Tucker Carlson Interviews President Trump Following G20 Summit and China Talks…

Fox News host Tucker Carlson traveled to Osaka Japan for the G20 meeting between President Trump and China’s Chairman Xi Jinping. After the summit meeting Carlson interviews President Trump and broadcast the interview this evening:
Additionally, Tucker Carlson traveled with President Trump to South Korea for the DMZ visit with Kim Jong-un.
Tucker’s still there. Wonder if there’s a follow-up story he was given a hint to follow?
I recollect Hannity and team did the same when Trump was in Vietnam. Probably something to do with flights when not having the benefit of Air Force One.
ICYMI Tucker interview 7:20 CT w/ P45
“They shot down unmanned [Here’s the interesting part…] NOT NEW drone.”
IS THE AGE of the drone COMMENT said first hear or was it said before?
That point about the drone not being ‘new’ suggests P45 thinks something may not be what it seems with that shoot down. To hone in on a detail about the age of the drone peaks my curiosity. Especially since P45 actions towards IRAN was such a win for him. Why the mention of this smalld detail?
*here darn homonymns
Sacrificial drone. Who all operates drones?
I seriously do not think PDJT mentioned that with any intent to reveal some super critical detail that changes the entire story. I think he thinks in those terms like any experienced businessman would: an asset is lost – what’s the write-off $ amount, how old is it, etc. Nothing more than some business-based thinking out loud.
Logical GB. Ordinarily I’m inclined to think the same but one of the early headlines was the price tag of the drone 132 Million (or thereabout). I thought that was a headline from the saber rattling/ Trump baiting clan.
CIA false flag?
I thought that too, Tina—
I thought the interview was good, but the bit about Kim Jong Un having a breathing problem and bringing in the FOX News doc to diagnose him was pretty lame. Good photos of the DMZ and the meeting of the leaders.
Yeah, Trump cleaned that up with a tweet earlier today talking about “good health” for Kim. The main problem is we do have a free press but Kim and his inner circle will watch Tucker, and they will associate Tucker with Trump. Anyway, one can see Trump’s smarts with his tweets to clean it all up.
President Trump is a very intelligent and humane man. He has had a chance to develop a real friendship with Kim Jong Un and “walk with him.” As a consequence, our President may understand the threats and pressures China places on Kim — such as that vile airport murder on his half-brother, which was casually pinned on himself with no proof.
Tucker Carlson reports that Kim was breathing heavily as he walked towards President Trump at the DMZ and his observations are undoubtedly true. What we saw was a highly browbeaten, lonely man flashing immense joy as he rushed to embrace his friend. President Trump, for his part, behaved in much the same way we see him with Baron — that reasuring pat on the back, maximum gentleness etc.
Take it to the bank, if any of us had had an isolated childhood and were under 24 / 7 pressure like Kim, we would be very emotional when meeting a real friend like “Donald.”
Yes. It was a good interview, but at the same time shows the limit of these prime time personality soap operas. There’s a chance Kim might have watched this and you couldn’t have done a more needlessly insulting segment
Agree. The diagnosis of Kim will likely induce CNN to bring-in their medical contributor to inform us that the President appears gravely ill and/or demonstrating psychotic behavior. /s
I wish President Trump would address the Antifa violence. It’s really stealing his thunder with conservatives on Twitter.
That may have been the intent of this last Antifa nonsense.
I’ll be glad when we can finally get the left on defense. I’m so sick of the liberals and their twisted logic on everything. As far as the attack on the journalist, he has a great attorney who is vowing to finally get justice against these thugs.
I especially liked the part on the homeless. The President hit all the points, particularly the leftist democrats who control these cities and then wondering if they really care. I believe it was Rush or someone like him who said he should campaign in California and hit this hard.
Those are the issues the President can exploit and at the same time burnish his image with another segment of the public. I was rather surprised and pleased at the same time. The left is ripe for these type of issues to be turned and they have no answers.
A friend called this evening and mentioned that the Austin city council approved public camping. Level-headed persons, of which there appear to be only a few in Austin, warned that the homeless would take over downtown and the public parks, as has happened in SF and LA.
Presently, I have seen no media confirmation of this action, but, if true, it won’t surprise me.
President Trump is amazing. After two and a half years of pressure cooker existence, between his duties and the demon party attacks and the media bad mouthing everything he does…instead of getting older and withered/haggard looking, he is actually looking younger.
Try this, compare his look today with videos from earlier in his administration. Maybe he just has a new, really talented make-up artist; but I don’t think there is anyone THAT good.
I think the answer lies in the fact that POTUS thrives on this stuff.
He really is one of a kind.
Disappointing interview to say the least.
Regarding tech censorship. PT seems to be
implying that it’s ok because he still won.
What? This isn’t about Trump winning elections, this
is about Orwellian style censorship right here in the
so called free-est nation on earth. In case PT doesn’t get it, it’s
about everyone’s right to a free exchange of ideas
and beliefs among communication lines-not about
whether Trump can win elections.
It’s so bad check this tweet out.
Further not one question on the illegal
invasion disaster which Carlson is one
of the few people in the media talking about.
This is the united nations/globalists attempted
takedown of america and again PT gets let
off the hook.
Does any so called conservative here care
or even know what is actually going on.
2016 candidate Trump is vastly different
than PT to put it politely.
I thought at least this nonsense was going to
stop. Apparently not.
It is … quite frankly … embarrassing for the President of the United States™ to be saying these things.
“No, no … let me clarify.”
It is embarrassing for the present POTUS to finally be saying these things, and to be responding to present-day situations in such a candidly un-scripted way, when “ever so many utterly-useless decades of his predecessors” did not manage to do one goddamned thing. Even though they held exactly the same official position.
