Oleg Deripaska Confirms He Was Employing Chris Steele in 2016, While Dossier Was Being Assembled…sk

A new John Solomon article today, based on an interview with Russian Billionaire Oleg Deripaska, is essentially confirming a May 2018 article where it was presumed that Oleg had hired Christopher Steele at the same time Steele was working with Nellie Ohr and Fusion GPS to write the Trump dossier. Here’s the interview:
.
The report on the FBI contacting Oleg Deripaska in September 2016 for help to structure a narrative of Russian involvement in the Trump Campaign via Paul Manafort has some ramifications.
♦In 2009 the FBI, then headed by Robert Mueller, requested the assistance of Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska in an operation to retrieve former FBI officer and CIA resource Robert Levinson who was captured in Iran two years earlier. The agent assigned to engage Deripaska was Andrew McCabe; the primary FBI need was financing and operational support. Deripaska spent around $25 million and would have succeeded except the U.S. State Department, then headed by Hillary Clinton, backed out.
♦In September of 2016 Andrew McCabe is now Deputy Director of the FBI, when two FBI agents approached Deripaska in New York – again asking for his help. This time the FBI request was for Deripaska to outline Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort as a tool of the Kremlin. Deripaska once hired Manafort as a political adviser and invested money with him in a business venture that went bad. Deripaska sued Manafort, alleging he stole money. However, according to the 2018 article, despite Deripaska’s disposition toward Manafort he viewed the request as absurd. He laughed the FBI away, telling them: “You are trying to create something out of nothing.”
Was the DOJ/FBI trying to use Deripaska to frame candidate Donald Trump? Was this part of their 2016 insurance policy?
John Solomon reports that Deripaska wanted to testify to congress in 2017, without any immunity request, but was rebuked. Who blocked his testimony?
In 2017 Oleg Deripaska was represented in the U.S. by Adam Waldman. Mr. Waldman was also representing Christopher Steele, the author of the Dossier. Waldman was the liaison Senator Mark Warner (Senate Intelligence Committee Vice-Chairman) was using to try and set up a secret meeting with Christopher Steele. {Text Messages}
As you can see from the text messages (more here), the House Intelligence Committee wanted to interview Deripaska. However, based on their ongoing contact and relationship Deripaska’s lawyer, Adam Waldman, asks Senator Mark Warner for feedback.
If Deripaska was blocked from testifying to congress, it was obviously not from the HPSCI (Nunes Committee), but rather by the Senate Intel Committee, Mark Warner. Why?
Adam Waldman and Oleg Deripaska
Attorney and Lobbyist Adam Waldman represented both Oleg Deripaska and Christopher Steele. This does not seem accidental. Especially given the confirmation that Deripaska contracted Steele to represent his interests in a U.K. case.
Did Robert Mueller omit any mention of Oleg Deripaska from his 2017 Manafort indictment purposefully? Was Deripaska’s denial of any information about Manafort actually Brady material that Mueller and Weissmann intentionally kept from Manafort’s defense team? And/or was Robert Mueller hoping to hide his prior professional work relationship with Deripaska?
Now that we know Deripaska was employing Chris Steele; and now that we know the FBI was aware that Deripaska was employing Chris Steele, this set of questions from Tom Cotton to FBI Director Christopher Wray has additional context.
WATCH (first minute):
Mueller’s BFF Oleg. Friendship bracelet!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah, so? Let me know when anyone in DC is arrested and prosecuted.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Okay, so when are Barr and Durham going to go from reviewing all of this to actually doing something about it?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Calm down.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Why would you tell him to calm down for asking the only question that matters?
Calm Down? I didnt see any exclamation marks in that sentence..
LikeLike
manafort plead guilty so once again…NOTHING?
withdraw the PLEA!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The problem is no one but us political junkies and the poobahs and media outlets inside the Beltway really give a damn about this sort of BS. Unless the disloyal opposition is removed or at least badly chastened, they will use their castle of plausible deniability (well, SOMEONE thought he might possibly be in cahoots with a furriner, and he put it down on paper, no less!) against every opponent from here on out. It’s tired and I’m late.
LikeLiked by 4 people
More stuff comes out and nothing ever happens. Until I see actual indictments and a perp walk I’m not getting excited about anything. Hilary/Comey/McCabe/Brennan would be a good start.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Shoot, I might get excited if I saw Lindsay Graham doing anything productive.
LikeLike
Big Picture: This is the effluence coming downstream when we put amoral grifters, RINO time-servers and Islamo-Communist radicals in the Oval Office for decades at a time. We elected them, and even re-elected them as they looted, neglected and subverted our government.
We can’t keep electing real presidents every 30 or 40 years. We’ve got to up our game or next time, they won’t even try to hide the Coup.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You are absolutely correct. We have to vote smartly. It pains me greatly that we elected Trump and even gave him a GOP majority in the House and Senate, but then threw away the majority in the House! Ugh. Can’t make that mistake again.
During the primaries, either weed out the RINOs in the GOP primary or totally f up the Dem primary, whichever is more strategic. During the general election, vote straight GOP, period.
LikeLiked by 1 person
999,
What always puzzles me as a Canadian supporter of PDJT is the pi**ing about with folks.
Vote straight Republican, RINO or not, if the Moore fiasco in Alabama wasn’t a wake up call nothing will be.
Could we imagine a Dem throwing away a Senate seat like that…of course not.
The bright lights in Alabama thought they knew better than PDJT. Pathetic!
God bless PDJT
LikeLiked by 4 people
“We” just think we’ve been electing presidents, sinators, and CONgresscritters… we haven’t. Regardless of the system being rigged as in electronic tampering etc. just look with open eyes while following the money.
NO ONE is allowed into the big club of “who cares about America” without having boatloads of money behind them to even start up a “campaign”. A “campaign” at this point is just a charade to fool the sheople with through lies and damned lies.
We have far more to do than simply “vote” better and the entire sham of “government” we live under is also GLOBAL in scope. We literally need to learn how to be the government so that there is even an able body of Americans for President Trump to turn the power back over to when successful. Do we not believe he will be successful?
The view from ground level is seriously out of focus and opaque. “They” keep us hacking at the branches but now we have an ESG President we DID elect going for the roots of the tree of evil totalitarianism. If we can’t find the patience to let his work unfold over two terms then I doubt we are working toward keeping his work intact on our end once he is gone from office.
But we should be patient and we should be even half as busy as he is on our local levels and in any capacity we can be. Don’t we all know for sure that the sick among us are even busier…
The negativity on these threads is truly becoming older than dirt.
Try something better.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Mueller Report is the Small Group’s preemptive defense. Mueller is their defense attorney.
His role and purpose is now clear.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Good call, Sammy.
LikeLike
Not being flippant, but I thought that was a given and believe we should relish the fact that their defense attorney sucked! He didn’t do “them” any favors…
Just look at how “hard” they are still working to “make it work”… but it won’t. 😉
Sure it’s taking a long time, but it really helps that they never thought she would lose.
Remember, that meant that “they just knew he could not win” too. L 😀 L
LikeLike
So….maybe in 2024, or later – if we are still the United States of America – some of these traitorous criminals who work against our Constitution and us, will finally get a slap on the hand or something…??
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not even a slap on the hand. They are plowing full speed ahead. Gateway pundit has a report on how the Democrat party in California is putting illegals in party leadership positions. No citizenship question on the Census. The constant attacks from every direction on our great President, his family, his businesses. Silence from the DOJ. No different than when Sessions was there.
I don’t have a good feeling about the incident this morning with Pence canceling his trip. OANN reported that he and the President did meet this morning. Strange silence.
I appreciate all the great reporting here but most people I encounter don’t have a clue and more freightening could really care less.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Can’t emphasize enough: Dossier was put in FISA to get COHEN in FISA by false fact to get DERIPASKA linked to team Trump.
Side note: The Kavalec note that no Miami consulate…the dossier given to buzzfeed does not call it a consulate. Only that embassy people were going to Miami. I think this is because Steele was working with a guy who was sanctioned and could not even go through a Russian ‘consulate’ vs the summary language talking about embassy Russians going to Miami (for the pension work arounds that relate to Cohen)
LikeLiked by 1 person
So the side note point: Steele was losing track of his clients ‘goals’. He said to State…things are going on in ‘consulates’. He said to Fusion…things are going on in Miami via the Orbis memos to Fusion.
All still makes one wonder who was directing Steele and I still think it was the UK on behalf of Brennan.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Definitely the UK, in partnership with the soetoro/krooked fools. Folks should let them know on twitter just how silly they were to think it was in the bag… be sure to sign it with a hearty TRUMP 2020!
Go ahead, trolling is fun! bwahahaha 😉
LikeLike
Grand Cluster F.
LikeLike
More Waldman weirdness: He was also representing Julian Assange. Waldman met with Assange the first time on Jan 12 2017. He was negotiating with the DOJ on Assange’s behalf to avoid releasing the Vault 7 CIA information. His contact at DOJ? Bruce “I still have a job at DOJ” Ohr. Coincidentally January 12 2017 was the same day Guccifer 2.0 and the Shadow Brokers made their retirement announcements.
LikeLiked by 1 person
By the book…White House Meeting
LikeLike
https://contraspin.co.nz/freeing-julian-assange-part-two/
Yes..and Chris steele was mi6 director at the time it was trying to nail Julian Assange for Cable gate and smear Assange trying to link him to Russians over Climate gate, but it wasn’t Russians it was the Turks. This was 2009!..They Uk and US had 7 years to dust off old reports cobbled up from dubious sources ala GPS Fusion
Excerpt from a really well sourced essay..just came out
https://contraspin.co.nz/freeing-julian-assange-part-two/
Suzie
In the course of researching this article, I stumbled across a major discovery that augments that: the false notion of WikiLeaks being a front for Russian intelligence isn’t new – it has been pushed by media since 2009.
It turns out the circulation of the WikiLeaks-Russia myth was a tried and true diversionary, smear tactic that was simply regurgitated in 2016.
Julian Assange believed that UK intelligence agencies were behind the pushing of that narrative, and he was publicly stating so at the end of last decade.
He wouldn’t make such claims lightly, and other emerging facts support his suspicion.
A Walk Down History Lane
Julian’s old stomping ground, the Chaos Communications Club in Germany, holds annual hacker conferences in late December, at which Julian had made several consecutive years of rousing appearances. You can see his 2008 appearance here. You can see his 2009 appearance here.
By December 2010, only the (fired) WikiLeaks defector Daniel Domscheit-Berg appeared, ostensibly to promote IMMI, the Icelandic media initiative on which WikiLeaks had collaborated with then-Icelandic Pirate Party’s Birgitta Jonsdottir and others. However he used his appearance to make blithe disparagements of Julian, pushing the message that support for WikiLeaks and support for Julian shouldn’t be one and the same thing, and to promote his own WikiLeaks-competitor initiative OpenLeaks, (which spectacularly imploded, failing to ever get off the ground).
One of the most interesting pieces of viewing I stumbled across, was a short clip from the Q+A at the end of Julian’s 2009 CCC appearance. In it, he was asked about the WikiLeaks releases that spiralled into the famous UK scandal known as Climategate. His answer stunned me, and made concrete something I’ve known for years, but which is the opposite of the narrative advanced about WikiLeaks in media.
Russiagate started in 2009 and was cooked up by the same malignant intelligence agencies whose activities Julian has consistently exposed.
Trump, Climate Change and Russia Russia Russia
WikiLeaks’ November 21, 2009 release of the Climatic Research Unit’s emails, data and models, sourced from a database leaked on the internet containing a major UK university climate research project dating back to 1996, caused a huge stir.
Initial reporting on its contents contained claims of scientists manipulating research findings and methodologies, conspiring together to alter conclusions and generally behaving unethically.
While disputed by the scientists involved, who said their communications were being taken out of context, and by the findings of myriad official investigations into the matter, the release was largely viewed by the climate change skeptic community as validating their skepticism and their own existence. By critics, WikiLeaks was depicted as having taken an anti-climate change position by publishing the cache at all.
This is the earliest case in which I’m aware of the fact of WikiLeaks having published leaked documents, being extrapolated by observers into the assumption that WikiLeaks was taking a political position on one side or the other, of an issue.
In an attempt to quell what was becoming a global uproar, corporate media around the world, led by UK media, turned ClimateGate into an opportunity to advance their own geopolitical interests: in chorus, they depicted the WikiLeaks release as being both perpetrated by, and for the benefit of, Russia.
LikeLike
I find it puzzling that the counter-intelligence investigation into the Trump Campaign was too “sensitive” (TM James Comey) to be notified to the Gang of 8 until March 2017, but apparently not too sensitive to be discussed with Putin’s pal Oleg Deripaska in September 2016.
The subtlety of such judgements on who to favor with sensitive counter-intelligence information is beyond me. Plainly I am destined for the infantry rather than counter-intelligence.
LikeLiked by 3 people
^THIS^
LikeLike
What we are seeing exposed is a good old fashioned ESPIONAGE caper that has many PERPETRATORS of a CRIME against THE PEOPLE of The United States, a felony federal CRIMINAL FRAUD CONSPIRACY done under “color of authority”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Coincidence… that Deripaska sues Manafort for about the same amount of money supposedly spent on Mueller’s effort to get the CIA gun runner out of Iran? Just saying that all went down in about the same time frame. Small world.
LikeLike
Mark Warner and Adam Schiff both need to be given an honorary PhD in Marine biology …
you know…. that “special education” degree those people get who swim with the fishes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why is Deripaska trying to talk to the American people now? I have no tolerance for listening. He should talk to Mueller. Mueller should stay in his four corners. Barr better do his job.
LikeLike
Deripaska did offer to testify in late 2017. That nasty Warner blocked him.
And the lawyer/lobbyist Waldman was in on the misinformation too IMHO.
LikeLike
Not sure why Oleg gave the interview. He wasn’t exactly forthcoming. It was like pulling teeth for Solomon.
I wonder if behind the scenes, Nunes had anything to say to Waldman and Warner about working behind his back. I would be po’d if I [Nunes] sent a letter to Waldman and he went to my political rival [Warner] to find out how he should handle, which appears to be blow me off.
It’s still slimy that the GOP on the Senate Intel gave Warner a pass on that whole deal.
The Assange/Comey angle, too
I can’t really conceive how to even arrange/keep track of all these various thread/subplots. Hope Barr/Durham are better than I
LikeLike
Huh? Previous Solomon article says law firm working for Deripaska hired Steele in 2012.
https://thehill.com/hilltv/rising/404061-russian-oligarch-justice-department-and-a-clear-case-of-collusion
LikeLike
Deripaska is interested in UN climate change policies? I guess he wants to make some money with the EU’s (pretty shady) CO2 emission allowances trading scheme.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Also touted by Al Gore. This “trading” means simply that those that use “less than the allotted carbon footprint” can sell or trade that to any company that pollutes like crazy, thus becoming carbon neutral on both ends. The trick is to find what the expected carbon footprint will be, then make a ton of money. The already energy efficient get paid handsomely and the polluters do not have to invest in the technology required to reduce their carbon footprint.
LikeLiked by 1 person
FBI Dir. Wray, 2/13/18 testimony to Sen. Cotton…. At the time, Andrew McCabe was his Deputy Dir.
Then-AG Sessions fired McCabe on March 16, 2018 — for misleading FBI agents.
Wray at this Feb. 2018 hearing declined to endorse the Comey [fired the previous May for insubordination] statement of alleged Steele Dossier being “salacious and unverified.”
The $30 million Mueller used was to try and verify the Dossier. Wray was all in on that too.
Beyond that, Wray tried to say nothing else in Feb. 2018 testimony, while sharing that he’d “heard of” Deripaska — which on face value can mean Wray was all in on Mueller’s obstruction of justice — towards Manafort — and towards Trump — assuming what The Hill just reported on Derispaka is true.
“I think if we start exposing sources and methods, we are setting a dangerous precedent,” Wray said in July 2018. [Wray does not expose Derispaka.]
“I do not believe special counsel Mueller is on a witch hunt. I think it’s a professional investigation conducted by a man that I’ve known to be a straight shooter,” Wray told NBC on July 18, 2018.
Right after McCabe’s firing, Wray, according to NBC, said on March 21, 2018: “I want to be careful about what I can say about the process” germane to McCabe’s dismissal, Wray said.
“I do not consider Director Mueller to be on a witch hunt,” Wray told Sen. Lindsay Graham during his confirmation hearing in August 2017.
LikeLike
Who does Wray report to?
LikeLike
The New York Times
LikeLike
Nunes needs to bring Deripaska in to testify.On July 16.
LikeLike