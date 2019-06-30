Sunday Talks: American Pravda Discuss North Korea…

Mike Morell was the Deputy CIA Director when President Obama and Hillary Clinton botched the joint 2011 CIA and State Department operation “Zero Footprint” in Libya.
“Zero Footprint” was the covert operation initiated by Secretary of State Clinton and CIA Director Leon Panetta. Director Panetta left the CIA just before the operation went sideways and resulted in the attack on the Benghazi State Dept./CIA annex September 11th, 2012. General David Petraeus was the new CIA Director when the Benghazi attack happened. Immediately, General Petraeus became a risk. [Deep Background]
After the Benghazi attack, the relationship between journalist Paula Broadwell and General Petraeus was used by ODNI James Clapper to remove the CIA Director.
Immediately after the election of 2012 CIA Director David Petraeus resigned (Nov 9th) and interim CIA Director Morrel took over. This is why Petraeus never testified about CIA operations to the Senate panel investigating Benghazi, Mike Morrel took his place.
Morrel’s job was to provide cover for the background operation (2010, Zero Footprint) where Obama, Clinton and Panetta provided covert weapons, including shoulder fired missiles, to Libyan “rebels”, aka Libyan al-Qaeda. AND Morrel’s second role was to cover for the extended CIA operation (2011-2012) where the CIA was buying back those missiles and shipping them into Syria for use overthrowing the Assad regime; the second operation was based out of the secret (at the time) State Dept/CIA facility in Benghazi.
Morrel was essentially the CIA narrative ‘fixer’. He was up to his eyeballs in the cover-up behind Benghazi 2012 and 2013. After Acting Deputy Morrel testified to congress about the CIA involvement around Benghazi, and the issues of terrorism vs. Islamic movie (happy squirrel chase) etc. Mike Morrel was replaced at the CIA by John Brennan.
To reward for services rendered, both Hillary Clinton and CBS immediately hired Mike Morrel. CBS News President David Rhodes -who hired Morrel- is the brother of the White House’s Ben Rhodes; who wrote the false ‘talking points’ about the You Tube video as motive for the Benghazi attack.
Morrel provided the cover for President Obama, Secretary Clinton, Director Panetta and all of the schemes surrounding the covert missile delivery to Libya, redistribution to Syria, and financing through Qatar.
Fast forward to today…. Now a CBS News senior national security contributor, Michael Morell appears with The Wilson Center’s Jean Lee to discuss the future of North Korean relations after President Trump’s historic meeting with Kim Jong Un.
Everything about this interview, including the narrative surrounding Kim Jong-Un, is pure CIA horsepucky…. all of it. Notice how Morell is reliant upon the affirmation of specific talking points on the page notes in front of him.
This is all part of one big con-job by over indulged institutionalists who have held court over Washington DC for years. Once you see the strings on the Marionettes, you just can’t watch the pantomime without seeing them.
.
All of the opposition to Donald Trump is one long continuum of self-interest and risk management.
“Great spirits have always encountered violent opposition from mediocre minds.” – Albert Einstein
I love the way Einstein said that. Great Spirits vs mediocre minds. There are plenty of excellent and even elegant minds but a "Great spirit" is head and shoulders above that and is a rare and precious thing.

Our President Trump is a "Great spirit".
Our President Trump is a “Great spirit”.
I don’t understand why the Democrats and Deep State actors work so hard to destroy this country.
Their kids have to live here too, in the chaos they intentionally create.
They must be so wicked that they hate even their own children.
There is no longer a democrat party. POTUS is correct. They are the Socialist party now. Call them that at every opportunity. Make them own the brand.
Socialist is too generous. They are grifters, tyrants and killers. Socialism is merely the ideology they employ to try to control the masses.
They are sophomoric college kids stuck in a time warp. They've never grown up and out of their anti-American adolescence. They've never learned the realpolitik of the REAL world. HER sophomoric notion that radical Islam would be kind to HER rag-tag, undefended, Libyan Embassy … if we just dropped our guard … turned out poorly, with deadly results. HER notion that SHE would be hailed as a HEROine of Islam because she unleashed the Libyan Spring … was ill-advised to be kind. These morons should never be returned to the control of our nation. Ever.
Socialism is not an ideology, and neither is Communism. These are propaganda narratives, with the “hegelian dialectic” and such, just hogwash from weak-minded pseudo-philosophers. They ARE ONLY grifters, tyrants, liars, thieves, murderers and criminals of every other sort. Men who “only want to see the world burn” of course do not care about their own kids.
CONmunism is simply where the Criminals are in charge.
Dictators, socialists, communists, maoists, democrats, etc. … nothing but criminals. And just as that fellow’s gravestone from 1890 says: Democrats (now Socialists) are the Party of Traitors and the cause of all of America’s troubles.
Lieutenant Grigsby:
https://www.findagrave.com/memorial/25400862/nathaniel-grigsby
“hegelian dialectic”
Does that mean BS?
Yes.
That's "post-modern" too isn't it?
My 96 year old dad finally realized after Thursday’s Debate, Communist Party USA INFILTRATED THE DEMOCRAT PARTY & has taken control, while simultaneously , Harry Truman Democrat, VSGDJT INFILTRATED THE GOP & has seized control.
All parties have shifted left.
Trump will carry all the traditional Democrats in 2020.
But who will be his heir?
The only guy on his wavelength is the gov of Texas, Greg Abbott.
Possibly businessman Mark Cuban or Michael Dell
POTUS must begin searching now….
Mike Pompeo, Devin Nunes? Has someone from the House ever risen to be POTUS?
LikeLiked by 5 people
LBJ started out in the House, GHW Bush was in the House before becoming CIA Director and, later VP.
Found a full listing -https://history.house.gov/People/Other-Office/Member-President/
Richard Nixon and JFK were both in the House before becoming Senators.
Pompeo has interacted with every world leader that could be problematic for USA, and even some “allies”.
If he stays at State during Trump’s second Term, he’s the best qualified by far.
plus, his relationship w/the President is great.
they laugh together.
What about the Gov. of KY – Bevin? He seems impressive.
Desantis maybe ?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think that Trump's election has broken the mold. We cannot go back to politicians yet. We need to stay with citizen-presidents for at least another cycle or two. And they have to have fight in them. I think Candace Owens is a prime candidate for the job in 2024.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No, not socialists — Marxist socialists, or even NAZI's (nationalist socialists, minus the national part: so, really the globalist socialist fascists!)
LikeLiked by 1 person
And ANTIFA is their Brown Shirt thugs. Not to mention their Ministers of Propaganda the MSM, and their paid agi-prop activists.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Those people need to be dealt with. I don't think most Americans will tolerate this for much longer.
LikeLiked by 1 person
All Antifa should be treated as enemy combatants.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I'd say sooner or later a conservative is going to start shooting. But the Antifa cowards tend to only riot and pull this crap in states like Oregon.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They did the ‘occupy’ thing in New Orleans and the mayor let them campout in the city park in front of the City Hall where taxpayers get hassled sitting on the grass trying to eat lunch.
Rats are using Antifa as Hitler did the SA but, once their job’s done, the Rats won’t have what it takes to wipe them out (in all fairness neither do the Republicans) and they’ll be a long term corrosive factor. Like the Weather Underground, we fail to deal with radical factions as we should and those little weed seeds just sit there waiting to sprout and foul the garden. Bernardine Dohrn, bomber and arguable accomplice to murder; Bill Ayers, architect of the Weather Underground and arguable accomplice to murder. Both married and both teaching at universities. And they aren’t the only Weather associates teaching, all effecting how many young and impressionable minds? They plotted and bombed the US Capital for ****’s sake, and we smack them on the wrist and let them teach our children. Any other sane nation would have just stood them up against the wall – I knew most cops would after they murdered a police officer during a robbery in ’69.
THe Antifa are here and unless a conservative group meets them on their grounds, on their terms and with their methods they’re going to be here for a long time as the government has a long history of being ineffectual in dealing with Leftist radical groups.
Isn't it a Federal crime to violate someone's civil rights? That's what antifa is intentionally doing.
LikeLike
I don't understand why the Oregon governor can't charge the Portland mayor with a crime, as he isn't protecting his citizens.
LikeLike
They're both Leftists themselves and are allied with the Antifa groups.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Oregon governor approves of Antifa and their violence. If Antifa were a right-wing group it would have been shut down quickly by Kate Brown.
LikeLike
Because they are both hard core leftists that support antifa –
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kate_Brown
I have some family in the Portland metro area; get some horror stories from the front lines now and then.
LikeLike
Yes, Antifa are the Marxist Socialist Progressive Democrat Leftists Brownshirts, and perhaps America is waking up to this fact. Maybe even soon enough to do something about it before 1933 Germany is repeated here.
http://thewildernessofmirrors.wordpress.com/2019/06/30/the-brownshirts-of-the-american-marxist-socialist-progressive-democrat-left/
I don't think they mind embracing the Socialist label.
LikeLike
God damn the Democrats. I would have voted for Jim Webb, a severely wounded Vietnam Marine combat veteran and a working-class hero. I would have voted for Robert Kerrey, a severely wounded Vietnam SEAL combat veteran and working class hero.
The Democrats kicked Jim Webb to the curb after only one debate. Instead the Democrats decided to become advocates of LGBT sexual deviant freaks and began lobbying for the right to murder new born children.
I come from a family of life-long working class combat veteran Democrats. We will all be voting for President Trump. The Democrat Party is an EVIL FREAKSHOW!!
Agree totally. I grew up around an enormously large family (30 first cousins on one side), where everybody was poor due to the Great Depression. Must have been a dozen veterans in there, heavy combat in every battle for the last century….

A lot of them started out Democrat. None of them are now.
A lot of them started out Democrat. None of them are now.
Too bad Webb isn't a transgendered minority, he'd have been a massive hit.
An illegal immigrant transgendered minority.
Wow!
Jim Webb single handily could have prevented The Affordable Health Act from becoming law in the middle of the night on a holiday, but he didn't. Jim Webb caved into Nancy Pelosi and voted against the wishes of the majority of Virginians. I wouldn't vote for Jim Webb for dog catcher. Jim Webb being a "war hero" certainly does not qualify him to be a honest representative of the people because he was not!
McCain was a 'war hero' as well. While I thank them for their service I don't think they should ride into Congress on that alone.
Been that way for a while. CPUSA hasn't run a candidate for president since 1988 (Gus Hall, who Brennan voted for). They issued a statement that it was unnecessary to run a candidate because the CPUSA and Dem party platforms were in sync.
LikeLike
Been that way for quite a while. CPUSA quit running candidates after 1988; issued a statement that in was unnecessary because the CPUSA and Democrat party platforms were in sync.
National Socialist Democrats of America Party – NSDAP. Just as in days of yore….
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
"Don't they have kids?"…it's what I hear whenever I talk about the state of the Dem party with my 80 year old, ex-Dem ("I'll never vote Democrat again!) Aunt. She's never been that political or astute but she sees how crazy and "communist" they are.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
And even if they did, THEY expect to be at the top of the heap with the dust settles and their kids will be the princes and princesses of the new world order just like the kids of the top Chinese communists are the princes and princesses of China.
The thing is, if you start looking around, a lot of them DON'T have kids. That goes for socialist/communist world leaders, the "progressive liberals" in your community, not to mention the LGBQXYZ crowd. So they don't care about leaving a decent world for future generations. If we had the luxury of time, they'd eventually die out!
This may sound harsh, but it makes one wonder if any of the socialist candidates who are female have had abortions and if so, how many babies have they killed personally. Could go toward explaining the evil intent of every one of them. I pray for them daily.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I spoke to a woman who had three abortions.
She said she wished she had never had “the First abortion”.
Stated that affected her from that time on.
From then on, she chose to not have any children. She stated after the first abortion, there was now “a piece of her heart missing.”
She said: “I will always have this hole in my heart” and my caring is gone…..
I suppose there are now many women as such…….and even the men who know and are with them……
LikeLiked by 1 person
Kamala Harris would fit right in with Macron, Merkel, May and others, being childless.
Not with our current educational (indoctrinational) system.
such a trueful comment, democrats are going to detroy our country, and bring darkness in.
The democratic party was infiltrated by and eventually taken over by communists starting in the 1960’s in Hawaii. The infiltration was heavily backed by the Soviet Union. The Russian backed communist movement then spread all across America,
The democratic party today is 100% controlled by communists. That is a sad fact.
Think about what the democratic party presidential candidates are saying. It is the same old thing that got them into Venezuela. Free sh!t, free housing, free education, free food, free housing, free money. Reparations for slavery for black people, Extra taxes on the rich. Total redistribution of wealth.
I could go on and on but if you cannot see what is happening, you are blind. The communists use the fairness of our laws as a weapon against us. This is a major problem that faces us today.
LikeLiked by 7 people
And all the Billionaires that are supporting the Demos are just bribing them to not "eat them" but as you see Demos turn on Google, You-tube etc, it's only a matter of time before "they eat them last"
LikeLiked by 3 people
I would hope that the major health insurance companies would start fighting back openly against their annihilation. There will be 100's of billions of dollars lost of market capitalization if crazy Bernie or Harris wins.
The major health insurance companies are too busy shaking down people for every last nickel they can extract, colluding with hospitals so they create fake outrageous bills that scare people into surrendering 20% of their income for premiums and deductibles. If they're put out of business by Medicare for All, it'll be their own fault.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I guess I am thinking about stockholders, their investment values will be lost very
Welllll, you could always ask the Verband Nationaldeutscher Juden how their Jewish support of Hitler early on worked. Oh wait…you can’t…never mind.
It’s safe to say I see it. I just don’t understand the willing participation in destruction that they engage in.
Yes Soviet derived spread of Marxist/Stalinist Conmunism, infiltrating ALL democratic and social institutions, but M/S Conmunism ALWAYS believe a hegemonic spreading of Conmunism eventually leading to WORLDWIDE Conmunist One World government.
So, when USSR collapsed, these red diaper embeds and indoctrinated converts just transferred their ‘allegience’to CCP. They have no allegience to any one country, only to an ideology.
“Its everywhere, its everywhere!” Yes, it IS Virginia; Religious and civic organisations, professional organisations, trade unions, education, media and politics, as well as government workers.
They burrow in, and work to leadership or controlling positions. ACLU to SPLU to AMA, APA, …..they are everywhere.
LikeLiked by 3 people
They didn’t have to burrow into the ACLU, its founder was a communist.
They are the “Democrat” Party…nothing democratic about them. Calling them democratic is playing into their wordplay game. Please pass it on…
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s probable that they think their kids will be the next generation of rulers.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The children of elites are sheltered from the chaos Democrats and the Deep State are trying to create.
Look at Mexico city as an example, armed escorts, private armored cars for travel, kidnapping insurance, fortified compounds to live in.
Safety at any cost is job one in a culture of chaos.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m told Mexico is VERY racist. Whites, mixed, and then indigenous Indians at the bottom. (Hence the recent boring movie.)
A friend who is perfectly bilingual, blonde hair, blue eyes, says he went to a nightclub where you can only get in if you are white with ‘light eyes’.
LikeLike
Had that conversation with a psychologist PhD.
Crazy people will fight for crazy reasons and will fight to the bitter end.
As Limbaugh states there is no reasoning, they must be defeated.
LikeLiked by 5 people
They also know that their kids will be part of the elite who will do just fine.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They cannot shield their children from the consequences of their policies, should they succeed in bringing them to fruition. If they destroy our way of life, it’s destroyed for everyone, including their own loved ones. They can’t be reasoned with, they must just be defeated! We cannot let them win.
Because their children will be protected as part of the ruling class. No one who supports this stuff thinks it will negatively impact them.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Watching today’s demoncrap party in action is like watching an old Saturday Night Live skit; comedy works best when taking some known trait, and expanding it to absurdity. The difference now, is that instead of Chevy Chase and Gilda Radner, we get Mayor buttplug and spankme.
Oh, and they aren’t in it for the laughs; wrecking the Republic is serious business.
LikeLiked by 2 people
money. simply..money.
During the heat of Trump in Korea, I went to Twitter to see what the left was spinning.
Their attack on Trump was Trump was meeting with the dictator that killed Otto Warmbier. Thus Trump was evil. The truth of the matter is though, If not for Trump, nobody would know who Otto was.
The democrats would place Otto over nuke disarmament and freedom of 26 million North Koreans. Yes, they are that stupid.
The democrats are running the same argument over a pretend journalist and Saudi Arabia. The democrats seem to forget that it was the Treasury or State Department that had the #2 guy as a special contact for Saudi Arabia. No other nation in the world had a publicly known contact published as a duty. I think it was the assistant director. Only Saudi Arabia had this level of importance.
Trump might want to bring this up when faced with media bashing of Saudi Arabia. That way it is not just Trump making up the importance of Saudi Arabia to the US. The media will go bananas. Saudi held this special status I believe since the oil crisis, so we are talking a really long time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Excellent reply. I thought the same. History was being made and all the media could do was bash the President.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Are you kidding? The reason the media is bashing the President is BECAUSE history is being made. Look for a mass shooting or some other false flag operation in the near future to distract from the President’s accomplishments.
If it weren’t for Trump Otto’s parents would not even have seen his remains after he passed, farless get to see him still alive. Yet the parents ( who made it clear they were never for Trump), turned against him) for meeting with Kim. Though they admit Okenyan ignored them and lied about not being able to help, they went all over the media bad-mouthing Trump. But the Bible says ‘ a dog returns to his own vomit”. It’s a mentality of selfishness and self-absorption ingrained in people drawn to the DimokRATS. From the start, seeing how begrudgingly they thanked Trump I disliked them. Hope they realize they literally sacrificed their son to the Dimm’s causes. Makes me now question what the hell Otto was doing in N Korea in the first place, there were always questions about the story the media was spinning. that simply didn’t make sense.
60k dead/MIA in the Korean war and billions a year to defend Kora. Otto’s mom thinks she is special because she failed to instill good moral values into her son which landed him in jail.
Instead of blaming herself for her failures, she tries to pin them on Trump’s success. Typical democrat.
Thankless B….
They expect their children to be part of the privileged elite class different form of justice and untouchable protection. To get the picture you have to erase the thought of a middle class. The way they want to set up the NWO for America is the 1-2% on top. They handpicked enforcers, and all the rest of people mere cattle. This after culling the old, the lame and children who won’t easily be controlled. For the longest time the big corporations and self-styled elite of government have been shaping this plan. The Obummers spent over 16 million in vacations just for the President’s partner ( husband/wife) and the two children. That does not even count the security detail, or cost of misusing Airforce1 as their own private shuttle. That’s how the governing elite and big corporate wealthy plan to live AT OUR EXPENSE. They are actually doing it now.
If yo remember that plane trip Pelosi had planned to take during the shutdown, where Trump grounded the plane, ALL her family, children and grandchildren were going for the free ride at taxpayer expense. Its how Nancy and the rest of them travel. They order up a plane and military personnel to fly it. Many complaints abound how frequently Pelosi cancels these flights she uses as her personal taxi service. She continued to do this even when she had lost the Speakership. All of them do it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s called neo-feudalism: a layer of nobility floating on an ocean of serfs. There’s a theory that only one true revolution occurred in human history – the American Revolution. Most revolutions since have been counter-revolutions: a striving to return to feudalism. Socialist countries inevitably organize, rapidly, into a small ruling class and a large peasant class. AOC has called for a ban on travel outside a small home district for Americans; the same restrictions existed in medieval Europe.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Esther said…
“They handpicked enforcers, and all the rest of the people mere cattle”…
That is the essence of the communist system, Esther…..that is the future the so-called democrat party is pushing for…..pray America wakes up and stops this madness……
LikeLiked by 2 people
Angel – I’d bet that a large percentage of the most woke liberal folks don’t have, and don’t plan to have children… thus it’s really all about them…today. I’d also bet the same large percentage doesn’t possess the humility of spirit by truly believing in something much larger, and spanning a much longer timeframe, than their own sweet selves. YMMV
LikeLiked by 3 people
Can certainly agree with that Felipe.
They kill their own children.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Democrat Party is made up of greedy politicians, corrupt bureaucrats, insufferable virtue signalers (that Clooney guy), and the free loaders.
These “Democrats” are just SOMEONE’S useful idiots – that’s all.
The useful idiots will not end up with billions after our Nation is sucked dry like Venezuela. They and their kids will be picking through garbage bins just like the rest of us. And the usual suspects will have made a tidy profit – George Soros, Bushes, Clintons cam’t think of who else = but not us, that’s for sure.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Angel….I don’t understand that part either….they wish to create a communist hell on earth to satisfy their desire for influence…for power…but don’t they realize that their kids and grandkids will struggle to survive in the dystopia they create?…even their great grandkids?
What drives them so to embrace evil…..what makes them so strange?….is it because they believe everyone is like them and their descendants will just move up the ladder as they believe themselves to have done?
It’s so crazy….the false image created can’t really be that powerful, I pray…..
LikeLiked by 3 people
I wish for just one minute they would stop and consider just how wonderful this country could be if they would stop trying to harm us.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Money….
LikeLiked by 4 people
$$$=Power, power corrupts, absolute power…..well now we’ve all heard the famous quote from Sir John Dalberg-Acton.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There’s a lot of money to be made selling out US taxpayers, and their kids, grandkids, great-grandkids….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Their kids have to live here too, in the chaos they intentionally create
Yes, but their kids will be “children of the rulers”
With armed security guards while guns are outlawed for the rest of us
And they’ll get cushy gummint and university and think-tank jobs with inflated salaries paid by the rest of the lowly taxpayers
“Their kids” won’t be living in the chaos
They’ll be floating above it, like the privileged classes do now
Same same
LikeLiked by 2 people
They are always very careful to exempt THEIR own children from the policy disasters they inflict on “we, the People”! Just take a look at how well the Clinton, Biden, Pelosi, Obama offspring have done with absolutely zero effort or talent on their part!
That is part of the lure of the Swamp – you take care of us and we’ll take care of your family!
LikeLiked by 2 people
“It’s a big club, and you’re not in it.”
LikeLiked by 4 people
“Subject as it is, the press has become the greatest power within the Western World, more powerful than the legislature, the executive and judiciary. One would like to ask; by whom has it been elected and to whom is it responsible?” – Alexsandr Solzhenitsyn
LikeLiked by 14 people
The worst thing which could happen to the DC Establishment, on both sides of the aisle, is for Trump to succeed. They’ve made that clear.
LikeLiked by 14 people
“Modern journalism is all about deciding which facts the public shouldn’t know because they might reflect badly on Democrats.” – Jim Treacher
LikeLiked by 11 people
“The receptivity of the masses is very limited, their intelligence is small, but their power of forgetting is enormous. In consequence of these facts, all effective propaganda must be limited to a very few points and must harp on these in slogans until the last member of the public understands what you want him to understand by your slogan.”
― Adolf Hitler
boomerbeth,
Sad to think that A**hole got anything right, huh!
Ultimately, it’s just an observation of human kind and even a stopped clock is right twice a day.
Yet we still let them all vote without any testing other than, “Here, sign this.”
PDJT’s favorite book (might have been an answer to most ‘memorable’ read instead) is ‘All Quite On the Western Front’ a little quote from it comes to mind:
“”The wisest were just the poor and simple people. They knew the war to be a misfortune, whereas those who were better off, and should have been able to see more clearly what the consequences would be, were beside themselves with joy. Katczinsky said that was a result of their upbringing. It made them stupid. And what Kat said, he had thought about.”
LikeLiked by 4 people
All QUIET, not all quite (on western front). And THATS why I turned spell check off, even though it sometimes means I mis-spell words; at least its ME doing it!
Although, before I did, every time I typed in “FBI”, it autocorrected to “FIB”, so maybe NOT so stupid, huh?
LikeLiked by 3 people
“English experience indicates that when two political parties agree about something, it is generally wrong.” G.K. Chesterton
LikeLiked by 8 people
“When the evil party and the stupid party agree to something, you can be sure the result is stupid and evil.” Ron Smith
LikeLiked by 5 people
CRIMINALS! That is what the Barrack Hussien Obama (this is not really his name), Administration delivered to the United States of American for 8 years of malfeasance! A Crime Syndicate of a bunch of losers placed into powerful positions….who “graduated” to more lucrative scams on CNN, etc. UFB! I (as a US Taxpayer), want “retributions” form EVERY one of these animals who profited from US government employment!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Bari Malik Shabazz…
Buraq al-Hussein bin Obama.
His mother was Jewish. Which means Obama is a Jew. The entire Muslim world understands this. This is an important point of perspective that is never discussed in our PC USA.
LikeLike
LikeLike
INDEED. This “obama” figure we tolerated for 8 long years is/was an anomaly and a crime too. This Nation of “voters” were sidelined and saddled with illegal alien and other phantom voting.
The Nation has ZERO control of the National vote. ZERO! There are ZERO controls Nationwide! ZERO! 80% of the US States DO NOT require an ID to vote! NO ID to vote equates to VOTER FRAUD!
This not an opinion…it’s factual! When more than HALF of the United States have ZERO qualification to cast a vote….FRAUD will occur! And it does every election cycle..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow. Just listen to the totally scripted Q & A.
Miss Lee is speaking and that little pencil neck is studying his notes waiting for the next set up question.
Hilarious. Great catch Sundance!
LikeLiked by 3 people
With Lee, the tell is her pretend soft voice. I never believe anything someone says if they say it in that fake voice. They were both being so calm and mature….gag me with a spoon. However, they really did not attack POTUS…I was expecting worse.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not only self interest and self protection, but self aggrandizement and self enrichment!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Ghadaffi found out the hard way what you get in return for cooperation. A bullet and sodomized. I can’t help but think the Kim knows the history.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s the problem. Kim cannot trust the US to act honorably after Trump is no longer POTUS. Actually, maybe while he is POTUS..the CiA could just decide to screw over POTUS and Kim at the same time..I do not trust anything that organization does or could do…not trustworthy at all.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Petraeus flat out lied to the House Intelligence Committee three days after Benghazi when he testified to them that it was a “spontaneous” protest over a YouTube video, made by the soon to be jailed scapegoat, that was responsible for Benghazi. When committed knowingly, as former
federal prosecutor Andrew C. McCarthy pointed out shortly after, such deception, which even if not under oath, when before congress, is a felony.
Blaming the YouTube video for the violence was also, in effect, blaming free speech, which was already an established Petraeus hallmark when Muslims “act out”. It was probably not Hillary Clinton who said “Hey I know, let’s blame that video!’, but more likely Petraeus himself
as it is his very MO, and the gun running to to Jihadis, aka “Friends of John McCain”, was apparently know as “Operation Petraeus”.
As Diana West said, an American leader who will betray the First Amendment will betray anything.
Douglas Macgregor (retired Army colonel and author of “Breaking the Phalanx): ”Petraeus is a remarkable piece of fiction created and promoted by neocons in government, the media and academia, How does an officer with no personal experience of direct fire combat in Panama or Desert Storm become a division CDR in 2003, a man who for 35 years shamelessly reinforced whatever dumb idea his superiors advanced regardless of its impact on soldiers, let alone the nation, a man who served repeatedly as a sycophantic aide-de-camp,military assistant and executive officer to four stars get so far?
How does the same man who balked at closing with and destroying the enemy in 2003 in front of Baghdad agree to sacrifice more than a thousand American lives and destroy thousands of others installing Iranian national power in Baghdad with a surge that many in and out of uniform
warned against? Then, how does this same man repeat the self-defeating tactics one more time in Afghanistan? The answer is simple: Petraeus was always a useful fool in the Leninist sense for his political superiors and that is precisely how history will judge him.“
LikeLiked by 8 people
Declassify everything relative and expose every one of them for the traitors and liars they are. Everybody knew that Benghazi was a clusterfark of Brobdingnagian proportions. Let’s hold those responsible to account.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“The problem with the world is that fools and fanatics are always so certain of themselves, but wise people so full of doubts.” – Bertrand Russell
LikeLiked by 7 people
“There are a lot of fools in the world. I’m just glad I’m not one of ’em.”
– Mr. Piddles
That’s what I tell my wife, at least. She just smirks and walks out of the room.
LikeLike
“I have never made but one prayer to God, a very short one: ‘O Lord, make my enemies ridiculous.’ And God granted my prayer.” – Voltaire
LikeLiked by 2 people
OK AdRem, I’m done. Too many great people have said too many great things…Just wanted to share a few that I’ve saved.
LikeLike
The New York Times published a cover story about missiles found in rebel compound.
The article claims an ally in MidEast sold these weapons to the rebels.
https://www.msn.com/en-nz/news/world/american-missiles-found-in-libyan-rebel-compound/ar-AADBHfE?li=BBSVbAt
Oh yawn; trying to take down Saudi Arabia…because of some fake journalist. This is another phony story.
No. the UAE was the source of the rockets.
It’s almost as if American Pravda wants DPRK to remain a proxy of China to use it as a detriment to the world and Kim Jung Un to remain a hostage? They couldn’t be that daft, could they?
Of course they do, and of course they are.
Oh, pleeeze,
Gag me with a spoon…
Morrell was always a weakling fixer and unskilled liar. But he had nothing to fear from the media or the obama DoJ. But today there may be some puckering going on with his sphincter. He still has the media (for now), but the DoJ, not so much.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I noticed Mike Rodgers was not pictured in the group. Thinking he may have had something to to do with the cover up of Benghazi too.
Rogers Michigan congressman
Panetta was, and remains, such weasel.
He, SECDEF and keeper of the strongest military in the world, could not bring himself to protect the Benghazi compound. “Too risky…” Politically risky for his boss is what he meant. So he relegates himself, SECDEF, to a “monitor.” I call it cowardice.
You talk about empty suits… A genuine butt kisser. First Bill, then Hillary, finally Obama.
The guy is gone; but, manages to live on in his Panetta Institute. Pretending he’s not of the DC swamp. Funny he.
His son is now a congressman who took his fathers spot. Cut from the same bolt of cloth.
LikeLiked by 1 person
THE TRUTH IS AN AFFIRMATIVE DEFENSE!
“The press is a gang of cruel fa*gots. Journalism is not a profession or a trade. It is a cheap catch-all for fu*koffs and misfits—a false doorway to the backside of life, a filthy pi*s-ridden little hole nailed off by the building inspector, but just deep enough for a wino to curl up from the sidewalk and masturbate like a chimp in a zoo-cage.”
― Hunter S. Thompson, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
LikeLiked by 1 person
I always liked Hunter Thompson
I’m starting to believe these people will be exposed for what they have done.
LikeLiked by 1 person
For the longest time, there has been an incestuous relationship between the media(MSM) and elected officials. Family members are the liaisons in the media for politicians. Start with Chris Cuomo the governor of New York’s brother, and check out everyone of them who have prominent positions of influence either on the executive level or before the camera. Someone had done a chart a few years back. They are all tied into one another and all watch each other’s back to protect public image and spin stories to brainwash the public.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Annoying with the script gazing..but not so bad. They gave trump some props. I actually agree that complete denuclearization will happen, though I hope for it. Deescalation would be better than the status quo.
Benghazi was a plot to ‘soft’ kidnap Ambassador Stevens; all the US security (Marines) were recalled and that left the total security for the compound was in the local ‘law enforcement’ hands. The op was to be quick, easy and essentially bloodless until a couple of American patriots…entirely unaware of the black op taking place…interjected themselves in defense of the American consulate. They were very successful at killing many of the attackers…who then thought they’d been drawn into an ambush. That’s when the plot went bad and it all came apart. The gambit was for nObama to trade money, missiles and more Gitmo detainees for Stevens safe return in which case the rebels get goodies and nObama gets to be a hero. Once the plot fell apart, they wanted the whole affair to ‘burn out’ completely; thus, no military intervention which was fully available. Just a thought. NJR
Trading the Blind Sheik to the Muslim Brotherhood is usually part of this theory.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They are about 65 million people who want to see that Kenyan imposter swing in just America alone, and many more around the globe. Also permitted Aug. 6, 2011, shoot
down U.S. helicopter Extortion 17 making certain all that killed members of the SEAL then refused judge’s order to turn over info about what really happened. Cold blooded murder. Packed the helicopter with so much explosives the bodies were turned to sludge according to parents, they were no remains identifiable by sight. Would like to see that blotch erased and not even an image be left in the WH and history books. Always a red X where his face would be. It was ALWAYS ABOUT MONEY. with him. and selling out America. Even his children are multi-millionaires before graduating high school or college without doing anything to earn it.
Rhino
Your analysis is somewhat accurate…..The Marines guard embassy’s, not annex’s, which is what was attacked…
But for the absolute correct synopsis, read Sundance’s “Benghazi brief”.
Complete details of how and why.
You should be careful posting more of an opinion versus valid facts.
No offense intended
LikeLiked by 1 person
God, how I despise Fake News Media Bias…
This reminds me of the former Obama administration weasel who was on Fox last night during PDJT’s North Korean visit. Pure horse pucky coming out of his mouth.
God, how I despise Fake News Media Bias
LikeLiked by 1 person
Get people from Brietbart here its all gloom and doom. I think Soros bought some shares in it because you cant write his name on the site. You used to be able to before they changed
It certainly becomes clear why this is a problem for the Dems. Success with N. Korea undermines pretty much their entire argument about President Trump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Someone above asked about the future after President Trump, and wondered whether any members of the House had ever become president: a 2024 candidacy of Devin Nunes or James Jordan coming to mind.
19 members of the House of Representatives have become president, ranging from Abraham Lincoln, John Quincy Adams, and James K. Polk to Gerald Ford, George H. W. Bush, and Millard Fillmore.
See:
https://history.house.gov/People/Other-Office/Member-President/
However…
We really need to concentrate on 2020: I take nothing as a given, despite the present chaos among the DEMS. They absolutely MUST NOT be underestimated! We are the underdogs, beginning with 2 million government bureaucrats, local, state, and federal, who do not look kindly upon government cuts and calls to slash their jobs, and then including the media bias, the unions, the DEM party fraud machines, and c. 50% of the electorate who just do not or cannot pay attention to politics and never register.
The above-outlined conspiracy – and so far, it really has been a success! – is another reason why we must not underestimate The Deep State.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Jim Jordon is too soft in spite of his earnest sincerity. I like judge Gohmert. Straight shooter and fearless. Heart is in the right place. Has a lot of the Trump personality, loves this Country.
Morrell just sounded weak to me.
His single ‘note’ of paper seemed to have been folded by thirds. Not sure what to make of that, and the single page. It says different things. One is maybe that he came to execute a very simple plan as the article suggests. Another is that he is an idiot and doesn’t carry a brief case to an engagement such as this, and therefore had his single note in his breast pocket. Maybe it says both.
LikeLike
https://www.reddit.com/r/The_Donald/comments/c7i27j/its_her_turn/
LikeLiked by 3 people
Budme – Thanks for the laugh. Even he fact that everyone else is formal and these idiots are in short sleeves.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yahoo: “Her impressive resume includes accolades from West Point, the U.S. Army and Reserve, Harvard’s John F. Kennedy School of Government and the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force. But Paula Broadwell is perhaps best known to the public as the former lover of David Petraeus.”
Did Petraeus choose Broadwell–or did she choose him? Seems like she was sent, like Veselnitskya, Misfud, etc., etc. Another Beach Friend.
Morrell hid Bengahzi until Brennan could be installed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Didn’t Ben Rhodes also admit how easy it was to Gruber the American people about the outrageous NON-APPROVED Iran BILLION DOLLAR CASH GIVEAWAY for ZERO in return?
Morrell was also a cleanup man for the Not a Smidgen Obama IRS Scandal, which was ASO MUCH MORE THAN JUST AN IRS SCANDAL. It was another STOLEN ELECTION and a full-blown WEAPONIZATION of the entire U.S. Government against its citizens. To this day we don’t know ALL the damage they did or plan to do with the info they stole.
LikeLiked by 1 person
These two soft talk ers remind me of parents who discount the genius of their child who declares he will invent something amazing by saying in their condescending tone, “That’s nice dear.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
They’re in a position where they’ll never understand it, either, because the insulated bubble they live in will never be pierced by reality, even if it becomes completely obvious their money, their friends, their careers, and their group think will insulate them from it. “Deep” state indeed.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Morrell….What a nob. “The best we can hope for is containment.”
No, you hope for complete success. You expect what your odds point to.
Morell is an A hole.
CIA hold on N Korea has been removed. Kim handed over Obama’s private server records in N Korea to Trump. Q says N Korea was controlled by the CIA & the NWO cabal & was given missille technological capability by Obama to keep US in a perpetual war. N Korea is an insurance???. Q intel is real. The leader is the one standing right next to Trump during his inauguration parade.
It still boggles my mind how a lot of you watch the MSM news broadcast and yet spew how bad it is.
You do this day in and day out. It’s obvious you have computers which allows you to get your news from other locations. You do have to be search for good news sites. Breitbart and GP continually get worse by the day for click bait. May as well turn on MSNBC as read Briebart tonight. Much of what they list and the way they say it is to make you angry. It’s all terrible. I suggest people back away from it all for awhile. People have lost their minds. Walk away and don’t get caught up in the SPIRIT of it. It’s not good. Not good at all.
We have arrived where the scripture says that violence filled the whole earth as men filled the earth.
The apostle Paul told us that in these days men would be without restraint.
The prophet Daniel told us that he Beheld until ALL THRONES were cast down. ALL. Then the Ancient of Days did sit. If my life is not hid in God through Christ then woe is me. The ends of the world have came upon us.
LikeLiked by 1 person
When I first realized that the news was mostly lies and propaganda, I completely stopped listening to it for about 2 years. But you actually can’t completely shut it off. Examples would be the top of the hour propaganda and AM radio. Articles about CNN on FOX. YouTube videos on this site. Anyway, eventually I got to the point where I can listen to most of it and not get angry. The exception is the Shepard Smiths and Neal Cavotos masquerading on FOX. At one or two points in the past 3 years, my list of trusted sources got down to PotUS Trump twitter feed and this site. But generally the MO is to listen/read to as many sources as possible and then triangulate.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If ‘the ends of the world have come upon’ YOU, sure seems like you don’t have a solution. So instead of trying to spill your doom, gloom and hopelessness, just go dig your own grave and lie down in it. If you need a little help getting the dirt in, it might cheer some people up to help pile it on you. Or, you can take your own advice “Walk away and don’t get caught up in the SPIRIT of it. It’s not good. Not good at all.”
So do just that and STOP READING WHAT’S ON THIS SITE and commenting.
I believe Marc Turi was the gun runner for Operation Zero Footprint. Team obama wanted to prosecute him for selling weapons that were destined for Libyan rebels. But the DOJ dropped charges “because “discovery rulings” from U.S. District Court Judge David Campbell contributed to the decision to drop the case.”
In other words team obamas guilt would be center stage.
https://www.politico.com/story/2016/10/marc-turi-libyan-rebels-hillary-clinton-229115
Sometimes the leftist media gets one right, and in this case it complements SD’s great work here. Why loser roosterhead never got Marc Turi to provide hearing testimony that would have rocked the inner core of DC, and perhaps would have lead to charges against team obama, truly boggles the mind.
The uniparty is not fiction.
I know these evil POS, ALL of them, that were in involved in the Benghazi debacle where they permitted 4 American to die, will NEVER face justice here. However, I know there is a special place in Hell for ALL of them.
