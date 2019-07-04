Justin China Announces His Republican Departure…

Posted on July 4, 2019 by

Justin Amash, aka “Justin China”, chooses the Fourth of July to announce his political departure from the Republican party.   No big surprise here; and choosing the Washington Post as the venue for his proclamation is a cherry atop his insufferable nonsense.

Justin China is specifically at risk from the ‘America First’ trade and economic policy of President Donald Trump.  [Detailed Here]  With extensive family financial holdings dependent on Chinese manufacturing there is a specific level of transparent self interest.

Additionally, as President Trump noted in his response, Justin was likely to lose a republican primary challenge from within his district that was going to see him removed from office.  His attempt to re-position his political defense while decrying the “partisanship of politics” is the height of hypocrisy.

Good riddance.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Decepticons, Donald Trump, Election 2020, media bias, Notorious Liars, President Trump, Professional Idiots. Bookmark the permalink.

76 Responses to Justin China Announces His Republican Departure…

  1. DJSnyder says:
    July 4, 2019 at 2:03 pm

    Don’t let the door hit you on the way out…

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
    • riverelf says:
      July 4, 2019 at 2:09 pm

      Actually, go ahead and let the door hit you, Amash.
      Traitor not just to party, but to Country. Get bent.

      Liked by 12 people

      Reply
    • Frankie says:
      July 4, 2019 at 2:44 pm

      His parents called him Justin because he was Justin accident.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Kenji says:
      July 4, 2019 at 4:07 pm

      “A total loser”. Words from my President that are simultaneously jarring, “uncomfortable” … and spot on. Anyone other than PDJT would issue some mealy-mouthed FALSE praise about how proud the (R) Party was to have this twits participation, wishing him luck in his future endeavors … yadda, yadda, yadda. Yet MY President cuts to the chase. This RINO’s allegiance is NOT to this country. This HATE-filled man of dubious loyalties should be called out for what he is … an Anti-American LOSER. THANK YOU PDJT!

      The TRUTH is that this twit had NO CHANCE of winning a Republican Primary. TDS is the kiss of DEATH … for anyone and everyone.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • Bert Darrell says:
        July 4, 2019 at 6:12 pm

        Amash’s district includes Grand Rapids, a strong Republican Michigan enclave. Running as a D or independent in that area is akin to wishing a kiss of death. He’s toast.

        Maybe he’ll consider relocating to Detroit, but I’ve got a feeling that the Detroit district has been spoken for already.

        Bad news for a turncoat and China lackey.

        Like

        Reply
    • eagledriver50 says:
      July 4, 2019 at 4:50 pm

      “Don’t let the Door hit ya’ where the Good Lord split ya’!!! Good bye to bad rubbish!!!

      Like

      Reply
  2. Tad says:
    July 4, 2019 at 2:03 pm

    Trump, as always, said it best…”A total loser.”

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
    • G. Alistar says:
      July 4, 2019 at 5:40 pm

      Key point, Justin was down 20 points in the polls. Not just a loser motivated by the China connection, he had no chance of any success within the Republican Party. He could read the hand writing on the wall.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  3. kokopuf says:
    July 4, 2019 at 2:05 pm

    We need to rid the Republican Party of more traitors like this! Mitt Romney, I am talking to you!

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  4. BroMole says:
    July 4, 2019 at 2:07 pm

    I weep for the loss of… wait, who is this guy again?

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  5. Dekester says:
    July 4, 2019 at 2:08 pm

    It’s so refreshing to have a President call it like it is.

    PDJTs tweet said it all. No political b.s. or doublespeak. Just a verbal kick in the ba**s.

    It was a thing of beauty.

    God bless PDJT

    Liked by 18 people

    Reply
  6. I Hear You Now says:
    July 4, 2019 at 2:09 pm

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  7. Publius2016 says:
    July 4, 2019 at 2:12 pm

    Deep State…go back and look at his “Republican Friends” to know the others…not rocket science!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. Cows and Guns (@BennettVermont) says:
    July 4, 2019 at 2:12 pm

    Justin from Canada sent his condolences.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. susandyer1962 says:
    July 4, 2019 at 2:18 pm

    Good!! Traitor!
    🇺🇸🇺🇸

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. Baby Hurley says:
    July 4, 2019 at 2:23 pm

    See ya, go join kwame kilpatrick in the cesspool of disgraced Michigan politicians you jerk-off…

    Like

    Reply
  11. alliwantissometruth says:
    July 4, 2019 at 2:24 pm

    The definition of a corrupt politician

    The epitome of a scumbag

    A perfect example of why our system is totally corrupted

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. Magabear says:
    July 4, 2019 at 2:24 pm

    My guess is that Justin China will run as an independent in 2020 just to siphon off enough votes from the Republican candidate and allow the demonrat to win the congressional seat. That’s how never-Trumpers roll.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Kalena says:
      July 4, 2019 at 2:50 pm

      I live here but my city was carved out of this district after the last census. I really don’t think this district will vote for an independent. And he is not that popular here.

      This is just a very safe seat for the GOP. Ford had this district for years and years. His Presidential library is downtown.

      Even the MI GOP disliked Amash enough that they carved out safe GOP areas in 2012 and replaced with 2 toss up counties.

      Between the China connection and Sundance’s clip where this idiot said he trusted Comey more than Trump, it just proves he lost his mind when he became a Cruzbot.

      There are now 4 contenders for the primary. A woman entered the race last week and a member of a very rich family announced. The rich guy is a Meijer of the Meijer store chain they have provided tens of thousands of job in Mi and neighboring states. I will have to research him to see if he could be swampy

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • throatwobblermangrove says:
        July 4, 2019 at 3:59 pm

        Good riddance to him. Awful for years.

        Like

        Reply
      • dginga says:
        July 4, 2019 at 6:27 pm

        Peter Meijer is a leftie who knows you can’t win in GR if you’re not a Republican. I don’t know the other primary candidates, but I do know that as soon as they announced for the primary, these unknowns were outpolling Amash. He is a sore loser who ”misunderestimated” how popular Trump is in West Michigan. Maybe he could move to Ann Arbor and run as a Dem.

        Like

        Reply
    • dd_sc says:
      July 4, 2019 at 4:26 pm

      I suspect the NeverTrump crowd will start recruiting him to now run for president.

      Like

      Reply
  13. Baby El says:
    July 4, 2019 at 2:27 pm

    That look on amash’s face just begs for a lead pipe.

    Backpfeifengesicht!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Maquis says:
      July 4, 2019 at 2:49 pm

      Genau!

      Like

      Reply
    • Dee Paul Deje says:
      July 4, 2019 at 4:17 pm

      Reminds me of Johnathan Gruber when he was grilled by Trey Gowdy after bragging about lying to get Obamacare passed and how stupid the voters were.

      Like

      Reply
    • Moe Grimm says:
      July 4, 2019 at 5:29 pm

      Enter in addition this stewpidt leftist moron Alex Cora who manages the “Bohsox”. This idiot boycotted PDT’s invite of the Red Sox who won the 2018 WS to the White House because he “thinks” Puerto Rico’s decades of hands out and gimme corruption since 1947, Operación Manos a la Obra aka “Operation Bootstrap”, was, but of course, PDT’s fault! Including in his leftist captive “mind” that PDT influenced the path over his perennially broken island Hurricane Maria in 2017 Sept. As did a few other usual suspects. Classic cultural marxist neuro-pathology found in PR and Latin America fostered centuries ago and still by the Catholic Church (Disclosure: I am a practicing and very much aware Roman Catholic). This is its face: http://cdn.bostonsportsextra.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/IMG_2193-1280×640.jpg Any questions?

      Like

      Reply
  14. Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
    July 4, 2019 at 2:28 pm

    Now the House Minority Leader will finally boot him from any committees he’s on and replace him with a real conservative?

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  15. leftnomore says:
    July 4, 2019 at 2:28 pm

    He’s no longer representing the voters who put him there and needs to resign. Is that too much to ask? Funny thing is The Blaze loves him. Tells you all you need to know about Glenn Beck.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  16. Dutchman says:
    July 4, 2019 at 2:28 pm

    Please, let this be the start of a TREND. Come on, RepubliCONS, G.Will did it, Amash did it, YOU can too. Lets see Mitch, and Graham, Burr and the rest “come out of the closet”, stop ‘living a lie’, and declare their allegiance to a Conmunist One World Order Globalist government.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  17. auscitizenmom says:
    July 4, 2019 at 2:31 pm

    Goodbye to bad rubbish.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. Bigly says:
    July 4, 2019 at 2:32 pm

    Sundance. – trump rallies have been strategic and carefully placed. The one that comes to mind is a couple of months ago in Grand Rapids, MI. Amash of course was MIA – me smells trump playing his cards , ultimately resulting in amash folding his hand 2 months later.

    It’s a theory. Of course I have no proof. Would be vintage Trumponian

    So happy he is gone – I hated this guy. He smelled from day 1 – and to say he trusted Comey over Trump – while “Republican” – leave *}€|!\£\!~!~er!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  19. Tully says:
    July 4, 2019 at 2:34 pm

    Amash did not achieve a single thing as a representative in Congress.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  20. PInky1920 says:
    July 4, 2019 at 2:36 pm

    I like that it happened on the 4th of July, he’s hardly an American.

    What a POS.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. kevinrexheine says:
    July 4, 2019 at 2:39 pm

    Please permit me to introduce you to the war veteran, who actually filed to challenge Mr. Amash before all of these shenanigans started:

    Tom Norton for Congress (website): https://tomnortonusa.com

    Tom Norton for Congress (YouTube channel): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKLuuf07Th3X_rvFowE7ieg

    Like

    Reply
  22. Alex Pazzo says:
    July 4, 2019 at 2:40 pm

    A prime time slot will be open on CNN for him with special guest Jeff Flake to be the bearer of gloom and doom porn 🎩 on the Republican Party.

    Interesting POTUS didn’t hit his China connection… timing is everything

    Like

    Reply
  23. czarowniczy says:
    July 4, 2019 at 2:42 pm

    Maybe he’s hoping some passing Democrat will adopt his sad little puppy face.

    Like

    Reply
  24. kevinrexheine says:
    July 4, 2019 at 2:48 pm

    Please permit me to introduce the war veteran who’s declared for this seat, and had filed to challenge Mr. Amash well before all of this kerfuffle started (because Mr. Amash’s staff is absolutely atrocious when it comes to military and veteran’s issues):

    Tom Norton for Congress (website): https://tomnortonusa.com/

    Tom Norton for Congress (YouTube channel): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKLuuf07Th3X_rvFowE7ieg

    . . . please feel free to support this veteran, and business executive, because the professional political establishment already has three challengers fielded.

    Like

    Reply
  25. listingstarboard says:
    July 4, 2019 at 2:56 pm

    Amash loyal to Palestinefirst and foremost. Why won’t people see the obvious?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  26. Judy says:
    July 4, 2019 at 3:01 pm

    This guy is/was my representative. Haven’t voted for him in last 2 cycles. Total betrayal and a loser! Thrilled he left the party – only wish he would leave the country too !

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  27. 1IreneFlick3 says:
    July 4, 2019 at 3:05 pm

    He should also have to resign from his seat. He ran as a Republican less than a year ago. This is fraud.

    Like

    Reply
  28. Raised on Reagan says:
    July 4, 2019 at 3:23 pm

    Amush is a Flake. Bub bye.

    Like

    Reply
  29. 1970novass396 says:
    July 4, 2019 at 3:24 pm

    To Hell with Justin. Those that elected the fool are they problem.

    Like

    Reply
  30. freepetta says:
    July 4, 2019 at 3:37 pm

    AMASH is nothing but a PHONY!! Take your dirty money AMASH and move to Syria!! Let’s see how long Assad will permit you to keep your dirty Chinese money.

    Like

    Reply
  31. wvcoalman says:
    July 4, 2019 at 3:41 pm

    Another Uniparty Never-Trump, CoC, globalist Chinese tool ( pun intended) exposed and hopefully flushed down the sewer pipe for good. Flake off you Ryano. However, many more to go……can you say Mittens, Turtle, Ernst, et al.

    Like

    Reply
  32. Katherine McCoun says:
    July 4, 2019 at 3:51 pm

    I am a little disappointed as I was looking forward to his utter defeat in this coming primary. Good riddance!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  33. Bulldog84 says:
    July 4, 2019 at 3:52 pm

    There’s nothing like flipping the board after you agreed to play game knowing full well what the rules were, once you realize you are losing so badly that you will stand no chance of winning.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  34. kathyca says:
    July 4, 2019 at 3:58 pm

    Personally, to distinguish his Treehouse branding from that of Justin from Canada (which is my fave), I would refer to him as Justyen Amash.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  35. Luz Maria Rodriguez says:
    July 4, 2019 at 4:20 pm

    It’s always cause for celebration when a swamp creature leaves.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  36. Devil in the Blue Drapes says:
    July 4, 2019 at 4:27 pm

    Amash, party of one! Amash, party of one!

    Please join your dining companion, Jeff Flake in the Loser Lounge.

    The special tonight is Trump Steaks. How would like yours cooked?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  37. Bruce_Dern's_Finger says:
    July 4, 2019 at 4:28 pm

    Slightly off-topic, but somehow I feel compelled to try to associate partisan-affiliation and running for the office of the presidency.

    Political personnel that were voted into a specific Congressional office under a specific political party should have their feet held to the fire to run under that same political party if they later decide to run for Article II position. No fence jumping.

    Example: U.S. Senator Bernard Sanders (I) VT.
    Sold himself as an Independent for Congress, he should be obligated to run as an Independent for the POTUS position.
    https://www.sanders.senate.gov/about

    The grin on Sanders puss shown in the above weblink looks like the same grin Colonel Sanders had every time that he butchered a chicken.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  38. GenEarly says:
    July 4, 2019 at 4:55 pm

    Tektron’s Chinese Tools are used by working men, perhaps Justin has damaged more than his image? The Family business may be up for sale by 2020.

    Like

    Reply
  39. Heika says:
    July 4, 2019 at 5:29 pm

    Bye …

    Like

    Reply
  40. zephyrbreeze says:
    July 4, 2019 at 5:43 pm

    He’s the turd in the punchbowl at the Trump party.
    Flush him. Fast.

    Like

    Reply
  41. Charles Stephens says:
    July 4, 2019 at 5:52 pm

    A better question would be how this guy could have been allowed to run as a Republican to begin with? Who is running things at the RNC anyway? How was this guy chosen? Who chose him?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  42. jeans2nd says:
    July 4, 2019 at 6:09 pm

    Hopefully Amash’s corruption will be revealed before he leaves Congress at the end of his term.
    Yes, there is corruption in Amash’s closet. Question is, how well has Amash hidden his corruption?
    Amash should be worried. After all, we figured out the China angle, did we not?

    Like

    Reply
  43. mike diamond says:
    July 4, 2019 at 6:25 pm

    Good, amash is a disgrace!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s