Round Two – First Democrat Debate Series – 9:00pm Tonight on NBC – Open Discussion Thread…

Posted on June 27, 2019 by

Due to the size of the field, the first Democrat presidential primary debate took place over two nights: last night Wednesday, June 26; and tonight, Thursday, June 27, in Miami.

NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo are hosting the debate and hold exclusive rights to broadcast from 9pm EST to 11 p.m EST on both nights.

The moderators for the debate are: NBC News’ Lester Holt, Savannah Guthrie and Chuck Todd; MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, and Telemundo’s José Diaz-Balart.

The candidates for Round Two are: Author Marianne Williamson; Entrepreneur Andrew Yang; Former Vice President Joe Biden; Governor John Hickenlooper of Colorado; Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana; Representative Eric Swalwell of California; Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont; Senator Kamala Harris of California; Senator Kirsten Gillibrand of New York; Senator Michael Bennet of Colorado.

If you are a communist, socialist, communal activist; or if your hobbies include sitting around a campfire picking parasites off your friends; then grab your sustainable algae cakes and consider this an open discussion thread.

Or if you are just looking for a laugh by watching Moonbats howl, well, that’s OK too.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Cultural Marxism, Dem Hypocrisy, Election 2020, media bias, Notorious Liars, Occupy Type Moonbats, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Typical Prog Behavior, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

418 Responses to Round Two – First Democrat Debate Series – 9:00pm Tonight on NBC – Open Discussion Thread…

Older Comments
  1. MaineCoon says:
    June 27, 2019 at 10:46 pm

    Joe Biden: “My time’s up.”Boy it sure looks like it.— Marty Obst (@marty_obst) June 28, 2019

    https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  2. gingergal says:
    June 27, 2019 at 10:47 pm

    When talking about abortion rights for women, Kristin Gillebrand actually said “compromises were made on our backs.” Did anyone catch that? Talk about double entendre.

    Like

    Reply
  3. MaineCoon says:
    June 27, 2019 at 10:47 pm

    President Obama’s Defense Secretary Robert Gates said Joe Biden "has been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades." #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/EpBn3RcxsL— Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) June 28, 2019

    https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. Lanna says:
    June 27, 2019 at 10:48 pm

    Figured it was a slam at Heels Up Harris.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. patti says:
    June 27, 2019 at 10:49 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. Mr e-man says:
    June 27, 2019 at 10:50 pm

    Why is it that out of 20 Democrats not a single one can actually talk about the truth and stand up to the groupthink. They all think the same thing on every issue. No diversity of opinion.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. sarasotosfan says:
    June 27, 2019 at 10:56 pm

    I love it when politicians say they are going to give us our money.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  9. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    June 27, 2019 at 10:56 pm

    If these tweets are true, it’s over for Biden:

    He will be gone fast.

    For me, if Biden fades, next orders of business are taking down Pete and Kamala.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • Anon says:
      June 27, 2019 at 11:04 pm

      It was super ugly. People forget that Biden ran for President before and also did terrible. Obama plucked him from obscurity. Joe should have responded with “I was a public defender, it was my job to get blacks out of jail – it was your job as a prosecutor to keep them in jail forever.”

      Like

      Reply
  10. Sigh2016 says:
    June 27, 2019 at 10:58 pm

    Kamala literally said she has a 3 am agenda. The jokes write themselves!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  11. Debra says:
    June 27, 2019 at 10:58 pm

    End comment from Kamala wants to know ‘what wakes [her] up at 3:00a.m’?

    Uh, girl, that is your 12:00a.m. call from your homey in California . . .

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. Cam Heck says:
    June 27, 2019 at 10:59 pm

    Last words from Candidates-
    Swalwell- changes his two year old diapers and says Washington smells worse. ( Yes, he actually said that)
    author- told Trump she’s ready to take him on, yep she said that.
    Hickenlooper- denounces Socialism/ big government again- interesting.
    Gillibrand- Stands up to Trump more than any other senator… don’t let the door handle….
    Yang- I forgot he was still there!
    Horizontal Harris- says she has a “3 am agenda”- and apparently it doesn’t involve Willie
    Buttigieg-is the self described second coming as a result of the fact he’s gay and a small town( failing) mayor
    Bernie- “nothing will change unless I’m elected”
    Biden- going to restore the soul of this nation and the backbone of America… between naps.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  13. realitycheck6 says:
    June 27, 2019 at 10:59 pm

    Sanders is more of a loon the more he talks ….he is just an angry old man and like someone’s crazy old uncle.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. JustScott says:
    June 27, 2019 at 11:00 pm

    That was a total waste of two hours of my life.
    I can’t believe the arrogance of most of those people, thinking they are qualified to be CEO of USA.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  15. A2 says:
    June 27, 2019 at 11:01 pm

    The gov of Colorado called the President a socialist. Excuse while I
    🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😆

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  16. Bigbadmike says:
    June 27, 2019 at 11:01 pm

    Exit Joe. Enter Hillary.

    Like

    Reply
  17. Sentient says:
    June 27, 2019 at 11:02 pm

    When Harris was making her statement she was doing this bouncing up and down thing. It was a sort of aggressive dominance thing, if you ask me. It was unnerving and “not a good look”, as the kids say. She seemed angry. I don’t think people want to be bitched at by their president.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  18. KAG 2020 says:
    June 27, 2019 at 11:03 pm

    One thing I’m fairly confident about — President Trump will face a democrat African-American woman in Nov. 2020. (And, she may not have been on the stage tonight).

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • realitycheck6 says:
      June 27, 2019 at 11:06 pm

      totally agree… the wookie will show up soon

      Like

      Reply
    • Anon says:
      June 27, 2019 at 11:07 pm

      Race and gender are more important than anything else to Democrats. That’s why I’ve long thought Kamala will be the nominee. Privately, I think white liberal pundits think Hillary couldn’t get minority voter turnout because she was white.

      Like

      Reply
  19. Sentient says:
    June 27, 2019 at 11:05 pm

    Biden: “God bless the troops”. Well that was a throwaway line. I just saw his final statement, but it was lame.

    Like

    Reply
  20. Niagara Frontier says:
    June 27, 2019 at 11:06 pm

    My perspective has always been that Biden was ordered into the race simply to block a Bernie sprint to the finish line.

    I doubt any candidate will arrive at the convention with enough delegates to win on the first ballot. Reenter the superdelegates on the second and subsequent ballots to be the king/queen maker.

    Like

    Reply
  21. Bigbadmike says:
    June 27, 2019 at 11:06 pm

    Ok. So Hill is going to be the Lone Ranger right? Who’s going to be Tonto? I think she’ll go with Castro.

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s