!
LikeLiked by 3 people
A few years ago a neighbor told me, “My name is Lobert, but you can call me Bob.” Still chuckling every time I see Bob (who happens to be the greatest guy in the world!)
What a great video. So patriotic.They ❤️ PT!
MAGA!
I remember this as if it was yesterday ❤️🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Me too! Good times are not forgotten….
That was a beautifully done video!
What was the dnc video like? Antifa and flag burning?
As the left destroys everything they touch, including this great nation:
“you have no understanding
of the consequences
of what you do
oh and one more thing
you aren’t going to like
what comes after
America”
Leonard Cohen’s Last Work, The Flame
Leonard Cohen’s work, his son says, “was a mandate from God.”
Most of the senators and representatives have turned OUR hallow monument into a giant corrupt brothel. MAGA in 2020, let’s throw the bums out.
Moving story behind the National Anthem.
I’m moved to tears when I hear President Trump’s perfect message of what the Statue of Freedom symbolizes.
Freedom stands taller because of his presidency.
So happy to see so may red hats that it almost looks like a Trump rally on the Mall.
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Google account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
RSS - Posts
Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.
Join 133,760 other followers
Follow
Treehouse Poet Laureate
Yes we LOVE ❤️ our PRESIDENT!!
LikeLiked by 21 people
Excellent!
Love that he is so patriotic and loves America, our Constitution and Ideals, our people and our history so much that the Deranged Dems and the TDS Never Trumpers think they must be anti America as their only option.
Anti America and Anti God –>> not a winning platform for politicians in our own country!
LikeLiked by 17 people
This is the message from my favorite cartoonist Anthony Branco
HT https://legalinsurrection.com/2019/07/branco-cartoon-dont-worry-be-happy/
“Don’t Worry, Be Happy”
Thank you Mr. President, thank you Mr. Branco
LikeLiked by 27 people
LOL This is so accurate.
LikeLiked by 5 people
How lucky are we to have Donald J Trump as President of these United States of America! It’s like a dream come true!
LikeLiked by 9 people
Correction, it is a dream come true.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Sounds good to me Devilbat! Happy 4th!
LikeLike
Yes, we love you Mr. President! ❤️🇺🇸 Thank you and bless you for loving America, respecting our history and having such love & regard for our Founders, US Constitution and the American people! Continued prayers for God’s guidance and protection. Wake up America and see the blessing! Thank God for POTUS and those who support him in this difficult yet great American task at hand. We are on a great American journey to, hopefully, healing, Truth and Light
LikeLiked by 10 people
Amen!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’ll second that!!!!!
LikeLike
Thank you Mr President. May our Lord Bless and protect you and your family. His Love is directing everything you do. Your love of our country and support of Israel will prevail through His Holy Spirit.
LikeLike
Joyous Day! Happy Independence Day, Treepers!
LikeLiked by 4 people
FTA – Another company has come out with Betsy Ross flag-era sneakers, in a direct counter to Nike who recalled their flag-themed kicks when former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick said the design was reminiscent of the slave era. While other companies are likely concerned with making a profit off of a massive political statement, there’s a small time company that is 100 percent American owned and operated with a very different mission at hand. PrintedKicks, is a proudly Pro-Trump,Pro-Police, and Pro Military company, so it should come as no shock that they felt pretty opinionated about the Betsy Ross sneakers being removed so close to the 4th of July.
https://dailycaller.com/2019/07/04/forget-nike-this-companys-flag-support-cant-be-wavered-betsy-ross-sneakers-on-sale-with-proceeds-to-benefit-veterans-charity/
LikeLiked by 17 people
When America is great again
We’ll remember who we are
A nation born of heroes
Beneath the stripes and stars
Our place in the world will be restored
Our friends and foes alike
Will once again be awestruck
When our Eagle retakes flight
Our homeland will flourish
Our borders will be struck
Invasion by illegals
No longer run amok
The architects of hatred
Division and disdain
Will be crushed by We The People
When America is Great Again
We’ll heal the scars of oppression
By ruling class elites
And banish the forces of evil
From our nation’s streets
Political corruption
Will be found and routed out
Replaced by Christian values
Cuz that’s what we’re about
Once more our law enforcement
Can protect us without fear
Of being killed or prosecuted
On that we will be clear
Our vets will be honored
Our soldiers revered
By a grateful nation
They will be cured
Anxious to celebrate the Fourth of July
Instead of wanting to break down and cry
American Proud shouted loud
When America is Great Again
LikeLiked by 14 people
Beautiful! ❤️🇺🇸
LikeLike
Did you write this?
Thanks, either way!
LikeLike
Yes. I wrote this in Sep 2015 in the hope Candidate Trump would win the presidency. I knew then he was the one we needed. I was truly fearful for our country with the obama presidency & depressed every July 4th during his term. Thank you for liking this – it is from deep within my 74-year old heart which loves this country!
LikeLiked by 5 people
What an excellent, lovely and patriotic 74 year old heart! Keep writing and sharing. You surely have the gift! 🇺🇸❤️
LikeLiked by 1 person
I like it even better. Perfect for this Independence Day.
Saving it and sharing it. Well done!
MAGA.
LikeLike
Well Done!!
TY, Judy!!!
LikeLike
Lovely❤️🇺🇸
LikeLike
Thank you so much!
LikeLike
Thank you Judy. That brought tears to my eyes.
LikeLike
What a difference President Trump is to that communist asshole Obama. God Bless America.
LikeLiked by 6 people
The bat knows where it’s at!
LikeLike
President Trump, a statesman, is being attacked from a Democrat Congress, yet he frames that antagonistic and unfair Congress as the lone, special living monument of the American People. Not his own Presidential Office, he is not mentioned once … but theirs!
A statesman transcends the moment. The moment is ugly, yet President Trump rightly sees America embodied in its people and in the Branch that most closely comes from its people. And he gives our Legislative Branch the Executive’s honor, which it is due.
And that is exactly how our Founders intended it to be. It is, or should be, our pride – chief among equals (when it is healthy).
LikeLiked by 2 people
Happy Independence Day, fellow patriots.
MAGA
LikeLiked by 4 people
FREEEEEEDOMMMMM! God Bless the USA!!!
Happy Fourth of July everyone! 😀
LikeLiked by 2 people
Lots of love from Vietnamese American Trump supporters here.
And watch the short segment with the #BaffledDemocrat at the beginning. haha.
LikeLiked by 4 people
“We come here regally.” So cute! And you did because you wanted to be an American, so you SHOULD be treated that way! The emotional little old fella brought tears to my eyes. God bless them!
LikeLiked by 3 people
A few years ago a neighbor told me, “My name is Lobert, but you can call me Bob.” Still chuckling every time I see Bob (who happens to be the greatest guy in the world!)
LikeLike
What a great video. So patriotic.They ❤️ PT!
LikeLiked by 1 person
MAGA!
LikeLike
I remember this as if it was yesterday ❤️🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
LikeLike
Me too! Good times are not forgotten….
LikeLike
That was a beautifully done video!
What was the dnc video like? Antifa and flag burning?
LikeLiked by 1 person
As the left destroys everything they touch, including this great nation:
“you have no understanding
of the consequences
of what you do
oh and one more thing
you aren’t going to like
what comes after
America”
Leonard Cohen’s Last Work, The Flame
Leonard Cohen’s work, his son says, “was a mandate from God.”
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Most of the senators and representatives have turned OUR hallow monument into a giant corrupt brothel. MAGA in 2020, let’s throw the bums out.
LikeLike
Moving story behind the National Anthem.
LikeLike
I’m moved to tears when I hear President Trump’s perfect message of what the Statue of Freedom symbolizes.
Freedom stands taller because of his presidency.
LikeLike
So happy to see so may red hats that it almost looks like a Trump rally on the Mall.
LikeLike