Justin China Announces His Republican Departure…

Justin Amash, aka “Justin China”, chooses the Fourth of July to announce his political departure from the Republican party. No big surprise here; and choosing the Washington Post as the venue for his proclamation is a cherry atop his insufferable nonsense.

Justin China is specifically at risk from the ‘America First’ trade and economic policy of President Donald Trump. [Detailed Here] With extensive family financial holdings dependent on Chinese manufacturing there is a specific level of transparent self interest.

Additionally, as President Trump noted in his response, Justin was likely to lose a republican primary challenge from within his district that was going to see him removed from office. His attempt to re-position his political defense while decrying the “partisanship of politics” is the height of hypocrisy.

Good riddance.

