Round Two – First Democrat Debate Series – 9:00pm Tonight on NBC – Open Discussion Thread…

Due to the size of the field, the first Democrat presidential primary debate took place over two nights: last night Wednesday, June 26; and tonight, Thursday, June 27, in Miami.
NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo are hosting the debate and hold exclusive rights to broadcast from 9pm EST to 11 p.m EST on both nights.
The moderators for the debate are: NBC News’ Lester Holt, Savannah Guthrie and Chuck Todd; MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, and Telemundo’s José Diaz-Balart.
The candidates for Round Two are: Author Marianne Williamson; Entrepreneur Andrew Yang; Former Vice President Joe Biden; Governor John Hickenlooper of Colorado; Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana; Representative Eric Swalwell of California; Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont; Senator Kamala Harris of California; Senator Kirsten Gillibrand of New York; Senator Michael Bennet of Colorado.
When talking about abortion rights for women, Kristin Gillebrand actually said “compromises were made on our backs.” Did anyone catch that? Talk about double entendre.
Wouldn’t that be Harris’ line?
Figured it was a slam at Heels Up Harris.
Why is it that out of 20 Democrats not a single one can actually talk about the truth and stand up to the groupthink. They all think the same thing on every issue. No diversity of opinion.
I love it when politicians say they are going to give us our money.
If these tweets are true, it’s over for Biden:
He will be gone fast.
For me, if Biden fades, next orders of business are taking down Pete and Kamala.
It was super ugly. People forget that Biden ran for President before and also did terrible. Obama plucked him from obscurity. Joe should have responded with “I was a public defender, it was my job to get blacks out of jail – it was your job as a prosecutor to keep them in jail forever.”
Kamala literally said she has a 3 am agenda. The jokes write themselves!
End comment from Kamala wants to know ‘what wakes [her] up at 3:00a.m’?
Uh, girl, that is your 12:00a.m. call from your homey in California . . .
A: Willie Brown on a drunken bender.
Last words from Candidates-
Swalwell- changes his two year old diapers and says Washington smells worse. ( Yes, he actually said that)
author- told Trump she’s ready to take him on, yep she said that.
Hickenlooper- denounces Socialism/ big government again- interesting.
Gillibrand- Stands up to Trump more than any other senator… don’t let the door handle….
Yang- I forgot he was still there!
Horizontal Harris- says she has a “3 am agenda”- and apparently it doesn’t involve Willie
Buttigieg-is the self described second coming as a result of the fact he’s gay and a small town( failing) mayor
Bernie- “nothing will change unless I’m elected”
Biden- going to restore the soul of this nation and the backbone of America… between naps.
Sanders is more of a loon the more he talks ….he is just an angry old man and like someone’s crazy old uncle.
That was a total waste of two hours of my life.
I can’t believe the arrogance of most of those people, thinking they are qualified to be CEO of USA.
The gov of Colorado called the President a socialist. Excuse while I
🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😆
Exit Joe. Enter Hillary.
When Harris was making her statement she was doing this bouncing up and down thing. It was a sort of aggressive dominance thing, if you ask me. It was unnerving and “not a good look”, as the kids say. She seemed angry. I don’t think people want to be bitched at by their president.
One thing I’m fairly confident about — President Trump will face a democrat African-American woman in Nov. 2020. (And, she may not have been on the stage tonight).
totally agree… the wookie will show up soon
Race and gender are more important than anything else to Democrats. That’s why I’ve long thought Kamala will be the nominee. Privately, I think white liberal pundits think Hillary couldn’t get minority voter turnout because she was white.
Biden: “God bless the troops”. Well that was a throwaway line. I just saw his final statement, but it was lame.
My perspective has always been that Biden was ordered into the race simply to block a Bernie sprint to the finish line.
I doubt any candidate will arrive at the convention with enough delegates to win on the first ballot. Reenter the superdelegates on the second and subsequent ballots to be the king/queen maker.
Ok. So Hill is going to be the Lone Ranger right? Who’s going to be Tonto? I think she’ll go with Castro.
