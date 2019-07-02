Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler Invites You to Enjoy an Exciting Family Vacation…

Portland, Oregon, is located in the Northwestern United States. Portland is considered the cultural mecca for the most refined vision of Democratic Socialism. Known as a Marxist hub for modern cultural and political violence, all tourists are eligible for complimentary helmets as they travel to and from various points of interest.
In addition to teaching your kids new words, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler welcomes each visiting family. Together, he and his leadership team are committed to maximum excitement during your stay. Welcome to Portland – You’ll fight like hell to enjoy it, or else:
I’d like to see PDJT hold a rally in Portland. Provocative? Damn right. Let’s see what the mayor does then.
I wouldn’t count on enough security. Those Antifa gangs are everywhere. Of course, they would have to lose the burkas before they went in a rally.
Think about what you just said. Not enough security? POTUS doesn’t have/command enough security? So now we have European-style no-go zones?
Yeah, we do
Learn a new fact, gunner
No-go zones for American conservatives are Dem-administered cities where police forces are told by their commie Mayors and Police Chiefs to stand down or not to intercede because it might “escalate the situation” (Portland’s policy)
Straight up, take it to the bank
It’s #NgoGoZone now 😉
Chicken dinner, sadly!
It would be the same as the San Jose rally where police stood and watched Trump supporters leaving the rally get beaten and chased.
I NEVER want to see our President hold a rally in Portland! Are you crazy?
That is the beauty of Pres.Trump….he’s EVERYONE’S president….even those who didn’t vote for him. President Trump can….and an argument could be made that he SHOULD go anywhere in the 50 states to hold a rally.
You know supporters would show up in droves.
WE’RE EVERYWHERE!
Surprisingly, I’ve been converting many people in this fekked town. The crazies get all the attention. OR was Californicated decades ago. The main objective is to enlighten their kids.
Don’t forget Trump had to cancel a rally in Chicago because of Democrat degenerate thugs threatening the attendees with violence.
We’re two nations now. That much is clear. We just haven’t signed the paperwork yet.
Justin Green,
CPD officer injured at cancelled Trump 2016 Chicago UIC rally.
Yep, I was there. And there was violence.
Exactly Justin, P44 May have succeeded, with the media and swamps compliance. Of fundamentally transforming America.
God bless PDJT
Wouldn’t that be a hoot.
Like many other west coast cities, lotta poop on the streets.
I was just there last week. Also lovely to see are the many drug addicts in homeless camps. Liberal paradise.
Oregonian here, I would love to go to a rally in Portland. Antifa is terrifying and the Mayor’s tacit (and City Council’s open) approval of their tactics is worse, but they are smaller than they appear on the camera. At most, they are a few hundred and armed with melee weapons.
The optics of 20,000 people in the Moda Center with thousands more outside getting nightsticked by a hundred black masked terrorists in improvised riot gear would be excellent, if not very pleasant for the people getting hurt. Regardless, people are getting hurt and will continue to get hurt while the local and national press makes excuses for (literally NSDAP inspired) street gangs. Something needs to be done to turn public opinion against them, just like something had to be done to turn public opinion against the Klan.
“The optics of 20,000 people in the Moda Center with thousands more outside getting nightsticked by a hundred black masked terrorists in improvised riot gear would be excellent”
They only attack small groups and individuals they outnumber because they are cowardly scum. A large crowd could react properly and beat them all to pulp IF they didn’t run away which, of course, they WOULD.
A Washingtonian here, with another residence in Portland. Remember the guy that got nailed for ‘brandishing’ when these animals were were raging?
The MODA center would be a great place, but the Vancouver Amphitheater would draw in more of us. Lots of brains exploding.
I would rather not. If Trump did that I would expect an assassination attempt.
Portland is out of control and it would take some cleaning to make it safe.
another Oregonian here….no amount of cleaning will make Portland safe…I don’t travel to downtown Portland anymore…it is like traveling back to a Roman festival…debauchery, filth and of course, the unemployed youth so willing to play the role of antifa…used to be a good town…now you travel at your own peril…
LikeLiked by 4 people
Used to be voted the most livable large town in the USA in the 70’s and 80’s (I left in 84 for university). Then a steep decline. Like you, my brother and nephews no longer go into downtown Portland.
I moved South to Clackamas County two years ago from the Hollywood District. I only go downtown when work required it. It was great 15 years ago, it’s a shithole now.
I’d like to see every penny of federal money withheld until they start enforcing laws that pertain to BOTH conservatives and liberals.
The pushback against Sanctuary cities must happen at some point. If for nothing else to help focus the people who live in those cities.
This is all long term fallout from the 1960s Reynolds v. Sims Democrat controlled Supreme Court case. That case ended State Senates based on geography (like our US Senate is based upon 2 Senators per State regardless of population). The balance of power between rural & small towns on one hand and the Democrat one party big cities was destroyed. The result is that in places like Oregon Portland controls not only its city, but the State government, and that power extends to redistricting for Congressional seats and the US Senate.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Of course the US Senate seats are not affected by redistricting, but the “feeder” politicians for Senate seats do not develop through State government or the House.
This is very true. As a Portlander, I know that much of rural Oregon is fairly conservative (and so is southwest, central and eastern Washington State). It’s just that not many people live in these areas.
You don’t have to travel very far north, south, east or west to find very conservative communities. But Oregon is politically dominated by the Cities of Portland, Salem and Eugene.
It’s not just Portland. If you remember during August 2016, DJT went to Minneapolis for a fund raising event and people were physically attacked as they left the event—again, some were senior citizens. Those “protesters” weren’t wearing masks but there’s videos of the violence on the internet. Granted, they look tame compared to Portland in some respects, but still violent.
LikeLiked by 2 people
A million thumbs up for your idea.
Not Portland. Maybe in the town of Albany which is south of Portland in Linn county (voted for Trump 60% to 32% Clinton).
Anywhere in central, southern or western Oregon where the counties are very red. Many of those counties voted for PDJT by 70+% margins in 2016.
Look at the 2016 election results map:
https://www.politico.com/2016-election/results/map/president/oregon/
Wonderful link GB. Thanks.
Not a good idea. The President would not be safe. We have seen the changes in Portland over the past decade as homeless, druggies and now antifa have vastly increased. Downtown is deserted.
Portland has become a mini San Francisco/Oakland and it seems the majority of the citizens are fine with that bc they continue to re elect these politicians.
I lived in Portland and relocated to Bend, Oregon to get away from these anarchists! Now all of liberal California is moving to Bend because of high taxes and liberal lunacy and they still vote democrat! You can’t get away from these people!
LikeLiked by 18 people
Mentally challenged if they don’t get that Democrat policy is what causes all the problems in the country. We may be looking at CWII.
“may”?!
It has already begun laf, and only one side is fighting to destroy their enemy, and it’s not the White Hats.
Go ahead, wear a MAGA hat in public or put a Trump sticker on your car or a Trump yard sign at your house.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
They infect every thing they touch. It is the Ebola of ideologies.
Yours might be the Analogy of the Year.
Same in Reno. They’re coming from California by the thousands. We’ve turned decisively blue over the last few years.
Same in Houston(((
anarchist they are not. They are Statist.
fanbeav, I understand your pain. The CA loons are moving to Texas too. Look what they did to Colorado. They are disgusting for sure.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Fanbeav, once the CA liberals put down stakes, there goes the neighborhood. They move to a prairie, they want green lawns. They escape the mess they created, then bring their stupid liberal ideas with them. They’ve done the same in AZ and are now relocating to TN and TX. The liberal east coast elites are now infiltrating Charleston, SC area. No place is safe.
Why does anyone want to vacation in Hell? No person with a modicum of sense wants any part of a Hell-hole like Portland. There may be some good people there but they are led by a certifiable idiot!
LikeLiked by 11 people
Commies will love it.
I woudlnt go. to Portland if you paid me! Think I’d rather work!
I understand why Antifa is so angry and prone to committing acts of violence. I’d be upset too if I had to spend the best years of my life under my parents’ roof.
Honest question, not snark at all….. Do they HAVE To spend the best years under their parents’ roof? I don’t think so.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
“… covered in tattoos, multiple body piercing and lack basic hygiene and grooming skills. Coupled with anger issues …”
So you’re saying they’re not likely to have a future in retail?
Not a good look for the fragrance counter?
Well, they may be fragrant, but not in a good way.
Nobody HAS to do anything expect eventually die.
But these are people who advocate cradle to grave government care for everyone (if you are lucky enough to escape the abortionist). They CHOOSE to not be independent and self-sufficient. They are parasites who desire to be supported by anyone else’s money they can persuade, coerce, cajole, or force via government.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Are they AMERICAN BORN, or the so-called dreamers? How many are illegal border crossers? There’s a reason they wear masks though Trump/congress declared it unlawful for any protestors to wear masks. They obviously have something to hide.
These people change who we are fundamentally. When non-violent people like me and others I know start wishing to see these people trodden to the ground, its not a good thing. Even know solid patriotic Christians who mentioned they’d like to see them all laid out in a row on the ground masks ripped off and not breathing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
ain’t-
*Most* of them are American born and bred white college educated LOSERS.
The Public School system trains these people into these gigs from an early age.
I agree with sunnydaze.
Oregon has had historically a large Hispanic population and Hispanic communities – and by an large these committees are safe, nice places to live.
These masked thugs you see on tv are predominately white & middle class.
As Nassim Nicholas Taleb says, “Intellectual Yet Idiots”. From Wiki “Skin in the Game”:
Intellectual Yet Idiot (IYI) is a term coined by Nassim Nicholas Taleb in his essay by the same name that refers to the semi-intelligent well-pedigreed “who are telling us 1) what to do, 2) what to eat, 3) how to speak, 4) how to think… and 5) who to vote for”. They represent a very small minority of people but have an overwhelming impact on the vast majority because they affect government policy. IYI are often policy makers, academics, journalists, and media pundits.
The IYI pathologizes others for doing things he doesn’t understand without ever realizing it is his understanding that may be limited. He thinks people should act according to their best interests and he knows their interests, particularly if they are “red necks” or English non-crisp-vowel class who voted for Brexit. When plebeians do something that makes sense to them, but not to him, the IYI uses the term “uneducated”. What we generally call participation in the political process, he calls by two distinct designations: “democracy” when it fits the IYI, and “populism” when the plebeians dare voting in a way that contradicts his preferences. [10]
Taleb points out that being educated and “intellectual” does not always mean that someone isn’t an idiot for most purposes. “You can be an intellectual yet still be an idiot. ‘Educated philistines’ have been wrong on everything from Stalinism to Iraq to low-carb diets.”
Taleb dedicates a chapter to IYIs in his book Skin in the Game
Ever wonder how the NAZIs, an extreme minority was able to take over an entire country? Look no further than Portland and the modern day brown shirts. Different location and scapegoats, same EVIL!
LikeLiked by 10 people
You are completely correct! It hust happened right under the noses of the good German people! I just recently found a book I’d always wanted to read, but had the time now: Ursala Hegi’s “Stones From the River”, a look at how Hitler did exactly what you are warning about here. A slow over time take over!
Because the antifa are protected! If you whack an antifa you go to jail, yet the antifa brownshirts can rampage at will.
You only go to jail if you’re caught.
Actually, I believe the correct analogy is to Mao’s Cultural Revolution or the French Revolution.
FL Guy, Yep.
My whole life, I wondered how the NAZIs and their sickness were able to overtake a whole country. It really bugged me. HOW did that happen?
Started to notice it *really* taking over in the PNW around 2008/09. People (Democrats) becoming more and more unhinged politically, middle schools teaching bizarre propaganda designed to make American kids hate themselves. “Nice” parents teaching their very young children to hate the “other side”, etc etc etc.
I knew we were heading for the “formerly ‘nice’ neighbor comes kicking in your door” scenario and got the h*ll out of dodge.
NAZIs spent several decades demonizing/dehumanizing Jews before they came in for the final “takeover”.
And the Left and their MSM/Hollywood, etc. has been demonizing/dehumanizing the Right for a few decades now.
Thank. God. we elected TRUMP.
I think this will get resolved and we will win this war. But I am glad to not be living in these places where the mentality has infected the most people.
God knows it’s bad enough just being around ONE of these unhinged Libs even here in sane parts of the country. You know, the parts where there just aren’t enough of them to “band together and go strong”- and the cops and local gov. fight back.
Excitement dodging used needles, and human droppings on the street. Wonderful vacation to watch feral humans. Your premier stop after Sam Francisco and LA.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Remember Lion County Safari? Popular in the 70s. People stayed in the car and the ,lions roaned free. Portland may be the new Lion County Safari. Come visit. Watch tge feral subhumans. Keep the windows rolled up. Hands inside the car.
The “car” better be a monster truck that’s too high for the fascists to jump on.
I was disturbed by this story on so many levels. It took me back to my 8th grade high school locker room beating at the hands of the bussed in crowd. Pretty much everyone stood by and watched then too, and that was after weeks of unprovoked and reported abuse. My head was also bashed against the locker room benches repeatedly, until I looked like him and worse. No matter where I went they followed me, hit me in the head, taunted me, tried to start a fight. I am donating my brain to science to science. Maybe they can discover what the repercussions were.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Why didn’t your parents remove you from the school?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Usually kids hide that kind of stuff from parents…I did…
Pulled my eldest daughter out of a school like this. She was being abused and assaulted in an inner-city, minority school to which she was bused. We had a psychiatric report stating that she would do very poorly if she were bused to this school and left her friends behind (who were lucky enough to escape the busing – although their parents were die-hard liberals – perhaps they had better “connections”).
She shut down and would not speak to anyone. We pulled her out and sent her to a very expensive therapeutic school (cost us a fortune and we were very middle class). She made it, but, my, how I loath these insane liberals who wreak havoc and destruction as they advocate for polices that will never affect them and theirs. God forgive me.
However, looking at the current level of derangement on the left, this is 1968 on steroids – Trump will win in a landslide.
Note: The school board disregarded our expert’s report on the harm it would cause our daughter, but that evaluation only addressed the issue of a sensitive child being separated from her friends. If we had an inkling the horrors of that school, we would never have acquiesced to the school district busing edict.
We were guinea pigs to a government experiment. Vote against President Trump in the next election and the dream of America is dead.
LikeLiked by 4 people
God bless you and your daughter, ladyliberty11. Your daughter is lucky to have you.
Thank you. I am lucky to have God on my side. It is beyond humbling to realize that the Holy Spirit is with you, comes upon you, guiding and protecting you, over and over again, in truly miraculous ways – you, a mere sinner, very far from a saint.
Truly, God works in mysterious ways.
My 12 y.o. daughter was threatened by a classmate, a girl of color, who said she was a member of ‘the gang’and she was gonna beat my daughters *ss, with gang help.
I put on leather chaps, and my ‘colors’ vest, and went to see the parents. I told them what their daughter said.
Then I told them I was SURE that,she had just been boasting, and wasn’t REALLY a member of the gang.
However, out of an overabundance of cautiin, she,would henceforth be transported to and from school, on the back of a hawg, flanked by 2 more hawgs, and ALL would be packing.
Just thought they should know,..dontchknow.
Problem solved,….they moved away shorty thereafter…..hey, I didn’t tell them to move, or threaten in any way.
I just TALKED to them, calmly, rationally and parent to parent.
I believe they were coerced into believing the problem was taken care of. Other than private school, there were no other options, and private school was not an option monetarily for my family. They bussed in my enemy, and I had to hoof it almost 3 miles.
I also have a family member who was later murdered by a gang, through NO affiliation of their own. They were abused at the same school, years later.
It was all swept under the rug by the school. I recognize all of this now. They did the same thing when a custodian locked me in a teachers room and tried to rape me in the 9th grade. I took a lie detector test and the custodian was banned from working in the school district anymore. As far as I know, no criminal charges were ever filed.
It is amazing what you understand as an adult, that you did not understand as a child.
Oh, TwoLaine, I’m so very sorry these despicable things happened to you! Were/are you able to get enough help to function without the bone-rattling nightmares that plague so many of us who are stricken with PTSD? I appreciate all of your thoughtful and insightful posts here. God bless.
TY. I have never considered myself a victim, and did not let it stop or define me. I have many life experiences that the snowflakes would wither and die from, but I just marched on like so many of you. You don’t dwell on the past.
If you go back to the Steve Scalise shooting, that day was so much like the family gang murder I experienced and another trigger for me. I knew he was in for the ride of his life and he was very lucky to be who he was and where he was, I knew the internal damage would be extensive and life-threatening.
Anything having to do with the schools if a teacher or student feel that a crime has been committed, they should call the police and press charges. School will almost always sweep it under the rug. This is true for almost all types of districts.
R Smith wrote:
“Anything having to do with the schools if a teacher or student feel that a crime has been committed, they should call the police and press charges. School will almost always sweep it under the rug. This is true for almost all types of districts.”
– – – – – –
He’s correct all around…but far too specific in one sense. The word “School” can accurately be replaced by the word “Bureaucracies.” It’s what they do. The concept of “accountability” isn’t in their playbook.
I’m sorry you had to experience what you did, TwoLaine. My wife (we’re both in our 6th decade) still struggles with fallout from abuse she suffered (at home) as a kid. PTSD is bad for everyone in range of it…
AOC comes to mind, she stopped learning long ago.
This is a terrible story. People who did this to you are evil. Surely the school did something to hold them responsible! I am sorry to near you had to endure this. IT is truly a lifetime scar. Hopefully the people who did this to you had a change of heart as they grew up or are dead from their evil ways.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The teachers and administrators should have been held accountable for what happened to you. There is no excuse for their pathic inaction. They all should have lost their jobs.
LikeLiked by 1 person
TY! I believe they railroaded my parents. It was so long ago and is not something I ever dwelled upon. The injuries of this young man just brought it to the fore.
I grieve for him and what he went through. I pray that he is not damaged forever, but I fear for his long term health. So many things are known now about head 9njuries and concussions that we did not know then..
School districts and teachers have their own ‘blue wall of silence” also have immunity from lawsuits as part of their jobs for almost everything unless it is intentional gross/egregious neglect or some such thing. Even in getting help for students with disabilities where schools are given federal dollars for the special education students, they fight parents to the ground, particularly in all the liberal states. That money is redirected to illegal alien children for English language classes ( somehow considered a ‘disability’), and other programs. They pick the principlas and administrators like they do everything else, the most corrupt people are given those positions. You cross them and your child suffers in many ways, including unmerited detentions, suspensions and the rest.
I’m glad you survived it, God bless you. But some students don’t. I remember when a 12 year old went home and hung herself from the chandelier in her living room. Happned at a school where 80% of the students had experienced some form of bullying. The child was being abused daily in and outside of school and on the internet. The teachers refused gave no protection whatever and were not held accountable. After Gabrielle Molina did it there were a rash of preteen suicides for the same type of thing, and yet NYC did nothing, and other places where it happened were not held accountable either. Just a bunch of lip service and PR all around.
I am donating my brain to science to science. Maybe they can discover what the repercussions were.
Likely findings: “remnant brain scarring from multiple physical concussions, bearing clear markers of diversity as the proximal cause”
Diversity is beautiful. 😉
I never had any problems with people of differ4nt races, ever. I went to church with all kinds and loved them all.
My grade school was organically integrated. High school would have been the same and it was, even without the bussing. Sadly, some people just want to be dominant.
These so-called bad asses – as long as they are in a gang of their friends – will eventually attempt to attack a few folks who are carrying firearms and are not afraid to use them. Of course, the Mayor will not blame his gangs that he is obviously okay with.
You don’t need firearms against these prissies. You just can’t be outnumbered too much so they get you from behind. They have bicycle locks, chains, rocks, milkshakes, and mace.
No problem. Just need a few street fighters to get them to start running. Once you fight back they will start crying for mommy.
America is heading for civil war.
Calling out antifa violence on twitter
gets you banned.
Glorify the violence and it’s ok.
Too bad Trump is either clueless or
doesn’t care how bad it is getting.
Where is the DOJ?
Where is the DHS?
Where is the domestic terror designation?
Where is the FBI infiltrating and
arresting antifa leadership?
When one group ( mainly white conservatives)
is being continually picked on then
eventually a breaking point is reached.
Just saying.
I hope lots of liberals bought Twitter’s IPO. It’s trading at 10% below that now and has rarely traded above that price.
In our next investment advisory meeting, I’m asking our portfolio manager to identify all of the funds that invest in Twitter, Facebook, Google, and the rest. And sell them.
don’t forget Nike
Terry,
Antifa attacks ALL Conservatives, regardless of race.
The ONLY qualification a person needs to be throttled by them is a MAGA hat or some other “identifier” as a Trump supporter – no one gets a “pass”.
If only our side was in the Oval Office. That way, someone could send in the feds to investigate and arrest the criminal politicians and the leftist mobs
But that NEVER happens when it’s the left committing the crimes. Lot’s of talk, never any action
On another note, ever notice most leftist politicians look similar to Wheeler? All skinny little dorks that seem to be lashing out and getting back at the Americans who bullied them in high school
Not all are skinny, look at Nads. I bet he was subject to many a wedgie. So many that he now wears his pants in a permanent wedgie.
That video was EPIC. Whoever put that together is a genius.
“That video was epic..” The irony is that it hits home now because of the recent uprising in this ‘petri dish’ of progressive infection. The video was actually filmed and released quite a while back. A continuing re-run. Play it any time you desire. Same old.
Antifa and liberals in general represent a regression of the human species. Simple fact.
I no longer argue with liberals
You both get muddy and the liberal enjoys it
test
You passed!
apparently not. This is the THIRD time I’ve tried to post the same comment.
Ad Rem, could you pls check? This happened twice yesterday and I sent a request, never heard back.
I’ve tried posting directly from WP, as well as straight thru CTH and then logging in. TY
Off to check….
Devil….I’ve checked both the trash and spam bins, and there’s nothing there from you. Also went through all today’s email again…as well as yesterday’s now in the trash. I’ve got nothing that gives me a clue as to your posting problems. 😦
That has happened to me a few times, too. Just can’t post or like. It seems to happen more in the evening when I am on my laptop; not so much during the day on my desktop. Or is it just busier in the evening and harder to post?
Sadly, Wheeland is mayor via the will of the people. Sad. The Walking Dead TV series is a good representation of, at least, half of US population.
LikeLiked by 5 people
The Purge movie seems like a reasonable representation of downtown Portland.
Conditioning per cultural means.
It’s hard to believe this is what most people want. I for one would not, at this point, go anywhere near Portland. Who wants to be attacked or beat up? I would not feel safe.
I know the place is a liberal hell hole, but you would think that there would at least be an effort to recall the slime allowing this chaos. i.e. mayor, governor, chief of police, etc.
You’d think someone like Princess White Beaver would never get elected, either. Or, at the very minimum, would be voted OUT of office after her lies were exposed.
Not so. We underestimate the intelligence and morality of the average voter these days.
A lot of Democrats are NeverRepublicans. The caricatures and lies by the media have, over time, worked.
You overestimate the sensibilities of the “average” Massachusetts sheeple. For the “Hub” of the universe and the center of all academic excellence (end sarc), there are lot of very ignorant voters in Massachusetts. Remember, James Michael Curley, distant relative of Jackie O, was re-elected from a jail cell. Happily moved out of “paradise” three years ago and now feel like I just stepped out of the shower.
And the many very wealthy leftists live way above it all.
Maybe this is to get conservatives banned from twitter when they rightly call out antifa.
I know a wealthy liberal who searched high and low for a city he felt at home in, so he could purchase a second home. This man has never worked a day in his life and neither have his adult children because they all have trust funds.
Guess what city he chose to purchase a $1,000,000+ one bedroom condo in? Yep, Portland, Oregon. One bedroom in a high rise downtown. He is careful not to exceed the number of days that allow him to avoid Oregon income taxes, flying in and out on a regular basis. He keeps a current model year car there so he doesn’t have to rent a car. He used to wander downtown on foot, but the street people have become aggressive so now he only leaves by car.
He enjoyed the spectacle of the post-election riots from his condo window.
LOL. Mayor dicknipple….. Free speech indeed.
I have always enjoyed this video…..
When you say you enjoy this video, what specifically are you referring to… the production content or the fact that proud boy knocks the hell out of Antifa? I am just curious…sort of
I have no reason or intention to travel or visit Portland, however, if I did I would go heavily
armed, locked and loaded.
LikeLike
LikeLike
One of there tactics is to masquerade a German style spring trench club as a umbrella.
Situational awareness: If you see a useful idiot with an umbrella on a sunny day…assume your fighting stance and act accordingly to lawfully defend yourself…hesitation kills (you).
For the vast majority of people they should run.
Robert Smith,
“For the vast majority of people they should run.”
If your only means of self defense as a conservative is running, maybe it would be safer to become an agoraphobe and comment on conservative websites all day complaining “how we are losing our country”.
If George Washington suffered from agoraphobia…I would be drinking a spot of overtaxed tea right now 🙂
We each have our skills. Getting my face beat in isn’t going to help anyone.
Concealed carry classes ‘teach’ you to AVOID the situation in the FIRST place.
Like the OPPOSITE of ‘looking for trouble’, its looking to AVOID any situation that can reasonably be forseen as leading you to need to use deadly force.
Until such time as we are in OPEN CW2, I think LARGE groups is our best defence, personally. An escort of HAWGS and black leather doesn’t hurt, however.
I was a brand new public school teacher (3rd grade) in New Haven, Ct. in early 70’s with mostly black children , just as the island of Puerto Rico was starting to take steps to come to Connecticut forever, also with really wonderful little kids. one year I was assigned one
little white child, James. Blondest hair, whitest skin, and small for age. He was fine. My kids befriended him, and he was great, a part of the neighborhood!Something his “church missionary type” father never could have expected, because he thought of the inner city in a big northeastern US city as a “mission”! What a jerk! Had he been correct, what was he doing by sacrificing his little kid if he really thought of the neighborhood as “his” mission?? Jerk!
I’ll tell you exactly what the Mayor would do
He’d leave his police policy in place of “don’t intercede because it might ‘escalate the situation’ (TM)”
… and it’d be Antifa open season on all Trump supporters who would be sitting ducks and end up bloody and with concussions and worse
… you remember: like in San Jose and other riots in Dem cities where police are told to stand down, if not explicitly in those words, then couched in disguised language
ixnay on rallies in Dem cities, gunrunner
ah – I just scrolled to top of page again, which had refreshed, and see that many others have sounded off as well
heed the group wisdom, bro
The first recorded Bio attack by this maggot. His limousines were a constant run from PDX to their compound, per a lifelong resident, and my partner.
The 1984 Rajneeshee bioterror attack was the food poisoning of 751 individuals in The Dalles, Oregon, through the deliberate contamination of salad bars at ten local restaurants with Salmonella. A group of prominent followers of Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh (later known as Osho) led by Ma Anand Sheela had hoped to incapacitate the voting population of the city so that their own candidates would win the 1984 Wasco County elections.[2] The incident was the first and single largest bioterrorist attack in United States histor
in reply to gunner, top of page, “I’d like to see PDJT hold a rally in Portland. yada yada”
my reply dropped down for some reason
I won’t use google, but use duck duck go and search “antifaschistische aktion”. This group was set up by the communists in 1930’s Germany to fight the nazis. Check out the old photos and see that their logo is VERY similar to our own antifa group of today. These antifa people are communists, just as the demon national committee of today are also communists. They want to pull America out by the root and replace it with a politburo. That’s gonna work well.
The antifa movement should be declared a domestic terrorist group; their leadership and political supporters, like this fool running Portland, should be held to account (a lot of people’s civil rights were shredded, no?). And most importantly, the people/organizations who fund these bloodtubs should be put out of business for good…our good.
This isn’t about political discourse; communists couldn’t care less about discourse. This is about taking back our streets from the iron curtain they are busily stringing up.
Where is Joe McCarthy when you REALLY need him?
Police should shoot everyone in mask with different color paint balls. Then they can be tracked by their splotches.
I grew up outside of PDX, but moved for work out of state in the 80’s. I have just returned, and now living in OR. The place has changed so much it is unrecognizable. From the idiot Mayor Wheeler in PDX to the idiot dictator Governor Kate Brown. Oregon is still small population wise, but the politics are gaining national attention because of the extreme policies in process. The “new” Oregonians voting for these fools are relatively recent transplants, taking advantage of an easy (so far) mark. It’s time for real Oregonians to stand up and push this crap back to where it came from.
We decided to stop for the night in Portland many years ago. It didn’t seem that late but the streets were almost empty of cars. As we drove on in search of a motel, I slowed down and cautiously approached an intersection even though we had a green light and there was no traffic. I certainly don’t do this every time but I felt uneasy. Suddenly, a pickup truck that was obscured from our view sped through the red light and across the intersection. A split second decision made a tremendous difference in our lives.
It seems the USA is now entering another important intersection of sorts in the life of the nation and the Dems represent that speeding car ignoring the red light. Red lights and other rational laws are no longer a concern for this group of lawless, reckless, obsessed fools. If these risk taking imbeciles are not beaten soundly in 2020, this madness will continue to get much worse.
A split second decision is not required. Just some thoughtful analysis to determine if following fools like the mayor of Portland or NY or Adler or AOC and on and on is the smart way to go.
These guys show who real Oregonians are:
https://www.statesmanjournal.com/story/news/2019/06/27/log-trucks-arriving-salem-demonstration-creating-traffic-backups/1583244001/
What Mayor Ted Wheel won’t admit is, “If he does instruct the Police to be proactive against Antifa, he and his city consul are afraid of the reaction of a mass riot causing tens of million of dollars in damage to Portland’s down town.”
Better(cheaper) to letting the semblance of Antifa acting out on the small scale and turn that social construct it political actions that march in step with a far left ideology of enablement.
Here is a really neat and clean solution.
The SCOTUS has already ruled money is speech.
If the reality is(given the leverage that has been gained by caving to the mob fear). The solution is then just an issue of robbing the hard core Antifa of their foot soldiers within their ideological partners that would joining in a riot to cause mayhem if, the police moved with force against Antifa.
So the solution is simple, pass a city wide statute that says, the police are going to up the game against anti-social and anarchist tendencies of Antifa, and the City wants to riot and burn the downtown area to the ground.
Find at the end of the day all those dragged off the streets in acts of rioting, the total cost of the damage will simply divide by the number detained in the riot and the courts will go after all asserts of the persons family to cover the damage.
See how many people will show up to defend Antifa when the police grab a few dozen of them off the streets in the next protest anarchy media circus.
Like I said if Money is a form of speech.
So to riot over the arrest of Antifa foot soldiers is to belly up and pay for that speech.
All one needs to do is search Neil Goldschmidt, former mayor, Gov( his painting was removed from the State House, and stripped of the Multnomah club membership) , Carter’s of Transportation, to get the real stuff/corruption. OR is lost.
April 18, 2018
Portland’s mayor has the power to appoint whomever they want to city commissions, including the police commissioner position. [Pay close attention-the mayor can appoint who he wants to as a police commissioner]
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, the sole possessor of bureau assignment powers on City Council, said Portland doesn’t have a governance system where the mayor is in a position to hold a police commissioner accountable. [the Mayor of Portland cannot hold a police commissioner accountable]
Wheeler, who is mayor and the Portland Police Bureau commissioner, said there are conflicts between his two jobs. [Wheeler as the Police Commissioner cannot be held accountable by Wheeler as the Mayor]
https://www.opb.org/news/article/ted-wheeler-portland-oregon-police-commissioner/
I also grew up in Portland and still live here. Some refer to PDX as the Peoples Republic of Portland. This city was indeed once a near utopian paradise undiscovered by the rest of the world. The natural beauty is stunning-with surrounding mountains, beaches, waterfalls, parks galore, etc. But as some have discussed we are being invaded by Californians fleeing the taxes, over crowding, water shortages, etc.Our city leadership is horrendous-complete socialist and or anarchist.
I survive here only because my church is an oasis of sanity and love. So far I have refused to desert this city I love and hand it over to the anarchist who are invading and seeking to destroy it. I may not be able to hold out much longer though. I pray for guidance here. I sometimes feel like Jesus going back into Jerusalem even though he knows it will lead to his death-and our salvation.
Ha ha ha ha ha !!!
Antifa is a fringe white extremist group
Report: Antifa Made up of ‘Privileged White Dudes’
https://www.breitbart.com/crime/2019/07/02/report-antifa-made-up-of-privileged-white-dudes/
April 8, 2019 – Washington County Sheriff pulls out of mutual aid pact with City of Portland
https://www.oregonlive.com/crime/2019/04/washington-county-sheriff-pulls-out-of-mutual-aid-pact-with-portland-police-other-agencies-may-follow-suit.html
April 29, 2019 – Clackamas County Sheriff pulls out of Portland mutal aid pact
https://katu.com/news/local/portland-mayor-unable-to-persuade-clackamas-sheriff-to-continue-mutual-aid-agreement
On April 1, 2019 it was reported that the Vancouver Police Department were considering pulling out of the ‘aid pact’ with the City of Portland but I can’t find any verification that they actually did pull out of the agreement.
