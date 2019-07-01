Beijing Says Magnanimous Panda Responsible for Success in Trump-Kim Meeting…

Well, this will not come as a surprise to CTH readers, but it affirms prior suspicion of Chairman Xi Jinping’s motives and intents in the pre-G20 trip to North Korea. There is also an aspect to this propaganda highlighting that Beijing actually had this narrative written prior to the outcome, I’ll explain below.
As predicted, China’s state media are proclaiming that Chairman Xi Jinping, playing the role of magnanimous panda, is responsible for the success and restart of the discussions between President Trump and Chairman Kim Jong-un of North Korea:
CHINA – […] Ten days before the Kim-Trump meeting, President Xi Jinping made a historic visit to North Korea, with one of the key aims being to show political support and help North Korea and the US to break the deadlock in their negotiations, Zheng said.
Xi also met Trump in Osaka on the sidelines of the G20 Summit on Saturday, when they also discussed the peninsula issue. Xi has encouraged both Kim and Trump to push forward negotiations and reach an agreement eventually.
Zheng said the third Kim-Trump meeting proves that China’s mediation and encouragement are effective, and at least the friendly atmosphere of the region has been rebuilt successfully.
“Without China’s encouragement, Trump might not be so confident to propose such a meeting at the DMZ so soon, since he would not have been sure what Kim was thinking,” according to Zheng. (more)
The article is the typical propaganda from a currently hostile Beijing toward President Trump who they now openly see as an adversary and have dropped the panda mask.
So you might read that first part as boilerplate Beijing propaganda, which it is; however, in the latter part of the state-media presentation the footprints of the dragon plan becomes visible. Read (emphasis mine):
[…] Trump said talks with North Korea would resume, and the US team would be led by US special representative for North Korea Steve Biegun, CNN reported.
This shows that after North Korea expressed anger over US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and demanded the US remove him from the nuclear talks after the unsuccessful Hanoi summit, the Trump administration has made a decision and given a positive response to North Korea, Zheng said.
Hawkish diplomats like Pompeo and National Security Advisor John Bolton are given a smaller role now since Trump has found these senior officials could make negotiations with North Korea very difficult, Diao noted.
“If Trump gives special authorization to Biegun and allows him report to the Oval Office directly, he can minimize the negative impact from hawkish politicians like Pompeo. Fortunately, it seems like Biegun is an acceptable figure for North Korea,” Diao said. (read more)
Obviously Beijing is hoping readers don’t actually watch the video of Trump’s visit to the DMZ; especially the video from the DPRK propaganda piece, where Kim Jong-Un is warmly greeting Secretary Mike Pompeo, and especially where the two, Pompeo and Kim, are smiling and laughing together.
Two points indicated by this article:
#1) The outline of this Beijing script was actually written before the DPRK visit. Obviously they didn’t consider or expect the visible fallacy of the Pompeo interaction with Kim Jong-un. The visible facts don’t fit the Beijing script; and, more importantly….
#2) As we suspected and wrote earlier in the year, it was Beijing’s control agents who were opposed to Secretary Mike Pompeo as an emissary in the talks. China doesn’t want Pompeo in the picture. He is viewed as a risk to their interests.
Expanding on #2, it becomes even more clear that Beijing (Chairman Xi) is controlling all of the officials in/around Kim Jong-un. The Pompeo factor highlights: Yes, THIS IS INDEED a hostage rescue effort; and we are seeing just how severe the scale of control is. [Keep in mind, those reading this are very far ahead of anyone in understanding what this is all about.]
Chairman Xi Jinping not only controls North Korea as a proxy province, but this is even more evidence Xi controls everyone -at the highest levels of DPRK government- in/around Chairman Kim Jong-un. Can you imagine the scale of 24/7 stress this hostage is going through?
Slowly President Trump is changing the dynamic and actually removing the tentacles of Chinese control over North Korea. However, this is a stunningly complex dynamic to try and negotiate through.
Understanding the dynamic of a hostage rescue effort we certainly have respect and appreciation for the success President Trump has been able to achieve so far.
Give them all the credit they want. The job got done and the world knows who did the heavy lifting.
Just ask Gorbachev.
AoW: “give them all the credit…” ===
We can’t, really – it’s about ‘face’ – the commies want to put a face on this that they’re the ones stirring the drink here, that this wouldn’t be happening if it weren’t for commie (self professed…) exceptional leadership. This makes their role look bigger, thus making Trump’s role smaller – a victory in their eyes and a defeat/loss of face for Trump.
Except that Trump, he’s a no bullshit person. He’s an old-school New Yorker, the kind of guy I remember back when I was a kid growing up in Washington Heights, at a time (late 60’s) when at the age of 11, I could be blocks away from our apartment, with my friends, my parents not knowing exactly where I was… but I was safe, and my parents could trust that… because back then the whole neighborhood was filled with old-school guys like Trump.
And our man Trump, I’ve a notion that he’s gonna keep on squeezing Xi’s where it hurts the most – his pocket.
Sidenote: I saw the vid of his remarks post Historic-Meeting; my favorite part: in responding to a jack-ass reporter speaking nonsense about the economy, Trump responded that the economy started getting better from the day after he won the election, and not after he took office. He was refuting the lying obama-ite left, trying to claim that the economy started getting good on their watch, just before Trump came in. Trump firmly shut that shit down, rightly stating that the markets took off with his victory and haven’t looked back.
Like Xi, the left wants to paint a lying face on this, make themselves look good, make Trump look bad. And as with how Trump deftly and firmly handles the left on this (and all other matters…), he will likewise handle the over-confident – and increasingly despairing – panda.
In Liberty…
The JG
Oh red China you are finally getting exposed 😜!
I’m just waiting on former President Obozo to take credit for this peace process…
Man, those tariffs must be wringing their pocketbooks dry. Let them take credit but if they want “payback” it’s going to be a tough road for that.
It will also be interesting to see how the Press Corpse of the Deep State Media report on this. Like their ideological cousins, the acolytes of the Red Dragon, they will work to undermine Trump, Pompeo, and the prospect of peace in order to protect their power, their scams, and their ways of life.
enjoyed your mention of the Press corpse! It brought a smile to my face and a good chuckle when I reread the post.
Comment deleted by Admin…
I wonder if Obama feels any guilt whenever he looks at his Nobel Peace Prize.
lol
Of course not. Why would he? People been giving him stuff his entire life.
pschopaths do not experience remorse.
Mostly right, Obama should feel embarrassment when he looks at his Nobel Peace Prize.
China must really be in trouble with their economy to proceed in this manner; sacrificing the “hostage Kim” to score some points in the tariff standoff. Fascinating. He who controls the seas (trade) controls the world..and so it has been from the launching of the first boat…and Trump gets it.
“sacrificing the “hostage Kim” to score some points in the tariff standoff”
IF China is indeed “sacrificing hostage Kim”
I’m not saying it’s likely, but another possibility is that if Kim gets too far out on his leash for China’s comfort, with an agreement or concessions China doesn’t want … or even if China is simply unwilling to surrender its N.Korea hostage / nuclear threat / leverage …
… I’m not sure we can rule out that Kim might get Seth-Riched and a new China puppet / dictator installed in his place
That’d be extreme and perhaps unlikely, but it all depends on how hardball China wants to play it
Remember, NOKO’s nuclear advantage over the US is China’s nuclear advantage over the US. China may not be willing to stand by and see that given up.
Hong Kong must be giving Xi a real headache since it’s 2019 and he can’t very well Tianamenn Square them. He’s got a real PR disaster brewing.
Also thought I saw a headline saying Pres Trump has invited the Taiwanese president to the white house. That can’t make him happy, either.
Now, if Pres Trump can do something about those artificial islands. Dumbfounding that Obama rolled over on those
This is the brilliance of Trump’s aggressive “impromptu” meeting. Chyna has been outflanked. The best they can hope for is to get some credit via state propaganda.
So proud of our President. So sick of the Dimms, the 2020 Presidential Klown candidates and the pundits. To take this chance to meet Kim Jung Un, not knowing if he would show, takes real cajones.
China is so in control for so many years. I don’t know if Kim is worth saving because he or his handlers are monsters, but he’s the one we have to deal with. Prayers of strength for our President.
And the short notice MAY have been to ‘catch’ CCP agents controlling Kim ‘by surprise’?
Kim was prepared, they weren’t?
Alsi, if you go back and look at Moons statements at the DMZ, he is making it clear A) he wants NONE of the credit for himself, which undermines Xi’s plan to ‘save face’ by crediting MOON, rather than PDJT, abd B) Moon further undermines Xi by making it clear that he, Moon gives ALL the credit to TRUMP.
Early on I was concerned about Moon, but based on his conduct at DMZ summit, I feel my worries were unfounded. Played his part according to script, perfectly. IMHO
That’s an amazing bit of analysis Sundance. Spotting the disconnect between the Chinese anti-Pompeo rhetoric and the obvious lack of animus towards our SoS by Chairman Kim on Sunday, is probably missed by 100% of the rest of the media. That it highlights the reality of the Dragon holding Kim hostage is not even on their radar.
“[Keep in mind, those reading this are very far ahead of anyone in understanding what this is all about.]” Maybe media reporters should start reading CTH.
We indeed do live in interesting times.
Almost no one has remarked upon the obvious, that uniformed military were uniformly ABSENT from the Chairman Kim’s entourage. If Kim was so eager to approach his meet-and-greet with President Trump that I thought he might actually break out into a run. And he was obviously delighted for the opportunity to talk one-on-one with Trump on the South Korean side, for 50 minutes, away from the prying eyes of the NorKo generals.
LikeLiked by 12 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
As soon as Kim stepped out of camera view, they could have scanned him, to detect remove any bugs.
An electronic delousing.
As the gap was closing between Trump and Kim, I was envisioning this in slow-mo with them joining hands and spinning in a field of daisies.
peace is the prize
EXCLUSIVE: Trump’s ‘unconventional’ diplomacy opens doors, Pompeo says
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2019/jun/30/donald-trumps-unconventional-diplomacy-opens-doors/
Just wow!
First, great analyses predicting this very event.
Second, we ARE way, way, way ahead of the crowd on this subject. The rest of the headline skimmers and sound bite consumers are lost in “this president’s” “photo op” with “Otto Warmbier’s killer” which “accomplished nothing”. Those nonsensical phrases were uttered all day long.
Last, blessed be the peacemakers.
Why the surprise Red-China’s press gives the DMZ success credit to Chairman Xi Jinping. Our Fake-news anti-America, anti-Trump press would do or are doing the same thing as China’s press.
I thought in the nk video, Kju fake smiled, shook Pompeos hand, then looked a bit pissed. That still picture above seems to show they are fine, but take another look at the nk video at speed and watch kju reaction. Start at 711. No body language expert of course, but that seemed like a forced smile.
I saw the same. The North Koreans made very clear before what they think of Pompeo and Bolton. To the extent Kim doesn’t disprove of them as much as before is only to the degree he thinks they will be pushed aside.
Pompeo and Bolton are the stick. Trump had them there as known advisors to the President who are tough guy hawks. The appearance is to make China think one false move and they will be recommending to Trump very tough courses of action. This of course is all planned optics by Trump. Trump is the only thing standing in the way of Pompeo and Bolton. Please hold off the attack dogs!
Reagan kind of had the same thing going with his VP ex head of CIA Bush 1. Trump did one better. He got Pompeo who can travel while Mike Pence holds down the fort at home
I love Trump’s cunning.
Why show Pompeo at all in the NORK video?
Good they should remember that Trump is their only friend in the world. Deal fairly with him or you deal with Bolton and Pompeo (CIA – what Kim remembers).
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://bombardsbodylanguage.com/2019/07/01/body-language-trump-kim-korean-border-meeting/
yes, I highly recommend this short piece. Absolutely love the scene at the end where Kim sidles up right next to Trump as the piranha press yammer their questions. Classic!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
So let’s see if now the MSM goes from “stunt/ photo op” to “thank you president Xi for making the meeting with Kim and Trump possible” 🙄
Because Xi got the hell out of the way?
Well, thank you very much!
Just like I tell my wife CNN, MSNBC, The New York Times and Washington Post can say anything they want because they own the news outlet. I guess the Chinese government can say anything they want because they own China!
LikeLiked by 3 people
The Democrat Party and its surrogates, the MSM will never acknowledge this as a victory.
Xi is going to have to come to terms with the crux of the matter….trade.
SD, points 1 and 2 explain the dynamics of the Xi, Kim relationship. Kim approached the DMZ with enthusiasm and haste. Kim could not wait to welcome PDJT (aka rescuer) to his country. As PDJT reached the predetermined spot 30+ feet inside DPRK Kim had a broad smile and clapped as he and PDJT shook hands for the “photo op.”
Looked like Kim was ready and willing to begin the rescue.
At the end PDJT did say he and Kim were putting together teams to negotiate.
IMO, if someone dislikes one of the players, it more than likely is that those players play hardball. If you are outthought and out played consistently by another player, there is a tendency to change who you are up against. I would like to suggest that Bolton and Pompeo both play hardball, not the vicious in your face beanball hardball, but the fair and square deal making hardball. Some talking head tonight that Bolton was not included as a result of a diminishing role with PDJT. I hoppe that is not the case as it would be a serious mistake for the situations playing out on various fronts.
Saving Face: It was not about Xi Jinping actually being magnanimous or his press saying so but It was all about bringing honor to China. With the emphasis on the collective, the sense of self blurred so much that it practically didn’t exist. In fact, individualism is seen as immoral in China. Trump is America and Xi is China and Trump must allow this. He must not take credit. For Trump to let Xi take credit would be a victory for Trump in the eyes of the Chinese. Trump would be magnanimous if he allowed Xi to save face. American media will most likely comply because they would never give Trump credit. If they did it would be a hit job on his credibility to the Chinese. These are Not Free Market, Free Enterprise, Individually oriented Christians. For all of their wisdom and technological sophistication they are still 4000 year old Chinese through and through.
“Cultural ‘Faces’ of Interpersonal Communication in the U.S. and China, ” Yvonne Chang of the University of Texas (2008):
https://web.uri.edu/iaics/files/29-Yvonne-Yanrong-Chang.pdf
Deacon,
I realise this may be a minority opinion, but I think SCREW enabling Xi to ‘save face’; its not about oriental culture.
PDJT had his good friend Abe defy China, by bringing up H.K. protests, and Taiwan, to avoid PDJT doing it himself, and be accused of cultural insensitivity.
Smart, of coarse. But, it,WAS raised, even though China had said “Don’t you DARE raise the issue.
So, loss of ‘face’. Xi and CCP are BRUTAL TOTALITARIAN DICTATORSHIPS. Its NOT about ‘saving face’; ANY totalitarian dictatorship, regardless of culture, MUST maintain total (hence ‘totalitarian’ ) control. They CAN NOT allow themselves to be percieved as ‘weak’, or ‘losing’,…EVER.
That is the death nell for a dictatorship.
By structuring the situation where PDJT always presents his own Panda mask, while consistently making Xi ‘lose face’ i.e. appear weak and losing, he is doing as much to undermine the regime as what he’s doing with Trade, and the Trillions at stake.
Its a one-two punch combination that is absolutely destroying, and Xi can’t guard against it. This trying to take credit for something that is obviously a Trump triumph FURTHER shows Xi as weak, pathetic even.
In short, don’t be gauche, or culturally insensitive. But don’t ‘enable’Xi to ‘save face’, quite the contrary. SHOW his weakness with actions, all the while heaping praise upon him. As is due a dead man walking.
I agree Dutchman, “don’t be gauche, or culturally insensitive. But don’t enable Xi to save face, quite the contrary. SHOW his weakness with actions.”
Pretending like something did not happen or ignoring the ugly 800 pound gorilla in the room because you do not want to be thought of as insensitive or whatever we call it now days, can put our leaders in a position that hurts our country in so many different ways.
Crafting some kind of a deal that works well for both China and the Us is very possible, no need for one country to win and one to lose.
China will need a big attitude adjustment for this to happen and perhaps Xi and the party leaders are not willing to go there just yet.
Whatever happens, it is going to be interesting to watch and the US is going to come out of it very well!
I think it is very possible to craft an agreement CHINA and U.S. can ‘live with’, but NOT POSSIBLE to craft agreement CCP and US can live with.
What did 45 say to acostya recently?
“I don’t concern myself with offending people, Jim. I thought of all people, YOU would know that!”
PDJT always recognises the 800 lb gorilla.
I haven’t seen it remarked on , ( if so so sorry charile!) But… the previous Presidential visits, Clinton, Bush and Obama, all wore a military jacket. President Trump wore his normal suit. And that when I saw that, it spoke volumes to me. I predict, the Korean War will officially end under President Trump. North Korea will embrace a new era of commercial growth and development within Trump’s second term, and reunification of the 2 Koreas within 30 years. History.
Uncle max,
I believe the NORK state controlled television commented on the suit coat vs bomber jacket, as did the commenters on that thread.
Yes, VERY symbolic, and noticed and well recieved by Norks.
“Without China’s encouragement, Trump might not be so confident…since he would not have been sure what Kim was thinking,”
Hmm, Yang Zheng the article’s author seems to have access to the same sources that thought the man/child oBama was worthy of the No-Bell Piece Prize.
Truth and facts can be SUCH an annoyance when writing for the hoi polloi.
I am not inclined to underestimate the role that Xi is/has been playing. He may have disclosed information to PDJT. However, the way this played out almost exactly mirrored sundance’s extensive explanation to us. Even if scripted (almost certainly) sundance’s analysis has been spot on. We saw this world event played out while knowing what was (likely) going on. Very special, indeed!
underwhelmingposter,
I’ve reread your post multiple times. I must be dense, sorry. I full on agree with Sundance’s excellent analysis. Did you interperet me as “underestimating” XiJi’s involvement? I was trying to highlight the idiocy of the thinking on the left, in China, and even many on the world stage, that our own VSGPDJT is in need of any of their contributions for success. Nothing could be further from obvious truth.
Dirty Harry rescues a hostage:
Yes, I can imagine the poor guy’s stress. I’ve begun to wonder if any, any of the atrocities perpetrated in his name, were actually his orders – or whether it was all at the behest of his handlers, as yet another way to isolate him.
They were his orders, no doubt.
I assume thats YOUR opinion, cause I have serious doubts.
What better way to intimidate your captive, or hostage.
“We caught your favorite uncle colluding with the CIA. So, we are going to strap him to the end of an AA gun and fire it, and YOU are going to watch and applaud!”
Ditto feeding trusted advisor to dogs, and 1/2 brother with nerve agent.
All to keep KIM from talking with U.S.
Kim was very brave, desperate and clever to realise there was one person in the U.S. that his watchers wouldn’t be concerned was CIA,…Dennis Rodman. GOD has a TREMENDOUS sense of humor!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great time to SLOW-WALK those Tech Company “General Licenses” to supply essential components and software to Huawei…
• Until NK sets SCHEDULED Denuclearization in motion.
… Let’s watch Xi lead from the FRONT.
• Until USMCA is PASSED by Congress.
… Let’s see what kind of STROKE those Tech Titans have got with the UniParty. 😎
BKR,
My feeling is that PDJT has a virtually unlimited quiver of arrows, and is an EXPERT with bow and arrow.
Xi could throw his empty Quiver at PDJT, thats about it.
45 has so many different ways he can punch CCP, and they can’t even block the blows. He has TIME on his side, and China has always had that as THEIR advantage, before.
They have always seen their large population as an advantage, now it just means more mouths to feed, and a larger population in revolt.
If talks stall, hurts them, not us. And, can always add “if you don’t want me to increase tariffs say, 10% on remaining 350 B, then STOP manipulating currency.
He’s like muhamed ali boxing an amatuer, or harlem globtrotters playing a high school jv team. He has reached the point where he can ‘punch at will’, as his opponents defences are down.
Run up the score as high as he wants. And he is winning where it matters most in ANY contest; 1 cubic foot of real estate where all contests are ultimately won or lost. He is in Xi’s head.
Its a beautiful, entertaining thing to watch.
Let’s fast walk the removal of FCC “special exemption” for the tech titans. And if there are IRS exemptions, fast walk those away oo!
too! Sorry.
Garnering improved / equal trades etc.
while sustaining honor
Is not mutually exclusive
when there becomes unsaid mutual respect of each other’s national representation.
Easier said, than done (without use of force)…but it is mutually important, for the people, that it becomes accomplished over time…and that it (equal trade etc.) becomes more sustainable for decades too.
Imho
Whatever, the accurate casualty figures were in the Korean War (as estimated below in the Reply), President Trump is in the center of a serious 4-country peace-war-denuclearization negotiation in addition to unprecedented trade talks between the 2 most powerful countries in the world. P Trump stands on the threshold of a possible stunning diplomatic and trade success. President Xi will also need to claim success for success to happen.
Ever since the early 1950’s, China has had a huge long-term stake in what happens in North Korea as does S. Korea and now P Trump has been drawn into the fray by the incompetence of past admins and Kim’s missile and nuclear tests. POTUS is now representing the interests of the USA, Japan, S. Korea and other Asian and concerned Allies. All these past and present events seem to be coming together at one time and if all the deals are successful, it will be incredible.
A Peace Agreement or an official end to the Korean War should be a major part of these denuclearizing and other negotiations and if an agreement is reached on all these difficult subjects by all parties, then all the leaders can take credit including President Xi Jinping. When monumental changes in the world are negotiated, calculating who gets most of the credit is not important. All 4 leaders will have done their part and can claim success.
If the US-China trade deal is also reached at the same time or almost the same time, it will be truly stunning.
According to the China Daily, (June 28, 2010), 180,000 Chinese soldiers were killed while fighting with North Korea (allegedly) “against US aggression” beginning in Oct 1950. (There was no mention about the USSR’s complicity in supplying weaponry and encouraging the Kim Il Sung regime to invade the South 4 months earlier in June 1950. E. Brittanica estimates 600,000 Chinese were killed or missing and 700,000 were wounded during the Korean War. (based on U.S. and S. Korean estimates.) N. Korea lost over a million soldiers and civilians while the South lost appx. 1.26 million.
A Peace Agreement is long overdue and it would be a great and positive symbolic event in a troubled world. Few leaders have an opportunity like this or care to try.
