Important Bilat – President Trump Meets Xi Jinping – 10:30pm EST Livestream…

The event the world is waiting for happens at 10:30pm EST. President Trump will be holding a bilateral meeting with Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping.
All eyes are turned towards Trump and Xi as they go into what could be one of the most significant meetings of the entire G20. The U.S. and China have seen increasing economic tensions as the two superpowers square off over tariffs and China’s questionable connections to their tech companies.
UPDATE: Video Added: In two visible signals: (1) Chairman Xi brings back Vice-Premier Liu He to the table, signaling potential concession. However, (2) President Trump brings U.S. Manufacturing Policy Advisor, Peter Navarro, the arch nemesis Beijing, signaling no compromise.
[Transcript] PRESIDENT XI: (As interpreted.) Mr. President, let me make a few opening remarks.
It’s my great pleasure, Mr. President, to meet you in Osaka. Forty-eight years ago, in 1971, in a place called Nagoya, just over 100 kilometers from here, Chinese and American ping-pong players participating in the 31st World Table Tennis Championships had friendly interactions with each other. And that marked the beginning of what we now call “Ping Pong Diplomacy.” The small ball played a big role in moving world events. And then, eight years later, in 1979, our two countries established diplomatic relations, 40 years ago.
Forty years on, enormous change has taken place in the international situation and U.S.-China relations. But one basic fact remains unchanged: China and the United States both benefit from cooperation, and lose in a confrontation. Cooperation and dialogue are better than friction and confrontation.
Recently, Mr. President, you and I have stayed in close communication through phone calls and exchange of letters. Today, I’m prepared to exchange views with you on the fundamental issues concerning the growth of China-U.S. relations so as to set the direction for our relationship in the period to come and to advance the China-U.S. relationship based on coordination, cooperation, and stability.
PRESIDENT TRUMP: Thank you very much, Mr. President. We have had a lot of time together, and we’ve become friends. My trip to Beijing with my family was one of the most incredible of my life. I’ve seen a culture that rarely would you see. Chinese culture is an incredible culture.
I look forward to working with you. As you know, we’ve had a excellent relationship, but we want to do something that will even it up with respect to trade. I think it’s something that’s actually very easy to do.
I actually think that we were very close, and then we — something happened where it slipped a little bit, and now we’re getting a little bit closer. But it would be historic if we could do a fair trade deal. We’re totally open to it, and I know you’re totally open to it. I know all of your representatives have been working very hard with my representatives and the representatives of the United States.
And I will say that I think this can be a very productive meeting, and I think we can go on to do something that truly will be monumental and great for both countries, and that’s what I look forward to doing.
And thank you very much hosting us. We appreciate it. Thank you.
PRESIDENT XI: (As interpreted.) Thank you.
Q Mr. President, are you prepared to (inaudible) from Huawei — to end (inaudible)?
PRESIDENT TRUMP: Thank you very much everybody. Thank you.
Q Mr. President, how close are you to getting a deal?
PRESIDENT TRUMP: Thank you.
Additional Video:
Two livestreams available. CGTN Livestream China – Fox News Livestream
Thank You, Sundance, for all of these photos and articles.
I’m savoring this moment, no matter the outcome, because we have the best man for this job, knowing he is doing this for us…..only for us.
Amazing moment of gratitude for our President Trump and his MAGA Team.
Like bertdilbert said just above: Lets get ready to rumble. MAGA
Liu He spotted going into the US delegation hotel in Osaka at 1:27am. Something’s up. That is Saturday wee morning hours. Late night meeting?
G20👇
I thought I would look at CCP loudhailer Global Times this morning to see what they are on about before today’s DJT-Xi confab.
Main articles,
Xi highlights China’s leading role in multilateralism at G20
China, Russia, India agree to uphold multilateralism, enhance cooperation
Xi urges BRICS to strengthen strategic partnership, improve global governance
Xi calls on G20 to join hands in forging high-quality global economy
Op-Eds,
World must contain capricious US actions
Flailing against the world, US may risk losing everything
With increased confidence, China and Japan can lead on world stage
Open cooperation, joint development remain a thoroughfare
Vietnam-EU pacts show trade war reshaping industry
The US should give China a fair hearing and pay attention to damage brought by tariffs
The Global Times – a must read primer on foreign affairs for the Democrat party.
I “…China and Japan can lead on world stage…”
b BWAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!!!!
That must be the dumbest Op-Ed statement I’ve ever read. Those 2 would sooner kill each other than anything else.
Looks like China invested a ton in public relations. Maybe some huge ad buys…
The words you are looking for are “bribes” and “payoffs”……”public relations” is more akin to advertising. One has individual targets and the influence is immediately known; the other seeks to influence general opinions and the influence is much less certain.
Note that SoS Pompeo summed up our platform for other nations to use:
• Tax Cuts
• Regulatory Reductions
• Energy Security
• ENDING BRIBES. 😂
See “misplaced” response directly below.
Sounds like the usual propaganda.
That’s some serious media evidence that PDJT has the upper hand and the opposition is sweating profusely… It’s impressive, really. Hats off to the President and his team.
When the world MSM is against you, you know you are a REAL THREAT to them. Trump is not backing down.
As the old dictum for lawyers goes: when you have the facts, pound the facts; when you have the law, pound the law; when you have neither the facts nor the law, pound the table.
The world’s globalist politicians are addicted to the crack of China’s patronage. They’ve been selling-out the interests of US Citizens, the EU, the citizens of Mumbai, Moscow, and Tokyo….pretty much everywhere. In return, they get the skim from the giant Panda’s patronage machine. Trudeau’s Canadian economy is all about badging Chinese goods as Canadian and skimming under NAFTA. Mexico’s economy, likewise.
VSGPOTUSDJT isn’t addicted to that stuff and, in fact, despises it. He wants it gone. Predictably, the Swamp is following the standard Kubler-Ross scenario for dealing with major change outside of their control: Denial, Anger, Negotiation, Depression, Acceptance….
Each of the op-eds listed above can be classified into the above. “Must contain” is wishful thinking, or Denial; “flailing against” is pure Anger; “can lead” is a little of both; “open cooperation” is Denial; “pacts reshaping” might have a tinge of Negotiation involved; “tariff damage” is attempted Negotiation while still deeply in Denial.
We’re still in the early stages yet. When we get to the Negotiation/Depression area (“throw us a bone, here, PLEEEEEEEAAAAAASE!!!!!”), we can expect to proceed to final arrangements.
And, BTW, I don’t know how many business meetings I was in where we were layin’ out the facts and other parts of the organization would oscillate about them……and they’d eventually file out of the conference room, and my partner and I would turn to each other and say, “DANDA.” It really comes in handy when everyone else is screeching and wailing and rending their clothes.
“It really comes in handy when everyone else is screeching and wailing and rending their clothes.”
And don’t forget gnashing of teeth, cthulhu… there is often horrible gnashing of teeth.
“DANDA ultimately leads to MAGA”…
When I was most involved in doing it, DANDA was leading to COSO…..but it is a generic human process upon being forced into a change that you did not initiate or control. So, yes, DANDA leading to MAGA is very appropriate. Spread the word widely.
Steve HermanVerified account@W7VOA36s36 seconds ago
Xi-@POTUS meeting now starting. #G20OsakaSummit
Meeting started 17 minutes LATE
… Xi waiting “patiently”.
NOT. 😎
Let’s punter.
How many think a trade deal is imminent?
Or
How many think the ‘trade war’ is about trade?
IMO, no trade deal will result from this session, and tariffs will escalate. Xi will not compromise, presently.
LikeLiked by 5 people
With China, no and no…
With NK…maybe. Beautiful real estate ther.e Beautiful beaches!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Economic security is national security, so… no and yes?
Xi’s face is puffy and his complexion splotchy, and his movements are tentative and unconfident. That boy is under some serious pressure right now, obviously. .
LikeLiked by 5 people
That is the “Trump broke me” look.
Early stages.
The Chinese believed their own hype, their own faked numbers, their own propaganda, their own superiority, their “we are going to surpass the United States!” nonsense!
They never acknowledged the Truth:
America built China!
Ingraham showing live video now.
President Xi: standing alone in the conference room in front of U.S. and Chinese flags.
President Trump: fashionably late.
Seriously.
Supposedly, he’s never late. Heard a story told by Ivanka of him getting mad at his then wife, Marla Maples, when she was late to the plane for a flight. He took off without her! Something’s up.
LikeLiked by 6 people
There are flight plans to adhere to. My husband almost left for NY (from Seattle) without me. It was my bad.
Red Communism Pride
Trump is aware that Commies lie with data to look good. Xi knows China index fell 40% last 4 years, GDP stagnant and China is out of Dollars.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes just read today that China is out of Dollar$.
Guess they spent them all subsidizing their exports to us and devaluing their currency.
They don’t need any Dollar$ since they don’t buy our goods to they?
The world is indeed watching the meeting and waiting for the results.
Canada’s PM and many Canadians have a very tense interest in the meeting after Justin asked P Trump to speak to President Xi about the 2 Canadians still being held by hostage by China ever since Canada agreed to arrest Huawei’s CFO Meng Wanzhou in the Vancouver airport at the request of the U.S. DOJ. China also cancelled Canadian imports like Canola Oil which has hit the farmers.
Justin and Xi didn’t speak when they sat beside each other at the main table but did allegedly have a 2 min. sideline talk (obscure video) If Trump does manage to secure the release which is not likely, many blindered Canadians would probably reassess their opinion of him. They would be grateful for sure.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Don’t believe a word from the CBC it is related to CNN MSNBC a Trudope Network. Why are they pushing PDJT to speak on Canada’s behalf. I heard PDJT say he would if Justine asked him to, but Justine probably wants to say he did it all on his own, if they released the two hostages. Well tough guy JT you bad mouthed China a few times, just like you did PDJT, and Chrystia has also opened her yap against China. Honestly not much concern from the Canadian public about the hostages that I have been hearing or reading. God forgive me, but I kind of hope if hostages were to be released, it would not happen until after our elections in October. God Bless PDJT.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The laws in china imposed by the CCP require all chinese companies to spy for the CCP.
Xi asking for concessions is laughable.
America and Trump hold ALL of the bargaining chips, china and Xi hold none.
Xi is aggressively pushing for CCP domination of the world economy.
I believe Trump should raise the tariffs to the maximum level as soon as possible.
Within the last 24 hours I heard some idiot on NPR (redundant, I know) saying that Xi won’t give Trump a deal on trade unless he backs down on banning Huawei 5G. That’s like saying “if you don’t let me spy on you, then I won’t keep stealing from you”. Trump holds all the cards. There won’t be a deal yet because Xi’s not ready to cave yet.
See upthread DANDA comment.
NPR… the U.S. Taxpayer-funded Global Times (see above)…
like (sorry NH, only way to get into WP)
Related: https://amp.scmp.com/news/china/diplomacy/article/3016396/china-tries-bridge-gap-knowledge-about-us-after-misreading [via Insty]
The more the media reports negative on Trump/China, the bigger the VSG when he pulls it off. Trump boomerang effect. Beating on Trump the way they do makes Trump look like a miracle when he achieves his goal.
The CGTN commentator appears to me as blatantly biased against the USA.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Also Related:
Dow celebrates best June in 81 years, S&P best in 64 years
https://www.foxbusiness.com/markets/dow-celebrates-best-june-in-81-years-sp-best-in-64-years
“Investors soaked up U.S. stocks during the month giving the Dow Jones Industrial Average its best June in 81 years while the S&P notched its best in 64 years.
“The rally, which continued on the final trading day of the month, gave the Dow Jones Industrial Average a 7.2 percent jump, the best since 1938, the S&P 500 added 6.9 percent, the strongest June since 1955 and the Nasdaq 7.4-percent – its best showing since 2000 as tracked by the Dow Jones Market Data Group.”
______________________________
Hubster was talking about this earlier with a grin from ear to ear 🙂
Trump to Un:
Will you prosecute our deep state for us? If so we will extradite them asap. We need you to do it because we have a justice dept that is corrupt and we know you know how to handle corruption better than us.
LikeLiked by 6 people
LOL!
There is a Yonsei University professor who thinks that a meeting is possible between the President and KJU when he goes to Seoul because as he puts it, Kim has been known on several occasions to take ‘spontaneous’ actions, unlike his dad. He gives several recent examples.
LikeLiked by 5 people
My gosh, after listening to the link given here of ChiCom news outlet CGTV’s presenter and guest, I now know where GOP elite and Chamber of Commerce get their talking points. They are indistinguishable from the ChiComs!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ad Rem….never mind……the light came on….I understand…..
Have a good night….
G20 👇
One of the sideline meetings not reported on was between Moon and Putin.
“Putin Delivers Kim’s Demand for Regime Safety to Moon”
“Anchor: While U.S. President Donald Trump is reaching out to Kim Jong-un, the North Korean leader is seeking to make it clear that he needs a guarantee of regime safety before he gives up his nuclear weapons program. During a meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on the sideline of the G20 summit in Japan, Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered Pyongyang’s position.
Lee Bo-kyung has more.
Report: President Moon Jae-in held summit talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin early morning Saturday to discuss North Korea issues.
[Sound bite: S. Korea-Russia summit]
Russian President Vladimir Putin (Russian): “Today’s meeting is more meaningful considering that I met the North Korean leader in late April.”
S. Korean President Moon Jae-in (Korean): “This is my fifth meeting with you and I am glad that the South Korea-Russia relations are improving by the number of our meetings.”
Following the summit on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan, Seoul’s deputy presidential spokesperson Han Jung-woo said Putin briefed Moon on his recent meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in April in the far eastern Russian city of Vladivostok.
Putin told Moon that the North Korean leader made it clear that security assurance for North Korea is his key demand and measures to reciprocate denuclearization are necessary.
The spokesperson said Putin also praised Moon’s efforts for dialogue between the two Koreas and hailed and supported Seoul’s recent decision to provide Pyongyang with humanitarian assistance.
In response, Moon said Russia’s constructive role is making a significant contribution to the Korean Peninsula peace process and vowed to continue close communication and cooperation with Moscow.
Moon also expressed hope for cooperation with Russia and China to maintain the “positive momentum” from the exchanges of personal letters between Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump.
The Moon-Putin meeting was scheduled to begin at 10:45 p.m. Friday but opened more than 30 minutes after midnight Saturday due to a delay in Putin’s one-on-one talks with French President Emmanuel Macron at the same hotel.
On the sidelines of the G20 summit, Moon also met with leaders from China, India, Indonesia and Canada, among others.”
Lee Bo-kyung, KBS World Radio News.
http://world.kbs.co.kr/service/news_view.htm?lang=e&Seq_Code=146276
A2,
I’m still catching up… So we’ve got Neville Chamberlain (Moon) meeting Adolf Hitler (Putin) to discuss the security of Great Britain (Kim). Is that abour right?
Only we know the meaning of this interaction between President Trump and SK’s Moon.
The comments of Jennifer Jacobs’ tweet proves the commenters have no idea what is really going on. Looks like we’ll have the last laugh here.
Too funny….that the Opposition are such idiots……Triggered idiots.
I had to click on that link to see if it was real, I don’t read Korean but I guess it’s legit.
So, Moon follows VSGPDT on Twitter? The world is changing at light speed!
I am at a venue in Osaka where President @realDonaldTrump is expected to hold a press conference later today. I will be live-tweeting so tag along if you can.
Soyoung Kim@SoyoungSays
Breaking via KCNA: North Korea’s first foreign vice minister Choe Son Hui issues a statement in response to Trump’s offer to meet Kim Jong Un at DMZ. “We see it as a very interesting suggestion, but we have not received an official proposal in this regard.”
9:14 PM – 28 Jun 2019
Choe is a fluent English speaker and confidante of KJU reportedly. She is a key player in the nuclear talks.
I recommend going to the liveblog ( in English) at the Japan Times to catch anything you may have missed, and what’s happening now.
https://www.japantimes.co.jp/liveblogs/news/liveblog-osaka-g20/
That photo with Lighthizer beaming in the background is fab
DJT2020,
Camera from another angle shows VSG mouthing:
“We got ’em by the short hairs now”.
David Nakamura
@DavidNakamura
Trump says “we had a really good meeting…perhaps better than expected” with China’s Xi and says “we’re right back on track” in trade talks. “The negotiations are continuing.” Trump says he’ll provide more details at news conference
