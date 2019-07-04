Justin China Announces His Republican Departure…

Justin Amash, aka “Justin China”, chooses the Fourth of July to announce his political departure from the Republican party. No big surprise here; and choosing the Washington Post as the venue for his proclamation is a cherry atop his insufferable nonsense.
Justin China is specifically at risk from the ‘America First’ trade and economic policy of President Donald Trump. [Detailed Here] With extensive family financial holdings dependent on Chinese manufacturing there is a specific level of transparent self interest.
Additionally, as President Trump noted in his response, Justin was likely to lose a republican primary challenge from within his district that was going to see him removed from office. His attempt to re-position his political defense while decrying the “partisanship of politics” is the height of hypocrisy.
Good riddance.
Don’t let the door hit you on the way out…
Actually, go ahead and let the door hit you, Amash.
Traitor not just to party, but to Country. Get bent.
His parents called him Justin because he was Justin accident.
He could be the poster child for oral sex……………………
“A total loser”. Words from my President that are simultaneously jarring, “uncomfortable” … and spot on. Anyone other than PDJT would issue some mealy-mouthed FALSE praise about how proud the (R) Party was to have this twits participation, wishing him luck in his future endeavors … yadda, yadda, yadda. Yet MY President cuts to the chase. This RINO’s allegiance is NOT to this country. This HATE-filled man of dubious loyalties should be called out for what he is … an Anti-American LOSER. THANK YOU PDJT!
The TRUTH is that this twit had NO CHANCE of winning a Republican Primary. TDS is the kiss of DEATH … for anyone and everyone.
Amash’s district includes Grand Rapids, a strong Republican Michigan enclave. Running as a D or independent in that area is akin to wishing a kiss of death. He’s toast.
Maybe he’ll consider relocating to Detroit, but I’ve got a feeling that the Detroit district has been spoken for already.
Bad news for a turncoat and China lackey.
“Don’t let the Door hit ya’ where the Good Lord split ya’!!! Good bye to bad rubbish!!!
Trump, as always, said it best…”A total loser.”
Key point, Justin was down 20 points in the polls. Not just a loser motivated by the China connection, he had no chance of any success within the Republican Party. He could read the hand writing on the wall.
We need to rid the Republican Party of more traitors like this! Mitt Romney, I am talking to you!
Shame on the people of Utah … shame … for putting Romney into our Federal Govt. I won’t soon excuse or forget that idiocy.
And John Cornyn of Texas. Cornyn is subect to suffer a broken neck if Mitch McConnell makes a sudden move.
I weep for the loss of… wait, who is this guy again?
It’s so refreshing to have a President call it like it is.
PDJTs tweet said it all. No political b.s. or doublespeak. Just a verbal kick in the ba**s.
It was a thing of beauty.
God bless PDJT
The verbal kick was well aimed and excellently timed. Nice observation Dekester.
HA!!😂
Thanks for the contribution on the Froglegs!
Amash exhibited extremely poor character and political judgement.
Deep State…go back and look at his “Republican Friends” to know the others…not rocket science!
Justin from Canada sent his condolences.
So did Glenn Beck.
Glenn Beck turned into a complete loon, didn’t know he even existed still.
I think when he was having those serious medical issues he got some bad meds. He was very seriously ill and going blind. He seems more like himself recently, but then again, I don’t follow him so only know from the little I see posted online now and then.
Romney’s really gonna miss him.
Good!! Traitor!
🇺🇸🇺🇸
See ya, go join kwame kilpatrick in the cesspool of disgraced Michigan politicians you jerk-off…
The definition of a corrupt politician
The epitome of a scumbag
A perfect example of why our system is totally corrupted
My guess is that Justin China will run as an independent in 2020 just to siphon off enough votes from the Republican candidate and allow the demonrat to win the congressional seat. That’s how never-Trumpers roll.
I live here but my city was carved out of this district after the last census. I really don’t think this district will vote for an independent. And he is not that popular here.
This is just a very safe seat for the GOP. Ford had this district for years and years. His Presidential library is downtown.
Even the MI GOP disliked Amash enough that they carved out safe GOP areas in 2012 and replaced with 2 toss up counties.
Between the China connection and Sundance’s clip where this idiot said he trusted Comey more than Trump, it just proves he lost his mind when he became a Cruzbot.
There are now 4 contenders for the primary. A woman entered the race last week and a member of a very rich family announced. The rich guy is a Meijer of the Meijer store chain they have provided tens of thousands of job in Mi and neighboring states. I will have to research him to see if he could be swampy
Good riddance to him. Awful for years.
Peter Meijer is a leftie who knows you can’t win in GR if you’re not a Republican. I don’t know the other primary candidates, but I do know that as soon as they announced for the primary, these unknowns were outpolling Amash. He is a sore loser who ”misunderestimated” how popular Trump is in West Michigan. Maybe he could move to Ann Arbor and run as a Dem.
I suspect the NeverTrump crowd will start recruiting him to now run for president.
Un-electable.
That look on amash’s face just begs for a lead pipe.
Backpfeifengesicht!
Genau!
Reminds me of Johnathan Gruber when he was grilled by Trey Gowdy after bragging about lying to get Obamacare passed and how stupid the voters were.
Enter in addition this stewpidt leftist moron Alex Cora who manages the “Bohsox”. This idiot boycotted PDT’s invite of the Red Sox who won the 2018 WS to the White House because he “thinks” Puerto Rico’s decades of hands out and gimme corruption since 1947, Operación Manos a la Obra aka “Operation Bootstrap”, was, but of course, PDT’s fault! Including in his leftist captive “mind” that PDT influenced the path over his perennially broken island Hurricane Maria in 2017 Sept. As did a few other usual suspects. Classic cultural marxist neuro-pathology found in PR and Latin America fostered centuries ago and still by the Catholic Church (Disclosure: I am a practicing and very much aware Roman Catholic). This is its face: http://cdn.bostonsportsextra.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/IMG_2193-1280×640.jpg Any questions?
Now the House Minority Leader will finally boot him from any committees he’s on and replace him with a real conservative?
Hes only on reform and oversite.
He’s no longer representing the voters who put him there and needs to resign. Is that too much to ask? Funny thing is The Blaze loves him. Tells you all you need to know about Glenn Beck.
Please, let this be the start of a TREND. Come on, RepubliCONS, G.Will did it, Amash did it, YOU can too. Lets see Mitch, and Graham, Burr and the rest “come out of the closet”, stop ‘living a lie’, and declare their allegiance to a Conmunist One World Order Globalist government.
So..it looks like all this phone calls,e-mails,tweets….smash amash….worked ..let it continue and rid off rest of them…
Goodbye to bad rubbish.
Sundance. – trump rallies have been strategic and carefully placed. The one that comes to mind is a couple of months ago in Grand Rapids, MI. Amash of course was MIA – me smells trump playing his cards , ultimately resulting in amash folding his hand 2 months later.
It’s a theory. Of course I have no proof. Would be vintage Trumponian
So happy he is gone – I hated this guy. He smelled from day 1 – and to say he trusted Comey over Trump – while “Republican” – leave *}€|!\£\!~!~er!
What I’m saying is – trump IS draining the swamp! Every day. Even on the 4th of Juuuuuuuuuly!
Amash did not achieve a single thing as a representative in Congress.
I like that it happened on the 4th of July, he’s hardly an American.
What a POS.
Please permit me to introduce you to the war veteran, who actually filed to challenge Mr. Amash before all of these shenanigans started:
Tom Norton for Congress (website): https://tomnortonusa.com
Tom Norton for Congress (YouTube channel): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKLuuf07Th3X_rvFowE7ieg
Hey, Ad Rem, this one’s a duplicate of my real one a couple of posts down (screwed up the identifying details) . . . could you clear this one for me, please?
A prime time slot will be open on CNN for him with special guest Jeff Flake to be the bearer of gloom and doom porn 🎩 on the Republican Party.
Interesting POTUS didn’t hit his China connection… timing is everything
Maybe he’s hoping some passing Democrat will adopt his sad little puppy face.
So you’re saying he is a dog face…I think his resemblance to the other end of the dog is more pronounced.
Please permit me to introduce the war veteran who’s declared for this seat, and had filed to challenge Mr. Amash well before all of this kerfuffle started (because Mr. Amash’s staff is absolutely atrocious when it comes to military and veteran’s issues):
Tom Norton for Congress (website): https://tomnortonusa.com/
Tom Norton for Congress (YouTube channel): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKLuuf07Th3X_rvFowE7ieg
. . . please feel free to support this veteran, and business executive, because the professional political establishment already has three challengers fielded.
Amash loyal to Palestinefirst and foremost. Why won’t people see the obvious?
China would like a word…in Amash’s world, money trumps everything.
This guy is/was my representative. Haven’t voted for him in last 2 cycles. Total betrayal and a loser! Thrilled he left the party – only wish he would leave the country too !
He should also have to resign from his seat. He ran as a Republican less than a year ago. This is fraud.
Amush is a Flake. Bub bye.
To Hell with Justin. Those that elected the fool are they problem.
AMASH is nothing but a PHONY!! Take your dirty money AMASH and move to Syria!! Let’s see how long Assad will permit you to keep your dirty Chinese money.
Another Uniparty Never-Trump, CoC, globalist Chinese tool ( pun intended) exposed and hopefully flushed down the sewer pipe for good. Flake off you Ryano. However, many more to go……can you say Mittens, Turtle, Ernst, et al.
I am a little disappointed as I was looking forward to his utter defeat in this coming primary. Good riddance!
There’s nothing like flipping the board after you agreed to play game knowing full well what the rules were, once you realize you are losing so badly that you will stand no chance of winning.
Personally, to distinguish his Treehouse branding from that of Justin from Canada (which is my fave), I would refer to him as Justyen Amash.
“Justyen”
Just PERFECT, Kathy.
It’s always cause for celebration when a swamp creature leaves.
Amash, party of one! Amash, party of one!
The special tonight is Trump Steaks. How would like yours cooked?
Trump steaks only come one way – well done with ketchup.
Slightly off-topic, but somehow I feel compelled to try to associate partisan-affiliation and running for the office of the presidency.
Political personnel that were voted into a specific Congressional office under a specific political party should have their feet held to the fire to run under that same political party if they later decide to run for Article II position. No fence jumping.
Example: U.S. Senator Bernard Sanders (I) VT.
Sold himself as an Independent for Congress, he should be obligated to run as an Independent for the POTUS position.
https://www.sanders.senate.gov/about
The grin on Sanders puss shown in the above weblink looks like the same grin Colonel Sanders had every time that he butchered a chicken.
Tektron’s Chinese Tools are used by working men, perhaps Justin has damaged more than his image? The Family business may be up for sale by 2020.
Bye …
He’s the turd in the punchbowl at the Trump party.
Flush him. Fast.
A better question would be how this guy could have been allowed to run as a Republican to begin with? Who is running things at the RNC anyway? How was this guy chosen? Who chose him?
Hopefully Amash’s corruption will be revealed before he leaves Congress at the end of his term.
Yes, there is corruption in Amash’s closet. Question is, how well has Amash hidden his corruption?
Amash should be worried. After all, we figured out the China angle, did we not?
Good, amash is a disgrace!
