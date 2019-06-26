President Trump Impromptu Presser Departing White House…

Chopper pressers are the best pressers. As President Trump departs the White House en route to Osaka Japan for the G20 summit, the president delivers answers questions from the press pool on current events. [Video and Partial Rough Transcript]

[partial rough transcript] President Trump – “I spoke with Nancy Pelosi and we had some conversations having to do with the bill for humanitarian aide at the border for the children. We’re moving along very well with the bipartisan bill in the senate, spoke to a lot of people and we’re doing very well, we’re very far along. The House is getting it together with the Senate to get something done. It’s humanitarian aide it’s very important, and I think a lot of people are starting to realize I was right when I said there was a the crisis at the border, it wasn’t a manufactured crisis.”

“I’m heading to Japan, Osaka, and were going to be meeting with a lot of people from different countries many of whom have been taking advantage of the United States, but not so much anymore, in fact not at all anymore.”

[In response to inaud. Q]: “The Mueller things never stops, there was no collusion … it never ends it goes on and on … the criminal activity was on the other side …. With the insurance policy by Strzok and his lover Page … At what point does it end? It’s a disgrace. No obstruction! No collusion! Now the democrats want a do over. They had a do over in the House, that didn’t work, we had a do over in the Senate, that didn’t work.”

Q: Who will you be meeting with at G20?

A: “I’m meeting with Russia, I’m meeting with China, I’m meeting with many countries … We’re meeting with China, just so you know China has been paying us billion sand billions of dollars, before I got here they never paid us 10 cents.

Q on Iran

A: Iran can do whatever they want, it’s fine, I have plenty of time. Iran is in economic distress, they’re in an economic disaster right now. Whatever they want is fine with me, I have all the time in the world. They could solve it quickly or they could solve it 10 years right now .. In the meantime they have very strong sanctions and they deserve those sanctions, they have to do what’s right for their people, but I don’t think they care for their people. They’re selfish and they’re stupid.

Q: Will you be meeting with Kim Jong Un?

A: I’ll be meeting with, uh, a lot of other people, not quite him, but I may be speaking to him in a different form. I’ll be going to South Korea after G20 and I’ll be there for about a day, we have a lot of meetings planned with a lot of different countries.

[A full transcript will follow]

