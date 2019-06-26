President Trump Impromptu Presser Departing White House…

Chopper pressers are the best pressers. As President Trump departs the White House en route to Osaka Japan for the G20 summit, the president delivers answers questions from the press pool on current events. [Video and Partial Rough Transcript]
[partial rough transcript] President Trump – “I spoke with Nancy Pelosi and we had some conversations having to do with the bill for humanitarian aide at the border for the children. We’re moving along very well with the bipartisan bill in the senate, spoke to a lot of people and we’re doing very well, we’re very far along. The House is getting it together with the Senate to get something done. It’s humanitarian aide it’s very important, and I think a lot of people are starting to realize I was right when I said there was a the crisis at the border, it wasn’t a manufactured crisis.”
“I’m heading to Japan, Osaka, and were going to be meeting with a lot of people from different countries many of whom have been taking advantage of the United States, but not so much anymore, in fact not at all anymore.”
[In response to inaud. Q]: “The Mueller things never stops, there was no collusion … it never ends it goes on and on … the criminal activity was on the other side …. With the insurance policy by Strzok and his lover Page … At what point does it end? It’s a disgrace. No obstruction! No collusion! Now the democrats want a do over. They had a do over in the House, that didn’t work, we had a do over in the Senate, that didn’t work.”
Q: Who will you be meeting with at G20?
A: “I’m meeting with Russia, I’m meeting with China, I’m meeting with many countries … We’re meeting with China, just so you know China has been paying us billion sand billions of dollars, before I got here they never paid us 10 cents.
Q on Iran
A: Iran can do whatever they want, it’s fine, I have plenty of time. Iran is in economic distress, they’re in an economic disaster right now. Whatever they want is fine with me, I have all the time in the world. They could solve it quickly or they could solve it 10 years right now .. In the meantime they have very strong sanctions and they deserve those sanctions, they have to do what’s right for their people, but I don’t think they care for their people. They’re selfish and they’re stupid.
Q: Will you be meeting with Kim Jong Un?
A: I’ll be meeting with, uh, a lot of other people, not quite him, but I may be speaking to him in a different form. I’ll be going to South Korea after G20 and I’ll be there for about a day, we have a lot of meetings planned with a lot of different countries.
Strong work from POTUS.
Media is in a frenzy now as they try to get POTUS’ polls down ahead of the Mueller testimony. Hence the focus again on migrant children and what I call “atrocity porn” (in this case, the photo of the deceased father and child).
Karl Rove, of all people, made a good point on Hannity (think it was) last night. Since the Mueller report came out, POTUS’ polls have stabilized and people have moved on from impeachment. For the Coup, the Dems, and the Media they have to work extremely hard to fight that equilibrium in order to get people fired up to go back on the impeachment train. So it’s time to pull out all the stops, like the mentioned photo as well as the non-credible sexual assault woman.
Likely to be a rough July. But POTUS is standing still in the storm. Staying calm, on message, not hiding out or ducking the press.
Very eager for Stephanie Grisham to get on the job. Think she will be a huge asset.
I particularly like how POTUS shoved the question on Putin back in the questioner’s face. That was superb.
POTUS not seeming particularly nervous these days. Unruffled.
Agree, POTUS pressers are THE BEST.
Re: Mueller, “Does it EVER END?” PDJT
YES, IT WILL END WHEN THE
ARREST(S) COMMENCE…IT’S COMING.
It’s coming? Really, I doubt it. Why? Neocons and RINOS refuse to aggressively support President Trump. P45 is alone in his mission. All he has is us and damnit we will not let him down
Reminder in perilous times – Jesus Calms the Storm…..
…25The disciples went and woke Him, saying, “Lord, save us! We are perishing!” 26“You of little faith,” Jesus replied, “why are you so afraid?” Then He got up and rebuked the winds and the sea, and it was perfectly calm. 27The men were amazed and asked, “What kind of man is this? Even the winds and the sea obey Him!”…
Yes, POTUS has us and OUR LORD has POTUS. AMEN.
Perfect MGP👍
When in doubt go to the Bible, the answers are there.
Thank you, I needed that boost.
🛐🙏🛐
Julie,
I AGREE with you. I would say the Media, Rinos and Dems are against him, and ‘all’ he has is US. Well then PDJT’S enemies are HOPELESSLY outmatched.
KAG!
Agree MAG and Marygrace! Also liked his response on meeting with Kim Jong Un, “but I may be speaking to him in a different form”.
How many MSM press heads did that soar over!
Yeah, I picked up on that, right away. This is going to be an interesting G-20, for sure.
On Baritomo, he said maybe another 10% on the remaining 350 billion.
So, SQUEEZE rather than behead. Xi better forget about ‘saving face’, and focus on saving his *ss, even his life.
On NORK, very interested to see what happens there!
And, on Putin “Its none of your BUSINESS what I discuss with Putin!”
Brilliant!
I initially understood it as “forum” rather than “form”. Tough to be sure with the helo’s turbine running.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Also Sundance pointed out that it’s a “rough” transcript.
It seems to have soared over my head as well. He said in the next sentence that he was going to NORK soon after G20.
What else does his “another form” comment mean?
WAY HOW HE TALK -VSG/ESG PDJT TO MSM(DEEP STATE) AND WAY HOW HE TALK TO KIM WHO APPARENTLY WOULD LIKE TO BE FREE FOM DEEP STATE !!!!!!
Thank you for the clear and concise reply. It was made much clearer and understandable by virtually yelling at me.
Exactly. God is watching over POTUS and the Deplorables. We will be calm and keep the faith through this final impeachment circus.
MAGA. Unusual for White Board to “make a good point” as you state. On various FBN shows this morning hosts were discussing White Board’s doom and gloom economy.
Watch PDJT’s speech at the Faith & Freedom Coalition this morning. PDJT was amazing, funny and in good humor.
Economy is great. As long as Powell does what he should, all will be extremely good.
Reason for the stuff like “Consumer sentiment down” is because of the China Reneges On Deal in May. That tanked the markets and sentiment, which bled into June and will bleed into July. Hopefully it ends there.
Every recent “doom and gloom” crash in the markets and subsequent economy ‘gloom’ outlook has been tied to moves by China. But if Powell does his job, we will soon decouple from China entirely, whether they make a deal or not.
The media knows this, too. Which is whey they are playing up a Trump-Powell “feud” so that Powell will (in their minds, for the good) go against Trump and not cut rates as he should.
PDJT isn’t ‘backing down’, he is ‘doubling down’ with China.
I strongly suspect, as a penalty for renegging, he will add prohibition on currency manipulation to the ‘agreement’.
Agreed. He is taking it to China. Just hope Powell supports him in that.
PDJT was great at the Faith & Freedom Coalitions.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m watching it now!
The supposed drowning victims were found on the Mexican side of the border. As far as I know there has been no autopsy or medical examination to determine if the victims were: related; drowned by accident; murdered; or that drowning was the cause of death. Notice how everyone jumps to conclusions about what happened. Where is the “suspicious” cat when you he need him??
LikeLiked by 13 people
Great points, Marka.
Nothing to do with POTUS. If you run into a river with a strong current, you are taking fate into your own hands. No one forced the dad to make that poor choice.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is Mexico, folks. Land of the cartels. They know exactly how our liberal media would play up this photo of the two victims. I have my suspicions!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Totally agree, Marka. Good instincts!
Ah, but did they still have their HEADS?
Well, than it COULDN’T have been the CARTELS! /S
Maybe they got to the border, and the ‘Dad’ said he didn’t have the money?
As you say, all SORTS of possibilities,…
Bystanders say the man put the 13-month old on the river bank alone, and headed back to the other side for the mother, and the toddler was petrified to be left alone so followed the father back in the water. If that is true, how dumb is that. These are the low I.Q. types that the Dems want to flood into this country. People who are easily manipulated with a few handouts. What won’t people do when they hear that something is FREE? E.g. these little store front churches in NYC make their money off of politics, which includes handing out free groceries. Of course its one of the biggest scams. People drive up in BMW’s and other late model vehicles packed up with people who stand in line round the block for the handouts. Nowadays they’ve added onions, other fresh produce and even fresh fish and meat at some of these outlets.
Then on Sunday mornings congregants sit for hours while the preacher indoctrinates and brainwashes them even more. These churches tell people how to vote, who to vote for, so of course the local politicians make sure they get the govt cheese, potatoes and macaroni etc. for them to hand out. The illegal immigrants don’t have to stand in those food lines in the baking sun or biting cold, they have cards they can exchange for food, or the local muslim run grocery will give them cash for a $15-20% discount off the value of the card.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow if that is true on what the father did. Sad.
My elder son is about 18 months old, and I wouldn’t leave him alone anywhere. I pushed the buggy to the cart corral a few spaces away while he was sitting in the cars with the doors open where I could see him, one time, and decided never to do that again. If he really left a 13-month-old alone on a river bank…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Frankly, I believe there is a whole lot more to this story. All the hype about the child dying in the father’s arms is horse manure. Anyone who knows anything about what happens when people drown would know quite well with all the thrashing and flayling about in the water gasping for air, it would be impossible for that man to have held onto that child as depicted in the photo.
Did they die? Yes.
Did they die together as depicted ? NO!
How did they really die?
Were they sacrificed for a sad sob story?
Was that child really the man’s? (Pausing for a moment to consider what he did in taking the child in the river in the first place does not seem to be in keeping with what a loving parent would do.
Did the coyote’s get rid of them for non-payment of their fee and then use the opportunity to stage the photo? For sure the photo was staged.
Recent news stories revealed the coyote’s were taking disabled people and throwing them into the river on the Mexican side to force border patrol to rescue them. Cayotes don’t want to be bothered with handicapped and disabled people.
Coyotes are notorious for kidnapping or executing clients who do not pay.
http://www.theamericanmirror.com/border-patrol-saves-paraplegic-double-amputee-migrants-thrown-by-smugglers-into-rio-grande/
If the story is true about it being a mother a father and a child, the mother was obviously complicit. She would have to know that once the man crossed the child would be alone on the other side when he came back for her. A DNA test is needed for both the dead man as well as the woman claiming to be the mother. And the woman should be charged if the real mother, with endangering the welfare of an infant. If it was an American mother putting her child in such a dangerous situation she would be sitting in a jail cell right now.
Too many things do not add up. Its a tear jerk story for the Left to exploit for their ’cause’.
But on close examination there are too many holes.
PEOPLE NEED TO TAKE RESPONSIBILITY FOR THEIR ACTIONS AND SUFFER THE CONSEQUENCES. What the governments in South America and Mexico should be doing, is using that photograph to tell their people, THIS MAY BE YOU. STAY AT HOME AND DO NOT TAKE THAT JOURNEY.
Firing up the Democrat’s voting base for 2020 is where the impeachment hearing ballgame is at. That’s what all these hearings are about — including Mueller’s upcoming testimony on July 17th.
Every Democrat I know believes that Donald Trump colluded with the Russians to steal the 2016 election and that he obstructed justice in an attempt to cover it up. It is impossible for them to believe Hillary Clinton could have lost for any other reason.
The only disagreement among these Democrats is how President Trump can best be removed from office. One alternative is by impeachment and a forced resignation, the other is by winning the 2020 election.
Those Democrats who realize Trump can’t be removed by impeachment and a subsequent forced resignation know that keeping the Russia collusion and obstruction of justice narratives alive is one useful propaganda tool among several for turning out enough Democrats in 2020 to ensure Trump is defeated at the polls.
Because fully mobilizing their own voter base is their true objective, the Democrats in the Congress and their allies in the media will never let loose of the Russia collusion and obstruction of justice narratives, regardless of how much Spygate material is eventually released.
For those of us who are Republicans or independents, the whole thing has already become a theater of the absurd. It will become even more absurd as we move through 2019 into the spring, summer, and fall of 2020.
But remember, those Democrats who push false charges of Russia collusion and obstruction of justice, and those millions of Democrats who believe every word of it, don’t see themselves as being either unethical or misinformed.
Rather, they are simply doing what has to be done to remove Donald Trump from office by the most expeditious means now available to them, which at this point depends upon convincing the Democrat’s own voter base to come out in huge numbers in November, 2020.
Great comment, Battleship. Makes sense and I agree.
I have made this comment before, but perhaps not here:
Liberals and conservatives seem much like the “Yanni/Laurel” comparisons several months ago. (Duck-Duck-it if not familiar) It MUST be the way the human brain is wired.
The USA Congress could have and should have worked together on our Southern Border. To blame our President is farsicle. I have called multiple times to my State congressional represenatives, written Speaker Pelosi and Mitch McConell and urged them as CONGRESS to work together. These are very hard times in America wrt to our Congress. I’m 65. I’ve watched and learned. Shameful.
LikeLiked by 6 people
By doing nothing to stop the invasion of Illegals the Congress and Senate own the drowning of the man and his child. This man chose to cross that river no one made him do what he did to his family. Find out who runs The ads in their country that encourages these people to try to come to the USA Illegally and hold those people accountable for this mess.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Wonder if there is any value in “tape recording” your calls for use for your friends and family – some who may be on the dark side……..
Photo of the man and child that drowned might confirm in peoples mind why they should come to this country through legal channels. Potus didn’t make these people try to come here Illegally…
LikeLiked by 7 people
Sentient,
Easy explanation. Didn’t fit the narrative, “The One can do or say no wrong”.
If the dwarf Georgie S didn’t have double standards, he’d have no standards at all!
THANK YOU!
Many Democrats are >encouraging people to enter the USA illegally. … The Democrats ensure the financial rewards for illegal immigrants that enter our country. …. In a just society, it seems the Democrats should be financially and morally responsible, for any resulting harm/death, to both Americans and the illegal immigrants.
Didn’t the president declare an emergency on the border? Don’t we have an agency with emergency in its name, FEMA? Why can’t FEMA help with the problem on the border? Is there some restriction that would prohibit them getting involved?
LikeLiked by 1 person
FEMA’s Congressional charter is national disaster emergencies only. Hurricanes, earthquakes, tornadoes…NOT a Congressionally created via stupidly bad laws illegal alien emergency at our southern border.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I certainly am not a proponent of any more expanded government. But,since CBP, ICE and HHS are completely overwhelmed by this invasion, maybe FEMA could help. God forbid, a hurricane or two hits, though.
“IT’S NONE OF YOUR BUSINESS!” – Wonderful President Trump!
LOL
LikeLiked by 10 people
“going to south Korea after the G-20″….
Ooooooooooooooooohhhhh, I smell more winning!
Smells like popcorn and liberal tears…
LikeLiked by 1 person
CNN at it again…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Reddit Has Just Quarantined the Largest Trump Forum on the Internet
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/reddit-has-just-quarantined-the-largest-trump-forum-on-the-internet/
Yes. No one seems to care. This will cost us the election.
LikeLike
Disagree.
This only strengthens my resolve to get off my duff and vote fo President Trump, again.
Just because I can’t get on the Internet?
HA!
As can be noted, this is part of the plan. They’ve been doing bans in waves, to slowly cull the number of platforms available and avoid making the collusion too obvious in the public eye.
Expect further restrictions later. I won’t be surprised if the cherry on top is to cut Trump’s Twitter account a week before the election or something, preferably by alleging that he said something especially bad.
I’ve been expecting this for a long time now, honestly.
I was a regular here and there. Now it’s just here.
I’m moving to GAB, but at this point it only has a fraction of the numbers, and is missing some useful features. However, it is much more civilized than Voat.
Our being de-platformed is scary to me.
How do we join Gab?
“…I don’t think they care for their people. They’re selfish and they’re stupid.” President DJ Trump.
Boy, he doesn’t sugar coat it much does he? Ha, ha, LOL! I love this guy!!!
Every day, I pray, “Thank you Heavenly Father for this great man as an answer to our prayers”.
LikeLiked by 5 people
The same could be said for U.S. Congress.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Of course. The ayatollaholes and their adoring dhimmis.
With all the wind screen covered microphones in the lower foreground, I thought I was watching “Mystery Science Theater” again.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Does anyone know if Melania is going to this G-20?
I don’t know if wives go to G-20.
Traditionally they do not. Working sessions only, unless social sessions are also preplanned by host country. Japan did not, as PDJT and Melania were just there ‘socially’ last month to honor the new Emperor and era of Reiwa.
I knew Trump was a businessman who loved wheeling and dealing on a corporate level, but it still amazes me how into this job he is
He’s full of energy. He’s thinking a mile a minute about the worldwide tasks at hand. He can’t wait to get into it with other world “leaders”, using his authority and America’s strong hand to let them know in so many words how it’s going to be
After decades of wimps, puppets and traitors as “President”, it’s so refreshing to see this
Like the Trump meme that states “Bring me more sh*t to fix”, the President doesn’t want to waste precious time and just wants to get things done
He’s like a hungry lion in a butcher shop, but the meat in the shop is corrupt “leaders” who have no defense against this carnivore
An American President, filled with enthusiasm and zest, actually doing his job and working in America’s interest
Ain’t it cool?
allyou want;
The COOLEST! And it is obvious he is HAVING FUN! He is probably enjoying his life more, right now, even WITH the B.S., than at any time in his life!
He is THRIVING, and its GREAT to see!
alliwantissometruth/ SO TRUE. PERFECT DEPICTION.
The best President ever. “It’s none of your business”!
Trump is right. By not closing the asylum loopholes and dangling free stuff, the Democrats have made America, in insurance terms, an “attractive nuisance.”
It’s been noted that POTUS doesn’t seem to age like those before him. I wonder if the reason is honesty and telling it like it is. Lying and holding stuff back will grey your hair and line your face quickly like those before him. Being off the cuff can be so liberating. I’m sure his tweets serve a similar purpose.
Tell the above to your twitter/Facebook friends for major triggering.
