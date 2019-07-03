Transcript From Today’s Judicial Teleconference on Census Questionnaire…

After DOJ lawyers representing the Commerce Department informed the court and all parties the 2020 Census was being printed yesterday without the citizenship question, President Trump sent out a tweet today seeming to contradict the announcement by DOJ lawyers:
After reviewing the tweet from President Trump, the Maryland District court called an emergency telephonic hearing. Here is the transcript [Cloud pdf – Scribd pdf]:
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 11 people
I’m guessing that if the DoJ lawyer “went rogue” we’ll be hearing something from the DoJ pretty quickly. Also seems likely that sort of rogue conduct won’t be a plus for a career path, indeed it ought to be an offense resulting in prompt termination. At this point I regard it as just another weird twist in the the ongoing saga of the Trump Presidency amidst enemies all around. No doubt the incident will ultimately rebound in the President’s favor—such is the usual course of these sorts of dramas which unfortunately are not in short supply.
LikeLiked by 2 people
For gosh sake. I explained all this legal confusion in a previous longish thread today. There is NONE. Commerce is doing what they said they must, PDJT is not conceding the legal battleground, and we have 8 months to some sort of a resolution.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Didn’t see your earlier comment before writing mine, but I did read it after you pointed to it and now understood your points. Considering the importance of missing the boat when taking an issue to the SCOTUS seems to me questions will linger about the competence of DoJ staff. Whether there’s been “rogue” behavior may be just a sideshow, nonetheless it appears things got seriously screwed up in handling the case. I sure hope AG Barr will take all due actions to prevent more problems for the Trump administration.
LikeLike
Surely you jest! Kate’s on a plane as we speak to attend the woke NY AG BBQ this weekend.
As to any admonishment within the DOJ…she’ll be awarded with a grand promotion the next democrat admin.
LikeLiked by 1 person
From the ABC News account…
“Judge Hazel made note of the contradiction in the Wednesday conference call, and pressed the government’s lawyers on how he could trust that they officially speak for the president moving forward.
“”If you were Facebook and an attorney for Facebook told me one thing, and then I read a press release from Mark Zuckerberg telling me something else, I would be demanding that Mark Zuckerberg appear in court with you the next time because I would be saying I don’t think you speak for your client anymore,” Hazel said.”
Whoa.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“The tweet this morning was the first I had heard of the
President’s position on this issue,”
The government attorney must live under a rock.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Or like Rosie said…Rogue!
LikeLiked by 8 people
In the woods with ILLary, or checking out cat memes online, like ILLary.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Isn’t it odd that a decision handed down by SCOTUS on such a major issue, and given that the ruling wasn’t DOA/unconstitutional, just needed clarification to appease CJ Roberts sensitivities, a DOJ atty (or anyone for that matter), wouldn’t check in with the WH/Commerce to inquire…”hey what do you want to do here, clear it up for Prince Roberts or let it go?”
LikeLike
Again, I feel like the Left is getting desperate, which often leads to people becoming sloppy, and exposing their flank! All of the obviously false media stories are starting to awaken even the LoFo voters!! Once they realize their country is being destroyed by this unprecedented wave of illegals, Donald Trump wins in a landslide!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Follow ups from Rosie:
LikeLiked by 5 people
Thank god everyday Trump is president. Everyday. This news yesterday was a big deflator to momentum – this citizen question MUST be on the census. We cannot lose this battle. Commander Trump, dog in!
And if anyone read that transcript, please do summarize, wonderful service , I’m too blind.
LikeLiked by 6 people
So, did this email just out the resistors? LOL!
LikeLike
So far I only see one resistor who was stupid enough to step across the line in the sand….Kate may be royally PO’d at her fellow resistors for chickening out.
LikeLike
I’m not sure what the rush is here? They are changing tax laws up until December and yet the IRS still has time to print tax forms and instruction booklets for delivery by end of January. We’ve asked for emails and texts and memos from the State Dept and FBI and we STILL haven’t received them, despite deadlines. Congress is CONSTITUTIONALLY supposed to provide a budget each year by a certain deadline, yet it’s become status quo to never do it. So if the Left are gonna cry about the census not being printed up on time, I’m just gonna say, YOU PRODUCE FIRST, then we’ll get to the census.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I haz confused. 😯🤔
Fortunately, I am used to it by now.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Me too. (Oops where have we heard that before?) I am not a lawyer, nor have I played one on tv. I didn’t even spend the night at Motel 6 last night. I am just over my head confused. Does VSPGPDJT have people around him sabotaging him? Ummmm…I’d say that’s a yes.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If so, that just ousted the entire DOJ swamp.
May AG Barr have at it.
LikeLike
None of the above.
The MD judge is as confused as almost everyone else, by confounding two orthogonal legal issues. This whole citizenship question litigation has been a mess from the gitgo, NY did not have standing as the 1946 APA they used expressly does not apply. Gov goofed by missing that argument. That issue never came to the Expedited SCOTUS NY ruling appeal because of gov lawyer screwup in re NY.
See my longish, latish, Lurking Lawyer post on the previous thread here today on this subject. No desire to repeat. Bottom line, PDJT will win, but unnecessarily messy.
LikeLiked by 14 people
I’m not clear about why any plaintiff would have standing in this complaint.
LikeLike
Only if you’re illegal and go before a CA, HI or WA obama appointed judge. Eazy peezy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe that argument was missed on purpose?
LikeLiked by 1 person
“See my longish, latish, Lurking Lawyer post on the previous thread here today on this subject. No desire to repeat. Bottom line, PDJT will win, but unnecessarily messy.”
Ran that post by friend who’s a lawyer. “Sound reading, most likely correct”
LikeLike
ristvan, this may have been yet another Barium Test. In which case…Voilà!!!!!
LikeLike
Calling AG Barr,
More rogue attorneys working right under your nose!
Please wake up and try to uphold the rule of law that you so deeply and passionately speak about!
If you want to expose these anti-Americans just hand out Betsy Ross Flag pins and see who wears them. Easy!
LikeLiked by 3 people
This is like a General telling his subordinates to do this and that so they can win the fight and they go out and do something different. In the military that would put you in front of a firing squad for disobeying orders. In Government not so, so it takes a long time to ferret out these traitors.
LikeLike
I’m not seeing any representation for Trump’s govt here with the statements from Joshua Gardner, Special Counsel. He almost seems embarrassed by having to defend Trump’s administration, never mind not having a clue as to what is going on. Obviously someone has a clue, as it wasn’t until Mr. Hunt explained WHAT WE’VE ALL HEARD TRUMP STATE, that Trump instructed DoJ to find a way forward with the citizenship question in light of the Supreme Court ruling and that is where they are, and this ROGUE STATEMENT from Kate Bailey which wasn’t copied to the same people in Trump admin as she had been communicating with before isn’t the basis for anything different. Trump is in charge, not Kate Bailey. Notice Kate Bailey didn’t cite where this “decision” came from or who told her of this decision.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Actually imo, this is starting to sound like a similar situation to Sally Yates undermining the current administration.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, exactly. It’s the same m.o. to take down Trump.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If immigrant communities are endangered by the government possessing information, should citizens make the same argument with gun registration? I think so!
Look this is easy. Put in the citizen question and next to it a box to check “I plead fifth” for those not willing to answer the question.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Carefully considering options for my 1040 next year… I guess it’s Open Season on what is and is not “reasonably lawful” for the Federal Government to inquire as to my overall “status”. I haven’t owned a gun since I was a kid, but I might just go buy one to take the Registration angle on principal.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Law Enforcement trade-in are an excellent choice. Glocks have a lifetime warranty – get a used LEO 40 and take a gun self defense class where you run a couple of boxes of ammo through it. If there is a hickup of any kind contact Glock to ship it back to get it rebuilt. The supply of 40 Cal ammo never dried up like 9mm, 45ACP, and 38/357 ammo did during the Obama years.
Exercise your 2nd Amendment right.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Somebody gonna be fired. PDJT doesn’t play games. He obviously did not know DOJ’s response was going out and it obviously wasn’t his decision. Should be pretty straight forward to identify who done it. Also better be some DOJ folk working on the 4th of July!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I still don’t understand why there is any question since the SC said it was constitutional to put the question on the census. Seems that should have been end of story to me.
LikeLiked by 3 people
My take, as well. Tazio.
LikeLike
page 8, line 20: The Court: “I’ll assume the parties aren’t enjoining me to say the POTUS cannot tweet things.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mm. Yeah. Everybody… worth a full read-through if you haven’t already…
Basically the Social Justice Lawiors for the Aggrieved Victims want a Federal Judge to SILENCE the President of the United States, if not the entirety of the Executive Branch. Not only that, they claim: “what’s decided is decided, no do-overs and no further legal action by the Government is warranted or appropriate… EVER.” So… no further legal action… and you can’t talk about it or state that you may change your legal strategy at some point in the future.
“9 out of 10 Federal Judges agree: #OrangeManBad!”
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s right he’s not DOJ or Dept of Commerce or judge.
None the less, the question will end up on the census.
LikeLike
That email to opposing litigants just had the wrong “vibe.” Not sure how to characterize it. “Rushed?” Rosie above points out people were excluded from the chain who should’ve been included. There was no official DOJ announcement. When there’s no official press release or statement, I suspend judgment until there’s more info
LikeLike
The Left is crazy- in middle part Plaintiffs (anti citizenship people) say they need Court order protecting them against President Trump’s tweets i,e, enjoin him from commenting… Judge doesn’t say insane , just a difficult position for court ….We are probably only a couple of cases away from some 9th Circuit District Court from trying to do that move
LikeLiked by 1 person
They need to stop the printing presses until this is resolved . Why are the forms still being printed?
LikeLike
For good reasons. See my longish reply on the previous thread of this topic today here. Not worth repeating again. ‘Complicated business, folks.’
LikeLiked by 1 person
Treepers, I tried to explain all this legally in a longish comment to a previous thread today on this ‘confusion’. What this hearing shows is only that federal judges can be as confused as anyone else unless they immerse themselves in case details. They never do (they rule on law, not fact), relying on the sides lawyers to do that fact sorting for them. Here displayed, incompetence on all sides.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“incompetence”
And possibly Obstruction By Any Means Necessary.
LikeLiked by 1 person
OMG –
Hulett, AN AMERICAN BARRISTER & MEMBER OF THE Bar who swore under oath to preserve & protect the constitution says:
“How nonsensical that is…To distinguish between illegal immigrants and citizens”….
Please gag him with a spoon and disbar this conman forthwith.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Link to lurking lawyer Ristvan from previous comments for anyone who missed on what is going on here from a legal process complaint from the plaintiff vs a constitutional one . (search on RISTVAN ctrl-F if you don’t see the comment directly from the link)
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/07/03/2020-census-questionnaire-citizenship-question-status-unknown/comment-page-1/#comments
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
You mean —complete the task set out by the Justice Roberts.
Excellent.
LikeLike
Ms. Bailey is burnt toast.
LikeLike
Silly question, and I apologize if this has been asked and answered in another thread – but how is it possible for the judiciary branch to have any jurisdiction in this matter? The census isn’t a function of the judiciary. None of this makes sense to me, but I could be wrong.
LikeLike
Because somewhere along the way the court system decided they get the final answer on everything. It was a total power grab. Nowhere in the Constitution is final absolute power given to the courts. On the contrary, as everyone knows, the 3 branches of government are co-equal, with specific powers given to each.
It is about time for the other two branches to stand up to the usurping courts, and take their Constitutional powers back from the court system that has stolen them.
LikeLike
President Trump should direct the appropriate agencies to include the Citizenship question on the Census forms and paperwork. If he is questioned on it he should make the claim made by another President many years ago.
“The Court has made it’s decision. Let them try and enforce it”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I read the transcript not sure i understand all of it but the guy from the govt said he was unclear on the President’s position?? Really because I was clear a few days ago after he tweeted and was interviewed by someone stating he was disappointed and would seek all available options. WTH? So, can someone explain the bottom line 2 pm and injunction thing?
LikeLike
I read Ristvan post but I still do not understand the injunction.
LikeLike
Definitely something on Friday. Maybe. But definitely Friday.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks for posting this here. I appreciate not having to search for it.
LikeLike
I liked the fact the judge follows the President’s tweets! (per the transcript).
LikeLike
How did these people pass the bar exam? They have the critical thinking skills of an 8th grader. How are illegal immigrants threatened if you just ask if someone is a citizen? I’m assuming the question doesn’t ask if someone is a legal or illegal immigrant.
LikeLike
Actually, reading the transcript that Sundance posted, Katie’s position and Sec. Ross’ position seems to be the same.
So, it appears, that it isn’t just the attorney from the DOJ who sent the first email who has gone rogue.
OR
Maybe the plan wasn’t to include the question this time, given the SCOTUS’ decision to require the Dept. of Commerce to respond to the lower court’s alleged confusion over its rationale for asking the question in the first place. Maybe what we are watching is simply damage control by PDJT because so many of his base are sick and tired of all of the big promises (national emergency, send troops, build the wall with re-allocated $$$, etc. that he recognized that SOMETHING has to be done because so many of his immigration-issue-only supporters are fed up. And that group doesn’t include me.
Over and over, there are so many in this admin who simply sabotage PDJT’S agenda or are simply the most incompetent employees ever. I suggest that we don’t just impose a merit system for immigration: how about a merit system for hiring governmental employees?
Just asking.
LikeLike