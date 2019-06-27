Round Two – First Democrat Debate Series – 9:00pm Tonight on NBC – Open Discussion Thread…

Due to the size of the field, the first Democrat presidential primary debate took place over two nights: last night Wednesday, June 26; and tonight, Thursday, June 27, in Miami.

NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo are hosting the debate and hold exclusive rights to broadcast from 9pm EST to 11 p.m EST on both nights.

The moderators for the debate are: NBC News’ Lester Holt, Savannah Guthrie and Chuck Todd; MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, and Telemundo’s José Diaz-Balart.

The candidates for Round Two are: Author Marianne Williamson; Entrepreneur Andrew Yang; Former Vice President Joe Biden; Governor John Hickenlooper of Colorado; Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana; Representative Eric Swalwell of California; Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont; Senator Kamala Harris of California; Senator Kirsten Gillibrand of New York; Senator Michael Bennet of Colorado.

